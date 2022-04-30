Connect with us

News

‘American Idol’ Laine Hardy linked to two women before arrest for ‘spying’ on ex

Published

14 seconds ago

on

The best Allbirds shoes for any activity: Runners, slip-ons and more
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Now on
Page Six

  • Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker get handsy in Italy after fake wedding

    Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker get handsy in Italy after fake wedding

  • Bruce Greenwood replaces fired Frank Langella in Netflix ‘Usher’ series

  • Kim Kardashian cleared of defamation in Blac Chyna trial

See All

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Ferguson man shot by brother after allegedly stabbing mother to death

Published

6 mins ago

on

April 30, 2022

By

Ferguson man shot by brother after allegedly stabbing mother to death
google news

FERGUSON, Mo. – A man accused of stabbing his mother during an argument was shot in the back by his brother. Their mother died after the stabbing.

Police were called to the 1700 block of Exuma Drive Thursday at around 7:45 pm for a report of a disturbance. They found a young man stabbed his mother several times during a fight.

His brother tried to stop the assault by shooting him in the back. This stopped the stabbing but the mother was unresponsive. She had several stab wounds.

The mom was immediately treated by Ferguson Fire and EMS who performed life-saving measures. She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and died later.

Police say the suspect attacked them when they tried to place him under arrest. He was eventually taken into police custody and taken to the hospital for treatment. His condition was not released.

It is not clear if the suspect is facing charges. Ferguson police say he will be charged with murder.

Anyone with more information should call the Ferguson Police Department at 314-522-3100 or email [email protected]

google news
Continue Reading

News

Women’s basketball: Gophers add guard through transfer portal

Published

12 mins ago

on

April 30, 2022

By

Women’s basketball: Gophers add guard through transfer portal
google news

After adding a center through the NCAA transfer portal in former Burnsville star Destinee Oberg, Lindsay Whalen women’s basketball coach added a guard on Friday, Mi’Cole Cayton.

Cayton, a 5-foot-9 graduate transfer, played in 26 games last season for the Cornhuskers, averaging 2.4 points and 1.2 rebounds in 8.3 minutes a game while playing behind Sam Haiby, Jaz Shelley and Alison Weidner, who between them averaged 31.4 points, 14.5 rebounds and 11.2 assists.

She has one season of eligibility remaining.

Cayton was a 2016 WBCA All-American and ranked the No. 17 guard in the country by ESPN as a senior at St. Mary’s High School in Stockton, Calif. She started her career at California but missed nearly four seasons because of knee injuries at Cal and Nebraska.

In 40 games with the Cornhuskers, Cayton played 40 games and finished with a total of 101 points, 43 rebounds, 34 assists and 19 steals.

“Mi’Cole is a leader on and off the floor, as well as in the community. She’s an Academic All-Big Ten student who will represent our program values,” Whalen said in a news release. “Her competitive drive and tenacity will be infectious for our fans. She also brings a high level of versatility and skill to our roster.”

Oberg, a 6-3 post who spent three seasons at Arkansas, committed on April 19. She was the sixth-ranked post in the nation as a senior at Burnsville in 2019.

After finishing 15-18 overall, 7-11 in the Big Ten, the Gophers had six players enter the NCAA transfer portal, leading scorer Sara Scalia and power forward Kadi Sissoko. In January, starting point guard Jasmine Powell quit the team in January and has since transferred to Tennessee.

Whalen said this month she hopes to add as many as five players through the portal before summer classes and practices begin in June. Oberg, who has at least two seasons of eligibility, said Friday she would be enrolled and ready.

 

google news
Continue Reading

News

Big Tech’s Electric Vehicle Dream Is Proving More Difficult Than Planned

Published

18 mins ago

on

April 30, 2022

By

Big Tech’s Electric Vehicle Dream Is Proving More Difficult Than Planned
google news

Big Techs Electric Vehicle Dream Is Proving More Difficult Than

The dazzling success of Tesla has inspired a slew of tech companies with little experience in the automotive industry to invest in or launch their own electric vehicle projects. Apple has garnered intense media attention for its mysterious “Apple Car” project. Amazon has a $10 billion stake in Rivian, a startup making electric trucks. Even Sony, known for making gaming consoles and TVs, has debuted several EV prototypes and is looking for a way to mass produce them.

But building a car is different than setting up a shopping website or making a home appliance. As Tesla CEO Elon Musk famously said, “those who have not been involved in manufacturing just have no idea how painful and difficult it is. It’s like you’ve got to eat a lot of glass.”

Ouch. No wonder none of the companies above has delivered a meaningful rival of Tesla yet. Meanwhile, for some of them, the financial risks of this challenging industry are coming back to bite them.

On April 28, Amazon reported a shocking $3.8 billion loss, or $7.56 per share, for the quarter ended March 31, missing Wall Street analysts’ earnings expectation by $16 per share. It was Amazon’s first quarterly loss in eight years and was primarily driven by one item: a $7.6 billion investment write-off of the company’s investment in Rivian, whose stock lost half its value in the first quarter.

Amazon has an agreement to purchase 100,000 electric delivery vans from Rivian between now and 2024. But Rivian is currently focusing on manufacturing its electric pickup truck, the R1T.

Progress is proving bumpier than it hoped. It the first quarter, Rivian built about 2,500 R1Ts and delivered 1,200 of them. The company said supply chain issues forced it to slash full-year production target to 25,000 vehicles. It completed only 10 percent of that in the first three months of the year. The company had about 70,000 pre-orders of R1T at the end of 2021.

A bumpy road for Amazon’s Rivian investment

Ironically, just three months earlier, Rivian added a $12 billion profit to Amazon’s fourth-quarter bottom line, thanks to its then soaring stock. Amazon’s core retail and cloud businesses generated only $2 billion in net income during that period.

Amazon owns about 18 percent of Rivian. The wild fluctuation in the value of this investment has become difficult for Amazon to balance out with its main business, as the company faces growing costs running its e-commerce unit, which accounts for 70 percent of its total revenue.

Rivian isn’t the only EV stock struggling in 2022. Almost every publicly traded electric carmaker, with the exception of Tesla, have seen their share prices tumble amid sluggish market conditions. Shares of e-truck startup Nikola is down 30 percent this year so far; its Ohio rival Lordstown Motors is down 40 percent; and Los Angeles-based EV startup Fisker is down 38 percent. Chinese EV makers Nio and Li Auto, both traded in the U.S., are also down 50 percent and 30 percent, respectively.

Other Big Tech-backed EV projects are also moving slowly.

Apple has relaunched its Apple Car project several times in recent years without making much progress. Sony debuted its first EV prototype more than two years ago at the Consumer Electronics Show in 2020. It introduced two more models after that, including an electric SUV. None of them have entered production yet.

Alphabet-owned Waymo, which initially wanted to make an electric, self-driving car, gave up its manufacturing plan in 2017 to focus on developing autonomous driving software because manufacturing automobiles is too hard and could be a distraction to a company that doesn’t rise from a manufacturing background, a Waymo executive said in 2019.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending