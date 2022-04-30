Finance
Cosmetic Dentistry and Its Different Types
Traditional dentistry deals more with proper oral hygiene and the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of oral diseases, whereas cosmetic dentistry concentrates more on the improvement of the appearance. It commonly solves issues like crooked or chipped teeth, discoloration, or missing teeth.
Types of Cosmetic Dentistry Treatments:
Bite Reclamation
This treatment is done to change the vertical dimension of people whose teeth have been subjected to years of wear because of too much grinding and acid reflux. After the treatment, patients have a closed and shorter appearance in their smile and face.
Dental Bonding
Bonding helps improve how the teeth look if they are chipped, broken, cracked, stained, or have excess space between them. The procedure involves the application of enamel-like composite resins to the tooth’s surface, molded into shape, hardened with an ultraviolet or laser light, and then polished. The result blends naturally with the surrounding tooth structure and the rest of the teeth, improving the person’s smile.
This cosmetic dental procedure is the easiest of all and can be done with a single office visit. Dental bonding can also be used to fill small cavities or protect the exposed root of the tooth. Modern dentists also use bonding as a replacement for, or an alternative to, silver or amalgam fillings.
Dental Braces
Nowadays, both children and adults are benefiting from dental braces. Braces not only correct crooked or misshapen teeth, but can also help improve irregular bite, jaw joint disorders, or the proper positioning of the jaw.
Dental braces work by applying steady pressure to the teeth to reposition them gradually into alignment. The dentist or orthodontist uses metal, ceramic, or porcelain brackets and bonds them to your teeth. Arch wires are threaded through the brackets to guide the teeth correctly into position. Orthodontic braces are usually worn for about 1-3 years after which retainers replace the braces to hold the teeth in their new position.
Dental Bridges
Bridges are also sometimes called fixed partial dentures and are used to replace missing teeth or to close a gap between the teeth. Material used for the artificial teeth are usually made of gold, porcelain, alloys, or a combination of these materials. The procedure takes 2 visits at one hour each appointment. Bridges can last from 3-15 years if proper oral hygiene is strictly followed.
Dental Crowns
Also known as caps, crowns are placed over a damaged tooth to restore its shape, size, strength, and appearance. Crowns or caps can be made from ceramic, metal, resin, or porcelain-fused-to-metal materials and are cosmetically used to improve broken or severely stained teeth. A costly procedure, crowns are recommended only by dentists when other procedures will not produce effective results. Crowns can last from 5-15 years.
Dentures
Dentures are removable artificial teeth that replace missing teeth and surrounding tissues of the teeth. There are two types of dentures, complete and partial. Partial dentures are used when there are some natural teeth remaining, while complete dentures are applied when all teeth are gone on either the top or bottom row.
Enamel Contouring and Shaping
Also known as odontoplasty, enameloplasty, stripping, sculpting, re-contouring, or contouring, this cosmetic dental procedure is applicable if you have healthy, normal teeth. It involves removing or contouring the dental enamel to change the length, position, or shape of the teeth to improve the appearance. It is used to correct minor imperfections of the teeth and the results can be seen immediately. This procedure is usually combined with bonding, teeth whitening, or veneers.
Inlays/Onlays
Also known as indirect fillings, these are often made from porcelain or composite materials that are used to fill tooth decay or other structural damage in the teeth. Unlike dental fillings which are molded into place immediately during your office visit, inlays and onlays have to be created in a dental laboratory first before your dentist can fit and bond them into place.
When the filling material is bonded in the center of a tooth, it is called an “inlay”; when the filling is done in one or more points in the tooth or includes the biting surface, it is called an “onlay”. This cosmetic dentistry procedure can be an alternative to crowns and can preserve healthy teeth for a long time.
Gum Grafts
Sensitivity to hot and cold might be caused by gum recession and exposure of the root of the tooth. This condition makes the teeth appear long and may subject the tooth root to decay or even bone loss. Gum grafts are a treatment that involves soft tissue grafts that can transfer healthy gum tissue to another part of the mouth to prevent or stop recession of the gums and bone loss in addition to improving the aesthetic look of the gum line.
