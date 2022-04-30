News
Denver Broncos close second round by picking former St. Thomas Aquinas star pass rusher Nik Bonitto from Oklahoma
One of the top collegiate pass rushers in the country and a former St. Thomas Aquinas state champion is heading to the Rockies.
Oklahoma linebacker Nik Bonitto heard his name called by the Denver Broncos to end the second round of the 2022 NFL draft in Las Vegas.
Bonitto became the 33rd St. Thomas Aquinas graduate to have been drafted by an NFL team.
“I just had a feeling that if I made it to them, that I would be blessed enough to get picked there,” Bonitto said. “That’s what happened.”
Listed at 6 feet 3 and 248 pounds, the outside linebacker heads to Denver after four years with the Sooners. Bonitto started 29 times in 39 games during his time with the program, amassing 117 tackles, 18.5 sacks, one forced fumble, three fumble recoveries, one interception, and 24 quarterback hurries.
“My [pass-rush] I feel is one of a kind,” said Bonitto. “I feel like it can definitely add to and complement different guys in the room. Just being able to fit in where I can when it comes to rushing. That is the goal out there.”
A four-star recruit, per 247Sports’ rankings, Bonitto played for the Raiders from 2015 to 2017, helping the school win state titles in his first two seasons. He was named the Broward 8A-6A football defensive player of the year in his final season.
His numbers in last month’s NFL Combine included a 4.54 time in the 40-yard dash and 35.5 vertical jump.
“This is crazy man, how everything happened,” Bonitto said. “Just getting that call. I could not even hold it back. I cannot wait to get to work.”
News
Second inning, quiet offense spoil Kyle Bradish’s debut in Orioles’ 3-1 loss to Red Sox
Kyle Bradish skipped over the first base line and gave his glove a hard smack. The excitement of making his major league debut seeped out then, moments before he took the Camden Yards mound for the first time.
Any sign of nerves, though, did not show itself Friday against the Boston Red Sox. Bradish became only the fourth Oriole in the past decade to begin his career by completing six innings, with five of those being scoreless, but the exception, a three-run second, paired with a nearly silent lineup sent Baltimore to its fifth straight defeat as it fell, 3-1, in front of an announced crowd of 15,685.
One of four minor league right-handers acquired from the Los Angeles Angels in a December 2019 trade for Dylan Bundy, Bradish, 25, became the most significant product of the Orioles’ rebuild to reach Baltimore. He joined reliever Isaac Mattson, also part of the Bundy deal, and infielder Tyler Nevin, recalled Friday along with him, as the only prospects acquired by executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias to make their major league debuts with the Orioles.
Ranked as the Orioles’ No. 9 prospect according to Baseball America, Bradish trails only former first-round picks Grayson Rodriguez and DL Hall among pitchers in the system. Although Bradish’s debut ended in defeat, the day carried significance for an Orioles team expecting many more first-time major leaguers over the next 142 games, including Rodriguez, Hall and top prospect Adley Rutschman.
“I think it’s important that we’re getting homegrown guys here and guys that either Mike’s acquired or drafted here in the last few years,” manager Brandon Hyde said before the game. “It’s fun to have these guys come up.”
Bradish opened his night inauspiciously. He got Red Sox leadoff man Trevor Story to swing through two 87 mph sliders, but the latter got past catcher Robinson Chirinos on strike three, allowing Story to reach as Bradish became the first major league starter since 1998 to open his debut with a strikeout but a runner safe at first. He continued the frame undisturbed, following with a double play then another groundout after a walk.
A looping single that narrowly evaded center fielder Cedric Mullins’ slide attempt began the second, and two batters later, Christian Arroyo homered to the bullpens in left-center field, an area unchanged as the Orioles altered Camden Yards’ field dimensions ahead of the ballpark’s 30th anniversary season by moving back the left field wall. The Red Sox followed with two more singles, the first staying in the infield and the second getting past right fielder Trey Mancini, allowing an unearned run to score.
Bradish then retired 13 of the final 14 Boston batters he faced, including the final 10. He finished six innings on 81 pitches, a hair below the threshold Hyde set before the game. Nine of those resulted in swings and misses, with three each on his slider and changeup. His fastball averaged about 94 mph and got above 97.
Over the wall, not the Hill
Ryan Mountcastle, who set the Orioles’ rookie record for home runs with 33 in 2021, fittingly provided the first over Camden Yards’ new left field wall. His ninth-inning solo shot began the bottom of the ninth against Red Sox right-hander Hansel Robles, leaving his bat at 111.2 mph and traveling a projected 423 feet, according to Statcast.
Innings earlier, Xander Bogaerts opened Bradish’s sixth inning hitting a deep flyout to left, the first out in seven games at Camden Yards this season that likely would have been a home run with the old dimensions. In Baltimore’s second home game, Mancini doubled off the deeper wall.
Mountcastle’s blast accounted for the Orioles’ only offense of the ninth. Veteran left-hander Rich Hill, who appeared in 14 games for the Orioles in 2009, held his former team without a baserunner for four innings, then Austin Hays led off the fifth with an infield single off Hill’s 50th pitch. With Boston using a tandem approach, right-hander Tanner Houck then entered, surrendering a clean single to left by Ramón Urías.
But Nevin, recalled Friday after a strong start to the season with Triple-A Norfolk, grounded into a double play, the first of Baltimore’s eight hitless at-bats with a runner in scoring position.
The Orioles are 30-for-177, a .169 average, with a runner on either second, third or both.
Around the horn
- No. 11 prospect Mike Baumann, a right-hander optioned to Norfolk so the Orioles could promote Bradish, will have scheduled multi-inning appearances for the Tides, Hyde said, in hopes that more regular outings will help him improve in pitching ahead in the count.
- In his first appearance for an affiliate, Hall struck out six batters in four scoreless innings with High-A Aberdeen. In the third game of his rehab appearance there, Rutschman caught Hall and went 1-for-2 with a walk.
- Mountcastle was back in the lineup at first base after missing two games with a sore neck.
Saturday, 7:05 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
News
Mets pitchers throw combined no-hitter against Phillies in win
For just the second time in the team’s 60-year history, the Mets enjoyed no-hitting their opponent. But this time, it took five arms to accomplish the feat.
Tylor Megill, Drew Smith, Joely Rodriguez, Seth Lugo and Edwin Diaz combined to throw a no-hitter across the full nine innings, silencing a Phillies lineup that had arrived on a hot streak, and resulting in a 3-0 win on Friday night at Citi Field.
Teammates mobbed Diaz in a celebration in front of home plate after the Mets closer struck out the side, fanning Bryce Harper, Nick Castellanos, and J.T. Realmuto, to accomplish the rare triumph.
The Mets (15-6) recorded their first no-hitter in 10 years, but Johan Santana still holds the record for being the only pitcher in franchise history to deliver the club’s singular no-hitter, doing so on June 1, 2012 in an 8-0 win over the Cardinals. What Santana did one decade ago remains in a league of its own compared to Friday night’s pitching performance. But, surrounded by a rowdy home crowd of over 32,000, the Mets’ 21st game of the season was still one to remember as the team combined to throw a no-hitter for the first time ever.
The Phillies (10-11) had accumulated 32 runs in their last four games, all against the Rockies, before Mets pitchers suppressed their noise.
Megill proved he can go toe-to-toe with some of the best pitchers in the game, as the Mets right-hander dueled with Phillies All-Star and Cy Young award finalist Aaron Nola on Friday. Megill walked away from his outing with a no-hitter through five innings, but Mets manager Buck Showalter made the obvious, if cautious, move of pulling him after 88 pitches. Megill hasn’t even been in the big leagues for a full year yet, and the young righty is still building up his workload and innings. Showalter has been careful not to overwork his starters this early in the season, and Friday night was no different.
Smith, Rodriguez, Lugo and Diaz combined to record the final 12 outs, the latter collecting his fourth save of the season. Mets pitchers combined to throw 159 pitches and 12 strikeouts in the win.
As far as the run support: Pete Alonso finally got his pitch, and it wasn’t head-high.
Following a turbulent past few days for Alonso, including getting hit by a pitch on his helmet and then being at the center of a benches-clearing brawl, the slugger pummeled a first-pitch changeup from Aaron Nola and sent it to the left field seats in the sixth inning. Alonso’s fourth home run of the season padded the Mets’ edge for a three-run lead.
The Amazin’s offense did its part in the team’s ninth win in its last 12 games, amassing 10 hits and cashing in with runners in scoring position. But the Mets pitching staff was not-so-quietly the hero of the first of a long string of upcoming games in the club’s NL East division.
The Mets on Friday began a 14-game stretch against NL East teams, exclusively. After the three-game Phillies series, the Amazin’s will host the Braves at Citi Field for four games, including a doubleheader on Tuesday. Then the Mets on Thursday will embark on a seven-game, eight-day road trip to Philly and Washington D.C.
News
Giants take North Carolina OL Joshua Ezeudu, LSU CB Cordale Flott in third round
North Carolina offensive guard Joshua Ezeudu was emotional on Friday night recounting the Giants’ phone call at pick No. 67 of the third round.
“It was very surreal,” Ezeudu, 22, said on a conference call. “You think about it so much, but [when] it actually happens, it kind of socks you. I was speechless. I didn’t know what type of emotions I had. And as soon as I heard my name being called, I just let it all out.
“It took a lot of hard work to get here,” he said. “But the hard work is still not done.”
Ezeudu, 22, is a 6-4, 308-pound left guard who played 20 college games on the interior and eight games at tackle (six on the left, two on the right).
Schoen said he saw him play in person twice last fall. Ezeudu has even switched positions on the line during the same drive.
“I want to play anything the team needs me to play,” he said of his Giants’ role. “I can’t wait to get there and get to work.”
Picks like Ezeudu are just as important for the Giants offensive line’s sustainability as first–rounders like No. 7 overall pick, Alabama tackle Evan Neal.
Blue-chip players are important, but so is the development of mid-round selections and undrafted free agents.
Giants offensive line coach Bobby Johnson did that with Buffalo undrafted guard Ryan Bates, for example. And he met Ezeudu during the Giants’ recruitment at his pro day.
Bates played in eight games as a rookie in 2019 and 16 in 2020, all as a backup. Then he started four regular season games and two playoff games for the Bills last year while appearing in all 19.
Giants GM Joe Schoen signed a bunch of veteran O-linemen to one-year deals this offseason: center Jon Feliciano, tackle Matt Gono, guard Jamil Douglas and guard Max Garcia.
But when those deals expire, the Giants need young draft picks and developmental players to grow and take those spots.
The Giants followed that pick up with LSU nickel corner Cordale Flott at No. 81 overall in the third round. Schoen said he thinks the 6-foot, 175-pound Flott can play both inside and outside.
Flott, 20, is “still developing,” Schoen said, and has “really good movement skills.”
That pick doesn’t seem to project as a replacement for veteran James Bradberry if the Giants trade their incumbent starter.
Schoen said he had conversations with teams about Bradberry before the draft but hasn’t received more interest during the draft.
This is the third straight year the organization has drafted a corner who profiles more in the slot, following 2021 third-rounder Aaron Robinson and 2020 fourth-rounder Darnay Holmes.
