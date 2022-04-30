News
As one prospect started for the Orioles, DL Hall began his path to Baltimore in High-A: ‘I’m back and I’m coming’
It took 14 pitches. The fastballs, curveballs and changeups whistled by bats. One, two, three the batters came to the plate and left again, with nothing to show for their first opportunity against left-hander DL Hall.
That’s how Hall envisioned his first inning unfolding Friday, when he took the mound for High-A Aberdeen — his first start for an Orioles affiliate since suffering a season-ending stress reaction in his elbow last June. He wanted to make a statement, so he fizzed fastballs by hitters and made them look silly with his off-speed offerings. And it led to three straight strikeouts in the opening frame.
“I wanted everyone to know that I’m back and I’m coming,” Hall told The Baltimore Sun.
Across his four innings for the IronBirds, that’s what Hall displayed. His fastball, the one that touches triple digits when needed, came as advertised. But his changeup made the biggest improvement since the last time he took the mound, and he rotated it in frequently during his scoreless outing. The 23-year-old allowed two hits and struck out six, an apt announcement if there ever was one.
Just minutes after 7 p.m., Hall emerged from the IronBirds dugout, skipped over the first base line and clicked his heels in midair on his way to the mound. Around the same time, about 40 miles down Interstate 95, right-hander Kyle Bradish was doing the same for the Orioles.
There’s a symmetry to them — one top prospect making his major league debut while another begins a path back from injury, hoping to be featured in Baltimore before long.
Bradish didn’t have the run support from the Orioles, saddled with a loss to the Boston Red Sox after allowing two earned runs in six innings. Three levels below in the Orioles’ organization, the hardest contact off Hall was immediately wiped out with a double play. It was a strong showing at the same time for two of Baltimore’s top pitching prospects, a sign of what the immediate and near future can hold at Camden Yards, once prospects such as Bradish and Hall arrive in force.
While Bradish arrived as a product of injuries to left-hander John Means and right-hander Chris Ellis, there’s still a way to go for Hall, who’s overcoming his own injury. But to be on the path at all? That gives Hall something to cherish.
“It’s an unreal feeling. It’s hard to describe,” Hall said. “Not being on the mound for close to 11 months in a real game, it was so surreal and I’m just thankful to be able to be back out there.”
Hall threw 54 pitches before throwing another simulated inning in the bullpen. He’s built up to four-plus-one, and he expects to remain at that level for the next few weeks before building up his length further.
If there’s any debate around Hall, it’s whether his future is in the bullpen or the starting rotation. The southpaw, who ranks as Baseball America’s No. 3 prospect in Baltimore’s pipeline, has the high-powered fastball that can thrive in a relief role.
But he showed poise Friday, only ramping up his fastball in select counts. Otherwise, Hall focused on placement more, and his curveball and improved changeup featured frequently. That’s the ideal setup so far — he’s only just coming back from injury; overdoing it in High-A ball would be imprudent.
“Most of all, just trying to be healthy,” Hall said. “That was my main focus. Just go out there, get my work in and try not to focus too much on results.”
Still, the results were hard not to focus on, especially at the end of a lengthy road to recovery. He featured briefly in spring training, hurling his fastball 100 mph, before staying in Florida for an extended spring.
That prolonged time away from an affiliate, away from the climb toward the majors, played on his mind. He envisioned moments like Friday over and over, first when he left Florida and again when he threw his first bullpen in Aberdeen.
He marked the occasion with three strikeouts in the first en route to six overall, the kind of display that announced to those in Aberdeen and in Baltimore and beyond that Hall was on his way.
“That’s what I was aiming for,” Hall said. “That’s what I wanted to do.”
Then he went out and did it.
ASK IRA: Does Tyler Herro’s illness absence raise concerns?
Q: Ira, why do you say “non-COVID” each time you list a Heat player as being ill? We get it, there is still COVID. But you’ve said the Heat players are vaccinated and boosted. You’re bringing something up that doesn’t matter. – Edward.
