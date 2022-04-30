News
Detroit Lions select Kerby Joseph in 3rd round of NFL Draft
Kerby Joseph was elated when his phone finally rang Friday night and it was Detroit Lions general manager Brad Homes.
“The conversation was amazing. I always wished for this moment … so for me to fulfill this milestone in my life …,” Joseph said. “I’m just so filled with joy and I’m just so happy. It’s hard for me to talk right now because I just want to dance and scream and do a back-flip.
Joseph and friends waited more than three hours until his name was called just after 11 p.m., Friday, during the third round of the NFL Draft. When Holmes called the former Jones High star, he forgot all about how much he had wandered around the Kissimmee vacation home his family had rented for his draft party.
The Lions made the University of Illinois safety the No. 97 overall selection.
“I wasn’t getting crazy. I didn’t lower my self-confidence. I didn’t lower my self-esteem. I didn’t lower nothing,” Joseph said of the wait. “I feel like it just motivated me. I just know we’re all going to be on the same field at the same level, so … I have to give my all … not even 100% but more like 1,000% this time.”
He had said leading up to the draft it didn’t matter which team selected him, but he was certainly happy to get the call from the Lions.
“You see I got the hat on. I’m so happy, so blessed for this opportunity and so thankful the Detroit Lions gave me the opportunity,” Joseph said. “They believed in me and I feel like belief in me goes a long way.
“If you believe in me, I’m going let you believe in me more than I believe in myself, so I’m gonna give them my all.”
When Holmes called, family and friends gathered for the big moment had to be quieted down after Joseph waved a Lions hat in the air during his conversation. Just sad, “Come on, the boss man is on the phone.”
Joseph said Homes said, “Hey Kirby, you ready to be a Detroit Lion?” Joseph said. “I almost cried. I ain’t gonna lie. I almost cried. I was just so thankful for that moment.”
Joseph’s father, Dacius Joseph, who cooked the large Haitian meal for those in attendance, was quite happy for his son, and his hopes were that Kerby remain faith-driven and grounded.
“I feel very great. He go to NFL,” Dacius Joseph said. “Since he was little boy, he told me he wanted to go play football.
“So now, God make it true. It’s real now. Thank you, Jesus. Without Jesus, it’s not here to be.”
And now he’ll have to change allegiance.
“I was always Miami Dolphins, but now it’s no Dolphins. It’s Detroit Lions.”
76ers star Joel Embiid out indefinitely vs. Heat in East semifinal due to orbital fracture, concussion
The Miami Heat’s Eastern Conference impending semifinal playoff series took a dramatic and unexpected turn Friday when the Philadelphia 76ers confirmed that All-Star center Joel Embiid is out indefinitely due to a right orbital fracture and concussion.
In a statement, the 76ers said, “Joel Embiid suffered a right orbital fracture and mild concussion in last night’s game vs. Toronto. Embiid is out and further updates will be provided as appropriate.”
Absences with such injuries typically are measured in weeks, not days.
Embiid was injured when he took an elbow to the head from Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam with four minutes remaining in Philadelphia’s series-clinching road victory Thursday night, with little expectation of such a severe diagnosis.
The best-of-seven series against the Heat opens Monday night at FTX Arena, with the first six games to be played every other night.
Embiid already had been playing with a splinted sprained right thumb, with surgery required in the offseason.
The 76ers are limited in their power rotation depth, with other options at center including older veterans DeAndre Jordan and Paul Millsap, as well as neophytes Paul Reed and Charles Bassey.
The 76ers defeated the Heat during the regular season in Embiid’s absence, but now face a more extended challenge.
Embiid suffered a similar injury in 2018, when a collision with teammate Markelle Fultz resulted in a left orbital fracture. Embiid missed the final eight games of that regular season, in addition to the first two games of the 76ers’ first-round playoff series against the Heat.
He then underwent a surgery and returned 22 days after the injury, 19 after the surgery, helping Philadelphia close out the Heat 4-1, the final playoff series of Dwyane Wade’s career.
Embiid returned during that series wearing a protective mask.
According to certified trainer and injury analyst Jeff Stotts of InStreetClothes.com, the average lost time for such an orbital injury is 10 games.
The Heat faced a somewhat similar situation in their opening-round 4-1 series victory over the Atlanta Hawks, with Hawks starting center Clint Capela sidelined for the series’ first three games with a hyperextended knee, before returning for the final two.
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra and center Bam Adebayo both spoke extensively Friday about the challenges posed by Embiid.
Embiid led the NBA in the regular season with his 30.6 scoring average, and then averaged 26.2 points in the first round against the Raptors.
“You’re going to have to double him, pretty simple,” Adebayo said ahead of the news of Embiid’s status, “getting the ball out of his hands, making it difficult, just giving him difficult shots and not letting him get in a rhythm.”
Spoelstra had spoken of the challenges of containing Embiid.
“One, I don’t have that answer right now,” he said, now with that answer perhaps not needed. “Two, I don’t know if we’ll get that answer. It’s not like you’re going to be able to stop a guy who’s an MVP player. The point is we have to be consistent. We have to make it tough on their main guys and do that consistently, and hopefully just wear on the team and get them out of their comfort zones.”
All Kardashian women invited by Anna Wintour to Met Gala for first time ever
It’s Anna Wintour’s party and we’re just her guests (or, more likely, not). On Monday night, the Vogue guru will once again welcome the rich and powerful — or, at least, the TikTok-trendy — as she hosts the Met Gala for the 26th time. As always, Wintour, the ultimate influencer, is in charge of the guest…
Bob Raissman: The Nets have somehow outclowned even the Knicks
The Nets being swept by Boston, and the circumstances surrounding that embarrassment, leave the Knicks with the unique and previously unheard-of opportunity to project an air of stability moving forward.
That’s right, New York’s Most Dysfunctional Franchise, brought to you by James (Guitar Jimmy) Dolan, has, at this moment in time, lost that dubious distinction to the underachieving, high expectation, Brooklyn Nets circus.
There are ways to quantify this assertion. Like, what’s more disconcerting? Kyrie Irving trumpeting his “co-management relationship” with the Nets organization? Or Knicks boss Leon Rose, in a business-as-usual move, trying to “control” the message by granting one season-ending interview to the MSG Network, the team’s propaganda arm?
There are just too many questions surrounding the Nets. These queries will create a perception of chaos fueled by negative content and sensationally ominous back pages. Nets owner Joe Tsai and GM Sean Marks already have done everything to appease Irving. Where did it get them? What did it get them? An early playoff exit? A well-earned reputation for being weak executives unable to manage one of their superstars?
Irving repaid them by delivering his own brand of agita on and off the court. Like when he used a combination of finger gestures to clap back at Boston’s bad-mouthing fans. Irving didn’t channel his anger, if there truly was any, by doing anything inspiring on the court. Something that might have produced one measly win in the first round.
Irving saved his passion for his Twitter feed and postgame media conferences. Perhaps that’s his definition of “co-management.”
Why would anyone think the Nets brain trust will do anything but take a similar laissez- faire attitude with Ben Simmons, whose back problem and mental health issues kept him from playing in the first round? Indeed, the last time Simmons played was in 2021, in Game 7 of the conference semifinals as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers. And no one on the Brooklyn side can guarantee Simmons will even be ready to play next season.
The Knicks have nothing close to resembling the Nets (Irving or Simmons) in the dysfunction department. Nor do they have Kevin Durant, the scoring machine and Nets stabilizing force. Still, after the Celtics gave Durant fits with their bump-and-grind defense, even his performances will come under magnified scrutiny next season.
That expectations will be low for the Knicks headed into the 2022-23 season is a plus. Only one Knick, Julius Randle, is a spotlight magnet. And all this stuff surrounding the Nets made boss scribes forget about the Knicks not making the playoffs and Randle’s “disappearance” down the stretch.
And after seeing the way Steve Nash coached in the Celtics series, will Tom Thibodeau’s media detractors now admit they’re glad Dolan, Leon Rose & Co. have — so far — stayed the course, sticking with their coach?
At least Thibodeau fostered the notion of stability and hope. And that’s much better than those clouds of dysfunction that have found a home above the Barclays Center.
AN UNHAPPY CANINE
Christopher (Mad Dog) Russo’s Wednesday soliloquy about the origin of, and programming changes caused by SXM’s new “I Am Athlete Tonight” program, turned into a spiel over his own business interactions with the satellite radio company’s executives.
Russo, who has been with SXM for 13 years, must have swallowed a nostalgia gummy. He went all the way back to when his initial five-year SXM contract was about to expire. “They cut me and (my agent Sandy) Montag off at the B-A-L-L-S,” Russo said on the air. “(SXM senior VP) Andy Moss basically gave Montag a cigarette, blindfold, and shot him… said take it or leave it. No negotiation.”
Russo, who once upon a time actually had a say on the personnel involved in “his” Mad Dog Sports Radio channel, said he took a major pay cut, but wound-up recouping some of his dough at another outlet. “I went to MLB Network to get the cash,” Doggie explained.
Russo, through his new association with ESPN’s First Take/Stephen A. Smith, seems refreshed. Yet he was not exactly banging the drum loudly for “I Am Athlete Tonight.” The first episode featured verbal fireworks provided by Leger Douzable, Brandon Marshall, LeSean McCoy and Adam (Pacman) Jones.
Maybe they will invite Doggie on for a guest spot.
WHAT THE FOX?
After snagging then returning golf’s U.S. Open to NBC, you would think Fox would be gun-shy about one-off programming acquisitions.
That’s why it’s strange to know this year’s Triple Crown ends NBC’s exclusive hold on all three premium races. Fox grabbed the Belmont Stakes starting in 2023.
How one maximizes and leverages a one-off telecast is puzzling.
PRIME DOESN’T NEED PRIMETIME
Along with the NFL announcing Amazon Prime Video’s first Thursday night game (Chargers at Chiefs) comes speculation that the company wants to acquire a Black Friday tilt for major dough.
Those skeptical of APV purchasing and streaming a post-holiday game doubt, because of the NFL’s Turkey Day and weekend sked, the league could provide APV with a marquee matchup. Who says it has to be mega-marquee to attract Friday eyeballs?
Think division rivalries and big markets. Like a Jets-Patriots afternoon matchup.
That should satisfy Amazon whose priority is more about attracting a captive audience on what traditionally is the kickoff to the holiday shopping season. Besides, Amazon has already proved it will pay eye-popping money, aka whatever it takes, to acquire NFL product — no matter who the participants are.
AROUND THE DIAL
Two of the more bogus sports talk “arguments” recently surfaced. One had Valley of the Stupid Gasbags flipping out over Knicks mascot Spike Lee, wearing Brooklyn Dodgers gear, sitting courtside at Barclays for Celts-Nets. Is Lee, who resides in Brooklyn, not allowed to enter an arena when the Knicks are not playing? The other tiff, as stupid as it gets, had Gasbags arguing over whether creeps who threw debris at Guardians’ players, are “real Yankee fans?”…..
Suzyn (Ma Pinstripe) Waldman, down with COVID. Not a serious case. She will be working Yankees radiocasts remotely from home through the Toronto series, which ends Wednesday, May 4. She would rather be at a ballpark ….. Ron Darling is a lucky guy. He now gets to work with Gary Cohen (SNY) and Bob Costas (TBS), two of the most finicky play-by-play voices in the business…..Enjoying the multiple miking of players on USFL telecasts. Also, we like seeing the drones flying in and out of the picture. They remind us of pigeons, minus the poop. …..As for USFL voices, recent escapee from Giants asylum, and former Cowboys coach Jason Garrett, is bringing extra energy to the NBC booth working with Jac Collinsworth…..
WFAN’s NFL Draft show was a hard listen. The participants were talking — sometimes screaming — over each other. The soiree needed a traffic cop….ESPN needs to find more airtime for JJ Redick. He’s preaching no-nonsense NBA stuff. And, he’s entertaining.
DUDE OF THE WEEK: AARON JUDGE/GIANCARLO STANTON
For their good judgment. Both sluggers hustled out to right field to admonish (and calm down) Yankee fans who were pelting Guardian players with debris Sunday after Gleyber Torres’ game-winning hit. Judge and Stanton’s quick decision might have prevented the situation from getting uglier.
DWEEB OF THE WEEK: SEAN MARKS
When a GM is given unlimited resources to chase an NBA title, and fails miserably by being swept in the first round, blame must be placed on the suit most responsible. So, before anyone else, fingers are pointed at Marks.
DOUBLE TALK
What Kyrie Irving said: “I never wanted it to just be about me.”
What Kyrie Irving meant to say: “Someway, somehow it’s always about me.”
