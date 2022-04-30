Finance
Flood Insurance: Do You Really Need It?
Do you need flood insurance? You have to decide that based on where you live, whether you are in danger from floods and how the cost of insurance compares to the cost of your property.
Consider that flood damage often lasts after the actual flood has subsided. This may look like compromised structural support, permanently damaged furniture and mold growth.
Consider that if your home were destroyed by an ocean storm surge, an insurance company could deem the cause of destruction to be “flooding,” leaving you uninsured and homeless.
Consider that rising temperatures may cause the ocean level to rise and erratic weather patterns to emerge. According to many climatologists, this may lead to storms of greater intensity around the world for years to come.
Only you can decide whether to purchase flood insurance. If you live in a flood prone area, you might want to request a quote online or by phone. An insurance quote is free, so you lose nothing by asking. You may be pleasantly surprised by the deals you find.
What Flood Damage Will Normal Insurance Policies Cover?
Your insurance policy may cover storm damage and fail to specify what type of storm damage, so you might be able to repair the damage from both water and wind in a single insurance payment. However, this is generally not the case, as insurance professionals will want to pay you as little as possible. More commonly, you won’t be able to fix wind-related damage because it happened at the same time and in the same place as flood damage.
If flooding causes your electrical power to short, you may be able to receive compensation for spoiled food and appliance damage. However, this only applies to hurricane-related electrical damage. If heavy rains or river overflow cause the electricity to go haywire, you will probably not be compensated.
Condo owners and apartment renters may be able to fix common areas if the landlord or condo co-op has a flood insurance policy on the building. However, unless each individual living unit has flood insurance, water damage will not be covered for your own living space.
Finally, if flooding renders your house uninhabitable, your standard policy may cover additional living expenses. These expenses include those beyond weathering displacement and finding temporary shelter. The amount of money provided for additional living expenses is typically 20% of your insurance policy.
What Does Flood Insurance Cover?
A flood is defined by the National Flood Insurance Program as a partial or complete inundation of normally dry land due to overflow of inland waters, rapid accumulation of surface waters from any source or mud flows. This type of insurance covers:
* Any structural damage due to flooding
* Damage to or resulting from electrical and plumbing systems after a flood
* Damage to appliances, heating and cooling equipment
* Wood paneling, cabinetry and furniture damage
* Carpet damage and repair
* Damage to personal items such as jewelry and electronics
* Unavoidable mildew or mold damage as a result of flooding
* Debris removal
* All damage to detached garages
What Doesn’t Flood Insurance Cover?
Even a comprehensive insurance policy may not provide complete coverage for every financial loss due to flooding. These common requests are usually denied by insurance providers:
* Financial losses caused by loss of property use, e.g. a flooded home office
* Land property outside the insured building, e.g. trees, patios, septic systems, gardens, swimming pools, etc.
* Mold and mildew damage due to flood that could have been avoided by the property owner
Ultimately, it is up to you to get flood insurance.
Get Affordable Home Insurance in Calgary
There are many reasons to get home insurance in Calgary. First of all, you want to make sure your house, cottage, or tenancy is covered for damage, theft, and flooding. Secondly, you want to know if you are overpaying for home insurance, and if you are, you want to know if you have access to a more affordable insurer. We can help you connect with a live insurance broker who will give you the information you need to insure your house in Calgary. You can also request a quote from at least 10 Canadian home insurers, so you can compare rates.
Typical Home Insurance Premiums
Home protection prices are different for rented and owned properties. Tenants insurance for rented homes covers the basic contents of a house and some liability (you may need a separate policy for fine art, wine collections, furs, and other expensive, atypical items). Tenants insurance is often cheaper than homeowners insurance.
Homeowners insurance covers the building and its exterior, as well as risks connected to theft, fire, earthquake, etc. Since the value of the building is much higher than the contents of a rented unit, homeowners insurance premiums are significantly higher than are the premiums for tenants insurance.
In order to have a broader picture of home insurance rates in Canada, here are statistics of the average home rates in Alberta, Ontario, British Columbia, and Canada. These statistics are provided by InsurEye.
In Alberta, monthly house insurance rates are typically $84 for homeowners and $49 for renters.
In Ontario, monthly home insurance rates are typically $78 for homeowners and $42 for renters.
In British Columbia, monthly home protection rates are typically $85 for homeowners and $47 for renters.
Across Canada, monthly home insurance rates are typically $77 for homeowners and $41 for renters.
Examples of Calgary Home Insurance Quotes
Home insurance quotes in Calgary depend on the size of a building, its location, and possible risks (like flooding). The following examples of house insurance quotes will help you better understand how much home insurance can potentially cost you:
· For a 2,800 square foot, two-storey house in Calgary, in the neighbourhood of Altadore near River Park, expect approximately $98 monthly ($1,176 a year).
· For an 850 square foot, two-bedroom condominium on the 12th floor in downtown Calgary, next to Central Memorial Park, the insurance costs are approximately $23 a month ($276 a year).
· For a one-storey house in Calgary, in the Mount Pleasant neighbourhood, located close to 4th St NW and the Trans-Canada Highway, the insurance is approximately $62 monthly ($744 a year).
Flooding Coverage for Homes in Calgary
Since Calgary often sees flooding, every homeowner should be prepared for the possibility of this risk and should understand the main aspects of home protection and flooding. One thing you should keep in mind is that home protection in the flood-endangered areas of the city is more expensive because of the much higher risk.
There are four main types of flooding. It is important to remember that your home insurance policy treats each of them differently:
1. Overland flooding occurs as a consequence of water (rain or melting snow) entering your house from the outdoors. Standard insurance in Calgary does not cover expenses from overland flooding. However, some companies do provide coverage for this type of flooding at an additional cost.
2. Roof leakage can be covered or not covered, depending on the factors that caused it. If the roof was in poor condition from the beginning, your insurance provider will not cover the damage. Your home insurance will most likely cover damage from a natural cause, like hail.
3. Your insurer will cover plumbing issues, only if you comply with the rules in your policy, such as having somebody visit your home while you are not there for extended periods of time (for example, while you are on vacation).
4. Sewer backup happens when wastewater is driven back into your house. Traditional home protection does not cover this type of flooding. However, you can always purchase this type of coverage as an addition to your home insurance policy.
The Difference Between Condo and Tenants Insurance in Calgary
Owners of condos can purchase homeowners insurance for their condo. The condominium corporation purchases commercial condo insurance. The difference between these two policies is in what part of the condo they cover. The homeowners insurance covers the contents of the condominium. The coverage also includes protection for upgrades, locker contents, third party liability, theft, additional living expenses, and sometimes special insurance assessments.
The commercial condominium corporation’s insurance covers the building’s exterior (envelope), together with its infrastructure and common areas.
Condo renters in Calgary need tenants insurance to cover the contents of their condos. This type of protection is usually mandatory and is part of the rental contract. In addition to the coverage of contents against theft, fire, and other hazards, the insurance also extends to third party liability and additional living expenses. Living expenses are for the cases when the condo is unlivable (due to earthquake, flood, fire, etc.), so the renter is forced to live in a hotel or rental unit until the condo repairs are complete.
10 Ways to Save on Home Insurance in Calgary
Here are a few ways to save on your home coverage. For more savings, get an insurance quote and contact an insurance expert.
1. Professional membership. Members of unions or professional organizations can get a discount on their home insurance. Insurance companies, like Meloche Monnex Insurance, also provide their members with insurance policies.
2. Hydrant or fire station. If your home is close to one of these things, you can ask for a discount from your insurance provider.
3. Discounts for students. Some insurance providers give discounts for students. As for dependent students who live alone, their parent’s home insurance may cover the insurance on their apartment at no additional charge. For example, Desjardins Insurance provides this discount.
4. Discounts for graduates. TD Insurance is an example of an insurer that offers discounts for graduates from post-secondary institutions like McGill University or the University of Toronto.
5. Quit smoking. Many insurance companies increase home protection premiums for smokers due to the potential fire risk.
6. Change your policy. Those with tenant insurance should rethink the size of their coverage – perhaps some things that do not have much value do not need additional coverage.
7. Security of your home. Does your home have additional security, like a doorman or security guard? This might get you a discount from your insurance provider.
8. Direct insurer. Also called a captive agent, a direct insurer represents one company and can offer their products for a cheaper price when compared to insurance agents or brokers.
9. Consumer reviews. Other home insurance consumers often share their experiences of purchasing insurance and making claims. Thanks to these insights, you will be able to avoid unexpected costs and overpayment.
10. Compare prices. You can get home insurance quote in Calgary for a cheaper price thanks to the price comparison tools that show you the rates of the same services provided by different insurance companies.
Secret 91: Bonding Capacity – Enough Is Enough
Contractors know bonding capacity is good to have and the more you have the better! But how do you determine the minimum amount the company needs?
Primer on Capacity
- Bonding capacity is normally described as an amount per project and an aggregate total. The amount per contract is referred to as the “single,” meaning the amount available to support a single contract. The aggregate is the incomplete portion of all the current and new contracts on any given day.
- Bonding companies look at the contractor’s capabilities when determining the single amount they will support. These include similar jobs successfully completed, available resources such as supervision, labor, and equipment as well as financial liquidity.
- To evaluate the aggregate, underwriters look at historical production levels, financial strength and other relevant factors.
- They also consider the capacity amount the contractor is requesting. For successful management of the relationship, it is beneficial to provide what the client desires if possible.
So how does the client determine what capacity levels to request?
First off, underwriters are unlikely to support new projects more than double the size of prior work. In addition, they generally expect the financial analysis of the last company fiscal year-end financial statement to show adequate levels of working capital for such projects. (Read Secrets of Bonding # 4 for a complete explanation regarding working capital calculations.)
The aggregate capacity is generally double the “single” amount although there may be cases where a limited program consists of a single and aggregate for the same amount. This would mean the underwriters only want to support one project at a time with no overlap.
