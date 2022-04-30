News
Chicago White Sox held to 3 hits in a 5-1 loss to the LA Angels — their 10th defeat in the last 11 games
Tim Anderson doubled leading off the first inning for the Chicago White Sox against the Los Angeles Angels. The Sox wouldn’t get another hit Friday until José Abreu singled with two outs in the seventh.
The Sox were limited to three hits by emergency starter Jimmy Herget and six other pitchers in a 5-1 loss to the Angles in front of 23,709 at Guaranteed Rate Field — their 10th defeat in the last 11 games.
“Since the first game of the season, we’ve been fighting to get to a rhythm at home plate,” Abreu said through an interpreter. “Everybody is fighting. Everybody is trying to get into that rhythm. We haven’t got to that point yet, but we are still fighting.
“I know everybody is working hard here. Everyone is doing their best to get results, to get out of this tough moment. I have plenty of confidence in everybody here because we know that we have the talent. Then it’s just a matter for us to keep working and keep grinding.”
Homers in the first by Taylor Ward and Shohei Ohtani powered the Angels, who won their sixth straight. Ward finished a triple shy of the cycle and Ohtani scored three runs.
“I would have liked to execute some more pitches than I did in the first inning,” said Sox starter Lucas Giolito, who allowed three runs on seven hits with seven strikeouts in six innings. “A couple poor pitches, a couple home runs. And then (in the sixth) against (Anthony) Rendon, not a good first-pitch fastball (that resulted in an RBI double).”
Herget stepped in for Noah Syndergaard, who was a late scratch. Anderson greeted Herget with a double to right and moved to third on a grounder and scored when Yasmani Grandal reached on an error.
The Angels retired the next 18 hitters, a streak that ended with Abreu’s single.
“If you have respect for yourself, if you respect your work, if you have confidence in your talent, you have to keep working,” Abreu said. “I know that the game of baseball can be very difficult but you just need to keep working hard. If you are doing your job, you are doing your preparation, working out and taking care of the stuff you need to take care of to have success, sooner rather than later you’ll have success.
“I know everybody here is doing their best. Everybody here is doing their job. It’s a matter for us to keep doing it, don’t hesitate about our talent and keep working hard.”
The Sox hit a few line drives that were snagged by the Angels.
Center fielder Mike Trout made a leaping catch in the fourth to rob Abreu of a hit on a ball with a 103.9 mph exit velocity, according to MLB Statcast. Luis Robert — who went 0-for-4 in his first game since exiting with a groin strain April 21 in Cleveland — hit a liner with a 114.8 mph exit velocity in the fifth that Trout tracked down. And Rendon caught Andrew Vaughn’s line drive with an exit velocity of 111.3 mph in the seventh.
“I don’t believe in luck, luck doesn’t exist,” Abreu said before joking,“but it seems like the other teams are playing with more players than us.”
Anderson singled with one out in the ninth. The Sox loaded the bases with two outs before Robert flied out to right to end the game.
“It’s (one thing) for me to say that guys are going after it, but when you see a rally like that in the ninth inning, that was close,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “(Robert) gets on base and you’ve got a home run on deck, and who knows? It could’ve been fantasy island.
“The guys are grinding. But whatever the reason, the quality of at-bats can get better, and they’re working on it. It’s starting to show results. I’ve learned a long time ago, if you try to explain yourself it sounds like an excuse. The less you explain, the less excuses people think you’re making. But our offense is going to be fine. We’re going in the right direction.”
After long wait to make first 2022 NFL draft pick, Dolphins select Georgia LB Channing Tindall in third round
The long wait for the Miami Dolphins to make their first pick of the 2022 NFL draft resulted in the team taking Georgia linebacker Channing Tindall with pick No. 102 at the end of the third round.
Tindall (6-foot-2, 230 pounds) was a national champion with the Bulldogs last season, where he was tied for third on the team with 67 tackles as an inside linebacker who can go sideline to sideline. He collected 108 tackles, 16 for loss, and 12 sacks in his college career.
Dolphins general manager Chris Grier touted Tindall’s speed among the traits he and the organization liked as the prospect ran a 4.47-second 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine in March.
“He’s a player that we have been targeting throughout the process,” Grier said. “For us, it’s the versatility. The speed is what we like, his ability to play all three downs and play special teams, as well.”
Tindall was one of the prospects that was invited to Dolphins’ headquarters for a pre-draft visit.
“I felt like home,” said Tindall, who watched the draft alongside close family and friends. “I just loved the campus, the facility they had there. I got in with the linebackers coach [Anthony Campanile], the whole staff.”
Versatility, which Grier noted about Tindall, was something he liked about studying the Dolphins’ defense, lining linebackers up in different spots, especially with leading tackler Jerome Baker able to play inside and out.
Linebacker was a position the Dolphins were expected to address in this draft. The team brought back Elandon Roberts, Duke Riley, Sam Eguavoen and Brennan Scarlett from last year’s roster, but could still use an upgrade to pair with Jerome Baker on the inside, as well as Jaelan Phillips and Andrew Van Ginkel on the outside.
Grier noted the Dolphins are still plenty pleased with the linebackers they re-signed this offseason.
“Those guys are good players,” he said. “They know our system. We know what they are on and off the field, how they contribute to this team.”
The Dolphins, opting not to trade up between Thursday and Friday, selected Tindall with a compensatory pick they got from the San Francisco 49ers at the end of the third round after they didn’t have picks in the first two rounds. The pick was announced by Hall of Fame Dolphins fullback Larry Csonka from the draft in Las Vegas.
The Dolphins’ selections in the initial two rounds were traded in a five-pick package to the Kansas City Chiefs for star wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who has made the Pro Bowl in all six of his NFL seasons. That first-round pick, No. 29, originally belonged to the 49ers while Miami’s own second-rounder, No. 50 overall, was also shipped off, along with a fourth-rounder this year and fourth- and sixth-round picks next year in the blockbuster deal.
Grier said the Dolphins were working the phones on Friday night to see if they could move up to draft various prospects, but ultimately, teams wanted a piece of Miami’s 2023 draft capital, which the Dolphins were not willing to surrender.
“We had discussions about multiple players that we were trying to move up to land, but teams wanted to make their picks,” Grier said. “We were not going to give up any picks from the 2023 draft, the upcoming draft class. For us, those were non-negotiables.”
The Dolphins are strapped with five picks in the first three rounds in 2023, with two in the first and two in the third.
No. 102 is the deepest into a draft Miami has made its first pick and first time the team didn’t make a selection in the draft’s first two rounds since 2002. That year, the team chose center Seth McKinney at No. 90 overall after Miami’s first-round pick went to the New Orleans Saints in a trade for running back Ricky Williams and second-rounder was shipped to Philadelphia in a trade-up in the previous draft.
With those two top choices that went to the Chiefs, Kansas City eventually traded both to the New England Patriots. New England made the first round’s most surprising pick of Tennessee-Chattanooga guard Cole Strange, and then took Baylor wide receiver Tyquan Thornton, a Miami Booker T. Washington High alum, at 50.
Tindall was the seventh Georgia defender and ninth Bulldog overall drafted when the Dolphins selected him. Five defensive players went in the first round: defensive linemen Travon Walker (Jaguars), Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt (Packers), linebacker Quay Walker and safety Lewis Cine (Vikings. Wide receiver George Pickens (Steelers) and running back James Cook (Bills), a Miami Central alum, were picked in the second round. One of the surprise drops in the draft, was Tindall’s Georgia teammate Nakobe Dean, who was widely projected as a first-round pick but full to the third round at No. 83 to the Eagles.
After crossing off the team’s linebacker need with the Tindall pick, the Dolphins could still be expected to look at center, other offensive line positions, edge rusher, running back or wide receiver when they’re back on the clock in the fourth round on Day 3.
Miami owns pick 125 overall in that fourth round, along with two seventh-round selections but could always trade to add more.
Gators defender Zachary Carter nabbed by AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals in third round
Florida defender Zachary Carter’s long wait during Friday’s NFL Draft ultimately was worth it.
Cincinnati selected the Gators’ defensive lineman in third round with the No. 95 pick to help the AFC champion Bengals beef up their defense and support an explosive offense led by star quarterback Joe Burrow.
The 6-foot-4, 285-pound Carter produced while lined up both inside and outside during his college career. He finished 2021 as a fifth-year senior with 32 tackles, including 11 for loss — eight of them sacks.
Carter returned to school to raise his stock. Watching the draft’s first three rounds from family’s home, the 22-year-old Tampa native will not have to wait until Day 3 of the draft to hear his name called.
Carter will go from a Gators program coming off a 6-7 season to a Bengals team on the rise after an exhilarating postseason run ended with a 23-20 loss in the Super Bowl to the Los Angeles Rams.
Carter and cornerback Kaiir Elam, selected No. 23 by the Buffalo Bills Thursday, are the two Gators drafted through two days. Tailback Dameon Pierce, linebacker Jeremiah Moon and offensive tackle Jean Delance are hopefuls during Rounds 4-7 on the final day.
Carter is the fourth Gators’ defensive lineman selected among the top 100 picks since 2018, joining Taven Bryan (No. 29, 2018), Jachai Polite (No. 68, 2019) and Jabari Zuniga (No. 79, 2020).
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Edgar Thompson at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @osgators.
Ravens pick Connecticut defensive tackle Travis Jones in third round of 2022 NFL draft: ‘His style of play really fits us’
The Ravens addressed an immediate need in the third round of the NFL draft, picking Connecticut defensive tackle Travis Jones, a powerful interior presence regarded as a second-round talent by many analysts.
The 6-foot-4, 325-pound Jones delivered 47 tackles and 4 1/2 sacks, impressive numbers for an interior lineman, in 2021. The No. 76 overall pick did not play the previous season because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“The emotion was crazy,” Jones said on a Zoom call shortly after the Ravens picked him. “I’m just happy I got picked up by the right team and the right fit.”
ESPN analyst Mel Kiper referred to Jones “as a potential monster inside” with first-round talent. Pro Football Focus said he’s “not much of a playmaker or finisher in [the] run game” but that he “rag-dolled linemen left and right.” He improved his draft stock with a standout performance at the Senior Bowl and eye-popping test numbers at the NFL scouting combine.
Though Pro Football Focus referred to him as “a quintessential block of granite at nose tackle,” he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.92 seconds and completed his cone drill in 7.33 seconds, exceptional marks for a defender his size.
Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said Jones jumped out to him at the Senior Bowl. “I noticed he was powerfully built, and he was unblockable that week in Mobile,” he said. “His style of play really fits us.”
He said Ravens defensive line coach Anthony Weaver advocated for Jones, seeing unusual potential in his massive frame.
“He’s going to hearken back to some of the guys we’ve had in here,” DeCosta said. “He’s got unusual quickness for his size.”
The 22-year-old Connecticut native played offensive guard in high school but switched to defense at his home-state university, where he played for former Maryland coach Randy Edsall.
He said he showed up weighing 360 pounds but dropped 30 pounds by his sophomore year, sculpting his body through devoted weight lifting.
“You talk about a guy that’s transformed his body,” Edsall told the Hartford Courant before last season. “He has worked his tail off. He really looks good.”
Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz said he watched Jones improve throughout 2021. “When you watched him, you watched him progress as the season went on,” he said. “His technique improved. His stamina improved.”
In addition to Jones’ power, scouts praised his long arms and powerful hands. Jones said he considers himself a run stuffer who can also collapse the pocket.
He admires Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell, another long-armed lineman who manhandles blockers. Jones will bring fresh legs to a line that includes veterans Campbell, Derek Wolfe and Michael Pierce along with third-year defensive tackles Justin Madubuike and Broderick Washington.
()
