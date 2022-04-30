News
Electricity department recruitment 2022: You will get job in these posts without examination in electricity department, you will get good salary
Electricity department recruitment 2022: You will get job in these posts without examination in electricity department, you will get good salary
Sarkari Naukri 2022 MESCOM Recruitment 2022: Before applying, the candidate must read all these special things given carefully. Also, under this recruitment process, candidates can get jobs in MESCOM.
MESCOM Recruitment 2022: Mangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (MESCOM) has invited applications for filling up the posts of Apprentices (MESCOM Recruitment 2022) under National Apprentice Training Scheme (NATS). Interested and eligible candidates who want to apply for these posts (MESCOM Recruitment 2022) can apply by visiting the official website of MESCOM at mescom.karnataka.gov.in. The application process for these posts (MESCOM Recruitment 2022) has started.
Apart from this, candidates can also directly apply for these posts (MESCOM Recruitment 2022) by clicking on this link Along with this, you can also check the official notification (MESCOM Recruitment 2022) through this link A total of 183 posts will be filled under this recruitment (MESCOM Recruitment 2022) process.
Important Dates for MESCOM Recruitment 2022
Starting date to apply online – 25 May
Last date to apply online – 10th June
Vacancy Details for MESCOM Recruitment 2022
Total No. of Posts – 183
Eligibility Criteria for MESCOM Recruitment 2022
Graduate Apprentice- Candidates should have Graduate in Electrical & Electronics Engineering from any recognized Institute.
Technician (Diploma) Apprentice- Candidates should have Diploma in Electrical & Electronics Engineering from any recognized Institute.
Salary for MESCOM Recruitment 2022
Graduate Apprentice – ₹9,000
Technician (Diploma) Apprentice – ₹8,000
News
Detroit Lions select Kerby Joseph in 3rd round of NFL Draft
Kerby Joseph was elated when his phone finally rang Friday night and it was Detroit Lions general manager Brad Homes.
“The conversation was amazing. I always wished for this moment … so for me to fulfill this milestone in my life …,” Joseph said. “I’m just so filled with joy and I’m just so happy. It’s hard for me to talk right now because I just want to dance and scream and do a back-flip.
Joseph and friends waited more than three hours until his name was called just after 11 p.m., Friday, during the third round of the NFL Draft. When Holmes called the former Jones High star, he forgot all about how much he had wandered around the Kissimmee vacation home his family had rented for his draft party.
The Lions made the University of Illinois safety the No. 97 overall selection.
“I wasn’t getting crazy. I didn’t lower my self-confidence. I didn’t lower my self-esteem. I didn’t lower nothing,” Joseph said of the wait. “I feel like it just motivated me. I just know we’re all going to be on the same field at the same level, so … I have to give my all … not even 100% but more like 1,000% this time.”
He had said leading up to the draft it didn’t matter which team selected him, but he was certainly happy to get the call from the Lions.
“You see I got the hat on. I’m so happy, so blessed for this opportunity and so thankful the Detroit Lions gave me the opportunity,” Joseph said. “They believed in me and I feel like belief in me goes a long way.
“If you believe in me, I’m going let you believe in me more than I believe in myself, so I’m gonna give them my all.”
When Holmes called, family and friends gathered for the big moment had to be quieted down after Joseph waved a Lions hat in the air during his conversation. Just sad, “Come on, the boss man is on the phone.”
Joseph said Homes said, “Hey Kirby, you ready to be a Detroit Lion?” Joseph said. “I almost cried. I ain’t gonna lie. I almost cried. I was just so thankful for that moment.”
Joseph’s father, Dacius Joseph, who cooked the large Haitian meal for those in attendance, was quite happy for his son, and his hopes were that Kerby remain faith-driven and grounded.
“I feel very great. He go to NFL,” Dacius Joseph said. “Since he was little boy, he told me he wanted to go play football.
“So now, God make it true. It’s real now. Thank you, Jesus. Without Jesus, it’s not here to be.”
And now he’ll have to change allegiance.
“I was always Miami Dolphins, but now it’s no Dolphins. It’s Detroit Lions.”
News
76ers star Joel Embiid out indefinitely vs. Heat in East semifinal due to orbital fracture, concussion
The Miami Heat’s Eastern Conference impending semifinal playoff series took a dramatic and unexpected turn Friday when the Philadelphia 76ers confirmed that All-Star center Joel Embiid is out indefinitely due to a right orbital fracture and concussion.
In a statement, the 76ers said, “Joel Embiid suffered a right orbital fracture and mild concussion in last night’s game vs. Toronto. Embiid is out and further updates will be provided as appropriate.”
Absences with such injuries typically are measured in weeks, not days.
Embiid was injured when he took an elbow to the head from Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam with four minutes remaining in Philadelphia’s series-clinching road victory Thursday night, with little expectation of such a severe diagnosis.
The best-of-seven series against the Heat opens Monday night at FTX Arena, with the first six games to be played every other night.
Embiid already had been playing with a splinted sprained right thumb, with surgery required in the offseason.
The 76ers are limited in their power rotation depth, with other options at center including older veterans DeAndre Jordan and Paul Millsap, as well as neophytes Paul Reed and Charles Bassey.
The 76ers defeated the Heat during the regular season in Embiid’s absence, but now face a more extended challenge.
Embiid suffered a similar injury in 2018, when a collision with teammate Markelle Fultz resulted in a left orbital fracture. Embiid missed the final eight games of that regular season, in addition to the first two games of the 76ers’ first-round playoff series against the Heat.
He then underwent a surgery and returned 22 days after the injury, 19 after the surgery, helping Philadelphia close out the Heat 4-1, the final playoff series of Dwyane Wade’s career.
Embiid returned during that series wearing a protective mask.
According to certified trainer and injury analyst Jeff Stotts of InStreetClothes.com, the average lost time for such an orbital injury is 10 games.
The Heat faced a somewhat similar situation in their opening-round 4-1 series victory over the Atlanta Hawks, with Hawks starting center Clint Capela sidelined for the series’ first three games with a hyperextended knee, before returning for the final two.
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra and center Bam Adebayo both spoke extensively Friday about the challenges posed by Embiid.
Embiid led the NBA in the regular season with his 30.6 scoring average, and then averaged 26.2 points in the first round against the Raptors.
“You’re going to have to double him, pretty simple,” Adebayo said ahead of the news of Embiid’s status, “getting the ball out of his hands, making it difficult, just giving him difficult shots and not letting him get in a rhythm.”
Spoelstra had spoken of the challenges of containing Embiid.
“One, I don’t have that answer right now,” he said, now with that answer perhaps not needed. “Two, I don’t know if we’ll get that answer. It’s not like you’re going to be able to stop a guy who’s an MVP player. The point is we have to be consistent. We have to make it tough on their main guys and do that consistently, and hopefully just wear on the team and get them out of their comfort zones.”
News
All Kardashian women invited by Anna Wintour to Met Gala for first time ever
It’s Anna Wintour’s party and we’re just her guests (or, more likely, not). On Monday night, the Vogue guru will once again welcome the rich and powerful — or, at least, the TikTok-trendy — as she hosts the Met Gala for the 26th time. As always, Wintour, the ultimate influencer, is in charge of the guest…