A: Actually, this is something the Heat and most, if not all, teams bring up when listing a player as out due to illness, to make clear they are not putting (or have not put) other players in harm’s way. And the reality is that the NBA, even though it has stopped mandatory routine testing, still has protocols that keep players/coaches away from teams for extended periods. Of that, the Heat are well aware, with Erik Spoelstra isolated from the Heat during the latter stages of the regular season and then Bam Adebayo away from the team ahead of the playoff series against the Hawks. Put it this way, the concern of losing a player remains such that the 76ers bused across the border following their Thursday victory in Toronto so they would not be exposed to the mandatory testing required for those entering the United States by air. Yes, there are still convoluted policies that must be navigated. And that is why teams stress non-COVID when they believe it is necessary.
Q: Would you agree that in this next series, Bam has to make an injured Joel Embiid work on both ends (I’m not saying lead in points) and stay out of foul trouble? – T.G., Queens, N.Y.
A: Well, it was one thing when the thumb was limiting Joel Embiid. But now there might not even be any Embiid, due to the orbital fracture. So, yes, there are increased expectations in the middle from the Heat. But Bam Adebayo also has to play within himself, still with a somewhat limited offensive repertoire. Still, Friday night’s news was a game changer.
Q: Not sure if you know the answer, but why doesn’t the NBA re-seed each round? Not that it matters for the Heat this year, but I think if a team earned the first seed it has earned the right to take the path of least resistance to the Finals. — Kevin, Sunrise.
A: One word: television. By having a bracket, the NBA can open a series in a following round while one completes elsewhere in the conference from a previous round. That assures the league (and television partners) the prime weekend games that draw the best ratings. Otherwise, three teams that advance from the first round might have to wait for the final opening series to close in order to re-seed. In the NFL, that doesn’t matter, since everything is done the preceding weekend before the next round.
10 players the Ravens could target on a busy Day 3 of the 2022 NFL draft: ‘Our scouts will be jacked up’
The Ravens have no shortage of picks on the final day of the 2022 NFL draft on Saturday.
Baltimore has seven selections overall, including six in the fourth round and one in the sixth. General manager Eric DeCosta sees those mid-round picks as a great opportunity to improve the team.
“We know we’re going to hit on some players and we could miss on some players. But our scouts will be jacked up,” he said Friday night.
After taking Michigan linebacker David Ojabo in the second round and Connecticut defensive tackle Travis Jones in the third, DeCosta said the Ravens have 85 draftable players on their board, but it’s a matter of finding the right ones.
“We got to nail it,” he said. “That’s what we’ve been thinking about [as] coaches and scouts over the last nine months.”
From Cincinnati cornerback Coby Bryant to Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross, here are 10 players the Ravens could target when the final four rounds begin Saturday at noon.
JoJo Domann, LB/S, Nebraska
Domann missed the final two games of the season because of finger surgery, but he was still productive for the Cornhuskers, racking up 72 tackles (nine for loss) and two sacks. The 6-foot-1, 228-pound Domann was named second team All-Big Ten in 2021 after earning honorable mention in 2020.
Coby Bryant, CB, Cincinnati
Bryant was a productive four-year starter for the Bearcats, totaling 172 tackles, 45 pass deflections and 10 interceptions. The 6-1, 193-pound Bryant garnered second-team Associated Press All-America honors in 2021 after recording 46 tackles, 14 pass deflections and three interceptions.
Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnesota
Faalele is an enormous prospect at 6-8 and 384 pounds. He was named first-team All-Big Ten after making 12 starts at right tackle for Minnesota in 2021.
Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson
The 6-3, 205-pound wideout is a big target who burst onto the scene as a freshman, catching 46 passes for 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns. There are serious medical concerns, however, as Ross missed the 2020 season because of a spinal injury and sat out the final three games in 2021 because of a foot injury.
