Column: Zach LaVine deserves his big payday — whether it’s with the Chicago Bulls or somewhere else
“Continuity” was the buzzword this week as Chicago Bulls players and management met with reporters one last time following their first-round playoff loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.
Keeping the core together was the stated goal of executive vice president of basketball operations Artūras Karnišovas, though it will be greatly weakened unless Zach LaVine returns. And as one of the most coveted unrestricted free agents this summer, that’s not a slam dunk — even if the Bulls can offer him the most money.
While he said he has a “really soft spot in my heart” for Bulls fans, LaVine was noncommittal Friday when asked about his return.
“I have to do this as a business decision as a man, not to just be viewed one way, and be like, ‘Aw, I’m automatically coming back’ or ‘I’m automatically leaving,’ things like that,” he said. “It’s unrestricted free agency, for my family and me. I have to go into this like it’s a decision where I have to be open-eyed. And obviously I have to make my list and talk to everybody in the summertime.”
What factors will he consider?
“That’s a good question, because I don’t even know yet,” he said.
I think I can help here. There is only one factor that really matters, and it’s revealed in rapper Too Short/’s song “Get That Cheese:”
“It’s payday, get that cheese. You gotta get that cheese. Just get that cheese.”
LaVine deserves as much cheese as he can get, and good luck to him in his pursuit of mega millions. DeMar DeRozan called him a “max everything” player, meaning LaVine deserves a max contract for everything he does on the court and is as good a person as anyone off the court.
Bulls fans shouldn’t blame LaVine if he leaves. He has given everything you could ask for in his five years in Chicago and never complained about having to be the centerpiece of a failed rebuild for four of those seasons.
Of course, his health also is on everyone’s mind. Asked if a left knee issue will factor into the Bulls’ decision on LaVine, Karnišovas said: “No, I don’t think so.’
So in the long term, the knee won’t be an issue?
“No, not that I know,” Karnišovas said. “But again, in a short time we’re going to figure out what his plan is for the summer.”
That’s an optimistic view, considering LaVine might have offseason knee surgery “almost immediately after the playoffs,” at least according to a Sun-Times report. LaVine said he’ll take a week or so to “chill” at home in California before seeing doctors. Karnišovas said he didn’t know if LaVine would need surgery and declined to speculate.
But LaVine’s explosiveness is dependent on his knees. If you’re going to offer a player a max contract, it would make sense to believe he’ll be healthy for most of the next five years. Hopefully that’s the case, because the Bulls are better with LaVine than without him.
Yet as much as everyone in Chicago loves LaVine, he’s not the most indispensable player on the Bulls roster. That would be DeRozan, who supplanted LaVine as the face of the organization with a career year at 32. He has two years remaining on his contract and it’s imperative to win while he’s still here.
Unlike most of us, DeRozan isn’t worried about the ravages of aging.
“If LeBron (James) still is doing what he’s doing (at 37), I got hope,” he said. “I got some years (left). I don’t look at it like I’m getting older (and) I’m getting slower. At the end of the day, I look at it like I’m getting smarter.
“I’m getting more of a will to keep being better. I don’t look at age too much. Maybe when I’m 38 or something. Just taking care of myself physically, mentally is a big part to this whole thing. I’ve been blessed to mostly stay healthy throughout my career. As long as I can go out and play, I’m going to figure out a way to get better.”
DeRozan should be the kind of player his peers want to play alongside, which should aid the Bulls in free agency. They need another point guard with Lonzo Ball’s health in question, and a rim protector to complement Nikola Vučević. Not to mention someone who can come off the bench and consistently hit 3-pointers like Grayson Allen did to them in the playoffs.
Alex Caruso is a great defender and a fan favorite, but offensively he’s not much of a threat. Patrick Williams had moments where he looked like a first-round pick and moments where he was barely visible on the court. Ayo Dosunmu needs to get stronger and work on his shooting.
The good news for Karnišovas is that Chicago is no longer a place quality free agents use to get leverage from the teams they’re actually interested in.
“I was pleasantly surprised last summer how many people wanted to play in Chicago,” Karnišovas said. “Just the history of this franchise, the city of Chicago. And I think anybody that steps into the United Center, they feel the energy and passion.”
That wasn’t always the case. After “The Last Dance” aired in 2020, Chicagoan and former NBA star Antoine Walker told WSCR-AM 670 the Bulls were “not a huge free agency attraction spot and that bothers me. Chicago isn’t a buzzing place that the elite players in the league talk about going to.”
Even though the Bulls weren’t DeRozan’s first choice — he reportedly talked to James about joining the Los Angeles Lakers — he said it turned out to be a “perfect” place for him. Few players in any sport have come to Chicago in their 30s and become as instantly beloved as DeRozan. He’s Dennis Rodman without the craziness.
DeRozan also is one of the most respected players in the league, and if he can convince some quality free agents to join him, it’s likely a few will listen. Coach Billy Donovan is a players’ coach with the right personality for this team, and with the Bulls on the upswing, Karnišovas should be able to build around his core and give Donovan a real bench.
One thing Karnišovas has that his predecessors lacked is the trust of Bulls fans. He has changed the perception of the franchise, and that’s no small accomplishment.
All in all, it was a fun season, and eventually we’ll see if LaVine gets his cheese — and if the Bulls can take another big step forward next season.
Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Recruitment in Indian Navy for 10th pass, salary will be good, this is the way to apply
Indian Navy Recruitment 2022 Notification released: Indian Navy has issued notification for recruitment to the post of Pharmacist, Fireman and Pest Control Worker.
Indian Navy Recruitment 2022 Notification released: Big updates are coming out for the candidates who want to do government jobs in the Indian Navy. Indian Navy has issued notification for recruitment to the post of Pharmacist, Fireman and Pest Control Worker. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to these posts within 60 days (26 June 2022) as per the date given in the notification.
