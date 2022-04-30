Finance
Getting to Know Small Business Insurance
Business insurance is very crucial when you are into business. Whether yours is a small-scale or a large enterprise, you have to make sure that you have a backup option to which you can lean on in case an unexpected circumstance occurs and pulls your business down. When you encounter major financial setback in your company, your business insurance can help you a lot in recovering from your downfall. That is why you have to choose wisely as to whom you would trust the insurance of your company with. If you happen to be a neophyte in the business operations and wondering how you would go about getting your business secured, here are a few things that you can do to start up.
As a beginner, the first thing that you need to do is consult reliable agents with years of expertise and get multiple insurance quotes from them. That way, you will be able to compare and analyze each of their offers and thoroughly evaluate which among them meets the needs of your business. Nowadays, getting a business insurance is very important because it will not only protect the operations of your business from the consequences of natural disasters but also from man’s deed should unlikely issues arise.
In choosing your business insurance policy, make sure that the inventory and equipments for your business are duly covered. One important thing that you need to look at and consider is the business liability insurance. This is to make sure that you don’t get personal liability in case an injury occurs during your business operations or even when it happens within the business’ premises.
As a responsible business owner, it is likewise important that you include insurance for your employees especially for those who are conducting works out in the field. Most of the business insurance policies for employees are given at lower rates and the expense is tax-deductible. There are a lot of factors that you need to consider in opening a new business and getting a very good insurance deal is the best way to securely and smoothly operate your business.
Finance
The Probate Process: Not As Easy As You Think
If you have a Will or are thinking of preparing one you must understand how a will works after you pass away. The probate process is neither cheap nor quick. It can take from several months and can go on for years after you have passed on. There are several steps in the probate process. Your states Probate Court will control the process. Probate courts around the country all pretty much follow the same basic processes and steps, which typically include:
- Filing the deceased person’s will with the local court
- Notifying heirs, creditors, and the public that you are, indeed, dead
- Identifying and inventorying the deceased person’s property
- Having the property appraised
- Paying off all debts, including estate taxes, if any
- Having the will “proved” valid to the court
- Distributing your estate
The cost of probate may include appraisal costs, executor’s fees, court costs, the costs for a type of insurance policy known as a surety bond, legal fees, and accounting fees. When you add it all up, probate can cost from 3 percent to 7 percent of the total estate value. And if your estate includes property in more than one state, it may be subject to separate probate proceeding in all applicable states.
It is said that the reason for having such a lengthy and costly process is to prevent fraud in transferring property and to protect inheritors by promptly resolving claims creditors have against a deceased person’s property. The reality is that most property is transferred within a close circle of family and friends and very few estates face potential fraud or creditor claims. Most people have no need for probate’s so-called benefits. Probate is often categorized as an expensive time-wasting process.
As an alternative to probate there are many legal methods to avoid probate entirely. Because bequeathing property in a will usually results in probate, probate-avoidance strategies should be implemented. The most common probate-avoidance methods are:
- Revocable living trust
- Joint tenancy and tenancy by the entirety
- Payable-on-death designations
- Life insurance
- Gift Planning
Keep in mind that these probate-avoidance methods can and should be used together as part of an estate plan. You should already have a pretty good idea of what your estate is worth so that you can make intelligent choices for your estate plan. Remember that what is right for one person may not be right for everyone. Obtain a plan specific to your situation and needs by visiting your attorney. Make sure that you take the necessary steps today so that in the future you make a difficult time easier for your loved ones.
Finance
Medicare Eligibility – Helpful Tips
At age 65, most people qualify for their Initial Enrollment period with Medicare. It’s during this time that you can buy a Medicare Supplement without having to answer health questions. Typically, you only get one Initial Enrollment period. It begins three months before the month of your Medicare eligibility and ends three months after the month of eligibility. The month of eligibility is the month of your 65th birthday, if you become eligible for Medicare because you are turning 65 years old.
The Initial Enrollment period is a great opportunity for people to get Medicare health insurance. That’s because, typically, insurance companies must use medical underwriting to determine whether to accept your application. However, if you enroll during your Initial Enrollment period, you can buy any Medicare Supplement policy (that’s available in your area) without having to answer health questions and insurers can’t deny issuance of your policy.
