Finance
Effect of Liberalisation in Insurance Industry
Introduction
The journey of insurance liberalization process in India is now over seven years old. The first major milestone in this journey has been the passing of Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority Act, 1999. This along with amendments to the Insurance Act 1983, LIC and GIC Acts paves the way for the entry of private players and possibly the privatization of the hitherto public monopolies LIC and GIC. Opening up of insurance to private sector including foreign participation has resulted into various opportunities and challenges.
Concept of Insurance
In our daily life, whenever there is uncertainly there is an involvement of risk. The instinct of security against such risk is one of the basic motivating forces for determining human attitudes. As a sequel to this quest for security, the concept of insurance must have been born. The urge to provide insurance or protection against the loss of life and property must have promoted people to make some sort of sacrifice willingly in order to achieve security through collective co-operation. In this sense, the story of insurance is probably as old as the story of mankind.
Life insurance in particular provides protection to household against the risk of premature death of its income earning member. Life insurance in modern times also provides protection against other life related risks such as that of longevity (i.e. risk of outliving of source of income) and risk of disabled and sickness (health insurance). The products provide for longevity are pensions and annuities (insurance against old age). Non-life insurance provides protection against accidents, property damage, theft and other liabilities. Non-life insurance contracts are typically shorter in duration as compared to life insurance contracts. The bundling together of risk coverage and saving is peculiar of life insurance. Life insurance provides both protection and investment.
Insurance is a boon to business concerns. Insurance provides short range and long range relief. The short-term relief is aimed at protecting the insured from loss of property and life by distributing the loss amongst large number of persons through the medium of professional risk bearers such as insurers. It enables a businessman to face an unforeseen loss and, therefore, he need not worry about the possible loss. The long-range object being the economic and industrial growth of the country by making an investment of huge funds available with insurers in the organized industry and commerce.
General Insurance
Prior to nationalizations of General insurance industry in 1973 the GIC Act was passed in the Parliament in 1971, but it came into effect in 1973. There was 107 General insurance companies including branches of foreign companies operating in the country upon nationalization, these companies were amalgamated and grouped into the following four subsidiaries of GIC such as National Insurance Co.Ltd., Calcutta; The New India Assurance Co. Ltd., Mumbai; The Oriental Insurance Co. Ltd., New Delhi and United India Insurance Co. Ltd., Chennai and Now delinked.
General insurance business in India is broadly divided into fire, marine and miscellaneous GIC apart from directly handling Aviation and Reinsurance business administers the Comprehensive Crop Insurance Scheme, Personal Accident Insurance, Social Security Scheme etc. The GIC and its subsidiaries in keeping with the objective of nationalization to spread the message of insurance far and wide and to provide insurance protection to weaker section of the society are making efforts to design new covers and also to popularize other non-traditional business.
Liberalization of Insurance
The comprehensive regulation of insurance business in India was brought into effect with the enactment of the Insurance Act, 1983. It tried to create a strong and powerful supervision and regulatory authority in the Controller of Insurance with powers to direct, advise, investigate, register and liquidate insurance companies etc. However, consequent upon the nationalization of insurance business, most of the regulatory functions were taken away from the Controller of Insurance and vested in the insurers themselves. The Government of India in 1993 had set up a high powered committee by R.N.Malhotra, former Governor, Reserve Bank of India, to examine the structure of the insurance industry and recommend changes to make it more efficient and competitive keeping in view the structural changes in other parts of the financial system on the country.
Malhotra Committee’s Recommendations
The committee submitted its report in January 1994 recommending that private insurers be allowed to co-exist along with government companies like LIC and GIC companies. This recommendation had been prompted by several factors such as need for greater deeper insurance coverage in the economy, and a much a greater scale of mobilization of funds from the economy, and a much a greater scale of mobilization of funds from the economy for infrastructural development. Liberalization of the insurance sector is at least partly driven by fiscal necessity of tapping the big reserve of savings in the economy. Committee’s recommendations were as follows:
o Raising the capital base of LIC and GIC up to Rs. 200 crores, half retained by the government and rest sold to the public at large with suitable reservations for its employees.
o Private sector is granted to enter insurance industry with a minimum paid up capital of Rs. 100 crores.
o Foreign insurance be allowed to enter by floating an Indian company preferably a joint venture with Indian partners.
o Steps are initiated to set up a strong and effective insurance regulatory in the form of a statutory autonomous board on the lines of SEBI.
o Limited number of private companies to be allowed in the sector. But no firm is allowed in the sector. But no firm is allowed to operate in both lines of insurance (life or non-life).
o Tariff Advisory Committee (TAC) is delinked form GIC to function as a separate statuary body under necessary supervision by the insurance regulatory authority.
oAll insurance companies be treated on equal footing and governed by the provisions of insurance Act. No special dispensation is given to government companies.
oSetting up of a strong and effective regulatory body with independent source for financing before allowing private companies into sector.
competition to government sector:
Government companies have now to face competition to private sector insurance companies not only in issuing various range of insurance products but also in various aspects in terms of customer service, channels of distribution, effective techniques of selling the products etc. privatization of the insurance sector has opened the doors to innovations in the way business can be transacted.
New age insurance companies are embarking on new concepts and more cost effective way of transacting business. The idea is clear to cater to the maximum business at the lest cost. And slowly with time, the age-old norm prevalent with government companies to expand by setting up branches seems getting lost. Among the techniques that seem to catching up fast as an alternative to cater to the rural and social sector insurance is hub and spoke arrangement. These along with the participants of NGOs and Self Help Group (SHGs) have done with most of the selling of the rural and social sector policies.
The main challenges is from the commercial banks that have vast network of branches. In this regard, it is important to mention here that LIC has entered into an arrangement with Mangalore based Corporations Bank to leverage their infrastructure for mutual benefit with the insurance monolith acquiring a strategic stake 27 per cent, Corporation Bank has decided to abandon its plans of promoting a life insurance company. The bank will act as a corporate agent for LIC in future and receive commission on policies sold through its branches. LIC with its branch network of close to 2100 offices will allow Corporation Bank to set up extension centers. ATMs or branches with in its premises. Corporation Bank would in turn implement an effective Cash Flow Management System for LIC.
IRDA Act, 1999
Preamble of IRDA Act 1999 reads ‘An Act to provide for the establishment of an authority to protect the interests of holders of insurance policies, to regulate, to promote and ensure orderly growth of the insurance industry and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.
Section 14 of IRDA Act, lays the duties, powers and functions of the authority. The powers and functions of the authority. The powers and functions of the Authority shall include the following.
o Issue to the applicant a certificate of registration, to renew, modify withdraw, suspend or cancel such registration.
o To protect the interest of policy holders in all matters concerning nomination of policy, surrender value f policy, insurable interest, settlement of insurance claims, other terms and conditions of contract of insurance.
o Specifying requisite qualification and practical training for insurance intermediates and agents.
o Specifying code of conduct for surveyors and loss assessors.
o Promoting efficiency in the conduct of insurance business
o Promoting and regulating professional regulators connected with the insurance and reinsurance business.
o Specifying the form and manner in which books of accounts will be maintained and statement of accounts rendered by insurers and insurance intermediaries.
o Adjudication of disputes between insurers and intermediates.
o Specifying the percentage of life insurance and general and general business to be undertaken by the insurers in rural or social sectors etc.
Section 25 provides that Insurance Advisory Committee will be constituted and shall consist of not more than 25 members.Section 26 provides that Authority may in consultation with Insurance Advisory Committee make regulations consists with this Act and the rules made there under to carry the purpose of this Act.Section 29 seeks amendment in certain provisions of Insurance Act, 1938 in the manner as set out in First Schedule. The amendments to the Insurance Act are consequential in order to empower IRDA to effectively regulate, promote, and ensure orderly growth of the Insurance industry.
Section 30 & 31seek to amend LIC Act 1956 and GIC Act 1972.
Impact of Liberalization
While nationalized insurance companies have done a commendable job in extending volume of the business opening up of insurance sector to private players was a necessity in the context of liberalization of financial sector. If traditional infrastructural and semipublic goods industries such as banking, airlines, telecom, power etc. have significant private sector presence, continuing state monopoly in provision of insurance was indefensible and therefore, the privatization of insurance has been done as discussed earlier. Its impact has to be seen in the form of creating various opportunities and challenges.