Implants
Implants are a long-term solution to replace missing teeth and are among one of the most expensive cosmetic dentistry treatments. They are titanium artificial tooth root replacements that are inserted into the bone sockets of the missing teeth. These are a good alternative to bridges and removable dentures.
They are surgically implanted into the jawbone by an oral or maxillofacial surgeon. If bone loss occurred due to periodontal disease, the surgeon will probably have to graft a bone first to secure the implant.
There are three parts of a dental implant: titanium metal that is fused to the jawbone, an abutment that fits over the part of the implant that juts out from the gums, and a crown to provide a natural-looking appearance to the implanted tooth/teeth.
Dental Veneers
Veneers are wafer-thin tooth-colored pieces of porcelain or resin that are bonded to the surface of the teeth. This treatment is done to change the color or shape of the teeth, or to repair and correct broken, chipped, cracked, or gaps between the teeth. Veneers are also used to treat the same problems that bonding procedure addresses, and can be a least expensive alternative to crowns. This cosmetic dentistry procedure takes about 2 separate appointments. Veneers can last 15-20 years if proper care is followed.
Repairing crooked teeth
People who are possible candidate for teeth straightening are those with crooked, crowded, or tilted teeth which can trap bits of food that can lead to tooth decay and gum disease. Unlike orthodontic dentistry which uses braces to solve the problem, cosmetic teeth straightening involves giving local anesthetic to the patient, and then the dentist uses a surgical device (electrosurge unit) that utilizes heat to remove fragments of the gum. This will help shape the gum and adjust to the shape of the new veneers. The teeth are then drilled to be ready to receive the veneers, and the veneers are bonded to the tooth’s front. The surgery often takes an hour and often last between 2-5 years.
Teeth Whitening
Also called bleaching, tooth whitening has become a popular chemical procedure that many individuals undergo to remove stains, or just simply to whiten their teeth. This cosmetic dentistry treatment is one of the least expensive and simplest ways to enhance your smile and appearance.
Over time discoloration of the t00th enamel occurs due to smoking, taking certain medications, aging, or constantly drinking beverages such as tea and coffee. Although various teeth whitening options are available these days like over-the-counter products and home kits, dentist-supervised treatment is still highly recommended for the safest and most effective whitening of stained teeth. However, teeth whitening treatment is not for everyone. It is only suitable for individuals with healthy and unrestored teeth and gums.
Which procedure is best for you?
The condition of your teeth and the expected result that you want will determine which cosmetic dentistry procedure is right for you. Your dentist can answer any questions for you like what to expect through the course of treatment, what changes will look like, and what type of maintenance is required if there are any.
Cost of Cosmetic Dentistry
The costs for cosmetic dentistry differ according to the type of procedure needed by the patient. Cosmetic dentistry is usually not covered by dental insurance, but there are some dental plans that might cover part of the expenses of other procedures like crowns. Knowing the cost of a cosmetic dentistry treatment that you wish to have is very important to know beforehand.
Summary:
Cosmetic dentistry is becoming more and more popular these days to improve the appearance and smiles of many individuals. With the advent of new technology, a wide array of tools and techniques are readily available to dentists to help their patients achieve the desired results.
However, before undergoing any cosmetic dentistry treatment, an individual should know first the risks and advantages in addition to what to expect during and after the procedure. It is also important to know the credibility of your dentist to perform cosmetic dentistry treatment, how much the procedure will cost and if there is any special maintenance required after the treatment.
Finance
Four Types of Bonds of Love Between Man and Woman
The world is extremely mysterious. Every day we see many things that we take for granted without knowing how and why this happens. From billions of years people saw apple falling on the ground, yet they never thought why apple falls to the ground and does not go up. Newton for the first time thought, that there must be some force that must be pulling apple down to earth. This thought resulted to the discovery of gravity, the universal force of attraction that existed between all material entities of the universe since its origin. Gradually, scientists also discovered the electrical and magnetic forces between electrical charges and magnetic substances. Yet scientists could never find any satisfactory answer as to why different types of materials attract or repulse?
What is true in the world of particle is also true in the world of living beings. Every specie of the world gets attracted towards the member of opposite sex. Yet hardly any answers as to why it happens. We all as human beings are aware of the force of attraction that pulls us towards each other, yet we can not know why it happens.
