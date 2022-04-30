News
Gophers’ Boye Mafe selected 40th by Seattle Seahawks
Gophers defensive end Boye Mafe has been selected by the Seattle Seahawks with the 40th pick in the NFL Draft on Friday.
Like Antonine Winfield Jr. in 2020, Mafe missed out on being the first Gophers defensive player to be drafted in the first round since cornerback Willie Middlebrooks in 2001.
Mafe is the fourth former Gophers player drafted in the second round in the last nine years, following safety Winfield going 45th to Tampa Bay in 2020, tight end Maxx Williams taken by Baltimore in 2015 and defensive tackle Ra’Shede Hageman picked by Atlanta in 2014.
Mafe, a projected late first or second-round pick, watched as fellow Big Ten edge players came off the board before him: Purdue’s Georg Karlaftis 30th to Kansas City and Penn State’s Arnold Ebiketie 38th to Atlanta Falcons.
Mafe impressed with a 4.53 40-yard dash and 10-foot, 5-inch broad jump at the NFL Scouting Combine in March. He had a 38-inch vertical in Indianapolis, and improved that mark by four inches to 42 at the U’s Pro Day in April.
Mafe, who attended Hopkins High School, led the Gophers with seven sacks last season and his 15 careers sacks ranks ninth all-time in school history.
Aaron Hicks back with team after birth of his son
KANSAS CITY — Aaron Hicks was back with the team and in the lineup Friday night, after a whirlwind trip home for the birth of his son. The centerfielder and his wife Cheyenne Woods welcomed a son, Cameron, on Tuesday morning.
“She’s doing very well. Yeah, her and Cameron are doing well. She is just recovering now. Just at home,” Hicks said. “You know, we’ve got a lot of family there in Arizona. So that’s why we chose to have her give birth there.”
Hicks was hitting sixth Friday night for the series opener against the Royals at Kauffman Stadium.
“It’s definitely nice getting him back, happy for him that everything’s going well with the family,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “I mean, he’s obviously off to a pretty good start for us. And that switch-hitting presence that he creates is definitely nice. So good to have him back.”
Hicks is off to a good start after missing time with injuries the last few years. Hicks is slashing .273/.377/.341 with a .718 OPS.
Cameron Hicks weighed eight pounds and was 20 inches long, his father said.
STILL WAITING
Miguel Andujar got called up on Monday when Hicks went on paternity leave, but has yet to get into a game. Boone said it’s a good problem to have, but he just can’t find a spot for Andujar.
“I almost played him today. I want to get him in there. I think he’s in the best place. He’s been in a couple of years. So I don’t like not having him in there, but obviously, it’s a little bit of a challenge right now,” Boone said.
The Yankees optioned Ron Marinaccio Triple-AAA to make room on the roster to bring back Hicks after the right hander pitched in Thursday’s win over the Orioles. That meant he would not be available Friday, so the Yankees decided to keep Andujar as an extra position player. But the Yankees will have to make two more cuts before Monday, when the rosters go from 28 players, an accommodation for the lockout-shortened spring training, to the normal 26.
In 13 games in Triple-A this season, Andujar has slashed .347/.396/.551 with three homers and six RBI. He has played left field and third base.
The Dominican native had a huge offensive season as a rookie in 2018, batting .297/.328/.527 with an .855 OPS with 47 doubles, 27 homers and 92 RBI. He finished as a runner-up to Shohei Ohtani in the Rookie of the Year voting.
And then he injured his shoulder, the Yankees brought up Gio Urshela to be their everyday third baseman and Andujar was left looking for a spot.
That clearly affected his offense.
Since that breakout rookie season, Andujar has hit .228 with seven homers and 18 RBI in 78 games from 2019 to last season.
Boone said he weighed getting Andujar some at-bats, but needed to get others some too.
“Wanting to get other guys into which I feel like is a good problem to have right now that we have really good options every day,” Boone said when asked what stopped him from playing Andujar.
Joey Gallo and Josh Donaldson were out of the lineup Friday for a rest day and Aaron Judge was the designated hitter. Boone had Tim Locastro starting in left and Giancarlo Stanton in right.
CLEANING UP
Boone laughed off the viral video showing Gerrit Cole in his last start with a dark patch on his right backside, which some were insinuating was evidence that he was using sticky stuff.
“It’s Gerrit Cole, it’s the Yankees. It’s much much ado about nothing,” Boone said. “You get dirty. Guys have ticks, touch themselves.”
Cole, who is scheduled to start Saturday against the Royals, had his hands checked by umpires for illegal sticky stuff during the start and nothing was found.
()
Gal Gadot’s birth chart: She’s a sexy, modern-day ‘Wonder Woman’
Vikings trade No. 34 pick in second round to Packers for Nos. 53 and 59
The Vikings again have made a trade with an NFC North rival.
After making a deal with Detroit in the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday night, the Vikings on Friday night sent the No. 34 pick in the second round to Green Bay for Nos. 53 and 59 in the second round.
That gave the Vikings four picks on the second day of the draft. They had entered the night with the No. 66 and 77 selections in the third round.
The Vikings on Thursday had sent No. 12 in the first round and No. 46 in the second to the Lions for No. 32 in the first round, No. 34 in the second and No. 66. They took Georgia safety Lewis Cine at No. 32.
After the trade with Green Bay, the Vikings had 10 overall picks in the draft under new general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.
