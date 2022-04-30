News
Ben Sherwood: Angry parents are ruining youth sports. Here’s how to rein them in.
As millions of kids in the U.S. return to fields and courts for spring sports, black eyes and bloody noses are returning too. This time the injuries aren’t just among the athletes. These are dangerous times for referees and umpires who call penalties and outs.
In Laurel, Mississippi, earlier this month, an umpire of a 12-year-olds’ softball game was ambushed by a parent in the parking lot and hit in the face after the game. The accused assailant — wearing a “Mother of the Year” T-shirt — was arrested and charged with simple assault, a misdemeanor, and fined $422.25.
In Livonia, Georgia, at a church basketball game this month, a referee was attacked after the final whistle by parents and eighth grade players. Some 30 stitches later, the ref is recovering.
Attacks have happened at a Texas baseball game, a Northern California soccer game and a Colorado hockey game, where one parent sprayed a referee in the face with an industrial-sized can of Lysol. Chemical warfare comes to youth sports. What next?
No wonder youth sports today face double trouble. Some 70% of young athletes drop out by age 11, primarily because sports aren’t fun anymore. And 80% of referees quit within two years.
Some have called referee abuse “a national crisis.” More broadly, others have labeled youth sports “a cauldron of yelling and hysteria.”
Although plenty of games go off without a hitch, too many referees are demeaned and rules disregarded, abuse and violence are rampant, and winning appears to be the only thing that matters.
The sideline mayhem has become pervasive enough that nearly two dozen states have laws against harming sports officials. And the Legislature in Minnesota is considering a $1,000 fine for unruly sports parents.
But laws, says Brian Barlow, a referee activist in Oklahoma, aren’t the answer. He has refereed youth soccer for 14 years and started the Facebook page Offside. It began as satire — publicly shaming abusive sideline behavior with video — but has grown into an advocacy group for refs.
The problem is worse than ever, says Barlow, who also runs a referee academy. Leagues are losing referees at record rates, and they’re recruiting at historically low rates. “I’ve never seen a time when so many games are being canceled,” he says.
The result? Kids simply don’t get to play — because their parents can’t behave.
Out-of-control youth sports parents are nothing new. In a 2017 survey by the National Association of Sports Officials, some 87% of participants said they had suffered verbal abuse, 13% had been assaulted and 47% had felt unsafe because of administrator, player, coach or spectator behavior. And when it’s all caught on cellphone video, it’s increasingly hard to brush aside these incidents as isolated events.
There’s some reason to believe that this most recent wave of violent behavior — also seen on planes, at grocery stores, at the Oscars — has been fueled by the pandemic. Keith Humphreys, a psychiatry professor at Stanford University, told The Atlantic that the pandemic has created “high-stress, low-reward” situations that can result in shocking outbursts. Other theories? Rudeness is contagious, substance abuse is up and the isolation of the pandemic has been crushing.
Some experts believe that as the world returns to “normal” our societal norms will return too. Eventually. But in the meantime, youth sports parents have to do better.
One solution? When parents are abusive, take away their privilege of watching their kids play youth sports. Barlow believes that banishment would be more effective than a fine.
To make this work, everyone — from the major leagues down through state associations and local clubs and government — needs to adopt a standard of zero tolerance. And then they have to enforce the rules and laws. (The assailant from the softball game in Mississippi will reportedly be banned from all recreational facilities in her city.)
Referees themselves can also take a stand. At the end of the day, if there’s no ref, there’s no game. It’s hard to accept that it has come to this: Friday night flag football, Saturday morning soccer, canceled because no referee is willing to put up with the abuse.
As I watch parents go nuts on the sidelines — and sometimes feel a little rage myself as a parent coach — I can’t help thinking we’ve gotten everything entirely backward. With time, no one really remembers the score of a youth game. But everyone remembers the parent who went berserk or the ref who was socked in the face.
While you can’t blame anyone for quitting, the answer isn’t to leave the field. It’s to step up and remake youth sports into a communal and civil activity.
Ben Sherwood, founder and CEO of MOJO, a youth sports app, is a soccer referee and has coached his sons for the last 13 years in four sports. He has served as president of ABC News, president of the Disney ABC Television Group and co-chair of the Disney Media Networks. He wrote this for the Los Angeles Times.
‘Tiger King’ star Joe Exotic orders custom $11,500 tuxedos for prison wedding
The star of Netflix’s hit show “Tiger King” isn’t letting being behind bars get in the way of his wedding planning. Joe Exotic snapped up custom $11,500 all-white tuxedos for himself and fiancé John Graham ahead of their prison nuptials, TMZ reports. The former zookeeper — who is currently serving a 22-year sentence for plotting…
As one prospect started for the Orioles, DL Hall began his path to Baltimore in High-A: ‘I’m back and I’m coming’
It took 14 pitches. The fastballs, curveballs and changeups whistled by bats. One, two, three the batters came to the plate and left again, with nothing to show for their first opportunity against left-hander DL Hall.
That’s how Hall envisioned his first inning unfolding Friday, when he took the mound for High-A Aberdeen — his first start for an Orioles affiliate since suffering a season-ending stress reaction in his elbow last June. He wanted to make a statement, so he fizzed fastballs by hitters and made them look silly with his off-speed offerings. And it led to three straight strikeouts in the opening frame.
