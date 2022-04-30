News
Brainerd man charged with fatally beating, choking girlfriend at their home
BRAINERD, Minn. — A 53-year-old Brainerd man faces murder charges in connection with the Thursday slaying of a 43-year-old woman at the home they shared north of Brainerd.
Michael Lowell Munger was arraigned Friday in Crow Wing County District Court on charges of second-degree murder with intent but without premeditation and second-degree murder without intent but while committing a felony.
Munger was arrested Thursday morning after the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office responded to a request for a welfare check at a house in north of Brainerd.
According to the criminal complaint, a man requested a welfare check at the residence for his ex-wife, Lynnie Ann Loucks, after Munger messaged him that his ex-wife was “gone.”
When sheriff’s deputies arrived, they found Munger in the driveway of the residence with blood on his body and clothing. He told deputies something to the effect of, “You’re too late, she’s gone,” according to the criminal complaint.
Loucks was located inside a basement bedroom in the house lying on the ground in a pool of blood with a belt around her neck.
In a statement to law enforcement after he was arrested, Munger said he and Loucks, with whom he had been in a relationship for the past year, got into an argument about infidelity early Thursday morning. Munger told law enforcement officers he “did what he did” and used a belt to strangle Loucks and a baseball bat to strike her.
During his court appearance Friday, Munger was appointed a public defender. He is being held in the Crow Wing County Jail on a $3 million unconditional bond. His next court hearing is scheduled for May 12.
Grant’s Farm opens for its 68th season
ST. LOUIS – Grant’s Farm is opening for its 68th season on Saturday. The 281-acre park has welcomed over 30 million visitors over the years.
It’s home to hundreds of animals, including many rare species offering tram tours of the deer park, educational animal shows, and the chance to feed animals, including bottle-feeding baby goats.
This spring, Grant’s Farm began offering private tours that will continue through the end of October. The private, Behind-the-Scenes Tour includes viewing the Busch family estate home and learning about its history, touring Grant’s Cabin, and feeding the big animals in Deer Park.
The Clydesdale Close-Up Tour gives visitors the chance to learn how the Budweiser Clydesdales are raised and trained, while trying their hand at grooming. With the Clydesdale Stables Tour, visitors can see the barn and pastures, enjoy snacks and drinks.
The Animal Encounters Tour takes visitors to places the public has never visited. Visitors can hold reptiles and see exotic birds and other species in The Animal Care Barn, then follow the tour guide along a walking path to get up-close with show animals and trainers. Grant’s Farm is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Mike Lupica: Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets dynasty that never was
The only way Kyrie Irving could make himself an easier mark is if he were trying to guard you. On Twitter the other day he said that “My name is worth billions to these media corporations.” Name one.
But the problem with the Brooklyn Nets, the greatest dynasty that never was and never will be, is much bigger than Irving, a self-indulgent and self-absorbed player whose vaccination status was the single biggest contributing factor to what became not just a lost season, but one of the biggest flops in New York City basketball history. Irving: Who somehow seems himself as the hoops version of Nelson Mandela.
The larger problem with the Nets is that the people in charge, owner Joe Tsai and general manager Sean Marks, look like patsies here for the way they have allowed Kyrie and Kevin — K in this case stands for strikeout in basketball, too — to walk all over them from the time the two stars came to Brooklyn to win all those championships they were going to win.
You know what the Nets are? They are the East Coast version of the Lakers, another dynasty that never was and never will be, who also allowed their starts to run their franchise. They were going to be a Super Team for the ages and ended up winning one title, and winning it when the NBA turned into BubbleBall during COVID.
Now the Nets have gotten themselves into a situation where Irving, with a player option, is the one who decides if he wants to come back and play for them next season. If the Nets had a choice here, if someone other than their stars were running their franchise, they would tell Dr. Irving to make sure that door didn’t hit him on the way out of it.
Maybe the best part of this, for now, is something Irving said after the Celtics had swept his team, and he was looking toward the future:
“When I say I’m here with Kevin, I think that it really entails us managing this franchise together alongside Joe [Tsai] and Sean [Marks], and just our group of family members that we have in our locker room in our organization.
“So it’s not just about me and Kev. I don’t want to make it just about that. We are cornerstones here. But we have a few other guys that are on contract. And I think we just got to make some moves this offseason and really talk about it. And really be intentional about what we’re building, and have some fun and make it enjoyable.”
