Bob Raissman: The Nets have somehow outclowned even the Knicks
The Nets being swept by Boston, and the circumstances surrounding that embarrassment, leave the Knicks with the unique and previously unheard-of opportunity to project an air of stability moving forward.
That’s right, New York’s Most Dysfunctional Franchise, brought to you by James (Guitar Jimmy) Dolan, has, at this moment in time, lost that dubious distinction to the underachieving, high expectation, Brooklyn Nets circus.
There are ways to quantify this assertion. Like, what’s more disconcerting? Kyrie Irving trumpeting his “co-management relationship” with the Nets organization? Or Knicks boss Leon Rose, in a business-as-usual move, trying to “control” the message by granting one season-ending interview to the MSG Network, the team’s propaganda arm?
There are just too many questions surrounding the Nets. These queries will create a perception of chaos fueled by negative content and sensationally ominous back pages. Nets owner Joe Tsai and GM Sean Marks already have done everything to appease Irving. Where did it get them? What did it get them? An early playoff exit? A well-earned reputation for being weak executives unable to manage one of their superstars?
Irving repaid them by delivering his own brand of agita on and off the court. Like when he used a combination of finger gestures to clap back at Boston’s bad-mouthing fans. Irving didn’t channel his anger, if there truly was any, by doing anything inspiring on the court. Something that might have produced one measly win in the first round.
Irving saved his passion for his Twitter feed and postgame media conferences. Perhaps that’s his definition of “co-management.”
Why would anyone think the Nets brain trust will do anything but take a similar laissez- faire attitude with Ben Simmons, whose back problem and mental health issues kept him from playing in the first round? Indeed, the last time Simmons played was in 2021, in Game 7 of the conference semifinals as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers. And no one on the Brooklyn side can guarantee Simmons will even be ready to play next season.
The Knicks have nothing close to resembling the Nets (Irving or Simmons) in the dysfunction department. Nor do they have Kevin Durant, the scoring machine and Nets stabilizing force. Still, after the Celtics gave Durant fits with their bump-and-grind defense, even his performances will come under magnified scrutiny next season.
That expectations will be low for the Knicks headed into the 2022-23 season is a plus. Only one Knick, Julius Randle, is a spotlight magnet. And all this stuff surrounding the Nets made boss scribes forget about the Knicks not making the playoffs and Randle’s “disappearance” down the stretch.
And after seeing the way Steve Nash coached in the Celtics series, will Tom Thibodeau’s media detractors now admit they’re glad Dolan, Leon Rose & Co. have — so far — stayed the course, sticking with their coach?
At least Thibodeau fostered the notion of stability and hope. And that’s much better than those clouds of dysfunction that have found a home above the Barclays Center.
AN UNHAPPY CANINE
Christopher (Mad Dog) Russo’s Wednesday soliloquy about the origin of, and programming changes caused by SXM’s new “I Am Athlete Tonight” program, turned into a spiel over his own business interactions with the satellite radio company’s executives.
Russo, who has been with SXM for 13 years, must have swallowed a nostalgia gummy. He went all the way back to when his initial five-year SXM contract was about to expire. “They cut me and (my agent Sandy) Montag off at the B-A-L-L-S,” Russo said on the air. “(SXM senior VP) Andy Moss basically gave Montag a cigarette, blindfold, and shot him… said take it or leave it. No negotiation.”
Russo, who once upon a time actually had a say on the personnel involved in “his” Mad Dog Sports Radio channel, said he took a major pay cut, but wound-up recouping some of his dough at another outlet. “I went to MLB Network to get the cash,” Doggie explained.
Russo, through his new association with ESPN’s First Take/Stephen A. Smith, seems refreshed. Yet he was not exactly banging the drum loudly for “I Am Athlete Tonight.” The first episode featured verbal fireworks provided by Leger Douzable, Brandon Marshall, LeSean McCoy and Adam (Pacman) Jones.
Maybe they will invite Doggie on for a guest spot.
WHAT THE FOX?
After snagging then returning golf’s U.S. Open to NBC, you would think Fox would be gun-shy about one-off programming acquisitions.
That’s why it’s strange to know this year’s Triple Crown ends NBC’s exclusive hold on all three premium races. Fox grabbed the Belmont Stakes starting in 2023.
How one maximizes and leverages a one-off telecast is puzzling.
PRIME DOESN’T NEED PRIMETIME
Along with the NFL announcing Amazon Prime Video’s first Thursday night game (Chargers at Chiefs) comes speculation that the company wants to acquire a Black Friday tilt for major dough.
Those skeptical of APV purchasing and streaming a post-holiday game doubt, because of the NFL’s Turkey Day and weekend sked, the league could provide APV with a marquee matchup. Who says it has to be mega-marquee to attract Friday eyeballs?
Think division rivalries and big markets. Like a Jets-Patriots afternoon matchup.
