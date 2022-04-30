Finance
Ethnicity Syndrome and Political Nationalism in Nigeria
Nigeria, the Giant of Africa, can boast of her salient Political Nationalists. They are sometimes called “Freedomites”. Most of our children in Schools are constantly reminded of their heroic deeds. But their evil deeds are often neglected. In fact, this article will argue that they all had an Ethnicity Syndrome, through the Tripartition policy of the British. Unfortunately, Nigeria now suffers the consequences and effects of this ethnicity syndrome on her political Nationalists. However, to further buttress and pitch clarity to the point we are driving at, it is paramount to give a concise analysis of the very concept of Ethnicity Syndrome.
Ethnicity Syndrome, metaphorically refers to a disease diagnosed to those whose actions and judgements are influenced by the feeling of belonging to a particular group. These kind of people often take their group or tribe as an authority, and also claim that their group is the best amongst others. Their actions and judgements are often influenced by this feeling. Thus, in this sense, we can say they have an ethnicity syndrome. Given this backdrop, it is expedient to delve into the main course of this article.
Ethnicity (or tribalism) first reared it head during the second World War. This war reduced the leadership efficiency of the Colonial Masters in Nigeria, which in turn led to a period of great famine, inequality, insecurity, and so on. As a result of this, several groups were formed to cater for the needs of their members. Such groups includes; The Egba Society (1918), The Union of Ijebu Young Men(1923), The Yoruba Union(1924), The Ibibio State Union, and so on. As a result of a poor economy, low security, unemployment, and so on, these ethnic groups began to compete against each other in a socio-economic competition. Each ethnic group will fight other ethnic groups, to ensure it caters for the need of its own members. It was at this point ethnicity, became a full-scale insurgency.
Furthermore, the split in the Nigerian Youth Movement(NYM), which was triggered by an ethnicity rift between Nigeria’s political Nationalists(Ikoli, Awolowo, Akinsanya and Nnamdi Azikwe), also aided the issue of ethnicity in the country. In anger, Nnamdi Azikwe led his Igbo supporters out of the group, and Obafemi Awolowo did same. At this point, it is completely safe to say that the educated elite in the Nigerian Youth Movement had an ethnicity syndrome, thus leading to the collapse of the movement.
Consequently, the British introduction of the tripartite policy through the Richards constitution of 1943, further exacerbated the issue of ethnicity in the country. Through the Richards constitution, Nigeria was divided into three giant regions; the northern region, the western region and the eastern region, which represented the three major tribes of Nigeria; the Hausa, the Yoruba and the Igbo respectively. In like manner, the numerous ethnic groups that had been formed prior to that time, were also amalgamated to form the Egbe Omo Oduduwa society in london(1945), the Ibo state Union(1944), and the Jamiya Mutanen Arewa. Each also representing the three giant tribes in Nigeria. “A bad situation in a country which was suppose to be united as one”(Jide Olanrewaju). Nonetheless, having being infected with an ethnicity syndrome which was further reinforced by the British tripartition policy, the effect of this ethnicity syndrome on Nigeria’s political Nationalists, was soon to surface.
Since other African countries had commenced the fight for political independence, it was no surprise that Nigerian educated elites( Awolowo, Azikwe, and so on) began to fight for political independence. This was further aided when the Richards constitution of 1943 legalised the politicisation of communal associations. Hence, the Egbe Omo Oduduwa society became the Action Group of Nigeria(AG) in 1951 headed by Awolowo, the Igbo state Union became the National Council of Nigeria and the Cameroon(NCNC) in 1944 headed by Azikwe, and the Jamiya Mutanen Arewa became the Northern People’s Congress(NPC) in 1951 headed by Ahmadu Bello.