Opportunities
1. Privatization if Insurance was eliminated the monopolistic business of Life Insurance Corporation of India. It may help to cover the wide range of risk in general insurance and also in life insurance. It helps to introduce new range of products.
2. It would also result in better customer services and help improve the variety and price of insurance products.
3. The entry of new player would speed up the spread of both life and general insurance. It will increase the insurance penetration and measure of density.
4. Entry of private players will ensure the mobilization of funds that can be utilized for the purpose of infrastructure development.
5. Allowing of commercial banks into insurance business will help to mobilization of funds from the rural areas because of the availability of vast branches of the banks.
6. Most important not the least tremendous employment opportunities will be created in the field of insurance which is a burning problem of the presence day today issues.
Current Scenario
After opening up of insurance in private sector, various leading private companies including joint ventures have entered the fields of insurance both life and non-life business. Tata – AIG, Birla Sun life, HDFC standard life Insurance, Reliance General Insurance, Royal Sundaram Alliance Insurance, Bajaj Auto Alliance, IFFCO Tokio General Insurance, INA Vysya Life Insurance, SBI Life Insurance, Dabur CJU Life Insurance and Max New York Life. SBI Life insurance has launched three products Sanjeevan, Sukhjeevan and Young Sanjeevan so far and it has already sold 320 policies under its plan.
Conclusion
From the above discussion we can conclude that the entry of private players in insurance business needful and justifiable in order to enhance the efficiency of operations, achieving greater density and insurance coverage in the country and for a greater mobilization of long term savings for long gestation infrastructure prefects. New players should not be treat as rivalries to government companies, but they can supplement in achieving the objective of growth of insurance business in india.
Finance
How to Take The Gamble Out of Negotiation
Barely 21, a kid really, I had just placed a foolishly large Blackjack bet at a Lake Tahoe casino.
The lonely column of chips in front of me represented my net worth.
This was going to be my last hand, one way or another.
The dealer fanned the cards around the table.
Oh, no, he drew an ace as his up card!
I felt flush in the face, embarrassed I had stuck it out at that table for so many losing hands in a row.
Expecting the worst, I looked at my cards.
I held two Jacks, which in most circumstances would at least give me a draw, if not an outright win.
He peered at his down card.
“Insurance?” he asked, gazing at each player in turn.
I was at 3rd base, the last seat, so it took a while to reach me.
I had been taught insurance is a sucker’s bet. You ante up more cash on a bad hand not worth protecting and the dealer still beats you, with or without hitting 21.
But this time, instead of reflexively declining the “coverage” and the additional premium I would have had to pay for it, I looked at him and starkly asked:
“What do you suggest?”
After a two second pause that seemed to spread a sound deadening vapor throughout the casino, permitting only he and I to hear each other, he said, “Take it!”
Would he lie to me? Was he actually admitting he held a ten beneath that ace, that he was on the verge of busting me out if I didn’t accept the offer?
I bought the insurance. He had Blackjack. I recovered my bet.
And, tossing him a serious tip, I graciously left the table.
This wasn’t a gaming episode, though by all outward appearances it seemed to be.
It was a negotiation, demonstrating that the most important thing your counterpart has isn’t power or money or more options than you have.
He has INFORMATION that is critical to your success. If you can get him to disclose it, you’ll come up a winner.
Sometimes, it’s just a matter of asking, though that’s the last thing we do.
We disable ourselves by thinking “He’d never tell me that!” or “It’s against his interest to make such a disclosure!”
You’d be surprised, as I was when that dealer helped me out.
Remember, the only sure way to take the gamble out of negotiating is to get the information you need!
Finance
What Health Reform Takes Away, Medical Tourism Gives Back
The following points were stressed by Roy Ramthun, President of HSA Consulting Services, a former White House advisor on health initiatives and a key-note speaker at The First Latin American Global Medicine and Wellness Congress April 26, 2010, in San Jose, Costa Rica.
For the medical travel industry, the timing is right. U.S. Health Reform will mean (1) fines if you don’t purchase appropriate coverage, (2) higher premiums, higher taxes, and longer waiting times even if you do purchase appropriate coverage; and, (3) potential limits on access to new technology and treatments.
