Blockchain

Bitcoin Perfectly Follows Market Cycle Comparison, What Comes Next For Crypto?

Published

22 seconds ago

on

bitcoin dollar dxy market cycle Elliot wave theory
Bitcoin price continues to stagnate and move sideways, but according to the cryptocurrency following an Elliott Wave market cycle, a break in the boredom is due soon.

Price action follows the predicted path so perfectly, that when layering Bitcoin directly over the comparison, there is little room for doubt about what comes next for crypto.  Take a look for yourself and decide.

All About Elliott Wave Theory And The Guideline of Alternation

Bitcoin is maturing with each passing bull cycle, but it remains a speculative asset. As such, narratives tend to drive the price action. When the cryptocurrency is bullish, it moves in a powerful parabolic impulse up. When things are bearish, the rollercoaster ride turns scary and many get ejected along the way.

Markets might seem like an unpredictable rollercoaster at times, but on several time scales, they can be quite predictable. In the 1930s, Ralph Nelson Elliott developed what he referred to as Wave Principle. According to Wikipedia, “Elliott stated that, while stock market prices may appear random and unpredictable, they actually follow predictable, natural laws, and can be measured and forecast using Fibonacci numbers.”

Related Reading | Now Or Never: Bitcoin Builds Base At Decade-Long Parabolic Curve

Today, the study is more commonly referred to at Elliott Wave Theory. Each “wave” has a specific type of characteristic and guidelines. Waves alternate between bullish and bearish phases. Odd numbered phases are impulse waves that move in the primary trend direction, while even numbered waves are corrective phases that move against the primary trend.

In addition to waves alternating between positive and negative growth, they also alternate in their degree of severity. And according to the Guideline of Alternation, one correction is typically sharp, while the other is flat or sideways. When this exact example is projected over Bitcoin price action the path ahead looks a lot more clear.

If Bitcoin continues to follow the path, what comes next? | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

What Is Next For Bitcoin When The Flat-Style Correction Ends?

The length of each correction is also different, according to Elliott Wave Theory. Sharp corrections tend to be over with a lot faster than a flat-style correction, which painfully grinds sideways. The market itself still has a sort of post-traumatic bear market syndrome from the severity of the sharp style correction, that it is expects the market to behave in the same manner yet again.

Related Reading | Time Vs Price: Why This Bitcoin Correction Was The Most Painful Yet

However, according to the Guideline of Alternation, the probability of two of the same type of corrections is extremely low. In rare situations, two sideways corrections occur, but never two sharp corrections. This suggests that whenever Bitcoin price finally does turn around, the corrective wave four should be complete and the grand finale wave five will begin.

What happens after wave five is complete? Another bear market, and likely the worst and longest in the history of Bitcoin.

Follow @TonySpilotroBTC on Twitter or join the TonyTradesBTC Telegram for exclusive daily market insights and technical analysis education. Please note: Content is educational and should not be considered investment advice.

Featured image from iStockPhoto, Charts from TradingView.com

Blockchain

1,032 Bitcoin (BTC) Worth 40,838,127 USD Transferred From Unknown Wallet

Published

32 mins ago

on

April 30, 2022

By

6,018 Bitcoin (BTC) Worth 254,646,370 USD Transferred to Unknown Wallet
  • Bitcoin has been down 3.91% in the last 24 hours.
  • The transaction occurred at 8:43:13 UTC on Friday, April 29, 2022.

The four-year halving cycle of Bitcoin (BTC) and its influence on the long-term price of the leading cryptocurrency is one of the most often debated subjects in the crypto industry. Crypto specialists are already questioning the future prognosis after bitcoin’s price fell short of the long-anticipated $100,000 target in 2021.

When looking at BTC’s current market value, it seems that additional declines are more probable than a rebound back up around $40,000. Twitter user “Wolves of Crypto” gave an outline of the four-year cycle theory, and his study suggests that the most plausible bear market bottom for Bitcoin will be around November/December 2022. On November 10, 2021, the BTC price peaked at $68,789, and this estimate implies that the market is now in a corrective phase after a cycle top. 