Eventually, Nigeria became an independent Nation in 1960, and the first Republic commenced. Unfortunately, the chain of tribal events that ensued before independence, led to the excessive corruption, nepotism and mismanagement of public funds in the first republic. “The North wanted to make sure they remained in power, the South wanted to make sure it tasted power”(Jide Olanrewaju). At this point, the effect of an ethnicity syndrome, suffered by Nigeria’s political nationalists, began to actualize. Their actions and judgements were clouded. They took greed, corruption and nepotism, as virtues. Obviously they were all under the influence of an ethnicity syndrome. In fact, Nigeria was completely in shambles, during the first Republic. In turn, this shambling atmosphere swept the army into power, and were directly responsible for the first Nigerian Coup. At this point, Nigeria was still redeemable. But that hope was shattered when General Muritala Ramat Muhammad, took power for himself without the consideration of a due process as done with Generals Ironsi and Gowon. In fact, a classified US memorandum of August 18, 1975, argued that Muritala’s action will lead to other coups and illegitimate take-overs. Unfortunately, the classified US memo was correct. Thus began the downfall of Nigeria.
The political nationalists dealt a serious blow to the first Republic. Being under the influence of an ethnicity syndrome, they were directly responsible for the political tragedy of the first republic. Despite the fact that they gave Nigeria her political independence, they however betrayed that independence due to their corrupt deeds in the first republic. It is quite unfortunately that we even the faces of these people on the Nigerian Naira currency. The Five Naira note, for instance, has the face of Tafawa Balewa, who was responsible for the corrupt policies, mismanagement of funds and the rigged federal elections of 1964. The Twenty naira note also has the face of Muritala Muhammad, whose action led to the subsequent coups and illegitimate counter coups in Nigeria. Thus, plunging Nigeria into several decades of military dictatorship. The One hundred naira note also has the face of Obafemi Awolowo, who was power-thirsty and even became the minister of finance in General Gowon’s regime. How would someone who ushered in democratic principles in Nigeria, become a minister of finance in a completely undemocratic regime? That shows how much he wanted to be in power. Furthermore, the Two hundred naira note has the face of sir Ahmadu Bello, a Sarduana of Sokoto, who became the oppressor of the middle belt region in the first republic. Lastly, the Five hundred naira note has the face of Nnamdi Azikwe, whose decision to accept and approve the result of the 1964 rigged election, contributed to the political tragedy of the first republic.
My point is, though these educated elites made some positive achievements, their evil deeds, however, out weights their good deeds. It is quite ironic that the same people who were responsible for the collapse of the Nigerian Youth Movement, were also responsible for the collapse of the First Republic. It shows the extent to which these nationalists suffered an ethnicity syndrome. Their actions and judgements were influenced by ethnicity. Thus, we can say they all had an ethnicity syndrome. “The same people whom we all praise, are the same people responsible for the woes of Nigeria today”(Elemoro Babatunde Bashir). The first republic in Nigeria was a clear indication that her educated elites, who ushered in democracy, were not what they seem to portray. They all had an ethnicity syndrome. This was the reason why the revolutionary coup of Majors Kaduna Nzeogwu, Emmanuel Ifeajuna and Adewale Ademoyega, was carried out, though they were not successful.
In all, the root-cause of corruption in Nigeria, is ethnicity. Being under the influence of an ethnicity syndrome, Nigeria’s political Nationalist were responsible for the corrupt practices that has continued to dug Nigeria till date. Thus, if political development must be attained and corruption must be reduced, Nigerian politicians must be oriented not to fall prey to ethnicity syndrome.
Overseas, But Not Over Budget
Pick value-for-money destinations.
Where to go for warm is a wide choice. But take Sydney off the bucket list. Australia may have the climate, but they have the prices that go with it. Ditto for the Barbados. Check out Ecuador, the Honduras and Colombia. Yes, Colombia has seriously cleaned up its act. Now it just has to repair its image and it will be ‘the’ new destination. So now would be a good time to go to Medellin. The year-around weather in Bogata is too chilly. The day-time high hovers around 20 C and it may drop to five at night, so you really won’t thaw out there.
Fancy a trip to Europe? Although you may have always wanted to go to Paris, Prague or Budapest are in a similar league – but much cheaper. In fact, a rough calculation is that Eastern Europe is 25 to 50 per cent cheaper than Western Europe. And not quite as touristy.
Book tickets online to get the best deals.
Get your tickets well in advance and try to avoid high season when everything is hideously expensive. With online options, travel agents are joining scullery maids as an occupational choice. So do your homework and save.
The flip-side suggestion is to do a last-minute booking if you really don’t care where you are going to end up. Just be sure you have your passport, visa and vaccinations lined up. Then hit the “I don’t mind – inspire me!” button and see what pops up.
Find affordable accommodation.
Finding a place to lay your head at the end of the day has always been a big-ticket item. There have long been hostels, but they are aimed at the backpackers and you may not appreciate the party-hearty types who whoop it up in the next room at 2 a.m. B&B is another option, but the established ones tend to be a bit pricy.
So along comes Airb&b, an economical home-stay option. Other sites to check are Homestays and Wimdu. As times get tighter, regular-type people are renting out their spare bedrooms at affordable prices. On this site you can review the listings – complete with photos and details about the person who owns the house – and it comes in a variety for formats, including least to most expensive.
Save a fortune on meals.
Home-stays often offer breakfast, but it is often little more than of the piece-of-toast and a dab of butter and jam. Stock up on fruit, rolls, peanut butter and such and make your own hearty start to the day. Buy cheese in the evening and it will be fine in the morning. Get an immersion heater, buy a single cup plunger pot and make your own coffee. Breakfast in will save you serious cash. Then have your big meal at lunch. Many restaurants – including some very well-known ones with Michelin stars – offer daily specials and they are good value. After a hearty meals in the morning and the early afternoon you are set up and can get by on snack-type food for dinner. And it is healthier for you.
Travel like a local.
Rather than relying on taxis – which can become very expensive very quickly – study up on the bus and train system of your destination. Another good reason to do a home-stay is that many of them offer airport pick-up for a reasonable price. And your hosts can tell you how to get around town.
When Ghana’s Central Bank Cracked the Whip Amidst An Unstable Sector With Too Many Banks
Ghana’s Central Bank continues in its effort to sanitize the banking sector. Notably, among some obvious sanctions it has carried out has been the mandatory takeover of two private-owned banks: Capital bank and UT bank back by the state-own Ghana Commercial Bank under the authorization of the Bank of Ghana in 2017. Other activities have been carried out by Ghana’s Central Bank yet, the sector still needs some stability. Currently, Ghana’s banking sector is unstable though its prospect looks good in the not too distant future should major regulations and activities are carried out by the Central bank.
The sector still nursing it wounds over last year sanctions on the 2 banks, yet another bank has experienced the central bank direct sanctions, thus, Unibank, (It was adjudged the 6th best performing company in Ghana at the Ghana Club 100 awards in 2017). Currently, the country`s Central Bank has announced that as at 20th, March 2017, it has mandated and authorized the Management of Unibank, ( privately owned bank) be dissolved and taken over by KPMG. Interestingly!
Now, Bank of Ghana itself needs some house cleaning. It is very unacceptable to superintend over a sector from which a player is adjudged 6th best only for it to be said to have been withholding some important data. The Central Bank, however, has its defense for the action against Unibank that the bank has persistently maintained capital adequacy level ratio close to zero which agreeably could practically mean Unibank is insolvent. Reports from the Central bank stated that it directed Unibank to desist from granting any additional new loans to customers, however, the Bank failed to comply with the directive and continued granting new loans. Also, Unibank was directed to desist from incurring any additional capital expenditures which they (Unibank) didn’t adhere to thereby, breaching section 105 of Act 930.
Admittedly, Unibank has been a creative bank if one should observe their banking activities over the years from a distance, as such, the Central bank and KPMG guide to the bank should be one that will not dissolve their positive employee-customer culture which is readily seen to be “vibrating” among their customers and bank. Unibank has some very loyal customers, with large numbers being traders. Bank of Ghana, therefore, should guide Unibank, taking into consideration the brand that exists and finding the obvious ways to revive the bank.
Having said this, the number of Universal banks is way too many for Ghana. The number should be capped as having close to 40 banks for a population of 26 million is obviously much. What needs to be done is to build the capacity of existing banks to “branch out” to customers. This can be done in two ways: expanding physical infrastructure to reaching closer to customers and expanding digital (Online/Mobile banking) infrastructure. Already existing banks should be keen on improving their service experience, getting closer to people, expanding digital means of banking and improving on banking security.
Making it clear, however, I am not in any way against the registration of banks, In fact, my position is the direct opposite as I am not oblivious of the importance of financial services to individuals and the economy as a whole. My position will pass for the opposite. My views clearly are that instead of registering new banks that with some of them operates a few branches with no superior services or infrastructures, it would be better to resource existing banks to improve their capabilities.
Finally, some of these financial institutions will have to consider merging should there be any possibility of staying profitable in business and serving customers at standards as the sector begins to become more competitive in the coming years and also especially now that the minimum capital requirement has been increased by the Central Bank to 400 million Ghana Cedis for banks, which will take effect from December 2018.
How to Avoid the Peter Principle in Small Business
With all of the attention being paid to undeserved bonuses for Wall Street execs it seems fitting to revisit The Peter Principle. It’s hard to believe it has been forty years since Laurence Peter and Raymond Hill penned what was then considered to be a business satire. The principle basically states that employees in a hierarchy are rewarded for competence by being shoved up the ladder until they reach a position that overwhelms their ability to function in that job. “In time, every post tends to be occupied by an employee who is incompetent to carry out its duties,” wrote the authors in 1969.
Although, the principle when carried to extremes, can cause a certain cynicism about business in general. We know that not every CEO on Wall Street is or was incompetent but there definitely was and, quite frankly, still is an overabundance of people leading companies who are either incompetent or too far removed from the trenches to truly understand what their companies are doing day to day. We see the principle at work in the sports world as assistant coaches are promoted to head coach only to fall on their faces because they don’t have the necessary leadership skills. Just because someone is excelling their current role doesn’t mean they are ready to be promoted. It always comes back to the question of readiness. Is Joe ready to take on a leadership role? If so, why? If not, what are his weaknesses that need to be strengthened before he takes on the new role.
Jack Welch of GE fame said it best of leadership, “Genuine leadership comes from the quality of your vision and your ability to spark others to extraordinary performance.” Being a top salesperson doesn’t make you qualified to lead the sales department. Being a top lawyer doesn’t mean you will have equal success running the firm.
As a business grows the important of leadership becomes critical. This is why we see many entrepreneurs hire professional CEOs once the company grows beyond the capability of the founder. On the other hand the stories of founders who refused to hire people who knew more about leadership than they did are almost proverb as the companies crashed and burned as a result.
For small businesses the Peter Principle also has implications, especially when it comes to service. Having a brilliant idea and starting a business or having an expertise and then buying a business in that field doesn’t guarantee success. You could be brilliant in that field but if you don’t understand how to deliver your product or service with world class service the Peter Principle is at work. Successful business owners own up to their weaknesses and shore them up with people who are better at delivering competency in a particular area in the business.
Being “competent” seems like such a low expectation. We are in a world that demands excellence. The Wall Street mess has brought us down to earth somewhat but shouldn’t lower our expectations when it comes to business excellence. In big business, the shareholders will vote how they feel about the company’s leadership and the stock price will often reflect the dissatisfaction or satisfaction with current leadership. In the small business world your clients will vote with their purchasing dollars.
Here are some things small business owners can do to avoid succumbing to The Peter Principle:
1. Own up to your personal weaknesses as a manager and those of others in your company.
2. Take steps to gain the necessary know-how or hire someone who already has it. Isolate skills that need to be developed in your employees.
3. Have a performance standard in your company and make sure everyone in the organization embraces it.
4. If you are in over your head, get help!
Be the anti-Peter Principle. Rise above competency to excellence. That’s what will lead us out of these challenging times and will capture market share for those who are willing to understand their weaknesses and take steps today to strengthen them.
