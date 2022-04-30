Connect with us

Blockchain

Blue Chip NFTs 101 – How Did Moonbirds Conquer The World In A Bearish Market?

Published

1 min ago

on

Moonbirds, NFT collection sample
The extreme success of Moonbirds is the NFT story of the year so far. The collection opened up so strongly that it archived instant blue chip status and a place at the top of the charts. The market for NFTs is bearish at the moment, how did the pixeled owls accomplish such a feat? It certainly wasn’t just the art, even though the Moonbirds have a distinctive look and probably make excellent profile pictures AKA PFPs. 

Let’s uncover the story. This one has it all; a nascent but powerful organization, crazy numbers, internet legends, an ambitious roadmap, light controversy, and, of course, metaverse plans.

Moonbirds: Formal Characteristics

There are a total of 10K Moonbirds, they were issued under the ERC-721 standard on the Ethereum blockchain. The mint price for each one was a whopping 2.5 ETH. That means that, at current prices, the Proof Collective made over $70M on that first day. The madness doesn’t end there,  according to CryptoSlam, the Moonbirds have generated $481M in sales so far. That’s 160K ETH from almost 12K buyers. And for every secondary sale, Proof received a 5% cut.

According to the Moonbirds official site, the organization distributed those original 10K birds as follows:

  • 7,875: Public sale to allowlist winners

  • 2,000: PROOF Collective Members (1,000 passes) each receive two free mints

  • 125: PROOF wallet for future collaborations, marketing, and advisors

All interested parties, including Proof Collective members, were able to enter a raffle to be whitelisted for that public sale. Of course, there was controversy, which we will cover. The Moonbird NFT collection promised the usual, membership to a private group and a Discord server, and future yet-to-be-revealed utilities. A staking mechanism, cleverly named “nesting” and a future metaverse codenamed “Project Highrise.”

According to the Moonbird’s site, their “unique take on the Metaverse” will be “a dramatic departure from the existing ‘never-ending’ worlds that feel like a digital ghost town. Ours is uniquely different, and you’ll have first access as a nested Moonbirds holder.” 

It’s also worth noting that, “owners of Moonbirds have full commercial art rights for the Moonbird they own.”

ETH price chart for 04/30/2022 on Oanda | Source: ETH/USD on TradingView.com

What Is “Nesting” And What Can It Do For You?

Staking is a DeFi staple. It locks assets and takes them off the market, which benefits all other holders and the project in general. In Moonbirds, the process is called “nesting,” and “the longer you nest your Moonbird, the more rewards you’ll accumulate.” What rewards exactly? That’s not yet clear. And the nesting process is not yet available. 

However, the Moonbirds site already lists certain characteristics. Nesting will be “non-custodial (no need to transfer it to another contract) and the holder numbers displayed on OpenSea etc will not be impacted.” Those stats are very important for NFT projects. Holders can’t sell their NFTs while nesting, but they can transfer them. “The intent is to allow holders to move their Moonbirds between their own accounts, e.g. if they compromise their wallet via a rogue signature.”

There’s also this vague promise, “as soon as your Moonbird is nested, they’ll begin to accrue additional benefits. As total nested time accumulates, you’ll see your Moonbird achieve new tier levels, upgrading their nest.”

Controversy. Of Course.

For the level of success that the Moonbirds accomplished, the controversy around them is pretty mild. The first two aren’t the Proof Collective’s fault, and the third one is pretty standard practice. Let’s go through them:

  • Their raffle got hit with a Sybil Attack. That means, a person or organization created more than 400 wallets to get as many tickets, or chances to win a whitelist. They earned more than 50 spots. This Twitter user unveiled the whole thing:
  • According to The Next Web, they found “at least 10 hacked Twitter accounts across countries ranging from athletes to politicians posting scammy links that lead you to a fake Moonbirds website. ”Their aim was to get the unsuspecting audience to send them ETH in hopes of getting a non-existent Moonbird. When pressed, one of the Proof Collective founders said, “Oh the spam is terrible! We’re doing everything we can to contain it. Lots of bad actors doing their play.”
  • The NFT Ethics account did its best to attack the Moonbirds project, but all they could do was accuse the Proof Collective of wash trading to pump up the price for their other NFT project and of gifting those memberships to influencers, “GaryVee (Gennady), his brother AJ, Beeple and some old friends received the Proof collective for free.”

Hardly anything to write home about. On the next “Blue Chip NFTs 101” we’ll take a look at the organization behind the Moonbirds, the Proof Collective, and their other NFT project. A membership to the influential group. It might be the NFT with the most valuable utility to date. 

Feature Image Moonbirds sample from the official website | Charts by TradingView

Blockchain

Tether (USDT) Q1 Trading Volume Plunges To $5.3 Trillion In Quarterly Low

Published

2 hours ago

on

April 30, 2022

By

Tether
With the chaotic phase that the crypto market is going through, Tether (USDT) trading volume in Q1 of 2022 plunged lower compared to the same quarter of last year. The total Tether transaction for the first quarter of 2022 is 26,454.

Even though the bearish trend has seen many investors turning to stablecoins, the interest of investors for USDT remains a bit controlled.

