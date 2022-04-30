News
ASK IRA: Does Tyler Herro’s illness absence raise concerns?
Q: Ira, why do you say “non-COVID” each time you list a Heat player as being ill? We get it, there is still COVID. But you’ve said the Heat players are vaccinated and boosted. You’re bringing something up that doesn’t matter. – Edward.
A: Actually, this is something the Heat and most, if not all, teams bring up when listing a player as out due to illness, to make clear they are not putting (or have not put) other players in harm’s way. And the reality is that the NBA, even though it has stopped mandatory routine testing, still has protocols that keep players/coaches away from teams for extended periods. Of that, the Heat are well aware, with Erik Spoelstra isolated from the Heat during the latter stages of the regular season and then Bam Adebayo away from the team ahead of the playoff series against the Hawks. Put it this way, the concern of losing a player remains such that the 76ers bused across the border following their Thursday victory in Toronto so they would not be exposed to the mandatory testing required for those entering the United States by air. Yes, there are still convoluted policies that must be navigated. And that is why teams stress non-COVID when they believe it is necessary.
Q: Would you agree that in this next series, Bam has to make an injured Joel Embiid work on both ends (I’m not saying lead in points) and stay out of foul trouble? – T.G., Queens, N.Y.
A: Well, it was one thing when the thumb was limiting Joel Embiid. But now there might not even be any Embiid, due to the orbital fracture. So, yes, there are increased expectations in the middle from the Heat. But Bam Adebayo also has to play within himself, still with a somewhat limited offensive repertoire. Still, Friday night’s news was a game changer.
Q: Not sure if you know the answer, but why doesn’t the NBA re-seed each round? Not that it matters for the Heat this year, but I think if a team earned the first seed it has earned the right to take the path of least resistance to the Finals. — Kevin, Sunrise.
A: One word: television. By having a bracket, the NBA can open a series in a following round while one completes elsewhere in the conference from a previous round. That assures the league (and television partners) the prime weekend games that draw the best ratings. Otherwise, three teams that advance from the first round might have to wait for the final opening series to close in order to re-seed. In the NFL, that doesn’t matter, since everything is done the preceding weekend before the next round.
News
10 players the Ravens could target on a busy Day 3 of the 2022 NFL draft: ‘Our scouts will be jacked up’
The Ravens have no shortage of picks on the final day of the 2022 NFL draft on Saturday.
Baltimore has seven selections overall, including six in the fourth round and one in the sixth. General manager Eric DeCosta sees those mid-round picks as a great opportunity to improve the team.
“We know we’re going to hit on some players and we could miss on some players. But our scouts will be jacked up,” he said Friday night.
After taking Michigan linebacker David Ojabo in the second round and Connecticut defensive tackle Travis Jones in the third, DeCosta said the Ravens have 85 draftable players on their board, but it’s a matter of finding the right ones.
“We got to nail it,” he said. “That’s what we’ve been thinking about [as] coaches and scouts over the last nine months.”
From Cincinnati cornerback Coby Bryant to Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross, here are 10 players the Ravens could target when the final four rounds begin Saturday at noon.
JoJo Domann, LB/S, Nebraska
Domann missed the final two games of the season because of finger surgery, but he was still productive for the Cornhuskers, racking up 72 tackles (nine for loss) and two sacks. The 6-foot-1, 228-pound Domann was named second team All-Big Ten in 2021 after earning honorable mention in 2020.
Coby Bryant, CB, Cincinnati
Bryant was a productive four-year starter for the Bearcats, totaling 172 tackles, 45 pass deflections and 10 interceptions. The 6-1, 193-pound Bryant garnered second-team Associated Press All-America honors in 2021 after recording 46 tackles, 14 pass deflections and three interceptions.
Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnesota
Faalele is an enormous prospect at 6-8 and 384 pounds. He was named first-team All-Big Ten after making 12 starts at right tackle for Minnesota in 2021.
Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson
The 6-3, 205-pound wideout is a big target who burst onto the scene as a freshman, catching 46 passes for 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns. There are serious medical concerns, however, as Ross missed the 2020 season because of a spinal injury and sat out the final three games in 2021 because of a foot injury.
Jalyn Armour-Davis, CB, Alabama
Despite missing four games because of injury, Armour-Davis was still named second-team All-SEC after registering 32 tackles, seven pass deflections and a team-leading three interceptions in 2021. The 6-0, 197-pound Armour-Davis has the speed and length to develop into a starter if injuries don’t impact his development.
Calvin Austin III, WR, Memphis
Austin, who posted one of the fastest 40-yard dash times at the NFL scouting combine at 4.32 seconds, had back-to-back seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards. In 2020, the 5-7, 170-pound Austin was sixth in the FBS with 11 receiving touchdowns and eighth with 1,053 receiving yards while averaging 16.7 yards per catch.
Rasheed Walker, OT, Penn State
Walker, who played for North Point in Waldorf, started in 22 games at left tackle for the Nittany Lions, earning third-team All-Big Ten honors in 2020. ESPN ranked the 6-5, 313-pound Walker as the sixth best offensive tackle in the draft.
Zamir White, RB, Georgia
The 5-11, 214-pound White was the national champion Bulldogs’ leading rusher in 2021, recording 856 yards and 11 touchdowns. However, his injury history is a bit concerning, as he tore the ACL in his right knee when he was in high school and suffered the same injury in his left knee during a summer practice in 2018.
Chigoziem Okonkwo, TE, Maryland
Okonkwo totaled 447 receiving yards and a team-best five touchdowns this past season after missing 2020 because of myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle. The 6-2, 238-pound Okonkwo’s ability to block and line up as a halfback fits the Ravens’ run-heavy scheme.
Neil Farrell Jr., DT, LSU
Farrell, a three-starter for the Tigers, tallied 45 tackles (9 1/2 for loss) and a pair of sacks in 2021. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler ranked the 6-4, 330-pound Farrell as the eighth best defensive tackle in the draft.
News
Petrol Diesel Prices: How many rupees per liter of petrol is being available in your city? check latest rate
Petrol Diesel Prices: How many rupees per liter of petrol is being available in your city? check latest rate
Petrol Diesel Prices: New rates of petrol and diesel have been released today for Saturday. Government oil companies have not made any change in the prices even today. The companies did not change the retail prices of petrol and diesel for the 24th consecutive day. The price of crude oil in the global market still remains above $100 per barrel. Oil companies last increased the prices of petrol and diesel on 6 April. Since then, oil prices have remained stable in all major cities including the four metros of the country.
Petrol in the national capital Delhi is being sold more expensive by Rs 105.41 while in Mumbai it is more than Rs 120 a liter. However, the debate is going on between the central and state governments to give relief in oil prices. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to the states to give relief to the common man from the prices of petrol and diesel by reducing VAT.
Prices of petrol and diesel in the four metros
– Delhi petrol Rs 105.41 and diesel Rs 96.67 per liter
– Mumbai petrol Rs 120.51 and diesel Rs 104.77 per liter
– Chennai petrol Rs 110.85 and diesel Rs 100.94 per liter
– Kolkata petrol Rs 115.12 and diesel Rs 99.83 per liter
New prices are also issued in these cities
– Petrol in Noida has gone up to Rs 105.47 and diesel at Rs 97.03 per liter.
– Petrol in Lucknow has become Rs 105.25 and diesel Rs 96.83 per liter.
– Petrol in Port Blair has become Rs 91.45 and diesel Rs 85.83 per liter.
– Petrol in Patna has become Rs 116.23 and diesel Rs 101.06 per liter.
New rates are released every morning at 6 o’clock
Petrol and diesel prices change every day at 6 am. The new rates are applicable from 6 am onwards. After adding excise duty, dealer commission, VAT and other things to the price of petrol and diesel, its price becomes almost double of the original price. This is the reason why the prices of petrol and diesel appear so high.
You can know today’s latest price like this
You can also know the daily rate of petrol diesel through SMS (How to check diesel petrol price daily). Indian Oil customers can get information by sending RSP to 9224992249 number and BPCL consumers by sending RSP to 9223112222 number. At the same time, HPCL consumers can know the price by sending HPPrice to the number 9222201122
The post Petrol Diesel Prices: How many rupees per liter of petrol is being available in your city? check latest rate appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
The Top 25 Korean Restaurants in India You Must Visit – Korean Food
With the popularity of Korean songs and drama among this generation’s youth, demand for this food is at an all-time high. Meat-related foods, soy-based dishes, noodles, and rice are the mainstays of Korean cuisine. Korean restaurants in India mimic the taste of Korean food without a beat.
To experience Korean cuisine, here is a list of 25 Korean restaurants in India that you can go to,
1. North East Kitchen, Chennai
It’s a small restaurant with limited seating and only serves lunch and dinner. It is owned and operated by a Korean household and serves traditional Korean cuisine. The ramen they serve is chewy and one of the greatest I’ve ever had. They offer a wide range of pork-based dishes, as well as steak, fish, and chicken. The side dishes are limitless, and a piece of watermelon is provided after the meal to help us digest everything we’ve eaten.
Service- Dine-in, Delivery, Takeaway
Online reservation and order- zomato.com
2. Gung-The Palace, Gurgaon
Only lunch and dinner are served in this modest restaurant with limited seating. It serves traditional Korean food and is owned and run by a Korean family. They provide wonderfully chewy ramen that is one of the best in town. They serve steak, fish, and chicken, as well as a variety of pork-based meals. The side dishes seem endless, and at the end of the dinner, we’re given a piece of watermelon to help us absorb everything we’ve eaten.
Service- Dine-in, Delivery, Takeaway
Online reservation and order- zomato.com, swiggy.com
3. Restaurant De Seoul, New Delhi
Only lunch and dinner are served at this Korean restaurant in Delhi. They provide delectable pork meals that will leave you wanting more. This restaurant’s specialties include bibimbap, pig sausages, and kimchi jeongol. This location is pricey, but it is well worth a visit.
Service- Dine-in, Delivery, Takeaway
Online reservation and order- zomato.com, swiggy.com
4. Hae Kum Gang, Bangalore
This Bangalore restaurant offers a pleasant ambience as well as prompt service. They provide both Korean and Japanese cuisine. The bibimbap with chilli sauce, a pork-based meal called samgyeopsal that is extremely popular with Koreans, and even regulars who visit the restaurant is a must-try item. The servings are reasonably priced, and the proportion served is generous.
Service- Dine-in, Delivery, Takeaway
Online reservation and order- zomato.com, swiggy.com
5. Heng Bok, Mumbai
The BBQ and grill are this Korean restaurant in Mumbai’s main attractions. A conventional eight-seater room with a table in the middle and a grill on top, allows diners to prepare the meat themselves, just like in Korea. The samgyeopsal is best served with Soju, which is a popular drink in South Korea.
Service- Dine-in, Delivery, Takeaway
Online reservation and order- zomato.com, swiggy.com, Uber Eats
6. Soo Ra Sang, Bangalore
They provide both traditional and casual seating options. This restaurant has fantastic kimchi, and if you ask, they will grill your meat for you. They’ll seat you on traditional chairs with a grill in the middle of the table. In the restaurant, there are ten different side dishes to choose from. A complimentary Korean handmade cheesecake and cinnamon tea are offered at the end of the dinner.
Service- Dine-in, Delivery, Takeaway
Online reservation and order- zomato.com, swiggy.com
7. Café Maroo, Pune
The atmosphere in this establishment is pleasant, and the treatment is prompt. They have an amazing music library that is streamed in the background. The seaweed soup, kimchi, bibimbap, and chicken/beef bulgogi are all must-try items at this restaurant.
Service- Dine-in, Delivery, Takeaway
Online reservation and order- zomato.com, swiggy.com
8. New Seoul Hotels, Chennai
This Korean restaurant in Chennai serves delicious Korean cuisine that will make you want to return. This establishment has a stylish and family-friendly atmosphere. The service is excellent and timely. This restaurant’s meat-based meals are delicious, and they also provide sashimi and sushi.
