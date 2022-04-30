Finance
Courier Delivery Services Or In House Delivery?
The following may help you to decide whether to use your own (in-house) delivery vehicle or use outside courier delivery services, such as a custom, immediate, or route delivery service. This analysis is based on monthly costs to operate a delivery vehicle. Also keep in mind:
The cost of a vehicle isn’t what you pay for it, but the total cost when you are finished using it. First, determine the cost of operating your own delivery vehicle:
– Vehicle cost (Lease or Purchase)
– Fuel cost (Gasoline or Diesel)
– Insurance (Commercial and Liability)
– Maintenance (Repairs and Upkeep)
Next, determine the employee cost to operate the delivery vehicle:
– Wages and Salaries (State and Federal income taxes, including FICA)
– Federal and State fees (Workers Compensation, Unemployment insurance, etc.)
– Employee benefits (Health, Life, Dental insurance, 401k, 403b, etc.)
– Fill-in replacement (Vacation, sick leave, etc.)
Then, determine how the delivery vehicle is to be utilized:
– On Demand, (deliver immediately)
– Daily Route (delivery once or twice a day)
– Weekly Delivery (deliver the same day each week)
After the total cost is determined, divide the number of deliveries per month by the total monthly cost of the service provided. This number will be the average cost per delivery of each delivery. If you also keep track of the mileage each month, you can easily determine the cost per mile to operate the vehicle. Knowing your cost per mile will help you compare your cost with local courier delivery services as many charge by the mile after a base charge.
Once you have the in-house cost to provide delivery services to your customer, contact a local courier delivery services company to compare rates to determine whether to keep your existing delivery in-house, or contract with your courier delivery services company. Delivery service companies are always looking for new clients and could help analyze your current delivery needs and quite possibly save you time and money in the process.
Everything You Want To Know About Transactional SMS Services
These days, each one us wants to get rid of unwanted messages, but on the other hand, don’t want to miss important messages which includes PNR number, bank balance, order information and so on. One gets selected messages instead of unnecessary messages which include only promotional messages.
The best part of these messages is that they are not promotional messages. These are messages sent to the costumer to pass on information necessary regarding their services.
The main advantage of these services is that they deliver information to all those users even who have activated do not disturb services.
Difference between promotional and transactional SMS services-
-The basic difference between them is that the former is used for promoting the goods and services and once the user has activated “do not disturb “service messages are not delivered to such users.
Whereas the latter are used for delivering important information to the users like messages sent by banks to inform the costumer regarding their bank balance or messages sent by online companies informing regarding the product dispatch details.
And these messages are delivered even to those customers who have activated do not disturb services. This is the most important benefit of these transactions SMS services.
Why transactional SMS services are better?
-Delivering urgent messages to the people becomes much easier through these transactional SMS services as they have 100% instant delivery.
-Transactional messages can be sent anytime and anywhere without any time or location constraint.
-Push delivery report option available.
Requirement for getting transactional messages services-
–High delivery ratio.
-Real time delivery message report.
-Fast SMS delivery.
Various uses of transactional message services-
–Educational messages-
Inform parents and students regarding attendance, fees and other relevant information.
-Confidential financial information-
Inform the client regarding payment details and cash transfer.
-E-commerce information-
Information regarding order confirmation, order delivery and order return. These are used by online shopping applications which keep updating the costumer regarding its product delivery.
-Booking information-
Send information regarding booking of gas, business and doctor appointments. Also provide information regarding booking of tickets.
-OTP Verification messages-
These are messages sent by companies for verification of your phone number. Every application installed asked for verification by using your mobile number.
Benefits of transactional SMS services-
-Message delivered within seconds. This is known for its faster transmission.
-Send SMS alerts at affordable prices.
-Eco-friendly and user -friendly.
-24*7 open gateway.
-Your own 6 digit business name.
– Get rid of unwanted promotional messages by activating DND as these messages are delivered even after when these services are activated.
Mostly used by railway services for sending PNR number and by banks for providing transaction information.
Sign up process for transactional SMS services-
-Choose your package and payment process.
-Click on “buy now” option for buying that package.
These transactional services are allotted to only few business categories which include-
-Insurance companies
-Banks and financial institutions.
-Credit card companies
-Stock market alerts.
-E-commerce websites
-Airlines and Railways.
-Registered schools and colleges.
Precautions required while sending transactional SMS services-
-Always maintain a proper database.
Legal Residency Change in the Military
I am a in the military. My current residency is Louisiana. I would like to change my residency to Florida. What are the requirements to make this change? Also, I will be going to a 3 month school in Florida in conjunction with PCS orders to Puerto Rico. Would this help me?
Answer: to acquire a domicile of choice in a new place two things must happen:
(a) you must be in the state and
(b) while you are there and before you leave, you must intend to make it your permanent home.
Those two requirements are all that’s necessary. You don’t have to buy property in the new state, open a bank account there, vote, get a driver’s license, file a legal notice in the paper, or anything else. Physical presence, combined simultaneously with the appropriate mental intent, is all that’s required.
So your time in Florida will satisfy the presence requirement.
Unfortunately, proving mental intent can be difficult sometimes. So to prove that you really did intend to make the new state your domicile, it might be a good idea to do some or all of the things mentioned below, with the understanding that those actions are not what make you a legal resident; rather they are simply evidence that you did intend to make the state your SLR.
You do not need to live in the state for any length of time, own a home in the state, or to have an address in the state to be domiciled in it. You only need to be physically present in the state at the time you decide to make it your permanent home. You could for example, drive through the state and be so struck by its beauty that you immediately adopt it as your permanent home, but if you do not have feelings about it before you drive out of it, your domicile has not changed.
Domicile is primarily a state of mind that a certain place is your permanent home. It is a mental attachment that you carry around with you. Once you acquire a domicile it remains your domicile, even though you leave it, unless your state of mind changes while you are in another place.
If you change your state of domicile, you may have to prove it. You might, for example, have decided to stop paying state income taxes because you changed your domicile to a state with no income tax. Your old domicile, the state losing tax revenue, may question that change. Or your spouse, for example, might sue for divorce in your former domicile, and you might not like the divorce laws there. If you can prove your domicile changed, you might be able to get the case dismissed. In the case of taxes, if you cannot prove your domicile changed, you could end up owing taxes to two or more states, and require that a court decide the matter.
The best evidence of your state of mind is the contacts that other people can see you have with a specific state. For the kinds of actions to help prove your state of domicile see the list below. You may not prove successfully that your domicile has changed unless your show contacts beyond just the benefit of the legal consequences that a change of domicile would give you. You should have all your contacts with the one state you call your permanent home. If you have contacts with multiple states, it may be difficult or impossible to prove your domicile.
Actions to show intent:
1. Expressed intent, oral or written and physical presence, past and present (including duration) [Prerequisite to establishing domicile].
2. Voter registration [Important Factor]
3. Vehicle registration as a resident vice non-residence military [Important factor, but you have a choice.]
4. Motor vehicle operator’s permit [Important Factor]
5. Location of bank and investment accounts.
6. Explanations for temporary changes in residence.
7. Submission of DD Form 2058 (Change of domicile form).
8. Payment of taxes – income and personal property [Important Factor]
9. Payment of nonresident tuition to institutions of higher education
10. Declarations of residence on legal documents such as wills, deeds, mortgages, leases, contracts, insurance policies, and hospital records. [Important factor]
11. Declarations of domicile in affidavits or litigation[Important Factor]
12. Residence of immediate family.
13. Membership in church, civil, professional, service or fraternal organizations.
14. Ownership of burial plots.
15. Place of burial of immediate family members.
16. Location of donees of charitable contributions.
17. Location of schools attended by children.
18. Ownership of real property. [Important factor. However, ownership of property in another state will not disqualify.]
19. Home of record at the time of entering service.
20. Place of marriage.
21. Spouse’s domicile.
22. Place of birth.
23. Business interests.
24. Sources of income.
25. Outside employment.
26. Address provided on federal income tax return.
Generally, unless you have taken at least some of these steps, it is doubtful that you’re State of legal residence/ domicile has changed. Failure to resolve any doubts as to your State of legal residence/domicile may adversely impact on certain legal privileges which depend on legal residence/ domicile including among others, eligibility for resident tuition rates at State universities, eligibility to vote or be a candidate for public office, and eligibility for various welfare benefits. If you have any doubt with regard to your State of legal residence/domicile, you should see your Legal Assistance attorney for legal advice before deciding to change your domicile.
How A Virtual Assistant Can Manage Your Social Media Marketing
Social media is the area that is really important for a business now. No matter you are in Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, etc. the impact is great. It is a brave attempt that you as an entrepreneur should undertake to attract with your customers and directly engage with them. However, with time passing by you are not going to remain free as you had been in your initial days of the business. In that stage you have to take the assistance of the virtual assistant to effectively manage your daily posts, comments, likes, tags, shares, etc. and in the case when you know very little about online marketing they would be able to offer you the necessary help. So, hiring virtual assistants you would be able to give top priority to the social media marketing for your business in the following ways:
Provides a ‘Profile’ For Your Business
Making a profile is the first step which will help them to understand your company and the services you provide. This will give them the understanding about whom they should be engaging in your pages. The profile they make should not be more than 2 pages and should include all the services that your company provides. Have the current offers, the target audiences, keywords to describe your page, brand colors, fonts and everything that you would like to exclude, etc. in your page.
Content to Play With
It will be better if the virtual assistants do not create content on your behalf. Make sure you have the blog posts, general contents, and the resources before you hire a virtual assistant. This will help them to intelligently play with the content creating posts, blog links, image quotes, and the tips that you can share online. This should be spoken on your persona rather than on your behalf.
Make Use of a Social Media Management Tool
There are several tools to help manage the social media. Like, if you are taking the help of a scheduling tool then you could schedule the posts in advance. This is useful for not just one platform but for several others. Using them, you can also edit posts or review before publishing them.
Have a Weekly Schedule
To maintain consistency of the social media pages the virtual assistants would post a minimum of 1-2 posts on every social media that your business has an account. They will also check the insights for your page to find out the most popular time. Other than this they would be responsible for keeping the communication alive between you and your customers by replying to comment and taking feedbacks. The more your business is present online the more engagement it is set to receive.
Have an Open and Frequent Communication
You need to keep the virtual assistants well-informed about the current events and the upcoming events in your company. This will help them to schedule the social media on your part and also they have the feeling of being a part of your team.
In all these ways the virtual assistants can help you to achieve your goals and lead to efficient social media marketing.