Tether is dubbed to be a stable crypto because unlike Bitcoin, Tether is pegged with the US dollar which means it retains a consistent value over time. It’s a go-to or preferred altcoin especially for investors who have a low risk appetite.

What Is Tether?

Tether is a stablecoin which is far more consistent or stable compared to other cryptocurrencies like the two popular BTC and ETH because it’s backed by fiat money. This means Tether has actual US dollars that act as collateral. It basically has the same value as the USD.

Stablecoins act as a middle ground and provide liquidity in an extremely risky and volatile environment allowing crypto to be regarded as a store of value and less than a risky undertaking.

USDT total market cap at $82.28 billion on the weekend chart | Source: TradingView.com

The most popular stablecoins are Tether, USD Coin, and Gemini Dollar which all share the same characteristics backed by US dollars. On the other hand, other stablecoins are backed by silver, gold, and other fiat currencies like yen and euro.

USDT Trading Volume Plummets

Tether’s trading volume went down in the first quarter at $5.3 trillion. Compared to the trading volume of January to March 2021 of 2021, there was a marked reduction of trading volume by as much as 46% or roughly around $9.9 trillion.

Overall, the crypto trading volume has plummeted which also seems to have triggered the dip in Tether trading volume in Q1.

Price Action Analysis

To analyze the impact of Tether transactions going down on Tether trading volume, it is important to compare the USDT trading volume in the quarter 1 of 2021 to 2022.

January 2021 USDT trading volume is at $3.4 trillion which is higher compared to this year’s Q1 trading volume that registered at $1.8 trillion.

Meanwhile, March 2021 USDT trading volume is at $2.7 trillion which is a bit higher compared to 2022 trading volume in the same month at 1.9 trillion.

January 1, 2022 trading price for USDT is at $1 and it closed quarter 1 at $1. Tether is definitely as stable as it can get; literally.

Featured image from Shutterstock, chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain

HashStack Addresses DeFi Loan Collateralization Inefficiences And Improves Asset Utilization

Published

2 hours ago

on

April 30, 2022

By

HashStack Addresses DeFi Loan Collateralization Inefficiences And Improves Asset Utilization
Hashstack aims to disrupt and improve the appeal of decentralized borrowing and lending. Users can access under-collateralized loans through its Open Protocol at a 1:3 collateral-to-loan ratio. It is a welcome change for the broader DeFi industry, as current collateralization rates remain too high.

Adjusting Loan Collateralization In DeFi

In traditional finance, one can obtain a loan if they have a fraction of the borrowed amount to put up as collateral. One would expect the same to apply to decentralized finance, yet that is not the case. Instead, users often put up 150% – or more – of the amount they want to borrow. If one has more liquidity than is needed to borrow, it doesn’t make much sense to take out a loan.

Unfortunately, the high loan collateralization rates are a standard in decentralized finance. The use of volatile crypto assets warrants a “buffer” of sorts. Markets can turn around on a dime and will often turn bearish when people least expect it. That process devalues the collateral and loan ratio, forcing protocols to adopt a very cautious approach. Thankfully, things will improve soon through Open Protocol.

The new DeFi protocol, designed by the Hashstack team, will introduce new loan collateralization opportunities. Users have to put up one-third of the amount they want to borrow, introducing undercollateralized loans to a global audience. Moreover, users can withdraw 70% of their collateral after acquiring a loan and use the remaining funds as working capital on the platform.

Moreover, Hashstack introduces a new mechanism for the eternal scalability of storage and logic of smart contracts. That will catalyze the utilization of the trading capital locked within the Open Protocol. The mechanism will be submitted as an Ethereum Improvement Proposal – EIP-9000 – and foster secure and upgradeable smart contract deployment. A welcome change for DeFi, as Hashstack can integrate an unlimited number of dApps with Open Protocol without making any major changes to existing projects.

Open Protocol Public Testnet Launch

The solution by Hashstack is currently live on the public testnet. Users can experiment with Open Protocol and provide feedback to enhance the appeal of this new protocol. The team has worked hard on an improved user interface, combining base interest rates summed with an algorithmic determinant kept constant for up to seven days, and improved transparency.

Hashstack Finance Founder Vinay Kumar comments:

Our public testnet has attracted over US$5 million in total value locked (TVL) immediately after going live. The public testnet release marks a significant accomplishment in Hashstack’s roadmap as we prepare to launch the Open Protocol mainnet later in the second quarter of 2022.

The new loan collateralization ratio maintained by open Protocol hints at a bright future for decentralized finance. However, the industry still suffers from many inefficiencies that need to be resolved. Open Protocol addresses some of those pain points, including enhancing effective asset utilization and compartmentalizing APY and APR.

It will be interesting to see which Dapps integrate with Hashstack and Open Protocol. PancakeSwap has been confirmed, and will improve loan utilization as borrowers can swap borrowed assets for any other crypto asset within the same interface. For now, Open Protocol focuses on BTC, SUDT, USDC, BNB, and HASH, with more tokens to be added in the future.

 

Blockchain

Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis: April 30

Published

2 hours ago

on

April 30, 2022

By

Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis: April 30
13 mins ago |