In addition, U.S. companies, from whom most employees and their families obtain their insurance coverage, will be under great pressure to drop coverage, shift full-time workers to part-time, or go out of business. Estimates of Americans who will lose their employer-based insurance range from 8 to 19 million.
Employers that don’t drop coverage will be under pressure to move their employees to HSAs.
The U.S. is already facing a critical shortage of physicians and nurses. Expanding coverage to 35 million more Americans will create problems access needed care by already insurance Americans. Projected reductions in payments to medical professionals by Medicare and Medicaid and lack of tort reform will only exacerbate the shortage problems.
- More patients may be willing to travel rather than wait for services.
- Americans with health savings accounts (HSA’s) are the most likely medical tourists. These are people willing to travel, internet savvy, and will be shopping abroad for value because these people are spending their own money.
- New transparency provisions will raise awareness of costs.
- Newly uninsured are looking for less expensive places to access care, for example workers converting to part-time and early retirees who lost coverage.
- Americans are looking for new technology and treatments not yet available in the U.S.
- US employers may be willing to send their employees overseas for procedures to lower the costs and avoid the excise tax.
- Insurance carriers may do the same for their members.
- Insurance companies are building relationships with foreign doctors and hospitals as they look for opportunities to sell insurance products in emerging markets.
- U.S.-based insurance carriers growing international presence may make medical tourism easier; for example CIGNA, United, and Aetna are placing a greater emphasis on growing their overseas operations. – Source: Health Plan Week, Vol. 20, No. 13, April 12, 2010.
- More wealthy seniors may retire overseas to avoid higher taxes on investments.
Post-Reform Environment
Heightened Awareness of Cost
“Those who opt to go without insurance will always have the option of obtaining insurance if/when they get really sick because of guaranteed issue requirements. Bottom-line: Only those who are sick will purchase insurance, driving up insurance prices for everyone.” (source Laura Carabello, publisher of Medical Travel Today)
Pain forces change…
For The Working Young
According to Ramthun, one implication of Health Care Reform is that there are 3:1 limits on rating for age. Rates for young people could increase 70%. Ouch! Now that get’s your attention right in the pocketbook. How many will rebel and choose to “opt-out” and pay a fine?
For Baby Boomers
Due to rising out-of-pocket costs for beneficiaries of Medicare, and the additional cost of supplemental insurance to maintain acceptable coverage, more retirees may consider offshore care and even choose to live abroad. Boomers pride themselves on designing their own lifestyles – “not my father’s retirement”.
For Employers
Cleveland Clinic and Lowe’s have partnered on cardiac care. Lowe’s Companies Inc., second-largest home improvement retailer in U.S., struck a three-year agreement with the Cleveland Clinic. It’s the first time a multi-state national company has chosen one specialist hospital and made it available to employees.
The Cleveland Clinic has both domestic and overseas locations that will allow it to compete on costs. The incentive to employees: Reduced out-of-pocket costs to go to Cleveland for heart procedures.
One Georgia-based employer: “With the economy in the state it’s in, some businesses may consider paying the $2,000-per-employee penalty for not covering workers rather than paying higher benefit costs.” (source FierceHealthcare, April 1, 2010)
Compromised Access to Care
It’s human nature to fight to keep from losing what you’ve got – and many Americans will respond to the harsh reality of less quality care by casting their net wider – both domestically and globally to maintain their individual quality of life.
The process of “comparative effectiveness” could lead to rationing,” said Ramthun, who referenced a quote from Dr. Donald Berwick in his June 2009 interview for Biotechnology Healthcare. “The decision is not whether or not we will ration care; the decision is whether we will ration with our eyes open.”
Delays in New Technology Approval
We already experience that delay in stem cell and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures, and the example used by Ramthun was hip re-surfacing vs. hip replacement. Our concern for loved ones will drive interest in alternative treatments abroad.
Fewer Variation of Benefits
“Some insurance companies may leave the market,” said Ramthun, “either because of age rating limitations, the restrictions on the amount of revenue to be spent on claims, or less opportunity for product differentiation. The downside is that variations in covered benefits will decrease.”
Longer Wait Times
Waiting is not something Americans do well. And when the annoyance of “waiting” is coupled with lifestyle-busting costs, more people will proactively shop for value. Insurance carriers and self-insured companies are already shopping abroad ahead of that trend.
As an individual, just how long are you willing to “wait” to make a bad situation go away? And does it make sense to blindly settle for a limited menu of treatment choices without knowledge of all available options affecting your best health outcome?
Why will there be longer wait times? A shortage of doctors and others opting to retire early – and reduced Medicare and Medicaid payments are exacerbating limited access to care.
The wait can be as long as two months. Boston has the longest wait, averaging 49.6 days (source ABC News, June 2009).
Patients in northern Massachusetts travel to New Hampshire because of the wait times (source ABC News, March 2010)
There are strong indications that reductions in Medicare payments will exacerbate doctor shortages and hence result in longer wait times as reported in the article “Medicare and the Mayo Clinic – The famous hospital will no longer take some senior patients”, published January 8, 2010 in The Wall Street Journal.
Shortage of Doctors
The shrinking number of physicians may force patients to travel or move to other areas for quality medical care. Ramthun quoted the following stat reported by many sources including the April 12, 2010 article in the Wall Street Journal “Medical Schools Can’t Keep up”:
“At current graduation and training rates, the U.S. could face a shortage of as many as 150,000 doctors in the next 15 years, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC). That shortfall is predicted despite a push by teaching hospitals and medical schools to boost the number of U.S. doctors, which now totals about 954,000.”
According to an article “How Health Care Reform Will Affect Family Physicians”, published April 13, 2010 by The American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP), the AAFP projects a shortfall of 40,000 primary care physicians. “currently, the United States has a deficit of roughly 40,000 primary care physicians, according to AAFP estimates. As the newly insured enter the system over the next few years, the primary care shortage is expected to worsen.”
“A survey by The New England Journal of Medicine suggests 46% of doctors may retire early,” said Ramthun, “and lack of tort reform may push others out early.”
Physician-owned Hospitals are in Peril. “The legislation virtually destroys over 60 hospitals that are currently under development, and leaves little room for the future growth of the industry.” (source Molly Sandvig, Executive Director of Physician Hospitals of America (PHA)
Disenfranchised physicians in the US may opt to open their own facilities in other countries. “Since the health care reform bill passed, you wouldn’t believe the number of doctors who have said they’ve had it and want to operate outside the system” (Dr. Brian Forrest of Access Healthcare).
Declining Value of Medicare
Not having access to Medicare was once considered the major barrier to retiring abroad. With access and benefits decreasing, a growing number of Boomers are tallying up the overall cost of living and opting to forego Medicare benefits in lieu of equally affordable and often better medical and wellness options available to U.S. seniors in other countries.
The time restrictions on appointments limit the perceived quality of a doctor visit, and the revolving door policy of only one issue to be discussed per doctor visit dramatically reduces the quality of the patient experience. It’s a burden for both the doctor and the patient to be in such a rat race.
According to Forrest, at one job interview, he was told he would be required to sign a contract saying he’d see a patient every seven minutes or have his pay cut. Most new physicians sign those contracts. Forrest, 38, wouldn’t (source May 24, 2010 Cash for Doctors article posted in The Weeklystandard.com)
As reported in the article “Medicare and the Mayo Clinic – The famous hospital will no longer take some senior patients”, published January 8, 2010 in The Wall Street Journal. The same article also suggests that 20% of hospitals may have to stop accepting Medicare because of payment reductions.
Drug Stores Drop Out of Medicaid
It’s not a good sign when national drug store chains start to drop out of Medicaid as indicated by May 16, 2010 article entitled “Walgreens: No new Washington Medicaid patients” published by The Spokesman Review.
According to Ramthun, “Medicaid expansions could make things worse as millions of new enrollees join the program.”
The Bottom Line
More people may be willing to travel or move to other areas, both domestically and abroad, for cost and quality healthcare considerations. And the increased interest in offshore care by self-insured companies and insurance carriers, is validating that trend.
I witnessed an impressive number of U.S.-based third-party representatives (TPR’s) exploring the option of medical tourism at The First Latin American Global Medicine and Wellness Congress.
Exhibit booths were visited by U.S.-based Human Resources (HR) representatives, banking organizations, insurance carriers and re-insurers, insurance underwriters and leaders of large self-insured groups like teachers unions, etc. One TPR could influence hundreds if not thousands of people to travel offshore for medical care.
The time is right for medical tourism to become a megatrend.
Finance
Cosmetic Dentistry and Its Different Types
Traditional dentistry deals more with proper oral hygiene and the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of oral diseases, whereas cosmetic dentistry concentrates more on the improvement of the appearance. It commonly solves issues like crooked or chipped teeth, discoloration, or missing teeth.
Types of Cosmetic Dentistry Treatments:
Bite Reclamation
This treatment is done to change the vertical dimension of people whose teeth have been subjected to years of wear because of too much grinding and acid reflux. After the treatment, patients have a closed and shorter appearance in their smile and face.
Dental Bonding
Bonding helps improve how the teeth look if they are chipped, broken, cracked, stained, or have excess space between them. The procedure involves the application of enamel-like composite resins to the tooth’s surface, molded into shape, hardened with an ultraviolet or laser light, and then polished. The result blends naturally with the surrounding tooth structure and the rest of the teeth, improving the person’s smile.
This cosmetic dental procedure is the easiest of all and can be done with a single office visit. Dental bonding can also be used to fill small cavities or protect the exposed root of the tooth. Modern dentists also use bonding as a replacement for, or an alternative to, silver or amalgam fillings.
Dental Braces
Nowadays, both children and adults are benefiting from dental braces. Braces not only correct crooked or misshapen teeth, but can also help improve irregular bite, jaw joint disorders, or the proper positioning of the jaw.
Dental braces work by applying steady pressure to the teeth to reposition them gradually into alignment. The dentist or orthodontist uses metal, ceramic, or porcelain brackets and bonds them to your teeth. Arch wires are threaded through the brackets to guide the teeth correctly into position. Orthodontic braces are usually worn for about 1-3 years after which retainers replace the braces to hold the teeth in their new position.
Dental Bridges
Bridges are also sometimes called fixed partial dentures and are used to replace missing teeth or to close a gap between the teeth. Material used for the artificial teeth are usually made of gold, porcelain, alloys, or a combination of these materials. The procedure takes 2 visits at one hour each appointment. Bridges can last from 3-15 years if proper oral hygiene is strictly followed.
Dental Crowns
Also known as caps, crowns are placed over a damaged tooth to restore its shape, size, strength, and appearance. Crowns or caps can be made from ceramic, metal, resin, or porcelain-fused-to-metal materials and are cosmetically used to improve broken or severely stained teeth. A costly procedure, crowns are recommended only by dentists when other procedures will not produce effective results. Crowns can last from 5-15 years.
Dentures
Dentures are removable artificial teeth that replace missing teeth and surrounding tissues of the teeth. There are two types of dentures, complete and partial. Partial dentures are used when there are some natural teeth remaining, while complete dentures are applied when all teeth are gone on either the top or bottom row.
Enamel Contouring and Shaping
Also known as odontoplasty, enameloplasty, stripping, sculpting, re-contouring, or contouring, this cosmetic dental procedure is applicable if you have healthy, normal teeth. It involves removing or contouring the dental enamel to change the length, position, or shape of the teeth to improve the appearance. It is used to correct minor imperfections of the teeth and the results can be seen immediately. This procedure is usually combined with bonding, teeth whitening, or veneers.
Inlays/Onlays
Also known as indirect fillings, these are often made from porcelain or composite materials that are used to fill tooth decay or other structural damage in the teeth. Unlike dental fillings which are molded into place immediately during your office visit, inlays and onlays have to be created in a dental laboratory first before your dentist can fit and bond them into place.
When the filling material is bonded in the center of a tooth, it is called an “inlay”; when the filling is done in one or more points in the tooth or includes the biting surface, it is called an “onlay”. This cosmetic dentistry procedure can be an alternative to crowns and can preserve healthy teeth for a long time.
Gum Grafts
Sensitivity to hot and cold might be caused by gum recession and exposure of the root of the tooth. This condition makes the teeth appear long and may subject the tooth root to decay or even bone loss. Gum grafts are a treatment that involves soft tissue grafts that can transfer healthy gum tissue to another part of the mouth to prevent or stop recession of the gums and bone loss in addition to improving the aesthetic look of the gum line.