It’s important to note that people with Medicare, due to disability, will be eligible for a second Initial Enrollment period at age 65. The same way anyone else becoming eligible for Medicare, for the first time, qualifies at age 65.
In most cases, Medicare Supplements pay what Medicare doesn’t cover at the hospital and doctor’s office. However, Medicare Supplements do not cover the majority of prescription drugs.
For drug coverage, you should consider enrolling in a Medicare Prescription Drug plan. Also known as Part D, this is separate and voluntary insurance that may help lower your prescription drug out-of-pocket costs. As with Medicare Supplements, private insurance companies offer Part D drug plans.
Although Part D is deemed “voluntary”, there are consequences for not enrolling in a qualified drug plan when you first become eligible for Medicare. That penalty is about 32 cents per month for every month that you could have enrolled but didn’t. The penalty is a lifetime carry which often times surprises people.
It’s important to compare Medicare Supplement benefits and prices before you decide which plan is right for you. That’s because all Medicare Supplements are standardized which means the plans offered and the benefits in those plans are the same for all companies.
There can be big differences in the premiums that different insurance companies charge for exactly the same coverage. By shopping and comparing, you could save hundreds of dollars per year.
There is a free service that can help you choose wisely by providing you with a list of companies who offer the most coverage at the lowest price, in your area.
Finance
Omaha Insurance Agent Says This Is a Money Talk You Should Have With Your College Age Student
OMAHA, Neb.-College students are packing their bags and getting ready to return home for the summer. For many, this past year was the first time they managed their own laundry, classes and curfew-and their own bank accounts-without their parents.
This continues as a time of transition for many young adults and their parents. They will need some help from you while they continue to grow into their new financial responsibilities and learn how to enjoy a lifetime of good money management.
Here are a few tips from Manley to help talk to your college-age students before they head back to campus next fall:
Help your student work on a budget. Budgeting goals and priorities change over time. If your child had a part-time job while he or she was in high school, the priority was probably to build a savings. A college student’s main priority is not likely to be savings, but rather to figure out how to make saved money last all semester or until summer. Parents can help a student itemize and prioritize all the things the student will have to purchase such as clothing and sundries, textbooks, the expenses of a car or cell phone.
Plan for mistakes, and let your student correct them. No matter how good the student’s budget is, mistakes are going to happen. Some of them are minor, such as when a student simply forgets to budget for working fewer hours at a part-time job during a week of exams or having to take an unpaid sick day. If that happens, a little help from mom or dad may be appropriate. But sometimes mistakes are major, the result of overspending and under-earning, and the student runs out of money before the end of first semester. In this case, as difficult as it may be, do not bail out your student. Help him find a way to fix the problem. If the student lives on campus and you paid for a meal plan, he is not going to starve. He might have to find a way to work a few more hours, or be sure to earn a few bucks during summer break.
Have THE TALK. More specifically, the talk about credit cards, and how many credit card companies entice students to open accounts. Show your student how long it will take to pay off even a small amount of debt (here’s a handy calculator ). Even a small balance of $3,000 can take as long as 10 years to pay off, and during that time the borrower would have paid more than $2,200 in interest alone. Student loans, car loans and eventually mortgages are often considered good debt. But credit cards in the hands of inexperienced users can be disastrous.
Let the student know you will be checking up. From time to time, check your student’s bank balance. Look at the expenditures and deposits, and make sure she is on-track to making his money over the summer. As time passes and the student gets better at handling money, you will be able to let her handle it without your help at all.
College is such an exciting time, and a time when young adults learn not just academic lessons, but also life lessons. They still need you to show them how to avoid making money mistakes, and how to fix the mistakes they make along the way.
###
About the author: Through hard work, dedication and attending both passionately and professionally to the needs of clients, Manley and his small team at his Farmers Insurance agency in Omaha, Nebraska have grown the agency into the largest Farmers Insurance agency in the state. His agency also is the second largest for the entire Farmers Insurance region. Manley’s service to the community includes support of the Siena/Francis house, Restoration Exchange, Homeward Bound animal rescue, the Ronald McDonald House, and The Stephen Center.