As far as the ability to bid on multiple projects while performing other work, the solution is to have an aggregate amount that is a multiple of the single, for example $1 million single / $2 million aggregate (referred to as “one over two”).
To decide if the aggregate is enough, first determine if it consists of bonded work only or all projects. This varies by underwriter. It is reasonable and likely they will say “the aggregate includes all work, bonded and unbonded.” This approach takes all the contractor’s obligations into consideration, everything that may tax financial and human resources and therefore affect the bonded work.
The more liberal treatment is to define the aggregate as only including bonded work. This provides unlimited potential to add unbonded work with no scrutiny by the surety.
Capacity Management Tips
One factor that affects the adequacy of the aggregate is the company’s bidding strategy. Stacking up multiple bids in rapid succession consumes the aggregate more quickly.
The prompt recognition / reporting of progress on bonded jobs and their conclusion has the opposite effect. It helps make more capacity available.
Knowing when current bonded projects will complete can be helpful. Underwriters may support bids knowing that the start of the new project will be after the completion of a current bonded job. This is a slightly creative way of stretching the capacity with a view toward the future. Some underwriters will exercise this flexibility.
Conclusion
In our experience we find that capacity is the most important element of a bonding program.
Contractors are always concerned about the competitiveness of their bond rate. But if you don’t have enough capacity to add the new project, the rate doesn’t really matter.
Are You an Insurable Driver? That is the Question!
When considering a career as a professional truck driver, all too often our past can catch up with us. Whether it be violations on our driving record or former mistakes we’ve made such as misdemeanors or even felonies, suddenly we can find ourselves in a position of not being able to obtain the CDL license. Even certain medical conditions could cause your dream of entering over the road truck driving to fade away. Many times, people will discover things such as these after they’ve completed the truck driving training, and by then, of course…it is too late.
I receive the same two questions from newcomers to the trucking industry over and over…“Will I be able to pass the DOT examination?” and “Will a trucking company hire me?” In my opinion, these are the wrong questions to ask. If you have anything on your record that is questionable, be it points on your license, criminal or medical, that you feel may cause you trouble passing the DOT exam or getting hired, it really does not matter if you can pass the DOT physical or even if a trucking company hires you. These two questions are not what you should be asking.
“Am I an insurable driver?” That is the question!
Everyone tends to believe that it is entirely up to the Medical Examiner and/or trucking company to decide if a person is qualified to operate the commercial motor vehicle. It is not. Ultimately, the final decision will always rest with the insurance company of the particular motor carrier. This is why so many new drivers have gone through the process: passed the DOT physical, been hired on by the carrier, and two weeks later receive that call or qualcom message that they will have to return to the home terminal and be removed from the company.
Even if the medical examiner states that the driver in question, in his or her opinion, can operate a CMV safely based on the meds that the driver is taking, (and that is all the company needs to hear), the ultimate decision lies with the insurance carrier. Furthermore, if a company accepts a driver with a questionable (criminal) background, a few weeks later you could find yourself having to turn the truck back in and returning home without a job. Why? Because even though the company and medical examiner “accepted” the driver, for whatever reason…the insurance company declined to insure the driver.
When it comes to the medication that a driver may be taking, the insurance carrier may always have the “fear” that the driver could suddenly stop taking their meds. As irrational that this may seem to the driver, the insurance company will have their own rules and guidelines to go by. A perfect example would be Bipolar depression disorder. This condition can easily be controlled by the right medications. However, the insurance carrier must always ask the question and wonder about what would happen if the driver decided to stop taking the prescribed meds? The same goes for various other conditions…diabetes, high blood pressure and so forth.
For the most part, drivers will naturally stay on their meds, but insurance companies have to look at the possibilities of how the trucking life can interfere with the driver’s daily routine. What if the driver is running hard for the week and simply “forgets” to take the meds? We all know how stressful truck driving can be…what if it is only a matter of “forgetting?”
Insurance carriers look at these types of situations on a case to case basis. This is why you will hear of one driver with a medical condition being insured and everything is fine…yet, another driver with the same condition is terminated. Why? Only the insurance company knows. Something that they read, heard or whatever…made them decide that insuring the particular driver would not be in their best interest.
I see this very often in cases involving criminal or even misdemeanor violations. How many of you have gone through the truck driver training, received your CDL, have been hired by the trucking company, and a few weeks later found yourself dismissed from the job for a DUI that occurred ten years prior? It is because the insurance carrier, not the medical examiner or the trucking company, the insurance carrier…failed to insure you…for whatever their reasons.
Understand, that there are thousands of drivers operating commercial motor vehicles with these types of situations, so this is not to say that if one applies to you, then you should immediately “give up” on your goal of becoming a truck driver. You should, however, stop relying on the basis if you will be able to pass the DOT exam or if trucking companies will hire you. You need to look deeper into the realms of how trucking really works.
One of those realms are the insurance carriers. Are you an insurable driver? That is the question.