Implants
Implants are a long-term solution to replace missing teeth and are among one of the most expensive cosmetic dentistry treatments. They are titanium artificial tooth root replacements that are inserted into the bone sockets of the missing teeth. These are a good alternative to bridges and removable dentures.
They are surgically implanted into the jawbone by an oral or maxillofacial surgeon. If bone loss occurred due to periodontal disease, the surgeon will probably have to graft a bone first to secure the implant.
There are three parts of a dental implant: titanium metal that is fused to the jawbone, an abutment that fits over the part of the implant that juts out from the gums, and a crown to provide a natural-looking appearance to the implanted tooth/teeth.
Dental Veneers
Veneers are wafer-thin tooth-colored pieces of porcelain or resin that are bonded to the surface of the teeth. This treatment is done to change the color or shape of the teeth, or to repair and correct broken, chipped, cracked, or gaps between the teeth. Veneers are also used to treat the same problems that bonding procedure addresses, and can be a least expensive alternative to crowns. This cosmetic dentistry procedure takes about 2 separate appointments. Veneers can last 15-20 years if proper care is followed.
Repairing crooked teeth
People who are possible candidate for teeth straightening are those with crooked, crowded, or tilted teeth which can trap bits of food that can lead to tooth decay and gum disease. Unlike orthodontic dentistry which uses braces to solve the problem, cosmetic teeth straightening involves giving local anesthetic to the patient, and then the dentist uses a surgical device (electrosurge unit) that utilizes heat to remove fragments of the gum. This will help shape the gum and adjust to the shape of the new veneers. The teeth are then drilled to be ready to receive the veneers, and the veneers are bonded to the tooth’s front. The surgery often takes an hour and often last between 2-5 years.
Teeth Whitening
Also called bleaching, tooth whitening has become a popular chemical procedure that many individuals undergo to remove stains, or just simply to whiten their teeth. This cosmetic dentistry treatment is one of the least expensive and simplest ways to enhance your smile and appearance.
Over time discoloration of the t00th enamel occurs due to smoking, taking certain medications, aging, or constantly drinking beverages such as tea and coffee. Although various teeth whitening options are available these days like over-the-counter products and home kits, dentist-supervised treatment is still highly recommended for the safest and most effective whitening of stained teeth. However, teeth whitening treatment is not for everyone. It is only suitable for individuals with healthy and unrestored teeth and gums.
Which procedure is best for you?
The condition of your teeth and the expected result that you want will determine which cosmetic dentistry procedure is right for you. Your dentist can answer any questions for you like what to expect through the course of treatment, what changes will look like, and what type of maintenance is required if there are any.
Cost of Cosmetic Dentistry
The costs for cosmetic dentistry differ according to the type of procedure needed by the patient. Cosmetic dentistry is usually not covered by dental insurance, but there are some dental plans that might cover part of the expenses of other procedures like crowns. Knowing the cost of a cosmetic dentistry treatment that you wish to have is very important to know beforehand.
Summary:
Cosmetic dentistry is becoming more and more popular these days to improve the appearance and smiles of many individuals. With the advent of new technology, a wide array of tools and techniques are readily available to dentists to help their patients achieve the desired results.
However, before undergoing any cosmetic dentistry treatment, an individual should know first the risks and advantages in addition to what to expect during and after the procedure. It is also important to know the credibility of your dentist to perform cosmetic dentistry treatment, how much the procedure will cost and if there is any special maintenance required after the treatment.
Effect of Liberalisation in Insurance Industry
76ers star Joel Embiid out indefinitely vs. Heat in East semifinal due to orbital fracture, concussion
Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis: April 30
All Kardashian women invited by Anna Wintour to Met Gala for first time ever
How to Take The Gamble Out of Negotiation
Bob Raissman: The Nets have somehow outclowned even the Knicks
What Health Reform Takes Away, Medical Tourism Gives Back
Terra (LUNA) Price Analysis: April 30
Cosmetic Dentistry and Its Different Types
Top 3 Altcoins With Massive Potential in May 2022
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain1 week ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Sports4 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations