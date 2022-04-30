Connect with us

Blockchain

Goldman Sachs Is Bringing bitcoin-Backed Loans To Traditional Finance

Published

20 seconds ago

on

Bitcoin
Lending and borrowing have become words that are associated with Bitcoin. This is the same with traditional finance where lending and borrowing remain a big part of the ecosystem. However, there has not been an intersection of these three. This has mostly stemmed from the distrust of traditional finance toward bitcoin. The digital asset which remains largely unregulated did not provide the kind of backing tradfi wanted. That is until now.

Bitcoin-Backed Loans In Tradfi

Investment bank Goldman Sachs has announced the introduction of Bitcoin-backed loans. In what is a first for a major U.S. bank, Goldman Sachs has expanded its crypto offerings to include these bitcoin-backed loans. It is the first secured lending facility of its kind which will lend out cash that is collateralized by BTC. 

Mostly, banks have shied away from the cryptocurrency due to its highly volatile and unregulated nature. Nevertheless, various institutions have taken to providing services that revolve around cryptos such as asset and wealth management, trading, and investment. All of which remains a far cry from cash loans that use bitcoin as collateral.

A move like this will see not only Wall Street embrace the cryptocurrency faster but other factions of the traditional finance will begin to move in this direction. 

BTC succumbs to bears | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

Goldman Sachs has no doubt evolved in its view of bitcoin over time. Less than two years ago, the bank did not believe that the cryptocurrency was an asset class. Since then, it has not only recognized it as an asset class but has been offering its clients a way to trade the cryptocurrency. It also boasts a crypto research team that publishes reports on the crypto market. Over the months, these reports have been mostly bullish toward digital assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Crypto Collaterals

Although this is the first for a major bank to accept bitcoin as collateral for a loan, it is in no way a novel concept. The rise of the decentralized finance (DeFi) space has seen users being able to borrow against their crypto holdings for a long time. There are DeFi protocols dedicated to this in the space.

In this regard, traditional finance is playing catch-up to DeFi which requires no paperwork for individuals to secure a loan. With a deal like the one Goldman Sachs is offering, it can help to bridge the gap between traditional and decentralized finance.

Bitcoin is trading at $38,927 at the time of this writing, down 2.64% in the last 24 hours.

Featured image from Bitcoin Lending, chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain

XRP Faces Rejection At Key Resistance; Here’s What On-Chain Metrics Suggest

Published

2 hours ago

on

April 30, 2022

By

XRP
XRP has been on a downtrend owing to a lack of demand for over a week now. The coin has retouched a multi-month low at the time of writing. Broader market weakness also remains to be blamed along with a whirlwind of regulatory roadblocks owing to SEC vs Ripple’s lawsuit.

Overall it hasn’t been a very favourable time for the altcoin. The market capitalisation of XRP has noted a 7% decline over the past 24 hours according to CoinMarketCap. The market capitalisation of the coin was $29.13 billion at the time of writing.

The global crypto market cap was at $1.85 Trillion after a fall of 1.8% over the last day. XRP’s all-time high was $3.84 and at the present market value, XRP has fallen by over 80%.

XRP Price Analysis: Four Hour Chart

XRP was priced at $0.607 on the four-hour chart. Image Source: XRP/USD on TradingView

XRP was priced at $0.607 at press time and it noted a decline of $6.7% over the last 24 hours. In the past week, the digital asset’s market value fell by over 17%.

The coin has been repeatedly facing rejection at the $0.700 level for a week, consistent rejection has caused the bears to take over the market.

The bulls have been driven out of the market and so buyers also have existed from the market. With each rejection, XRP experienced a sell-off. Trading volume was also seen in red which is in accordance with the falling market cap of the coin.

Immediate resistance for the coin was at $0.700 and then at $0.770. If prices plummet any further, the next support line for the coin awaited at $0.59, a level the coin last visited in the month of February 2022.

Technical Analysis

XRP
XRP has witnessed a fall in buying strength on the four-hour chart. Image Source: XRP/USD on TradingView

The cryptocurrency has witnessed bouts of overselling and underbuying in the last week and a half. In that duration, XRP has consistently registered falling buying strength.

Prices of the coin have remained below the 20-SMA due to the sell-off. As mentioned above, with a resurgence of buyers XRP could start to trade above the 50-SMA mark that coincides with the resistance mark of $0.770.

On the Relative Strength Index, the indicator stood below the 25-mark which marks oversold conditions in the market at the time of writing.

Related Reading | The CEO Of Ripple Says Bitcoin Tribalism Is Holding Back The Crypto Industry

Does The On-Chain Analysis Invalidate The Coin’s Bearish Thesis? We Think Not!

The developmental activity of the coin has also suffered according to the data provided by Santiment. XRP recorded an increase in developmental activity in the month of September, last year. The coin recorded a high of 69 last year.

Ever since that, XRP’s developmental activities have severely noted a decline. At the time of writing, the coin stood at 14, which goes to display that XRP has underperformed considerably in this aspect.

XRP
Developmental Activity of XRP. Image Source: Santiment

Regarding the social aspect of the coin, the digital asset has also lagged behind. This displayed severe bearishness on the chart, as a reason why the confidence of buyers has reflected poorly.

A fall in social dominance means that the cryptocurrency has started to lose its hype and popularity, especially during favourable times such as a bull run.

XRP
Social Volume and Social Dominance of XRP. Image Source: Santiment

The social Dominance of the coin has declined sharply ever since December 2020. The current reading was at 1.92% which is almost a 90% decline since December 2020.

The social volume also plummeted sharply with periods of highs and lows seen on the chart. The choppy social volume is an indication of declining confidence in the coin which amounts to a bearish thesis for XRP.

Although the market seems to be in the accumulation stage, from the above-given metrics, it is safe to assume that the coin itself hasn’t witnessed too much accumulation which directly amounts to a lesser number of buyers entering the market.

Currently, to invalidate a bearish price action, the coin needs to start experiencing growth in buying strength, failing to do this XRP could be stuck at this particular price action for the foreseeable future.

Related Reading | Ripple CEO Optimistic On SEC Case, Why XRP Saw Weak Response

 Featured image from UnSplash, charts from Tradingview.com and Santiment.com
Continue Reading

Blockchain

BAYC NFT Floor Price Hits 152 ETH Amid Metaverse Launch Anticipation

Published

3 hours ago

on

April 30, 2022

By

Hackers Stole $3M Worth of BAYC NFT Through Instagram Account Hack
24 mins ago |