That should satisfy Amazon whose priority is more about attracting a captive audience on what traditionally is the kickoff to the holiday shopping season. Besides, Amazon has already proved it will pay eye-popping money, aka whatever it takes, to acquire NFL product — no matter who the participants are.
AROUND THE DIAL
Two of the more bogus sports talk “arguments” recently surfaced. One had Valley of the Stupid Gasbags flipping out over Knicks mascot Spike Lee, wearing Brooklyn Dodgers gear, sitting courtside at Barclays for Celts-Nets. Is Lee, who resides in Brooklyn, not allowed to enter an arena when the Knicks are not playing? The other tiff, as stupid as it gets, had Gasbags arguing over whether creeps who threw debris at Guardians’ players, are “real Yankee fans?”…..
Suzyn (Ma Pinstripe) Waldman, down with COVID. Not a serious case. She will be working Yankees radiocasts remotely from home through the Toronto series, which ends Wednesday, May 4. She would rather be at a ballpark ….. Ron Darling is a lucky guy. He now gets to work with Gary Cohen (SNY) and Bob Costas (TBS), two of the most finicky play-by-play voices in the business…..Enjoying the multiple miking of players on USFL telecasts. Also, we like seeing the drones flying in and out of the picture. They remind us of pigeons, minus the poop. …..As for USFL voices, recent escapee from Giants asylum, and former Cowboys coach Jason Garrett, is bringing extra energy to the NBC booth working with Jac Collinsworth…..
WFAN’s NFL Draft show was a hard listen. The participants were talking — sometimes screaming — over each other. The soiree needed a traffic cop….ESPN needs to find more airtime for JJ Redick. He’s preaching no-nonsense NBA stuff. And, he’s entertaining.
* * *
DUDE OF THE WEEK: AARON JUDGE/GIANCARLO STANTON
For their good judgment. Both sluggers hustled out to right field to admonish (and calm down) Yankee fans who were pelting Guardian players with debris Sunday after Gleyber Torres’ game-winning hit. Judge and Stanton’s quick decision might have prevented the situation from getting uglier.
DWEEB OF THE WEEK: SEAN MARKS
When a GM is given unlimited resources to chase an NBA title, and fails miserably by being swept in the first round, blame must be placed on the suit most responsible. So, before anyone else, fingers are pointed at Marks.
DOUBLE TALK
What Kyrie Irving said: “I never wanted it to just be about me.”
What Kyrie Irving meant to say: “Someway, somehow it’s always about me.”
Nordic Waffles closes Rosedale Potluck location, with eye on retail growth
The lease is up on Nordic Waffles’ Potluck food hall location, and the company isn’t renewing it.
Instead, the brand, which has cultivated a successful frozen food grocery brand alongside its State Fair stand, will continue growing its retail product line with a sweet new waffle. Customers across the Midwest can find Nordic Waffles’ Berries & Cream waffle in convenience and grocery stores across the Twin Cities by early May.
Wednesday, April 27 marked the last day for Nordic Waffles at the Rosedale Potluck food hall.
Nordic Waffles launched their retail brand in November 2020, and now their waffles are available in more than 900 stores including Lunds & Byerlys, Kowalski’s, Cub, Hy-Vee, Woodman’s, Cash Wise, Festival Foods, among other retailers. The pivot from restaurants to retail has allowed this retail growth to occur, according to a recent press release.
“Potluck provided an environment to gain consumer insights and served as the production hub to launch our packaged foods division,” said Jeremy Ely, CEO of Nordic Waffles. “Rosedale Mall was extremely supportive of our goals, however, as our lease comes to an end, it presented a greater opportunity to focus our resources on supporting the continued growth of our frozen food strategy.”
Fear not: You will still be able to find Nordic Waffles at this year’s State Fair.
Sainted: Those who helped us through a long, difficult winter
Sainted
As we leave another harsh winter behind, I think of those who helped me weather a difficult season. I would like to express my gratitude.
We are working our way through a massive pandemic that cost a million lives in the U.S. alone. Some states confronted the assault with thoughtful, engaged policies and some seemed to shrug off their responsibilities. I am thankful for Gov, Tim Walz, Commissioner Jan Malcolm and many others who ensured that Minnesota is among those that engaged and saved lives.
The pandemic is roughly contemporaneous with the last presidential election. All states face new challenges to their traditional assumptions of competence and fairness in the administration of democratic engagement. Again, I am grateful to the Minnesota civil servants and volunteers who defended us against this storm. Secretary of State Steve Simon often refers to our nation-leading voter participation rate. I am grateful to him and his broad team for making it so.
It may seem jarring to reach from these exalted issues to the prosaic, but I am equally grateful to the staff of the Saint Paul Department of Public Works. As I lolled about the house many wintery mornings, I heard snow plows rumbling up the street and thought, “My God, when did those people have to go to work?” Assuredly, it was earlier than I would have wanted. It is for both their willingness to adjust their lives and for the quality of their work that I am grateful.
Joel Clemmer, St. Paul
Sainted to Emerson’s dad
We had just come out of Lowe’s with some large items. We thought they would fit in our SUV. Unfortunately, that was not the case.
Just when we were ready to give up, along came an Angel who discovered our situation and offered to help. He had a white pickup truck and “free time” to spare.
So, he loaded our goods in the back of his truck, followed us to our home, unloaded our items and placed them in our garage.
We were very grateful and told him so. However, we didn’t get his name. Shame on us!
This Angel did mention his daughter’s name was “Emerson.” The reason being, that is the name of our street.
We hope he will see this “Sainted” and know he made two seniors very happy and grateful.
We will indeed play this act of kindness forward.
Dan & Peggy Wessel, West St. Paul
Sainted, Twins
A special thanks to the Minnesota Twins for the wonderful game on Sunday against Chicago. My 17-year-old grandson, Skylar, my baseball buddy, attended the game with me. We have gone together each year, to five or six games, for many years.
On Sunday, we sat for four and a half hours in stands, and believe me we were freezing from the wind and the cold. However, we still decided to stay for extra innings. In the bottom of the tenth, my grandson turned to me and said, “Grandma I really want to see my first walk-off win today.” Thank you Twins, my grandson Skylar got his wish.
DeAnne Cherry, Woodbury
Mankato man charged with fatally stabbing father at rural home
MANKATO, Minn. — Before his death Wednesday, a rural Mankato father reportedly confirmed his son was his attacker.
Steven Earle, 59, sustained multiple stab wounds before dying in a Rochester hospital.
The 24-year-old son, Travis Earle, made his initial court appearance Friday after being charged with second-degree murder.
The father initially called 911 around 1 p.m. Wednesday reporting his son had beaten him up in the past and now had a knife, said Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Capt. Paul Barta during a media briefing Friday.
The call disconnected at one point while deputies were on their way to his South Bend Township residence. Dispatchers reconnected with him in time to hear him tell his son to “get out of my room please,” according to a criminal complaint.
The two were heard talking in the background before it escalated into scuffling and yelling. At one point, they reported hearing Travis Earle call his dad a “(expletive) liar.”
The call soon disconnected again. Repeated call-back efforts went unanswered.
Deputies arrived about 10 minutes after the initial call to find Travis Earle in the yard. He told deputies his dad came at him with a knife and he defended himself, according the complaint.
Inside, Steven Earle was found bleeding from multiple stab wounds in his torso. A deputy reported he was sitting on the living room floor covered in blood, holding a towel in place against his back by leaning on a couch.
He was initially conscious enough to share details on what happened before being transported to Mayo Clinic Health System’s hospital in Mankato.
“He did make comments that his son was responsible for his injuries,” Barta said. “No one else was at the residence at the time.”
Steven Earle stated he originally had the knife to protect himself, but his son took it from him and stabbed him while he was on the phone with 911.
A detective spoke with a woman who received a text message from Steven Earle at 9:33 a.m. Wednesday. He told her that Travis was taking his phone away and threatening him with a knife.
“I don’t know what to do,” he added in the text. “He’s controlling me bad.”
Steven Earle was later transported from Mankato to Rochester. He died during surgery at about 9 p.m. Wednesday.
The father and son lived together at the 208 Eleanor St. residence, just across the Blue Earth River from Mankato’s city limits. Travis Earle had moved in about a year ago, the complaint states, after previously living in Iowa.
During an interview with a detective, Travis Earle stated the altercation started after his dad got upset at him for trying to cancel a cable subscription. The son claimed he tried to grab his father’s phone during a 911 call, leading to his father pulling the knife out to try stab him.
Travis Earle then stated they fought over the knife, and eventually he “twisted (his father’s) hands back” toward him and “stabbed him with it.” The son told investigators he didn’t mean for it to happen, hoped his dad was OK, and he planned to call an ambulance until he saw a squad car arrive.
The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office is handling post-mortem examinations. A preliminary analysis found wounds on Steven Earle’s leg and hands along with the multiple stab wounds on his torso, including one near the right armpit area deep enough to penetrate the chest cavity.
The suspected murder weapon was recovered from the scene. Barta described it as a dagger-style knife.
The investigation is still in its beginning stages, said Blue Earth County Attorney Pat McDermott. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigators processed the crime scene Thursday, he said, and their findings will be among the numerous reports factoring into any charging decisions.
“The investigation is probably going to take a few months in the great scheme of things,” he said.
Travis Earle didn’t previously have a criminal record in Minnesota. There was one domestic altercation reported at the address in July 2020, Barta said, but there were no arrests and the parties agreed to be separated with the son staying somewhere else for the night.
