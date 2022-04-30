Connect with us

News

Ellen DeGeneres tapes final episode: ‘The greatest privilege of my life’

Published

32 seconds ago

on

The best Allbirds shoes for any activity: Runners, slip-ons and more
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Now on
Page Six

  • ‘American Idol’ Laine Hardy linked to two women before arrest for ‘spying’ on ex

    ‘American Idol’ Laine Hardy linked to two women before arrest for ‘spying’ on ex

  • Elisabeth Moss calls Scientology ‘misunderstood’

  • Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker get handsy in Italy after fake wedding

See All

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Ready or not, St. Paul’s rent control mandate begins Sunday.

Published

6 mins ago

on

April 30, 2022

By

Ready or not, St. Paul’s rent control mandate begins Sunday.
google news

Debra Howze, a resident of St. Paul’s Rice Street neighborhood, was taken aback last month when her landlord informed her that her monthly rent would be going up $150, or just over 10 percent. She said she able to argue him down to a $100 increase, but it still stung her wallet and her peace of mind.

If a rent control cap had been in effect, “I could have more groceries,” said Howze, who keeps her thermostat low, helps the landlord with yardwork and bundles up to keep costs down. “You know gas prices went up with heating, and the weather’s been colder.”

On Sunday, a new citywide ordinance authored with residents like Howze in mind will limit annual rent increases for St. Paul’s roughly 51,000 renter households to 3 percent annually.

Questions still abound, including how many landlords will attempt to make a case for hardship exemptions and seek temporary waivers to the new “rent stabilization” mandate, which was approved by city voters at the ballot box last November.

‘SELF-CERTIFY’ REQUESTS

Under a process published in early April by the city’s Department of Safety and Inspections, landlords seeking to increase rents more than 3 percent but less than 8 percent can “self-certify” such requests by submitting an intake form to the city. Larger increases would require an appeal to a city hearing officer.

The voter-approved ballot language indicates landlords need to justify their hardship exemption by pointing to eligible expenses or changes in their situation that would prevent a “reasonable rate of return.”

Given near-record inflation and high construction maintenance costs, some observers foresee heavy demand for hardship waivers, which in turn has fueled widespread concern that the city’s Department of Safety and Inspections — and city offices in general — may be understaffed to handle the administration of applications, appeals and complaints.

A recommended worksheet for landlords attempting to calculate a reasonable return spans 22 pages. A finalized version of the draft rules was published Friday afternoon, alongside responses to various public comments, such as questions around why the city considers 2019 the “base year” for calculating typical landlords profits and expenses.

HOUSING MARKET IMPACT

Uncertainty about the exemption process and other rent control particulars has roiled St. Paul’s housing market, at least when it comes to the supply of new rental units.

Construction permits for multi-family and mixed-use apartment buildings in St. Paul plummeted after the November vote compared to the same period a year prior, though some experts say it’s too soon to tell if that’s a temporary market reaction.

The St. Paul slowdown stands in stark contrast to local and national housing demand, which has soared. Metro-wide, builders pulled construction permits for 2,859 multi-family units in April, more than 10 times the number from a year ago at this time, according to Housing First Minnesota, a homebuilding association.

Some say it’s just a matter of time before the St. Paul market comes around, as well.

“There were (business) threats to leave our cities when minimum wage increased, and we have not seen that happening. We are still a thriving economy,” said Tram Hoang, the campaign manager for last year’s “Keep St. Paul Home” ballot initiatve, during a media event on Friday.

“St. Paul has done a lot in recent years to help development be easier, from zoning changes to parking reforms, and this is just another regulatory change,” Hoang added. “Everytime there’s a regulatory change, there’s a slight adjustment period. … We see that across the country.”

REACTIONS

Republican state lawmakers have nonetheless attempted to pre-empt city-specific rent control ordinances through proposed legislation at the State Capitol, and rent control as authored in St. Paul has proven almost equally unpopular with most members of the St. Paul City Council as well as the general real estate development community.

The Minneapolis City Council is studying its own version of rent control, which likely will not hit the public ballot until November 2023.

Changes to the St. Paul ordinance are likely. St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, who in the days before the November vote declared himself a rent control supporter with some reservations, has proposed a major amendment to exempt new construction for 15 years. If approved by the city council, that would likely take effect next January.

A city-driven stakeholder group is debating further changes, such as whether the 3 percent annual rent cap should automatically adjust for inflation.

Not every landlord opposes rent control.

Cisco Cole, an East Side homeowner, rents out several rooms in his home to his adult children and acquaintances who have become like family. It wasn’t that long ago that he was a Minneapolis renter, staring down a sudden $700 monthly rent increase that nearly doubled his housing expenses a few weeks before Christmas 2018.

“For me, and the people that rent for me, we decided to make it more of a collaborative effort,” said Cole on Friday. “I don’t see a reason for me to ever raise rent. It’s not something that I’m profiting from. It’s not something I ever see myself profiting from.”

Cole said he recognizes that a no-profit housing model wouldn’t work for everyone, but neither does the fear “that rent’s going up and if you can’t pay this you’re out,” he said. “That’s not a community I want to be part of.”

google news
Continue Reading

News

Previewing Day 2 of the NFL draft: Ravens picks, needs and potential targets in second, third round

Published

12 mins ago

on

April 30, 2022

By

Previewing Day 2 of the NFL draft: Ravens picks, needs and potential targets in second, third round
google news

The Ravens entered the first night of the NFL draft with just one first-round pick. They left Thursday having made two trades and two highly touted selections.

With two Day 2 picks and seven Day 3 picks, what will general manager Eric DeCosta do next?

“I don’t want to tip my hand, but I do think there are excellent players available in the next three rounds, really,” DeCosta said Thursday night. “One of our goals with this draft was to have as many picks as possible. … I do think, though, our goal is to be pretty damn good with these upcoming picks. I think we’ve stacked an excellent board; our scouts and coaches have done a great job. And I think we’re primed to do very well in the next couple days.”

Here’s a look at what to expect Friday.

What time is the draft, and how can I watch it?

Coverage of the second and third round begins Friday at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN, ABC and the NFL Network. After having a 10-minute window for first-round picks, teams get just seven minutes between selections in the second round and five minutes in the third.

When do the Ravens pick in the Day 2 draft order?

The Ravens have the No. 45 overall pick in the second round and the No. 76 overall pick in the third round.

Second round

33. Buccaneers

34. Vikings

35. Titans

36. Giants

37. Texans

38. Jets

39. Bears

40. Seahawks

41. Seahawks

42. Colts

43. Falcons

44. Browns

45. Ravens

46. Lions

47. Commanders

48. Bears

49. Saints

50. Chiefs

51. Eagles

52. Steelers

53. Packers

54. Patriots

55. Cardinals

56. Cowboys

57. Bills

58. Falcons

59. Packers

60. Buccaneers

61. 49ers

62. Chiefs

63. Bengals

64. Broncos

Third round

65. Jaguars

66. Vikings

67. Giants

68. Texans

69. Titans

70. Jaguars

71. Bears

72. Seahawks

73. Colts

74. Falcons

75. Broncos

76. Ravens

77. Vikings

78. Browns

79. Chargers

80. Texans

81. Giants

82. Falcons

83. Eagles

84. Steelers

85. Patriots

86. Raiders

87. Cardinals

88. Cowboys

89. Bills

90. Titans

91. Buccaneers

92. Packers

93. 49ers

94. Patriots

95. Bengals

96. Broncos

97. Lions

98. Commanders

99. Browns

100. Cardinals

101. Jaguars

102. Dolphins

103. Chiefs

104. Rams

105. 49ers

What could the Ravens do?

The Ravens’ best-player-available approach Thursday led them to Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton at No. 14 overall and Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum at No. 25 overall.

But after trading away wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and passing on several premium positions, their needs are many and their range of possible moves Friday is vast. Will they look to hold where they are in both rounds? Could they package a handful of their fourth-round picks to add a Day 2 selection?

Here’s how their most pressing positional needs stack up, along with a second- and third-round possibility at each spot.

1. Edge rusher: Kentucky’s Josh Paschal (second round), South Carolina’s Kingsley Enagbare (third round)

2. Cornerback: Auburn’s Roger McCreary, Nebraska’s Cam Taylor-Britt

3. Offensive tackle: Central Michigan’s Bernhard Raimann, Minnesota’s Daniel Faalele

4. Defensive line: Houston’s Logan Hall, Alabama’s Phidarian Mathis

5. Wide receiver: Georgia’s George Pickens, Cincinnati’s Alec Pierce

6. Inside linebacker: Wyoming’s Chad Muma, Georgia’s Channing Tindall

7. Running back: Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III, Georgia’s James Cook

()

google news
Continue Reading

News

More MN inmates to be eligible for federal aid for college classes

Published

18 mins ago

on

April 30, 2022

By

More MN inmates to be eligible for federal aid for college classes
google news

More Minnesota inmates taking college courses from prison will be eligible for federal grants this fall, one year before Pell Grants become available to all U.S. inmates.

The U.S. Department of Education this week approved five more Minnesota State colleges and universities to participate in the final round of the Second Chance Pell Experiment, which lets inmates apply for income-based federal grants available to all college students.

That expansion will make all of Minnesota incarcerated students potentially eligible for tuition-free courses a full year before a new federal law takes effect.

Congress in 1994 barred inmates from receiving Pell Grants. But in 2015, when the Obama administration initiated the Pell experiment, three Minnesota prisons began to offer certificate programs in career and technical education fields.

The Department of Corrections later added two- and four-year online degree programs through Second Chance.

And, last fall, select prisons began offering in-person courses with local college faculty who come into the prisons to teach. The Lino Lakes prison works with Minneapolis College, Stillwater with Metropolitan State University, and Shakopee and Faribault with Minnesota State University, Mankato.

Single courses from the University of Minnesota and St. Cloud State University also are offered on-site.

For now, the state government and private donors are covering costs for the newest on-site programs. But in the fall, the federal government will start chipping in through Pell Grants.

Then, in July 2023, a new federal law signed by former President Donald Trump takes effect that will restore Pell eligibility to all inmates.

The U.S. Education Department says classes for inmates have been proven to result in higher employment rates upon release and reduce the likelihood of returning to prison.

There now are 148 inmates taking in-person classes and working toward a degree, said Janet Morales, director of higher education partnerships for the Department of Corrections.

An additional 107 are taking other in-person classes through St. Cloud State or Pine Tech, North Hennepin, Lake Superior or South Central colleges.

And 75 students are enrolled in online courses through Ohio-based Ashland University.

Morales said the local college faculty who come into the prisons to teach routinely say the inmates are among their most engaged students.

“For our incarcerated population,” she said, “this represents the first time that many of them have a really rigorous, exciting and quality education.”

google news
Continue Reading

Trending