Candidates will be selected for this job on the basis of physical fitness test, provisional appointment letter and document verification. The age of the candidate should not be more than 56 years. Apart from this, it is important to be completely fit. Before applying for this job, candidates should read the notification thoroughly once.
Important things to know before applying
The qualification of the candidates applying for Pharmacist should be 10th pass. Whereas for fireman it is necessary to be physically strong with 10th pass. The height of the candidates applying for this post should be at least 165 cms. IST member will get a relaxation of 2.5 cm in length.
Can apply here
10th pass is necessary for pest control worker. Apart from this, he should be able to write, read and speak Hindi / Regional Language. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications to Flag Officer Commanding in Chief (SP for CP), Headquarters Western Naval Command, Ballad Pier, Near Tiger Gate, Mumbai – 400001.
Know how many vacancies have come out on which post
- Fireman – 120 Posts
- Pest Control Worker – 6 Posts
- Pharmacist – 1 Post
Ben Sherwood: Angry parents are ruining youth sports. Here’s how to rein them in.
As millions of kids in the U.S. return to fields and courts for spring sports, black eyes and bloody noses are returning too. This time the injuries aren’t just among the athletes. These are dangerous times for referees and umpires who call penalties and outs.
In Laurel, Mississippi, earlier this month, an umpire of a 12-year-olds’ softball game was ambushed by a parent in the parking lot and hit in the face after the game. The accused assailant — wearing a “Mother of the Year” T-shirt — was arrested and charged with simple assault, a misdemeanor, and fined $422.25.
In Livonia, Georgia, at a church basketball game this month, a referee was attacked after the final whistle by parents and eighth grade players. Some 30 stitches later, the ref is recovering.
Attacks have happened at a Texas baseball game, a Northern California soccer game and a Colorado hockey game, where one parent sprayed a referee in the face with an industrial-sized can of Lysol. Chemical warfare comes to youth sports. What next?
No wonder youth sports today face double trouble. Some 70% of young athletes drop out by age 11, primarily because sports aren’t fun anymore. And 80% of referees quit within two years.
Some have called referee abuse “a national crisis.” More broadly, others have labeled youth sports “a cauldron of yelling and hysteria.”
Although plenty of games go off without a hitch, too many referees are demeaned and rules disregarded, abuse and violence are rampant, and winning appears to be the only thing that matters.
The sideline mayhem has become pervasive enough that nearly two dozen states have laws against harming sports officials. And the Legislature in Minnesota is considering a $1,000 fine for unruly sports parents.
But laws, says Brian Barlow, a referee activist in Oklahoma, aren’t the answer. He has refereed youth soccer for 14 years and started the Facebook page Offside. It began as satire — publicly shaming abusive sideline behavior with video — but has grown into an advocacy group for refs.
The problem is worse than ever, says Barlow, who also runs a referee academy. Leagues are losing referees at record rates, and they’re recruiting at historically low rates. “I’ve never seen a time when so many games are being canceled,” he says.
The result? Kids simply don’t get to play — because their parents can’t behave.
Out-of-control youth sports parents are nothing new. In a 2017 survey by the National Association of Sports Officials, some 87% of participants said they had suffered verbal abuse, 13% had been assaulted and 47% had felt unsafe because of administrator, player, coach or spectator behavior. And when it’s all caught on cellphone video, it’s increasingly hard to brush aside these incidents as isolated events.
There’s some reason to believe that this most recent wave of violent behavior — also seen on planes, at grocery stores, at the Oscars — has been fueled by the pandemic. Keith Humphreys, a psychiatry professor at Stanford University, told The Atlantic that the pandemic has created “high-stress, low-reward” situations that can result in shocking outbursts. Other theories? Rudeness is contagious, substance abuse is up and the isolation of the pandemic has been crushing.
Some experts believe that as the world returns to “normal” our societal norms will return too. Eventually. But in the meantime, youth sports parents have to do better.
One solution? When parents are abusive, take away their privilege of watching their kids play youth sports. Barlow believes that banishment would be more effective than a fine.
To make this work, everyone — from the major leagues down through state associations and local clubs and government — needs to adopt a standard of zero tolerance. And then they have to enforce the rules and laws. (The assailant from the softball game in Mississippi will reportedly be banned from all recreational facilities in her city.)
Referees themselves can also take a stand. At the end of the day, if there’s no ref, there’s no game. It’s hard to accept that it has come to this: Friday night flag football, Saturday morning soccer, canceled because no referee is willing to put up with the abuse.
As I watch parents go nuts on the sidelines — and sometimes feel a little rage myself as a parent coach — I can’t help thinking we’ve gotten everything entirely backward. With time, no one really remembers the score of a youth game. But everyone remembers the parent who went berserk or the ref who was socked in the face.
While you can’t blame anyone for quitting, the answer isn’t to leave the field. It’s to step up and remake youth sports into a communal and civil activity.
Ben Sherwood, founder and CEO of MOJO, a youth sports app, is a soccer referee and has coached his sons for the last 13 years in four sports. He has served as president of ABC News, president of the Disney ABC Television Group and co-chair of the Disney Media Networks. He wrote this for the Los Angeles Times.
‘Tiger King’ star Joe Exotic orders custom $11,500 tuxedos for prison wedding
The star of Netflix’s hit show “Tiger King” isn’t letting being behind bars get in the way of his wedding planning. Joe Exotic snapped up custom $11,500 all-white tuxedos for himself and fiancé John Graham ahead of their prison nuptials, TMZ reports. The former zookeeper — who is currently serving a 22-year sentence for plotting…
