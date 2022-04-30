News
Bailey Ober likely headed to injured list with groin soreness
Bailey Ober didn’t seem too concerned about the groin soreness that forced him out of Thursday afternoon’s game. But even if the injury isn’t serious, it’s likely to force him to the injured list.
While the Twins did not place the right-hander on the 10-day IL on Friday, manager Rocco Baldelli said it was “probably likely” that Ober would need a stint on the IL before returning to the mound.
“We’re going to continue to assess him,” Baldelli said for Friday’s game against the Rays at Tropicana Field. “If there’s some magic going on in the next 24 hours, maybe that affects some things, but I think the safe thing to do, and probably the anticipation is that he’s probably going to be out for a period of time. Hopefully not too long.”
As a result, Josh Winder is likely to see his first start as a major leaguer. Winder, a starter by trade, has been pitching out of the bullpen in long relief. When Sonny Gray landed on the injured list earlier this month, the Twins opted to revert to a five-man rotation rather than slide Winder into the rotation.
This time around, Baldelli said he “would foresee” Winder being inserted into the rotation at some point in the next handful of days. Winder has appeared in three games thus far this season. His longest outing — 5 1/3 innings — came in the game Gray was forced to exit early with a hamstring strain. The rookie has a 3.48 earned-run average in 10 1/3 innings pitched.
“We had a good feeling that he would get some consistent work; we didn’t know where it would fall exactly,” Baldelli said. “It’s not like we were naming him one of the five starters, but we knew we weren’t just going to let him stay in the bullpen for a week and not pitch.”
INJURY NOTES
The Twins plan to have Gray make a rehab assignment with the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels. At this point, Baldelli said they are targeting a home game in Fort Myers — just under two hours south of St. Petersburg — on Sunday. If not Sunday, Baldelli said Gray could potentially make a rehab outing on Tuesday. The Mussels have an off day on Monday.
Outfielder/first baseman Alex Kirilloff (wrist), on a rehab assignment with the Triple-A Saints, did not make the trip to Florida with the team. He played for the Saints on Tuesday and Wednesday, was out of the lineup on Thursday and back in Friday. Baldelli said the team doesn’t have a firm timeline for Kirilloff to return.
It’s not about a specific number of rehab at-bats for Kirilloff, the manager specified, but rather how the wrist feels.
“We just want to make sure when we’re inserting him, we’re not just inserting a guy that we think is healthy; we’re inserting a guy that’s ready to play and go out there and produce,” Baldelli said.
Miguel Sanó (knee) was out of the lineup for the third straight day on Friday after tweaking his knee in the Twins’ 5-4 win over Detroit. Baldelli said Sano was feeling “noticeably better” than he had been the past couple days. Meanwhile, Gary Sánchez (abdominal tightness) returned to the lineup Friday for the first time in more than a week.
HOMECOMING
When he takes the mound on Saturday against the Rays, Chris Archer will be doing so for the first time as a visitor in Tampa Bay. The right-hander played for the Rays from 2012-18 and again in 2021.
Archer maintains a residence in the Tampa area and slept in his own bed on Thursday night before waking up and going to his favorite local coffee spot. While he’s had some of the comforts of home, he learned quickly that being a visitor isn’t quite the same.
“I actually pulled into the players’ lot and they were like, ‘Oh, the visiting doesn’t park in the players (lot),’ ” Archer said. “I was like, ‘You can’t make an exception at all? And they were like, ‘No.’ So I had to park in some other lot. So, it was weird. Like, I really had no clue where I was at.”
News
Wild still ‘very optimistic’ Mats Zuccarello will be ready for Game 1
Mats Zuccarello missed the regular season finale against the rival Colorado Avalanche on Friday night at Xcel Energy Center as he continues to nurse a lower-body injury. He hasn’t played since the Wild earned a 6-3 win over the Seattle Kraken on April 22.
That said, it appears Zuccarello will still be available for the start of the NHL playoffs next week. Asked about Zuccarello’s status for the series opener against the St. Louis Blues, coach Dean Evason replied, “We’re still very optimistic that he’ll play in Game 1.”
Nonetheless, the Wild are clearly starting to make contingency plans just in case. They elevated Tyson Jost in the lineup for the regular season finale, playing him alongside Ryan Hartman and opposite Kirill Kaprizov. That would presumable be the top line if Zuccarello is not ready to go.
The good news regarding Zuccarello is his prolonged absence doesn’t appear to be due to a setback.
“He’s skated lightly,” Evason said. “Nothing has gotten worse because of anything. It’s just not healed to the point where we feel comfortable to put him in a game situation.”
NO REST
While the Wild considered resting players down the stretch, the fact that they wanted home-ice advantage in the first round ultimately made their decision for them.
Thus, the Wild fielded a full lineup in the regular season finale, while the Avalanche rested top players like star center Nathan MacKinnon, star defenseman Cale Makar and starting goaltender Darcy Kuemper.
“We put projections together of games that we thought maybe some people could come out of our lineup,” Evason said. “We’ve debated it for sure. There’s a lot of different variable for why we’ve done what we’ve done. And one of them is to continue to play like the Minnesota Wild play and have the people in the lineup that we think will start in the playoffs.”
INJURY UPDATES
Jared Spurgeon and Matt Dumba returned to the Wild lineup for the game against the Avalanche. That provided the blue line with a major boost as Jake Middleton played alongside Spurgeon, Jonas Brodin played alongside Dumba and Jon Merrill played alongside Dmitry Kulikov.
It’s pretty much a guarantee that’s the defensive pairings the Wild use in Game 1 against the Blues next week.
News
Mets reliever Drew Smith superstitiously drinks a Red Bull and takes two Advil before pitching
Drew Smith is emerging as a reliable reliever for the Mets, and he’s giving kudos to teammate Tylor Megill for a new in-game routine that has provided the “wings” for his success.
Smith carried a 0.00 ERA that dates back to spring training into Friday’s series opener against the Phillies. The 28-year-old right-hander has not given up a run across three exhibition games and eight regular-season relief outings, a total of 10.1 scoreless innings.
Due to that early-season success, Smith is reluctant to part ways with an energy drink/painkiller program that has so far worked for him – a routine he borrowed from Mets pitcher Megill. Once Megill started throwing career-high 99 mph fastballs this spring, Smith asked the Mets starter how he was able to increase his velocity.
“Where did that come from?” Smith asked Megill. “He was like, ‘You drink Red Bull?’”
Smith told Megill he does drink Red Bull, but he opts for the sugar-free version of the energy drink. Megill informed Smith, “That’s where you’re messing up.” Ever since, Smith switched to the regular, original version of Red Bull and he paired it with another Megill-influenced remedy: two Advil liqui gels.
Now, Smith said his pre- and in-game routine is simple. He takes two Advil liqui gels before every game. Then he drinks one Red Bull in the top of the third inning – not a moment before, not a moment after – in the bullpen. And then depending on how Smith is feeling, he might take another Advil during the game, around the time he may be needed to pitch in relief.
“I’m hardcore on that,” Smith said of the Red Bull/Advil combo that he refers to as The Megill Program. “It’s probably a superstition kind of thing. If it’s working, why change it?”
Hey, whatever works. Smith is one of 11 relievers in the majors to have tossed at least eight scoreless innings. He’s held opposing batters to a .143 batting average to go along with that perfect ERA. Both the righty and his manager, Buck Showalter, like how Smith’s changeup is playing against opposing hitters. Smith entered Friday having thrown 13 changeups, all to left-handed hitters, and no one has gotten a hit off it yet. Smith’s 40% whiff rate on his changeup is his highest among others in a five-pitch arsenal.
Smith may not be throwing 99 mph fastballs like Megill, but he has seen an uptick in velocity (96 mph this season) that he mostly credits to having the confidence to throw harder being three years removed from Tommy John surgery.
“I’d like to think the Advil helps,” Smith quipped.
()
News
Gophers’ Boye Mafe selected 40th by Seattle Seahawks
Gophers defensive end Boye Mafe has been selected by the Seattle Seahawks with the 40th pick in the NFL Draft on Friday.
Like Antonine Winfield Jr. in 2020, Mafe missed out on being the first Gophers defensive player to be drafted in the first round since cornerback Willie Middlebrooks in 2001.
Mafe is the fourth former Gophers player drafted in the second round in the last nine years, following safety Winfield going 45th to Tampa Bay in 2020, tight end Maxx Williams taken by Baltimore in 2015 and defensive tackle Ra’Shede Hageman picked by Atlanta in 2014.
Mafe, a projected late first or second-round pick, watched as fellow Big Ten edge players came off the board before him: Purdue’s Georg Karlaftis 30th to Kansas City and Penn State’s Arnold Ebiketie 38th to Atlanta Falcons.
Mafe impressed with a 4.53 40-yard dash and 10-foot, 5-inch broad jump at the NFL Scouting Combine in March. He had a 38-inch vertical in Indianapolis, and improved that mark by four inches to 42 at the U’s Pro Day in April.
Mafe, who attended Hopkins High School, led the Gophers with seven sacks last season and his 15 careers sacks ranks ninth all-time in school history.
Bailey Ober likely headed to injured list with groin soreness
Wild still ‘very optimistic’ Mats Zuccarello will be ready for Game 1
Mets reliever Drew Smith superstitiously drinks a Red Bull and takes two Advil before pitching
Legal Residency Change in the Military
Gophers’ Boye Mafe selected 40th by Seattle Seahawks
Aaron Hicks back with team after birth of his son
Gal Gadot’s birth chart: She’s a sexy, modern-day ‘Wonder Woman’
How A Virtual Assistant Can Manage Your Social Media Marketing
Vikings trade No. 34 pick in second round to Packers for Nos. 53 and 59
Jennifer Connelly’s former Tribeca penthouse hits market for $12M
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain1 week ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Sports4 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations