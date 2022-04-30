News
Column: Ryan Poles didn’t talk too much about fixing the Chicago Bears’ secondary — but it was a glaring need
Until Ryan Poles makes moves on the offensive line that turn heads, he’s going to come across as an Illinois politician talking about reforming the state’s tollway system.
That’s to say it’s going to be hard to put much weight into what the first-year general manager has to say about the line until something is actually done.
As needy as the Chicago Bears are on the offensive line — and at wide receiver — intense focus on an offense that has been a wreck the last couple seasons distracted from the reality the secondary was especially poor in 2021, creating a need that matched where the strength of the draft was Friday evening at the beginning of Round 2.
Poles moved to help shore up that area, using his two second-round picks on Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon and Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker. Gordon figures to compete for a starting job opposite Jaylon Johnson, another cornerback the Bears tabbed in Round 2 from a Pac-12 school two years ago. Brisker ought to push for a spot next to Eddie Jackson right away as well.
The team’s well-documented needs on the offensive line remain unchanged through three rounds of the draft. They have two certain starters — Cody Whitehair at left guard and Lucas Patrick at center. The team is still learning about second-year players Larry Borom and Teven Jenkins, who got the first shot as starting tackles earlier this month in minicamp. Right guard is a question.
The Bears are also in need of more targets for quarterback Justin Fields. The biggest moves have been signing Byron Pringle to a one-year, $4.1 million contract and adding Equanimeous St. Brown on a one-year deal for the minimum. Later Friday, the team drafted Tennessee wide receiver Velus Jones Jr., who blazed through his 40-yard dash at the scouting combine in 4.31 seconds and is considered by some analysts to be the elite returner in the class.
Still, that’s not much to compensate for seeing Allen Robinson depart via free agency and knowing Darnell Mooney is the only established receiver remaining from the previous staff.
While everyone knows how poorly Fields, Andy Dalton, Nick Foles and the passing offense performed last season, less publicized is how bad the secondary was.
The Bears ranked 27th in the NFL allowing 7.6 yards per attempt. They allowed 31 passing touchdowns, tied for 26th with only two teams surrendering more. They made only eight interceptions, which ranked 29th. Opposing quarterbacks combined for a 103.3 passer rating, dead last in the league.
Sounds a lot like the company the Bears kept in key offensive categories, doesn’t it?
All of those struggles came with the Bears ranking fourth in sacks with 49, making you wonder about the correlation between a good pass rush and pass coverage. With Khalil Mack traded away for the pick that produced Brisker and 32-year-old Robert Quinn potentially trade bait down the line, it’s difficult to imagine the defense approaching the same number of sacks.
So with a defensive-minded head coach in Matt Eberflus and gaping holes in the secondary, Poles doubled down on defensive backs.
Some figured Gordon, whom the Bears selected at No. 39, would be selected in Round 1 and one national scout for another franchise said he preferred Gordon to Trent McDuffie, his Washington teammate that went 21st overall to the Kansas City Chiefs. The scout said Gordon has greater short-area burst than McDuffie, so Gordon’s 4.52-second, 40-yard dash at the scouting combine wasn’t concerning. That slower time that might have helped the Bears.
“When we watched him on tape and he ran that time, the 4.52, we kind of got a little excited,” Bears national scout Francis St. Paul said. “We were like, ‘Uh oh, we may have a chance now.’ He plays way faster than that time. And you see it all the time, there’s a lot of players that don’t run as fast as we’re all expecting but they play faster. And he has great play speed.”
The Bears did well in 2004 when they drafted a cornerback in the fourth round that was knocked for having a sub-par 40 time. That was Nathan Vasher, who had 16 interceptions in his first three seasons.
Brisker, whom the Bears selected with the 48th overall pick, is the highest-drafted safety by the Bears since they used the 42nd pick on Danieal Manning in 2006. The 6-foot-1, 199-pound Brisker was lauded by scouts for his combination to play physically as a big hitter and with range that will provide some versatility for defensive coordinator Alan Williams.
The Bears praised the leadership traits of Gordon and Brisker, and while that’s always significant, it’s of particular importance in the first year of a new regime in a rebuild (even if that’s not what the organization wants to call it).
Poles said earlier this week his goal was to trade down and add more picks. That didn’t materialize and perhaps three trades in the six picks before the Bears were on the clock left them with no potential partners. Now, the Bears will sit out Round 4 Saturday before they pick twice in Round 5 and once in Round 6. Any trades down at that point won’t net much in return.
The Bears haven’t benefitted from a tremendous draft for offensive linemen — nine were selected Thursday night — but no matter what Poles did in Rounds 2 and 3, you were going to be able to say he still has sizable holes, perhaps gaping ones, to fill.
“This thing just keeps going,” Poles said when asked if he could improve the offensive line before the end of the offseason program in mid-June. “We have (Rounds 4-7), there’s still guys on the street, there’s going to be cutdown days. There’s trade opportunities and it’s what I told our group and everyone in this organization, we’re just going to keep pounding and pounding, knowing that we can’t fix everything in one year but we sure can just keep chipping away.”
If Gordon and Brisker perform right away, the Bears ought to be better on the back end with some potential building blocks for the future.
That doesn’t do a thing to improve the offensive line, but just because Poles didn’t talk about needing to overhaul the defensive backfield in the same way doesn’t mean it wasn’t a glaring need.
2022 NFL Draft l Day 2 ends with yet another receiver picked
LAS VEGAS — The Latest on the NFL draft.
The second day of the NFL draft ended appropriately with another wide receiver being selected.
The San Francisco 49ers selected speedster Danny Gray from SMU with the last pick of the third round, No. 105 overall. Through three rounds, 17 receivers were selected, more than any other position.
The third round also produced a mini-run on quarterbacks after none were selected in Round 2 and only one went off the board in the first round Thursday night.
After Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder went to Atlanta and Liberty’s Malik Willis was selected by Tennessee, the Carolina Panthers chose Mississippi’s Matt Corral with the 94th pick overall.
Heading into Saturday’s final four rounds, North Carolina’s Sam Howell is the most highly rated quarterback left on the board.
Malik Willis of Liberty became the third quarterback taken in the NFL draft when the Tennessee Titans took him in the third round with the 86th overall pick.
Willis is a spectacular athlete who signed with Auburn as a blue-chip recruit out of high school. He transferred to Liberty where he thrived in coach Hugh Freeze’s offense the past two seasons. He threw 47 touchdowns passes and ran for 27 scores in the past two years.
The previous two quarterbacks taken were Kenny Pickett from Pitt by the Steelers in the first round and Desmond Ridder of Cincinnati earlier in the third round to Atlanta.
Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean, the leading tackler on the national champions’ dominant defense, was selected in the third round with the 83rd overall pick by the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Butkus Award winner as the nation’s best linebacker was projected to be a first-round pick, despite being a bit undersized at 5-foot-11.
Various reports during the draft suggested Dean had injury issues that caused him to drop. The All-American became the sixth player from Georgia’s defense taken in this draft and the eighth Bulldogs’ player overall.
Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder was the second quarterback picked in the draft, taken in the third round at No. 74 overall by the Atlanta Falcons.
There were no quarterbacks taken in Round 2 of the NFL draft after just one — Kenny Pickett to the Steelers — went in Round 1.
The previous time only one quarterback was selected in the first two rounds of the draft was 2000. Ridder led the Bearcats to the College Football Playoff and went 43-6 as a starter in college.
Ridder will play behind former first-round pick and Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota in Atlanta.
Breece Hall got his moment — and hug from Roger Goodell — on stage at the NFL draft.
It just took a few hours.
The former Iowa State running back was drafted by the Jets with the No. 36 overall pick — the fourth selection of the second round — after New York moved up two spots by trading with the Giants. He was the first running back drafted this year.
Hall was staying at a hotel in the Las Vegas area and watching the draft, but didn’t attend. He instead was celebrating with friends and family when he received the call from New York and his name was announced by former Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis.
Hall did a Zoom interview with reporters, but then made his way to the draft site.
Wearing a Jets cap, Hall was allowed to walk on to the stage — both arms raised as fans in attendance cheered — and was greeted by a big hug from the NFL Commissioner.
“It’s just a dream come true,” Hall told NFL Network. “Last night, just knowing the Jets, they tried to trade into the first round to get me but it didn’t go through. So it was kind of a bummer. But, I mean, I’m still blessed to be a Jet and blessed to be able to have the opportunity to come on here. So it’s been fun.”
The second pick of the second round was wide receiver Christian Watson from North Dakota State by the Green Bay Packers and by the time the round was done six more wideouts came off the board.
Thirteen receivers in the first two rounds matched a draft record.
Three straight receivers came off the board at one point, starting with Georgia’s George Pickens to the Steelers with pick No. 52. The Colts followed up with Cincinnati’s Alec Pierce and then the Chiefs grabbed Skyy Moore from Western Michigan.
The round ended with two players from Nebraska being taken — center Cam Jurgens to Philadelphia and cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt to Cincinnati — the best showing in the draft by the Cornhuskers since they had two second-rounders in 2015.
But Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean was still waiting to be selected.
The Patriots selected maybe the fastest receiver in this year’s draft when they picked Baylor’s Tyquan Thornton with the 50th overall pick.
New England traded up a few spots to get Thornton, who ran a 4.28 in the 40-yard dash at the combine, best of any receiver. Thornton also had a scholarship offer to run track at LSU.
Meanwhile, Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean, the leading tackler on the national championship defense was still on the board through 52 picks. Dean, an All-American but a bit undersized at 5-foot-11, was projected by many analysts to be a first-round pick.
After a record five defensive players from Georgia were taken in the first round, the first Bulldog taken in the second round was receiver George Pickens to the Steelers with the 52nd pick.
Michigan edge rusher David Ojabo is going from one Harbaugh to another. Baltimore selected the second-team All-American in the second round with the 45th overall pick. Ojabo was pegged as a possible first-rounder before he tore the Achilles tendon in his left leg during a pro day workout.
Ojabo, who was born in Nigeria and raised in Scotland, had a breakout season as a junior with 11 sacks playing for Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and then-defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, who had previously been an assistant for John Harbaugh with the Ravens.
Macdonald returned to Baltimore this offseason to become defensive coordinator for John and now will be coaching Ojabo again.
___
Iowa State running back Breece Hall, a two-time All-American and the conference’s offensive player of the year in 2021, was taken with the fourth pick of the second round, 36th overall, by the Jets. New York traded up with the Giants to get Hall.
On the very next pick, the Big 12′s defensive player of the year was selected. The Texans landed defensive back Jalen Pitre from Baylor.
The Big 12 was the only Power Five conference not to have a player selected during the first round. In fact, three players from FCS, Division I’s second-tier, were selected before a player from the Big 12.
Tennessee has added to its secondary with cornerback Roger McCreary with the third pick of the second round of the draft.
With a pick acquired from the New York Jets during the first round, the Titans get a fast and aggressive cover guy who excelled against the archrival Crimson Tide.
The Jets, so busy on Thursday when they made three picks, dealt with their co-tenant of MetLife Stadium, the Giants, to move to No. 36 and take Iowa State’s Breece Hall. Not only is Hall the first running back chosen, but the first from the Big 12, which was blanked in the opening round.
Aaron Rodgers at last is getting a highly drafted rookie receiver.
Rodgers famously has sought more input into Green Bay’s drafts, and the Packers didn’t select a wideout in the first round with their two picks because the top prospects were gone. But they used the second slot in the second round to grab North Dakota State’s Christian Watson.
Yes, Watson comes from a FCS school, but the Bison are as close to FBS as you can get, perennial championship contenders on their level, winning nine of the past 11 national titles. It’s the fourth consecutive year a North Dakota State player has been drafted.
The Packers traded their All-Pro receiver, Davante Adams, to Las Vegas this offseason.
Houston defensive tackle Logan Hall is the first selection of the second round of the NFL draft, by the Buccaneers.
Tampa Bay, under new head coach Todd Bowles after Bruce Arians retired last month, owned the spot after trading with Jacksonville the previous night. Bowles’ background is on defense, so Hall seems a natural choice. He goes 6-foot-6, 275 pounds and is known for his relentlessness. He comes off elbow surgery and missed the Senior Bowl.
___
The Tennessee Titans’ newest wide receiver Treylon Burks is an Arkansas native who likes to go fishing and hunt with a bow.
Burks also likes to go hunting wild boar with his dogs and a knife. It’s a quality that certainly makes a receiver unafraid of any defender he might see on a football field.
“A lot of people are not going to go out there and chase a wild boar,” the 6-foot-3, 225-pound Burks said. “You know, they can hurt you. But at the same time, that’s part of my game on the field, just being fearless and I’m just selling out for the team.”
It’s a hobby that might cause a general manager to insert a clause prohibiting boar hunting in the offseason. Titans general manager Jon Robinson said he might offer up some grocery store coupons to Burks.
“He can just go to the back aisle and get bacon and sausage,” Robinson said. “It’s probably a little easier trying to get it that way as opposed to dogs and knives.”
Aidan Hutchinson seems set up for a smooth transition in the NFL, playing for his hometown Detroit Lions whose training facility is a 30-minute drive from his parents’ house.
“I may be living in the basement,” he joked Friday in Allen Park, Michigan.
Detroit drafted the former Michigan and Dearborn Divine Child defensive end with the No. 2 pick Thursday night and welcomed him, his parents and two sisters back to the Motor City less than 24 hours later.
“It feels like a dream,” his mother, Melissa Hutchinson said. “We would’ve acclimated to wherever he was, but Detroit is special because he’s a hometown boy from grade-school football, high school, college, and now he gets to stay home with the Lions.”
Aidan Hutchinson was raised in nearby Plymouth, Michigan, and played high school football about five minutes from the facility he will train and practice in as an NFL player.
“To think I’m a Lion, it’s like a wild dream,” he said. “I’m sure one of these days it’s going to hit me.”
The Lions have taken a lot of hits over the years, advancing only once in the playoffs since winning the 1957 NFL title and that lone postseason victory was three decades ago.
Hutchinson remembers the team’s 0-16 season in 2008, the low point of a long-suffering franchise.
“Not a ton of great memories,” he said.
Detroit is attempting another rebuild, hoping general manager Brad Holmes and coach Dan Campbell can make all the right moves for a team that has averaged just four wins over the past four years.
The Lions went into the NFL draft with an extra first-round pick, acquired as part of the Matthew Stafford trade with the Los Angeles Rams, and used the asset to gamble in Las Vegas on a player they coveted.
Detroit moved way up in the opening round to draft Jameson Williams at No. 12, giving up the last pick in the first round, No. 32 overall and a third-round pick for the Alabama wide receiver and a slot in the middle of the second round.
“If we have the conviction and we have the buy-in, we know that we’ll be aggressive and go get that player,” Holmes said. “There’s not a lot of them, but fortunately Jameson was one.”
New Seattle Seahawks left tackle Charles Cross says he’s betting on himself by choosing to not have an agent to begin his NFL career.
Cross was selected with the No. 9 pick in the first round by the Seahawks and was introduced at the team’s facility on Friday. Cross said he’s created a team around him to help with business decisions — and specifically highlighted his business manager Saint Omni who was with him on Friday — but that team doesn’t include an agent.
“I just had to bet on myself,” Cross said. “Bet on myself and save some money in the long run.”
Cross said he spoke with a couple of former Mississippi State teammates who have chosen to represent themselves in the NFL and that helped solidify his decision.
“Just getting their input and insight on it really helped me make my decision. I feel like I have a great team around me,” Cross said.
Going into Round 2, the Big 12 is still waiting for its first player to be drafted.
The conference was the only one in the Power Five with no first-round picks. It was the second straight year the Big 12 was shut out.
Prior to 2021, the conference had at least one first-rounder every year since it formed in 1996 as a merger of the Big Eight and Southwest Conferences.
Among the Big 12 players in line to be selected in the second round are running back Breece Hall of Iowa State, safety Jalen Pitre of Baylor and defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey, edge rusher Nik Bonitto and linebacker Brian Asamoah, all of Oklahoma.
The Big 12 had 22 players drafted last year. First to go was Oklahoma State offensive lineman Teven Jenkins, picked 39th overall by Chicago.
___
The first round of the NFL draft began and ended with the selections of former University of Georgia defenders.
The Minnesota Vikings drafted safety Lewis Cine with the final pick of the first round which began with Jacksonville selecting edge rusher Travon Walker.
In between, former Georgia defenders Jordan Davis went to the Eagles at No. 10 and Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt were selected by the Green Bay Packers with picks 22 and 28, respectively.
The Bulldogs won the national championship on the strength of their defense.
The previous record was four defenders taken from the same school in the first round in 2004 (Miami) and 2006 (Florida State).
The Green Bay Packers have become the first team in the common draft era ever to select two players from the same school in the first round.
The Packers selected former University of Georgia teammates Quay Walker with the 22nd pick and Devonte Wyatt with the 28th selection.
Four members of the national champion Bulldogs defense have been selected in the first round, tying for the most ever.
Former Georgia edge rusher Travon Walker was the first overall pick by Jacksonville and ex-Bulldogs defensive tackle Jordan Davis was the 13th overall pick.
The other schools that had four defensive players selected in the first round are the University of Miami in 2004 and Florida State University in 2006.
Old Pension Scheme: Central employees will also get the benefit of old pension (OPS) soon? Know what is the latest update
Old Pension Scheme: Central employees will also get the benefit of old pension (OPS) soon? Know what is the latest update
Old Pension Scheme: Old Pension Scheme has been implemented in many states. It also includes big states like Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. Other states are also considering implementing it. In the coming days, central government employees can also get the benefit of this. The Modi Government at the Center is considering the demand of the employees. Opinions have been sought from the Union Ministry of Law and Justice regarding the Old Pension Scheme (OPS). A final decision on this will be taken after the opinion of the ministry.
Which government employees will get the benefit?
If the central government implements the old pension scheme, then those employees will get the benefit of the old pension scheme (OPS), for whose recruitment advertisements were issued on or before 31 December 2003. According to Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions and Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, opinion has been sought from the Law Ministry in the matter of old pension. After receiving their reply, the report will be submitted to the Finance Ministry.
The matter of pension is under the Ministry of Law
Giving information in the Parliament, Minister of State Dr. Jitendra Singh said that after the decision of the Supreme Court, the Central Government had put the pension matter under the Ministry of Law. The Department of Financial Services, Department of Pensions and Pensioners’ Welfare (DoP&PW) may take appropriate decision regarding exclusion of those employees from the purview of NPS for whose recruitment the advertisement was issued on or before January 01, 2004 and they would be eligible for the old pension scheme. (OPS) under the
Old pension will not be available in CAPF
Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai had given a statement in Parliament that there is no idea to give the benefit of the Old Pension Scheme in the Central Armed Police Force. He was asked whether the soldiers who came to Paramilitary after January 1, 2004 would get the benefit of OPS or not? According to him, under the Central Civil Services Pension Rules 1972, paramilitary staff are getting pension and other benefits. However, they will have to stay in the New Pension Scheme.
Advantages of OPS over NPS
There are continuous agitations at the state level regarding the Old Pension Scheme. Recently, the Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh governments have implemented the old pension scheme. At the same time, consideration is going on in Punjab and Maharashtra. After 2010, the government has appointed employees under the New Pension Scheme (NPS). In this scheme, the employees get very less benefits as compared to the old scheme. This does not secure their future. The government will have to pay tax on the money that will be received after retirement.
The post Old Pension Scheme: Central employees will also get the benefit of old pension (OPS) soon? Know what is the latest update appeared first on JK Breaking News.
John Shipley: Out of do-overs, Timberwolves blow one more late lead
By Game 6, the question wasn’t whether the Timberwolves were good enough to beat the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference playoffs. Some suspected they could before this best-of-seven, first-round series started, and anyone who has been watching now knows it.
The Timberwolves were good enough to beat the Memphis Grizzlies. They have the talent and the athletes and the coaching. By Friday, the question was whether Minnesota could finally get out of its own way.
Nope.
The Timberwolves blew another double-digit second-half lead, this time as big as 13 points early in the third quarter, and were eliminated from their second NBA postseason since 2004 with a 114-106 loss to Memphis at Target Center.
The Timberwolves blew fourth-quarter leads of 25 points in a Game 3 loss at home, and 13 in Tuesday’s Game 5 loss in Memphis. It was a rare achievement; no NBA playoff team had ever done it before. On Friday, the Timberwolves put their dubious record further out of reach by blowing a 10-point fourth-quarter lead.
And this time, they were out of do-overs.
Game 6 seemed as if it were decided in a flash. The Timberwolves were up, 99-97, with 3:46 remaining, then were outscored 17-7. But really, one could at least hear it coming down the tracks.
Although the Timberwolves led 52-49 at intermission, their offense was falling into the bad habits that had killed their chances in their other three losses.
Karl-Anthony Towns was taking on triple teams in the paint instead of kicking out, Anthony Edwards was dribbling idly at the top of the key until the fates tapped him on the shoulder so he could attack the basket.
Minnesota was wowing a boisterous Target Center sellout with big plays – a mighty Towns flush, three straight 3-pointers by Jaden McDaniel, a steal and dunk by Malik Beasley – while on the other end the Grizzlies were hanging on by doing the little things: Tip-ins, offensive rebounds, disarming double teams by finding the open man.
Coach Chris Finch got his team’s attention at intermission. The Wolves came out passing as if they were on a mandatory threshold. When the Grizzlies collapsed low, Towns kicked it back out. When Ant couldn’t find a seam, he found the other guard for a reset. Sure enough, Minnesota built their lead to 13 with more than seven minutes left in the third period.
It didn’t last.
Minnesota still had some magic in the hat. They took a 91-84 lead on consecutive dunks by Jaden McDaniel and Towns. Those two each blocked shot attempts by Ja Morant with under four minutes to play.
But on the other end, Memphis kept doing what they do: rebounding and finding the open man. Minnesota made some spectacular plays late, but they made more terrible ones. Point guard D’Angelo Russell was stripped on consecutive possessions while on the other end, Desmond Bane followed an offensive rebound with a 3-pointer that tied the game 94-94.
The Wolves got tight and the possessions got shorter. Faced with tough shots, they took them and missed instead of looking for a better one. They were ahead 99-97 when KAT raked Brandon Clarke across the face and was called for a flagrant foul.
It was the beginning of the end. One could feel the air coming out of the sellout crowd, which had been boisterous all night.
Should the Timberwolves have one this series, or is Memphis just better? Well, yes and yes. As noted, Minnesota’s three late collapses are historic. Yeah, they should have won those three games. On the other hand, Memphis just generally played better, had fewer lousy possessions.
The Timberwolves have a lot to learn and if we’re being honest, we all knew it. At least now we also know they’re close – closer than they’ve been since Kevin Garnett and Latrell Sprewell were running the Target Center floor.
That’s worth cheering.