“I wanted everyone to know that I’m back and I’m coming,” Hall told The Baltimore Sun.
Across his four innings for the IronBirds, that’s what Hall displayed. His fastball, the one that touches triple digits when needed, came as advertised. But his changeup made the biggest improvement since the last time he took the mound, and he rotated it in frequently during his scoreless outing. The 23-year-old allowed two hits and struck out six, an apt announcement if there ever was one.
Just minutes after 7 p.m., Hall emerged from the IronBirds dugout, skipped over the first base line and clicked his heels in midair on his way to the mound. Around the same time, about 40 miles down Interstate 95, right-hander Kyle Bradish was doing the same for the Orioles.
There’s a symmetry to them — one top prospect making his major league debut while another begins a path back from injury, hoping to be featured in Baltimore before long.
Bradish didn’t have the run support from the Orioles, saddled with a loss to the Boston Red Sox after allowing two earned runs in six innings. Three levels below in the Orioles’ organization, the hardest contact off Hall was immediately wiped out with a double play. It was a strong showing at the same time for two of Baltimore’s top pitching prospects, a sign of what the immediate and near future can hold at Camden Yards, once prospects such as Bradish and Hall arrive in force.
While Bradish arrived as a product of injuries to left-hander John Means and right-hander Chris Ellis, there’s still a way to go for Hall, who’s overcoming his own injury. But to be on the path at all? That gives Hall something to cherish.
“It’s an unreal feeling. It’s hard to describe,” Hall said. “Not being on the mound for close to 11 months in a real game, it was so surreal and I’m just thankful to be able to be back out there.”
Hall threw 54 pitches before throwing another simulated inning in the bullpen. He’s built up to four-plus-one, and he expects to remain at that level for the next few weeks before building up his length further.
If there’s any debate around Hall, it’s whether his future is in the bullpen or the starting rotation. The southpaw, who ranks as Baseball America’s No. 3 prospect in Baltimore’s pipeline, has the high-powered fastball that can thrive in a relief role.
But he showed poise Friday, only ramping up his fastball in select counts. Otherwise, Hall focused on placement more, and his curveball and improved changeup featured frequently. That’s the ideal setup so far — he’s only just coming back from injury; overdoing it in High-A ball would be imprudent.
“Most of all, just trying to be healthy,” Hall said. “That was my main focus. Just go out there, get my work in and try not to focus too much on results.”
Still, the results were hard not to focus on, especially at the end of a lengthy road to recovery. He featured briefly in spring training, hurling his fastball 100 mph, before staying in Florida for an extended spring.
That prolonged time away from an affiliate, away from the climb toward the majors, played on his mind. He envisioned moments like Friday over and over, first when he left Florida and again when he threw his first bullpen in Aberdeen.
He marked the occasion with three strikeouts in the first en route to six overall, the kind of display that announced to those in Aberdeen and in Baltimore and beyond that Hall was on his way.
“That’s what I was aiming for,” Hall said. “That’s what I wanted to do.”
Then he went out and did it.
ASK IRA: Does Tyler Herro’s illness absence raise concerns?
Q: Ira, why do you say “non-COVID” each time you list a Heat player as being ill? We get it, there is still COVID. But you’ve said the Heat players are vaccinated and boosted. You’re bringing something up that doesn’t matter. – Edward.
A: Actually, this is something the Heat and most, if not all, teams bring up when listing a player as out due to illness, to make clear they are not putting (or have not put) other players in harm’s way. And the reality is that the NBA, even though it has stopped mandatory routine testing, still has protocols that keep players/coaches away from teams for extended periods. Of that, the Heat are well aware, with Erik Spoelstra isolated from the Heat during the latter stages of the regular season and then Bam Adebayo away from the team ahead of the playoff series against the Hawks. Put it this way, the concern of losing a player remains such that the 76ers bused across the border following their Thursday victory in Toronto so they would not be exposed to the mandatory testing required for those entering the United States by air. Yes, there are still convoluted policies that must be navigated. And that is why teams stress non-COVID when they believe it is necessary.
Q: Would you agree that in this next series, Bam has to make an injured Joel Embiid work on both ends (I’m not saying lead in points) and stay out of foul trouble? – T.G., Queens, N.Y.
A: Well, it was one thing when the thumb was limiting Joel Embiid. But now there might not even be any Embiid, due to the orbital fracture. So, yes, there are increased expectations in the middle from the Heat. But Bam Adebayo also has to play within himself, still with a somewhat limited offensive repertoire. Still, Friday night’s news was a game changer.
Q: Not sure if you know the answer, but why doesn’t the NBA re-seed each round? Not that it matters for the Heat this year, but I think if a team earned the first seed it has earned the right to take the path of least resistance to the Finals. — Kevin, Sunrise.
A: One word: television. By having a bracket, the NBA can open a series in a following round while one completes elsewhere in the conference from a previous round. That assures the league (and television partners) the prime weekend games that draw the best ratings. Otherwise, three teams that advance from the first round might have to wait for the final opening series to close in order to re-seed. In the NFL, that doesn’t matter, since everything is done the preceding weekend before the next round.