The Reason for Attraction
While scientists have no reason to explain why material attracts, yet they have discovered some reason for the attraction between male and female species using the theory of evolution. They believe that the attraction between male and female species in this world is due to their desire to mate so that they reproduce children. These theories are based on the Darwin’s evolution principle as no spies would survive otherwise than reproduction. Yet the answer is incomplete as even after the people have produced the children, the forces of attraction des not diminish.
Studies show that certain physical characteristics stimulate the brain’s hypothalamus, leading to elevated heart rate, perspiration, and feelings of sexual arousal. What leads to this response? Perhaps the most obvious is a youthful appearance, which is linked to reproductive capacity. [Buss, David M. The Evolution of Desire: Strategies of Human Mating. New York: HarperCollins, 1994] Women are similarly attracted to men for what they have to offer in terms of reproduction.
Yet the dull scientific research always misses the mystery of the universe. What causes heart rate, perspiration and feelings to rise? These actions seem nothing less than a miracle though we know that they happen. Einstein captured these thoughts in the following words
“There are only two ways to live your life. One is as though nothing is a miracle. The other is as though everything is a miracle.”
The clue to the physical attraction can be found from our knowledge of physics. For example, we all know that opposite charges attract. We know that all materials are neutral in their natural state. However they gets charged when electrons are removed from the material which make them positively charged while the matter having excess electrons are negativity charged. Hence the opposite charges attract so that they can neutralize their charges and come back to their original conditions. Same explanation exists for the magnetic particles.
We can also explain the attractions due to gravity using the same principles as even science believes that all matter and energy were one before the big-bang. Hence all maters seems to attract towards each other to attain the original neutral state of the matter and energy.
Using the same principle, it can be said that perhaps the attraction between the opposite sexes is due to their desire to become one as they were one sometime in past. We call it love as we know that it exists (like gravity) yet we can’t know why it exists. Since every human being is not only a body but also mind, soul and spirit (God), hence four types of love exists between the species of the human race.
1. Physical Bonds: The Basic Instinct
The most primitive and fundamental for of love between male and female is due to the differences in their body. The physical designs are complementary to each other which attracts towards each other. People get satisfaction and pleasure in the company of the person of the opposite sex. Even touch of hand is pleasurable and transmits energy and love. The reason seems to be chemical as the body shows increased flow of body fluids and chemicals when the physical bonding between male and females takes place.
The physical bonding between boy and girl is expressed by Tina Turner is one of the song “What’s Love Got To Do With It” that captured te imagination of billions of people all over the world in the eighties.
You must understand
That the touch of your hand
Makes my pulse react
That it`s only the thrill
Of boy meeting girl
Opposites attract
It`s physical
Only logical
You must try to ignore
That it means more than that
[Chorus]
Oh whats love got to do, got to do with it
What`s love but a second hand emotion
What`s love got to do, got to do with it
Who needs a heart
When a heart can be broken
……………………….
Physical Bonding is the oldest and most fundamental form of love that exits between man and woman. Prostitutions are considered to be the oldest profession of the world that humanity discovered to tap this attraction between male and female.
2. Mental Bonds: Friendship
While the animals find only the physical bonding between the opposite sexes as they fail to raise much above the physical level, male with their increased mental faculty found another form of boding that binds males and females. This bond also exists between the members of same sexes.
Friendship is found between the people having complementary thoughts. In the words of Mencius
“Friendship is one mind in two bodies.”
The mind of every person desires to know what it does not know so as to make itself whole. That knowledge may be living with someone elses mind. The friendship stems from the desire of two people to share their thoughts so that their minds grow and become complete.
The mind of male and females are as complementary as their bodies. Thus every man finds a different way of looking at the world, when he sees the worlds through the eyes of the woman. Thus a man who has good friendship with women is the epitome of “goodness” as his mind is fully grown up. On the contrary, the people who does not have friends in the member of opposite senses, are truly evil without doubt as their view is extremely unbalanced. All dictators and despots never had friendship with women and the list includes Hitler, Stalin and Mao though they had physical bonding with the women. Hence their minds were never truly evolved. The mind of a person can have the satisfaction, tranquility and peace only if it has friends in the members of opposite sex.
3. Emotional Bonding: The Feeling of Love
The most beautiful and powerful relationship that exits between the male and female is emotional. All emotions spring automatically in people due to the desire of souls to become one. The souls of a man and woman are complementary to each other as they originate from the same source. This is not only a philosophical truth but also a physical truth. Hence they always aspire to meet each other so as to balance each other like the opposite electrical charges or magnets of opposite poles.
The emotional bonding between a man and a woman is often so powerful that people even sacrifice their lives or kill themselves in their attempt to become one. Love is often called the fetal attraction as it is responsible for most of the crimes of this world.
Love is like a chemical reaction that transforms the souls of man and woman. People in love are changed from their core due to the transformation of their soul just like hydrogen and oxygen loses their identity when they combine to make the drop of water.
Love alone brings peace and happiness in the life of people which can not be bought with all the wealth of the world.
4. Spiritual Bonding: God in All
Man and woman also share the highest level of spiritual bonds with each other. The spiritual relationship is based on the non-physical relationship between the people. In this type of relationship, people have no expectation from each other as they all seems to merge their identity with God or Holy Spirit that is the origin of all entities of the universe.
The spiritual or nonphysical bonding exists between the people of opposite sexes in many forms. It is manifested in the form of love to mother, love to children, love to siblings and at later stage of the life even between the love of spouse. Spiritual love is the final stage of love between every person when the bonding evolves to its highest level. The seed of this love is always present in the person and it is first manifested in the child with his or her love of mother. Gradually all other forms of love diminish and only the spiritual love remains in the most evolved human beings in this world like Jesus, Buddha or Gandhi. This form of love is truly selfless and unconditional.
The Evolution of Human Bonding
All bonding between human beings can be classified in the four types viz. body, mind, soul and spirit. The journey of life starts from the spiritual bonding of love that alone exists in a child. However as the body, mind and soul of the person grows in this world, the bonding of love gets manifested in different forms. While in case of animals , the bonding hardly crosses the physical level, in man it evolves from physical to mental to emotional and finally takes a full circle and comes back to the level of spiritual level. Spiritual love makes a man divine and integrates him with God so that he achieves his salvation or goal of life. The cycle of life continues till a man realizes his spiritual love with God and man.
Finance
Daridra Yoga – Yoga of Poverty, Financial Straits and Miseries in Astrology
What is Daridra yoga?
The yoga producing dire poverty, wretchedness, financial straits and miseries in the life of the native is known as Daridra yoga. Due to this yoga the native will have to face poverty, troublesome and quarrelsome periods in life, he will becomes greedy, mentally disturbed, dumb and sometimes enforced to beg.
Factors responsible for Daridra yoga:
Ascendant: personality and general characteristics of the native
2nd house: denotes quantity and accumulation of wealth
5th house: indicates fate, wealth through speculation, shares, bonds,
6th /8th/12th house/lord: indicates loss, loan, theft, mental tension, begging and bad habits.
Jupiter: significator of wealth, gold and treasury
Venus: significator of worldly pleasures and comforts
Different combination for Daridra-yoga:
Ascendant:
- The lords of ascendant and 12th exchange their positions and combined/aspected by lord of 7th.
- Ascendant lord is associated with the lords of 6th/8th/12th and aspected by malefic.
- Lord of ascendant with a malefic combined with lord of 2nd/7th in 6th/8th/12th house.
- A natural malefic, which is not the lord of 9th/10th, occupying the ascendant and aspected by lord of 2nd/7th.
- Lord of natal’s ascendant and navamsa ascendant occupying 6th/8th/12th and associated/aspected by lord of 2nd/7th.
- Moon and Ketu combined in ascendant.
- Lords of ascendant and 6th interexchange their houses and the moon is aspected by lord of 2nd/7th.
- Lord of ascendant posited in 8th aspected by lord of 2nd/7th.
- If ascendant and its navamsa are in movable sign and the ascendant is aspected by Saturn/debilitated Jupiter.
5th house:
- Lord of 5th posited in 6th/8th/12th, without having beneficial association/aspects.
- Lord of 5th posited in 6th/10th and aspected by lords of 2nd/6th/7th/8th/12th.
Other:
- Sun is exalted in birth chart but debilitated in navamsa chart.
- Venus/Jupiter is debilitated in the chart.
- Mars/Saturn/Mercury/Jupiter are combust/debilitated and posited in 6th/8th/12th house.
- Jupiter is debilitated/in inimical sign and posited in 6th/8th house.
- Moon combined with Rahu/Ketu and aspected by malefic.
BY
GEETA JHA [SPIRITUAL HEALER]
INDIA
Finance
Ethnicity Syndrome and Political Nationalism in Nigeria
Nigeria, the Giant of Africa, can boast of her salient Political Nationalists. They are sometimes called “Freedomites”. Most of our children in Schools are constantly reminded of their heroic deeds. But their evil deeds are often neglected. In fact, this article will argue that they all had an Ethnicity Syndrome, through the Tripartition policy of the British. Unfortunately, Nigeria now suffers the consequences and effects of this ethnicity syndrome on her political Nationalists. However, to further buttress and pitch clarity to the point we are driving at, it is paramount to give a concise analysis of the very concept of Ethnicity Syndrome.
Ethnicity Syndrome, metaphorically refers to a disease diagnosed to those whose actions and judgements are influenced by the feeling of belonging to a particular group. These kind of people often take their group or tribe as an authority, and also claim that their group is the best amongst others. Their actions and judgements are often influenced by this feeling. Thus, in this sense, we can say they have an ethnicity syndrome. Given this backdrop, it is expedient to delve into the main course of this article.
Ethnicity (or tribalism) first reared it head during the second World War. This war reduced the leadership efficiency of the Colonial Masters in Nigeria, which in turn led to a period of great famine, inequality, insecurity, and so on. As a result of this, several groups were formed to cater for the needs of their members. Such groups includes; The Egba Society (1918), The Union of Ijebu Young Men(1923), The Yoruba Union(1924), The Ibibio State Union, and so on. As a result of a poor economy, low security, unemployment, and so on, these ethnic groups began to compete against each other in a socio-economic competition. Each ethnic group will fight other ethnic groups, to ensure it caters for the need of its own members. It was at this point ethnicity, became a full-scale insurgency.
Furthermore, the split in the Nigerian Youth Movement(NYM), which was triggered by an ethnicity rift between Nigeria’s political Nationalists(Ikoli, Awolowo, Akinsanya and Nnamdi Azikwe), also aided the issue of ethnicity in the country. In anger, Nnamdi Azikwe led his Igbo supporters out of the group, and Obafemi Awolowo did same. At this point, it is completely safe to say that the educated elite in the Nigerian Youth Movement had an ethnicity syndrome, thus leading to the collapse of the movement.
Consequently, the British introduction of the tripartite policy through the Richards constitution of 1943, further exacerbated the issue of ethnicity in the country. Through the Richards constitution, Nigeria was divided into three giant regions; the northern region, the western region and the eastern region, which represented the three major tribes of Nigeria; the Hausa, the Yoruba and the Igbo respectively. In like manner, the numerous ethnic groups that had been formed prior to that time, were also amalgamated to form the Egbe Omo Oduduwa society in london(1945), the Ibo state Union(1944), and the Jamiya Mutanen Arewa. Each also representing the three giant tribes in Nigeria. “A bad situation in a country which was suppose to be united as one”(Jide Olanrewaju). Nonetheless, having being infected with an ethnicity syndrome which was further reinforced by the British tripartition policy, the effect of this ethnicity syndrome on Nigeria’s political Nationalists, was soon to surface.
Since other African countries had commenced the fight for political independence, it was no surprise that Nigerian educated elites( Awolowo, Azikwe, and so on) began to fight for political independence. This was further aided when the Richards constitution of 1943 legalised the politicisation of communal associations. Hence, the Egbe Omo Oduduwa society became the Action Group of Nigeria(AG) in 1951 headed by Awolowo, the Igbo state Union became the National Council of Nigeria and the Cameroon(NCNC) in 1944 headed by Azikwe, and the Jamiya Mutanen Arewa became the Northern People’s Congress(NPC) in 1951 headed by Ahmadu Bello.
Eventually, Nigeria became an independent Nation in 1960, and the first Republic commenced. Unfortunately, the chain of tribal events that ensued before independence, led to the excessive corruption, nepotism and mismanagement of public funds in the first republic. “The North wanted to make sure they remained in power, the South wanted to make sure it tasted power”(Jide Olanrewaju). At this point, the effect of an ethnicity syndrome, suffered by Nigeria’s political nationalists, began to actualize. Their actions and judgements were clouded. They took greed, corruption and nepotism, as virtues. Obviously they were all under the influence of an ethnicity syndrome. In fact, Nigeria was completely in shambles, during the first Republic. In turn, this shambling atmosphere swept the army into power, and were directly responsible for the first Nigerian Coup. At this point, Nigeria was still redeemable. But that hope was shattered when General Muritala Ramat Muhammad, took power for himself without the consideration of a due process as done with Generals Ironsi and Gowon. In fact, a classified US memorandum of August 18, 1975, argued that Muritala’s action will lead to other coups and illegitimate take-overs. Unfortunately, the classified US memo was correct. Thus began the downfall of Nigeria.
The political nationalists dealt a serious blow to the first Republic. Being under the influence of an ethnicity syndrome, they were directly responsible for the political tragedy of the first republic. Despite the fact that they gave Nigeria her political independence, they however betrayed that independence due to their corrupt deeds in the first republic. It is quite unfortunately that we even the faces of these people on the Nigerian Naira currency. The Five Naira note, for instance, has the face of Tafawa Balewa, who was responsible for the corrupt policies, mismanagement of funds and the rigged federal elections of 1964. The Twenty naira note also has the face of Muritala Muhammad, whose action led to the subsequent coups and illegitimate counter coups in Nigeria. Thus, plunging Nigeria into several decades of military dictatorship. The One hundred naira note also has the face of Obafemi Awolowo, who was power-thirsty and even became the minister of finance in General Gowon’s regime. How would someone who ushered in democratic principles in Nigeria, become a minister of finance in a completely undemocratic regime? That shows how much he wanted to be in power. Furthermore, the Two hundred naira note has the face of sir Ahmadu Bello, a Sarduana of Sokoto, who became the oppressor of the middle belt region in the first republic. Lastly, the Five hundred naira note has the face of Nnamdi Azikwe, whose decision to accept and approve the result of the 1964 rigged election, contributed to the political tragedy of the first republic.
My point is, though these educated elites made some positive achievements, their evil deeds, however, out weights their good deeds. It is quite ironic that the same people who were responsible for the collapse of the Nigerian Youth Movement, were also responsible for the collapse of the First Republic. It shows the extent to which these nationalists suffered an ethnicity syndrome. Their actions and judgements were influenced by ethnicity. Thus, we can say they all had an ethnicity syndrome. “The same people whom we all praise, are the same people responsible for the woes of Nigeria today”(Elemoro Babatunde Bashir). The first republic in Nigeria was a clear indication that her educated elites, who ushered in democracy, were not what they seem to portray. They all had an ethnicity syndrome. This was the reason why the revolutionary coup of Majors Kaduna Nzeogwu, Emmanuel Ifeajuna and Adewale Ademoyega, was carried out, though they were not successful.
In all, the root-cause of corruption in Nigeria, is ethnicity. Being under the influence of an ethnicity syndrome, Nigeria’s political Nationalist were responsible for the corrupt practices that has continued to dug Nigeria till date. Thus, if political development must be attained and corruption must be reduced, Nigerian politicians must be oriented not to fall prey to ethnicity syndrome.
Cosmetic Dentistry and Its Different Types
Top 3 Altcoins With Massive Potential in May 2022
Nordic Waffles closes Rosedale Potluck location, with eye on retail growth
Four Types of Bonds of Love Between Man and Woman
Sainted: Those who helped us through a long, difficult winter
Okay Bears NFT Collection on Solana Registers Record Sale
Mankato man charged with fatally stabbing father at rural home
Column: Zach LaVine deserves his big payday — whether it’s with the Chicago Bulls or somewhere else
Daridra Yoga – Yoga of Poverty, Financial Straits and Miseries in Astrology
Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Recruitment in Indian Navy for 10th pass, salary will be good, this is the way to apply
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain1 week ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Sports4 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations