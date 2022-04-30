‘American Idol’ Laine Hardy linked to two women before arrest for ‘spying’ on ex

FERGUSON, Mo. – A man accused of stabbing his mother during an argument was shot in the back by his brother. Their mother died after the stabbing.

Police were called to the 1700 block of Exuma Drive Thursday at around 7:45 pm for a report of a disturbance. They found a young man stabbed his mother several times during a fight.

His brother tried to stop the assault by shooting him in the back. This stopped the stabbing but the mother was unresponsive. She had several stab wounds.

The mom was immediately treated by Ferguson Fire and EMS who performed life-saving measures. She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and died later.

Police say the suspect attacked them when they tried to place him under arrest. He was eventually taken into police custody and taken to the hospital for treatment. His condition was not released.

It is not clear if the suspect is facing charges. Ferguson police say he will be charged with murder.

Anyone with more information should call the Ferguson Police Department at 314-522-3100 or email [email protected]