“So it’s not just about me and Kev.”
Yeah. It’s all about them.
It’s been about that since they hit town. The organization about which Irving is speaking — “our organization” — has belonged to them from the start. Tsai is just the money guy. Marks acts as if he works for them. Both really do look like suckers. By the way? Marks especially doesn’t get to walk away from this shipwreck, not by a long shot. He’s not an unindicted co-conspirator. Just a co-conspirator.
Gee, who wouldn’t want Kyrie Irving, team guy that he is, heavily involved in the makeup of the team going forward? What could possibly go wrong with that?
Oh, wait. I know. Just about everything.
Everybody knows how close the Nets came to knocking off the eventual champs, the Bucks, last season in the Eastern Conference semis. Everybody knows that one year later there might not be a completely different narrative if Durant had been a few inches behind the 3-point line instead of a few inches over it at the end of regulation in Game 7. He wasn’t. That’s sports.
Now what the Nets have to show for the Kyrie-Kevin era is one victory in a postseason series, against the Celtics, last year, five games. The Celtics came back this year and got them good. And in the one moment that might have changed so much in that four-game series, or at least given the Nets a fighting chance — though you’re always reluctant to use the word “fight” when the subject is the Brooklyn Nets — here is what happened at the end of Game 1:
Neither Durant nor Irving did anything to stop Jayson Tatum from getting to the basket to win the game with a layup. When it was all on the line in the last half-minute, the Celtics made a marvelous defensive stand at one end when the Nets could have put them away. The Nets just stood there like expensive mannequins in what turned out to be the defining moment of their season. Best team Tatum could drive right by.
When it was over Durant defended Irving, despite what Irving’s refusal to get vaccinated had done to the Nets and their season. What choice does Durant have? They are joined at the hip until Irving is playing for somebody else, something he will inevitably do, even as he talked about how he is here for the long haul. When you heard that, if you’re a Nets fan, you had a right to be thinking, yeah, but what’s the good news?
Again: This is what happens when Tsai and Marks put the players in charge. It’s worth wondering if Joe Tsai would run any of his other companies that way.
Even when LeBron and Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh formed the first super team in Miami (and did manage to win multiple titles), there was no question that the franchise was being run by one man: Pat Riley. Can anybody imagine what’s gone on in Brooklyn going on in Miami, where the Heat came into the postseason with the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference? The Heat have a real team, however far they go in this postseason. The Nets are a team named Kyrie and Kevin.
There was a moment when Tsai and Marks briefly stood up. It was when they told Irving that if he wasn’t vaccinated he wasn’t just sitting out home games. He wasn’t going to play at all. They actually said a word that must have sounded to Irving as if it came from an obscure foreign language:
No.
This display of backbone didn’t last. They spun around, like a figure skating spin, and changed their minds once more of their guys started getting hurt. And looked softer than soft ice cream in the process. James Harden may not make it through the next round in Philly. But he made it through this one. You know why it was so easy for him to force his way out of Brooklyn? He knew the owner and the general manager were pushovers, that’s why.
QB STILL THE BIG QUESTION FOR GIANTS AND JETS, LET THE KIDS PLAY (WIMBY) & ROOTING FOR HARDEN …
One more thing: You know how long Steve Nash will coach the Nets?
Until Kyrie and Kevin get tired of him.
The Giants and Jets both had great nights on Thursday night, first night of the draft.
The Giants had actually had a good night before anybody made a pick, just because Dave Gettleman was no longer making their picks.
Early on I thought Joe Schoen might have won the night, but then Gang Green came on strong right behind him.
And once more we wonder if this all might be a new beginning for both of our teams.
Except for this one tiny detail:
Neither team from MetLife is sure they have the right quarterback.
The All-England Club should take a step back, because there’s still time, and understand that they don’t change anything in Ukraine, or save the world, by not allowing players from Russia and Belarus to come play in the biggest tennis tournament in the world.
Daniil Medvedev is a tennis player, one of the best in the world, one good enough to stop Novak Djokovic from winning the Grand Slam last September at the U.S. Open.
He’s not the war criminal.
Nor is a terrific young player named Andrey Rublev.
Nor is Aryna Sabalalenka.
Like they say in baseball.
Let the kids play.
My pal Barry Stanton says he was always hopeful that Giannis would have the kind of run in Milwaukee that Tim Duncan had in San Antonio, and so far, so good.
Why did the Cardinals first base coach — Stubby Clapp, whoever he is — not get suspended for jumping Pete Alonso the way he did in last Wednesday afternoon’s brawl?
And I love the Cardinals manager, Oliver Marmol, wringing his hands because the Mets threw up and in on Nolan Arenado.
Marmol must have thought the pitch that hit Alonso in the helmet earlier in the series threw itself.
I will say this again, with respect: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, writing when he does at Substack, is one of the best sports columnists in America.
You know what I was doing on Thursday night?
Rooting hard for James Harden.
Balls that get into the Monster Seats at Fenway Park are no less silly than the pop flies that become home runs at Yankee Stadium.
No one would have believed you five years ago if you told them Serena would never get to 24 majors.
No Giants fan that I know would have picked up Daniel Jones’ fifth-year option.
Jones still may turn into something, though it rarely happens at this stage of a quarterback’s career.
But for now, he is merely the best Duke quarterback the Giants have had since Dave Brown.
The late George Young fell in love with Brown the way Gettleman fell in love with Jones.
It happens.
But when it does, and you’re wrong, it sets your program back five years.
The Packers just aren’t going to ever take a wide receiver in the first round, are they?
If I were the Browns, I’d sort of hang on to Baker Mayfield until I find out whether Deshaun Watson gets to play football next season.
Will Smith hits harder than the Red Sox do.
Ira Winderman: With Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry, it’s all about perspective
You start from the perspective that it’s hard to have perspective when it comes to NBA salaries. It all seems a bit obscene.
But then you cycle back to what was termed particularly outrageous last August, with the Miami Heat attracting particular inspection.
A four-year, $184 million extension for Jimmy Butler that carries him through his 36th birthday?
A three-year, $85 million free-agent contract for Kyle Lowry that takes him through his 38th?
Yes, there were ample double-takes.
But, as always, there also has to be perspective, NBA perspective.
First, both lived up to their contracts this season, helping propel the Heat to the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and then through a relatively easy opening-round series against the Atlanta Hawks.
But beyond that, it is the comparative perspective that becomes particularly relevant at a time such as this.
Why?
Because of James Harden.
And Kyrie Irving.
With Harden, the Philadelphia 76ers essentially wed themselves to a four-year, $223 million extension when they acquired him from the Brooklyn Nets at the February 10 NBA trading deadline, an extension that would have him on the books through 2025-26 for roughly $260 million.
Harden turns 32 in August, roughly when the extension would be formalized.
Allow that to marinate, particularly while considering what Harden looked like (or didn’t look like) in the first round against the Toronto Raptors.
Then consider Irving, who holds a $36.5 million player option for next season with the Nets, but can decline that in favor of a new contract worth $245 million over five years, a deal that would take him through his 35th birthday.
And then also consider the Irving whirlwind since his arrival in Brooklyn, from his sabbatical in 2020-21, to his choice to bypass COVID vaccination and therefore home games for most of this past season, to play against the Celtics that hardly inspires what might come next.
In the wake of the Nets’ first-round sweep at the hands of the Boston Celtics, Irving said he wants to be back. And in light of the Nets’ salary-cap situation, Brooklyn has to have him back.
But while a new contract might come with added financial security for Irving, it assuredly does not portend added stability for the Nets. (Wasn’t there also previously professed Irving allegiance to the Cleveland Cavaliers and Celtics?)
The point being that there are two ways mega-contracts come into being.
The first is when a team targets a player who fits a system, who meshes with what already is in place or is planned to be in place, and is forecast to provide value for the bulk of the contract.
The second is more shotgun.
You bought it, and now it might break you.
Arguments certainly can be made of Harden and Irving as superior talents to Lowry and Butler. Their resumes say as much.
But for anyone who questions the outlay of Micky Arison’s money that Pat Riley invested in thirtysomethings Butler and Lowry last summer, consider what Daryl Morey is up against this summer with Harden in Philadelphia or what Sean Marks has to contend with in Brooklyn with Irving.
For Morey, there still could be another exit stage left, just as there was the convenient bailout from the Houston Rockets to the 76ers.
