News

Giants 2022 NFL Draft Day 3 Tracker: Big Blue selects TE Daniel Bellinger, S Dane Belton in fourth round

Published

5 seconds ago

on

Giants 2022 NFL Draft Day 3 Tracker Big Blue selects

The Giants held six picks on the third and final day of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday.

Here is a running tally of their selections that will updated throughout the day:

Fourth round, pick No. 112: Daniel Bellinger, TE, San Diego State

The 6-4, 253-pound tight end caught 68 passes for 771 yards and five TDs in four seasons for the Aztecs. He played in a run-heavy offense. He’s viewed as a balanced athlete with some versatility and upside. Some scouts have questioned his long-term durability, per The Athletic, but he’s played through numerous injuries.

Fourth round, pick No. 114: Dane Belton, S, Iowa

The 6-foot, 205-pound Hawkeyes safety was first-team All-Big Ten in his third and final college season, with 46 tackles, 12 passes defended, five interceptions and three tackles for loss. Ran a 4.43 40-yard dash. Sounds like a versatile player that Don “Wink” Martindale can use in various ways.

Here is a summary of the Giants’ picks in the entire draft:

First round, No. 5: Kayvon Thibodeaux, edge, Oregon

First round, No. 7: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

Second round, No. 43: Wan’Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky

Third round, pick No. 67: Joshua Ezeudu, G, North Carolina

Third round: pick No. 81: Cor’Dale Flott, CB, LSU

Fourth round, pick No. 112: Daniel Bellinger, TE, San Diego State

Fourth round, pick No. 114: Dane Belton, S, Iowa

Fifth round, pick No. 146: TBD

Fifth round, pick No. 147: TBD

Sixth round, pick No. 182: TBD

()