Service- Dine-in, Delivery, Takeaway
Online reservation and order- zomato.com, swiggy.com
9. Arirang Korean Restaurant, Bangalore
The interiors have stunning artworks and a warm and classy atmosphere. The service is kind and prompt. They serve herb-flavored water as well as a wide range of Korean meals that will make you unsure of what to order.
Service- Dine-in, Delivery, Takeaway
Online reservation and order- zomato.com, swiggy.com
10. The Shim Tur, Paharganj
This location is a backpacker’s paradise, complete with a quaint rooftop restaurant that draws the attention of many locals and Korean nationals who live in the vicinity. In this light and airy setting, you may sample the flavours of Korean food. This establishment quickly fills up with college students looking for a cheap lunch or dinner.
Service- Dine-in, Delivery, Takeaway
Online reservation and order- zomato.com, swiggy.com
A K-Drama Fan? Check Out The Best Korean Dramas You Can Watch On Netflix
11. Korea Restaurant, Delhi
This restaurant has a decor that excludes calm and friendly vibes to anyone who visits it. The food served here is authentic and delicious. The staff here is cheerful and prompt. The kimchi which is limitless is one of the best in India that you will ever taste. The bibimbap and the spicy seafood noodles are a must-try in this Korean restaurant in Delhi.
Service- Dine-in, Delivery, Takeaway
Online reservation and order- zomato.com, swiggy.com
12. Thran, Bangalore
This Korean restaurant in Bangalore serves a slew of side dishes to go along with the entrée. The food here is so wonderful that you’ll want to eat till you’re sick of it. This eatery, like so many other Korean restaurants in Bangalore, has its flair and design. Chicken kalguksu is a must-order at this restaurant.
13. Young Doo Restaurant, Chennai
This restaurant’s dishes come with a variety of side dishes that enhance the flavour tenfold. The service and decor are both quiet and welcoming, luring you back again and again. The must-try item in this Korean restaurant in Chennai, like many others, is the bibimbap with your choice of meat and the ramen, which is chewy and leaves a memorable taste on your tongue.
Service- Dine-in, Delivery, Takeaway
Online reservation and order- zomato.com, swiggy.com
14. Too Asian!, Mumbai
This restaurant specializes in Korean cuisine, as well as Chinese, Thai, Burmese, and Vietnamese cuisines. The spicy chicken in hot pepper gochujang sauce paired with egg fried rice is a treat to be appreciated whenever you come here for a satisfying dinner. They come up with fresh items to keep the menu interesting.
Service- Dine-in, Delivery, Takeaway
Online reservation and order- zomato.com, swiggy.com
15. Ssongchee, New Delhi
A bistro in Delhi that serves delectable Korean cuisine. The ramyeon, kimchi, and kimchi fried rice are delicious, especially when combined with the handmade beverages available. For its flavor and taste, the shaved ice dessert, which is one of the best Korean desserts, presented here is a must-have.
Service- Dine-in, Delivery, Takeaway
Online reservation and order- zomato.com, swiggy.com
16. HI Seoul, Bangalore
A straightforward Korean restaurant in Bangalore with timely and courteous service. It’s the ideal spot for a quick and filling meal. If you enjoy chicken, this is the place to go. Chicken wings are seasoned and deep-fried in Korean style. Crunchy on the outside and delicate and succulent on the inside, these wings are ideal for serving with chilli sauce. Kimbap deopbap, or stir-fried bulgogi filled inside sticky rice and covered in seaweed, is a must-try dish.
Service- Dine-in, Delivery, Takeaway
Online reservation and order- zomato.com, swiggy.com
17. Malaka Spice, Hyderabad
A high-end Korean restaurant in Hyderabad that specializes in Southeast Asian cuisines such as Korean, Thai, Vietnamese, Chinese, and Malaysian. This flavorful eatery has opened a store in Hyderabad following the success of its Pune location. They serve a wide range of delectable foods from various cuisines, giving you a flavor of the cultures of different parts of Southeast Asia.
Service- Dine-in, Delivery, Takeaway
Online reservation and order- zomato.com, swiggy.com
18. Chi Asian Cookhouse, Noida
This cookhouse, located in the lovely city of Noida, offers a wide range of Pan-Asian cuisine. The unique decor at this place strikes your eye as soon as you enter the room. In this cookhouse, the kimbap is out of this world and mouth-watering, the kind of meal that should be ordered at all Korean restaurants you visit.
Service- Dine-in, Delivery, Takeaway
Online reservation and order- zomato.com, swiggy.com
19. Cheong Ki Wa Korean Restaurant, Chennai
The Japanese cuisine, as well as the Korean dishes presented, are also renowned at this restaurant. This restaurant’s ambience is basic and welcoming, with a warm greeting. Authentic Korean cuisine produced by Korean chefs is served. This restaurant isn’t well-known, but it’s a must-visit if you’re in Chennai and want to try true Korean cuisine.
Service- Dine-in, Delivery, Takeaway
Online reservation and order- zomato.com, swiggy.com
20. Busan Korean Restaurant, Delhi
Busan is a district in South Korea that is well-known for its fresh seafood and sashimi. The restaurant, which also serves takeout, is located on the roads of Manju Ka Tila. If you’re a vegetarian, the kimbap is a must-try, and if you’re not, the menu is packed with delights like bulgogi tukbap, which is braised beef with boiled rice, jjamppong sujebi, which is a seafood mix with hand-torn noodles, and dakgalbi, which is spicy chicken served with rice.
Service- Dine-in, Delivery, Takeaway
Online reservation and order- zomato.com, swiggy.com
BTS Army? BTS Member Jungkook Unknown Facts Every Fan Wants To Know
21. Hahn’s Kitchen
While Hahn’s serves some authentic Japanese dishes, Korean cuisine is their speciality and accounts for the majority of their menu. If you’re a foodie who likes to try new things, get their Naksam Dubbap with Dogani Tang.
Service- Dine-in, Delivery, Takeaway
Online reservation and order- zomato.com, swiggy.com
22. Kori’s
If you’re unfamiliar with Korean cuisine, Kori’s in lovely Safrdarjung is a fantastic place to start–think of it as the Tex Mex of Korea. We love their kimbabs, especially the Bulgogi and Daksalbi varieties, but if your courage is waning, you may also choose tried-and-true Japanese sushi.
Service- Dine-in, Delivery, Takeaway
Online reservation and order- zomato.com, swiggy.com
23. Dalgrak
These folks may not be in our preferred neighbourhood, but the shady location is well worth it if you’re looking for a good K cuisine. They’ve nailed all of the ‘baps’ (Bibimbap, Deopbap, Bokkeumbap, Gimbap…) and have the correct flavours to make you feel like you’re in a Jeonju street market.
Service- Dine-in, Delivery, Takeaway
Online reservation and order- zomato.com, swiggy.com
24. The Himalayan, Bangalore
The Himalayan in Bengaluru has a single menu including all of the items. Apart from ramyeon, a noodle soup akin to Japanese ramen, this Koramangala-based restaurant also serves a variety of classics such as bokkeum, or stir-fried noodles with vegetables, meat, and seafood; japchae, or stir-fried glass noodles; simple kimchi fried rice, and Korean style mapo tofu.
Service- Dine-in, Delivery, Takeaway
Online reservation and order- zomato.com, swiggy.com
25. Seoulmate, Mumbai
This K-food delivery kitchen specializes in everything from ramen to several types of dumplings, bibimbap, noodles, and fried rice. It’s perfect for individuals who want a taste of Korean cuisine without going too adventurous. You may buy kimchi by bottle in addition to eating.
Service- Dine-in, Delivery, Takeaway
Online reservation and order- zomato.com, swiggy.com
These are some of the best Korean restaurants in India where you can experience delicate, and succulent Korean foods. Go here and live out your K-drama fantasy of eating delicious ramen, samgyeopsal and so much more.
Park Jimin BTS Member Age, Wife, Height & Unknown Facts
The post The Top 25 Korean Restaurants in India You Must Visit – Korean Food appeared first on MEWS.