For Marks, there is the equity built under Gregg Popovich with the San Antonio Spurs to assuredly find work elsewhere, need be.
That’s not to say the Heat haven’t had their own hands forced, as well.
But with James Johnson and Dion Waiters the stakes were decidedly lower after their teases of breakout Heat seasons. And with Chris Bosh, no one could have forecast the blood clots that would cut his career short (although there clearly was a forced overpay with the threat of a 2014 departure to Houston in the wake of LeBron James’ defection back to the Cleveland Cavaliers).
So, yes, it was risky business last summer for the Heat with Butler and Lowry.
But as the impending curious cases of Harden and Irving show, there also can be even riskier business.
IN THE LANE
ANOTHER SWEEP: Make it consecutive seasons that Goran Dragic has been swept out of the playoffs, this time with the Nets, after enduring the Heat’s first-round sweep at the hands of the Milwaukee Bucks last year. While he was non-committal about his future in the immediate wake of the Nets’ demise, the veteran guard, who turns 36 on Friday, very much sounds like someone who wants more. “I don’t know. It’s tough to say right now. My head is still hot,” he said in the wake of the Nets’ 4-0 sweep by the Celtics. “I don’t want to make any decisions right now, because I’m sad, I’m pissed. So I just need some time to process this. But I love basketball. I still want to play another two, three years. So we’ll see what’s going to happen.” The determination, he said, remains. “It happened to me last year. I got swept, too,” he said. “So you can take advantage of that as a challenge in the offseason, and just try to have that in your mind, have that chip on your shoulder when you come back.”
NETS PERSPECTIVE: Dragic also offered his thoughts on the Nets coming up short, despite playing alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. “For us, the time that I spent here, every day was something different, something tough, not only for coaches, but for us players, too,” he said, having joined the Nets on Feb. 22, 12 days after the Nets traded Harden and Paul Millsap to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and draft picks. “We were just not good enough,” he said. “That’s it. I don’t want to say who was good, who was not. No. As a team, this is a team sport and everybody needs to work as a collective, as a group. We were just not tight as a group, that’s it. On the floor.”
COMPARATIVE ANALYSIS: After losing to the Heat in the first round, Hawks General Manager Travis Schlenk, the former Heat video coordinator, cited the Heat’s path as a logical comparison to his team losing in last season’s Eastern Conference finals to the Milwaukee Bucks and then this season’s five-game demise. “Miami was in the Finals two years ago; last year they get swept in the first round of the playoffs,” Schlenk said during his season-ending media session in Atlanta. “The NBA, for the most part, is not linear. It’s ups and downs. Each season has its own life, so to speak. We’re always going to look to improve. This series, Miami is a lot like Milwaukee in a sense. Very physical, big defenders. We saw that last year, a switching defense, those are things we have to continue to work to get better at.”
NO FEAR: Homecourt advantage in the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs belongs to the two teams willing to take on whatever challenges emerged from the play-in tournament. That had the No. 1-seeded Heat taking out Atlanta in five games and the No. 2 Celtics with their sweep of the Nets. Interestingly, guard Jaylen Brown said Celtics coach Ime Udoka involved the players in that process. “Ime kind of set the tone from the jump how he felt about it,” Jaylen Brown said in the wake of Boston’s sweep. “But it was pretty cool for a coach to include us as a unit in that decision-making and stuff like that. We all came to the conclusion that, like, ‘Look, man, if we want to do something special, ain’t no shortcuts, ain’t no trying to manipulate or ducking.”
THE BACK STORY: In describing his desire to get back in coaching since his Feb. 21, 2021 dismissal, former Minnesota Timberwolves coach Ryan Saunders reflected on a conversation with Heat coach Erik Spoelstra regarding what coaches miss about coaching. “I had lunch with Erik Spoelstra and he asked that,” Saunders told the Star Tribune amid the Timberwolves’ playoff run. “I said, ‘Believe it or not, it’s camaraderie and the misery.’ And Erik agreed. The camaraderie of the NBA, but also the pain in the stomach — knowing that win or lose, there’s always that next challenge.”
NUMBER
10. Playoff games with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds by Bam Adebayo (including in Tuesday night’s series clincher against the Hawks, with 20 and 11), tying Dwyane Wade for the second most in Heat playoff history. LeBron James has the most such games, with 25.
()