Jalyn Armour-Davis, CB, Alabama
Despite missing four games because of injury, Armour-Davis was still named second-team All-SEC after registering 32 tackles, seven pass deflections and a team-leading three interceptions in 2021. The 6-0, 197-pound Armour-Davis has the speed and length to develop into a starter if injuries don’t impact his development.
Calvin Austin III, WR, Memphis
Austin, who posted one of the fastest 40-yard dash times at the NFL scouting combine at 4.32 seconds, had back-to-back seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards. In 2020, the 5-7, 170-pound Austin was sixth in the FBS with 11 receiving touchdowns and eighth with 1,053 receiving yards while averaging 16.7 yards per catch.
Rasheed Walker, OT, Penn State
Walker, who played for North Point in Waldorf, started in 22 games at left tackle for the Nittany Lions, earning third-team All-Big Ten honors in 2020. ESPN ranked the 6-5, 313-pound Walker as the sixth best offensive tackle in the draft.
Zamir White, RB, Georgia
The 5-11, 214-pound White was the national champion Bulldogs’ leading rusher in 2021, recording 856 yards and 11 touchdowns. However, his injury history is a bit concerning, as he tore the ACL in his right knee when he was in high school and suffered the same injury in his left knee during a summer practice in 2018.
Chigoziem Okonkwo, TE, Maryland
Okonkwo totaled 447 receiving yards and a team-best five touchdowns this past season after missing 2020 because of myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle. The 6-2, 238-pound Okonkwo’s ability to block and line up as a halfback fits the Ravens’ run-heavy scheme.
Neil Farrell Jr., DT, LSU
Farrell, a three-starter for the Tigers, tallied 45 tackles (9 1/2 for loss) and a pair of sacks in 2021. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler ranked the 6-4, 330-pound Farrell as the eighth best defensive tackle in the draft.
Petrol Diesel Prices: How many rupees per liter of petrol is being available in your city? check latest rate
Petrol Diesel Prices: How many rupees per liter of petrol is being available in your city? check latest rate
Petrol Diesel Prices: New rates of petrol and diesel have been released today for Saturday. Government oil companies have not made any change in the prices even today. The companies did not change the retail prices of petrol and diesel for the 24th consecutive day. The price of crude oil in the global market still remains above $100 per barrel. Oil companies last increased the prices of petrol and diesel on 6 April. Since then, oil prices have remained stable in all major cities including the four metros of the country.
Petrol in the national capital Delhi is being sold more expensive by Rs 105.41 while in Mumbai it is more than Rs 120 a liter. However, the debate is going on between the central and state governments to give relief in oil prices. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to the states to give relief to the common man from the prices of petrol and diesel by reducing VAT.
Prices of petrol and diesel in the four metros
– Delhi petrol Rs 105.41 and diesel Rs 96.67 per liter
– Mumbai petrol Rs 120.51 and diesel Rs 104.77 per liter
– Chennai petrol Rs 110.85 and diesel Rs 100.94 per liter
– Kolkata petrol Rs 115.12 and diesel Rs 99.83 per liter
New prices are also issued in these cities
– Petrol in Noida has gone up to Rs 105.47 and diesel at Rs 97.03 per liter.
– Petrol in Lucknow has become Rs 105.25 and diesel Rs 96.83 per liter.
– Petrol in Port Blair has become Rs 91.45 and diesel Rs 85.83 per liter.
– Petrol in Patna has become Rs 116.23 and diesel Rs 101.06 per liter.
New rates are released every morning at 6 o’clock
Petrol and diesel prices change every day at 6 am. The new rates are applicable from 6 am onwards. After adding excise duty, dealer commission, VAT and other things to the price of petrol and diesel, its price becomes almost double of the original price. This is the reason why the prices of petrol and diesel appear so high.
You can know today’s latest price like this
You can also know the daily rate of petrol diesel through SMS (How to check diesel petrol price daily). Indian Oil customers can get information by sending RSP to 9224992249 number and BPCL consumers by sending RSP to 9223112222 number. At the same time, HPCL consumers can know the price by sending HPPrice to the number 9222201122