Whale Alert

In its databases, Whale Alert compiles all of the transactions from various blockchains, analyses them, and then saves them in a uniform style. Each of these databases is regularly updated with the assistance of AI and contains tens of thousands of known individual addresses, exchanges, and addresses. Coinbase has received 1,032 Bitcoin from an unidentified whale using an anonymous wallet. In addition, the transaction was valued at $40,838,127 by Whale Alert, blockchain analytics and surveillance firm.

Hundreds of millions of dollars in BTC are being moved overnight by crypto whales once again. The Whale Alert monitoring and analysis program initially discovered the large crypto transfer networks. According to Whale Alert, the transaction occurred at 8:43:13 UTC on Friday, April 29, 2022.

According to CMC, the Bitcoin price today is $38,536.47 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $27,194,023,224 USD. Bitcoin has been down 3.91% in the last 24 hours.

Blockchain

Bitcoin-backed Loan Offered by Global Investment Firm Goldman Sachs

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 30, 2022

By

Goldman Sachs Plans to Offer Crypto Investment Services to Premium Clients
Editors News
  • Loans may also be used to make purchases, another frequent use case.
  • The borrower does not have to worry about the tax ramifications.

When you put up your bitcoins as collateral to a bank to get money in fiat currency like the US dollar, you’re effectively lending your bitcoins to the bank, which lends you money. If the price of bitcoin falls, the user may be compelled to raise their collateral, resulting in their account being liquidated if they do not.

First time Wall Street behemoth Goldman Sachs lends cash collateralized by bitcoin held by the borrower; a bank representative tells Bloomberg. In an email, she informed the publication that Goldman was interested in the transaction because of its structure and the availability of 24-hour risk management.

Advantages of the Situation

When the value of Bitcoin falls, many investors take advantage of the situation to expand their holdings. The customer decides to buy additional Bitcoin using credit rather than paying with their own money because they believe that Bitcoin’s decade-long price growth trend will continue. Loans may also be used to make purchases, another frequent use case. Additionally, the borrower does not have to worry about the tax ramifications of a BTC sale if they pay back the loan when it matures.

Bitcoin mining businesses, which generate income in BTC but must pay operational expenses in dollars or other currencies, are now turning to bitcoin-backed loans for funding. In the past, miners would sell some of their bitcoins to pay their bills, but in the last few years, significant players in the business have become fonder of taking out cash loans using their bitcoin holdings.

In other words, Goldman’s decision to go into the bitcoin-backed lending sector is a watershed event for the industry. However, the terms of the loan were not disclosed by Bloomberg.

Blockchain

Top 3 Lending Projects by Total Value Locked (TVL) as per CryptoDep

Published

2 hours ago

on

April 30, 2022

By

Top 3 Price Gainer Cryptocurrencies in the Last Hour
Altcoin News
  • LUNA collateral may be turned into productive assets without losing control.
  • Compound pools allow borrowers to obtain a loan by submitting collateral.

Let us look at the top 3 lending projects by total value locked as per CryptoDep.

Anchor Protocol (ANC)

Stablecoin deposits may earn up to 19.5 percent interest using the Anchor Protocol lending and borrowing system. Lenders benefit from low volatility by depositing their UST and earning good returns on their investments. LUNA collateral may be turned into productive assets without losing control by borrowers.

According to CMC, the Anchor Protocol price today is $1.76 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $25,435,366 USD. Anchor Protocol has been down 4.82% in the last 24 hours.

Aave (AAVE)

Using the Aave system, anybody may lend and borrow cryptocurrency. By putting digital assets into liquidity pools, lenders may earn interest. Borrowers may then take out a short-term loan with their cryptocurrency as collateral using this liquidity. In addition, AAVE is a governance token, which means that owners of the token vote on how the protocol is developed in the future.

According to CMC, the Aave price today is $156.24 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $254,168,406 USD. Aave is down 7.81% in the last 24 hours.

Compound (COMP)

By putting their cryptocurrencies into one of the several pools offered by Compound, customers may receive interest in their investments. Compound pools allow borrowers to obtain a loan by submitting collateral, on the other hand. As a result, the maximum loan-to-value (LTV) ratio is 50 and 75 percent, depending on the collateral asset.

According to CMC, the Compound price today is $116.48 USD, with a 24-hour trading volume of $49,077,638 USD. Compound is down 6.43% in the last 24 hours.

