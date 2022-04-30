News
Heat’s Jimmy Butler addresses knee pain, Embiid absence and his recent fine
Jimmy Butler took to the practice court Saturday for the Miami Heat and then held court addressing the issues of the day, from his ailing right knee, to friend Joel Embiid being sidelined, to why his hips don’t lie.
Held out of the Heat’s series-clinching victory Tuesday night over the Atlanta Hawks due to inflammation in his right knee, Butler confirmed he still is dealing with soreness even as he returned to practice, but would be ready for Monday’s 7:30 p.m. second-round opener at FTX Arena against the Philadelphia 76ers.
“It’s all right,” he said of the knee. “We got another day in between. More treatment. Get out there, rip and run. And I know it’ll be ready to hold up come Monday.
“But the time off has been great for myself and so many other guys that are nicked up.”
Missing in opposing colors will be former 76ers teammate Joel Embiid, who is out indefinitely with a fractured orbital bone and concussion.
“I felt bad for my guy,” he said of the dominant big man. “Obviously one of my former teammates, arguably the MVP of this league. Obviously I speak for everybody that’s a part of this team, we wanted Jo. We wanted to go up against them at full strength and prove that we can hang with anybody and we can beat anybody.
“It’s a mishap. I hope he recovers well and he gets back very, very soon.”
From there, Butler addressed being fined $15,000 by the NBA for his sexually suggestive hip-thrust celebration during Tuesday night’s victory, with the Heat also fined $15,000 as a team for posting the video on social media.
“Nah, I’m not surprised,” he said of the moment, which was his celebration of teammate Max Strus scoring 10 consecutive points over a 67-second span during the second quarter of that victory. He instead, jokingly, put the onus on coach Erik Spoelstra. “They’ve been trying to fine me, anyways. It’s Spo’s fault. He always says to celebrate everybody else’s success. Max goes on a 10-0 run, I celebrate, and I get fined.”
Butler said he will continue to celebrate as he sees fit.
“Hell no, I ain’t changing for nothing,” he said. “They’re just going to have to fine me.”
Butler was fined $30,000 earlier this season for his escalation of the incident between teammate Markieff Morris and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic.
He joked at the time that veteran forward P.J. Tucker would cover his losses, and said Saturday that is the plan again.
“I’m going to take this one and slide it to P.J.,” he said.
Asked if Tucker actually footed the previous bill, Butler said, “Yeah, he did. He don’t know that he did, but he did.”
Cold truth
Heat guard Tyler Herro was back with the team but held out of practice Saturday, as he deals with a cold — and just a cold.
“I didn’t know if it was a cold or if I had Covid,” he said. “But obviously I went through the protocols, I tested, and I was negative. Thank God for that.”
He also has identified the culprit.
“My little one got the whole house sick,” he said of his daughter, “me, my parents, my girlfriend, her parents. We’re all under the weather in my house, but getting over it.”
Herro said he will be good to go Monday, but less clear is the status of point guard Kyle Lowry, who missed the final two games of the Hawks series with a hamstring strain. The Heat did not offer an update Saturday.
Forwards P.J. Tucker (calf) and Caleb Martin (ankle) were back on the practice court Saturday.
NFL draft tracker: Ravens open busy Day 3 by taking Minnesota OT Daniel Faalele, Alabama CB Jalyn Armour-Davis, Iowa State TE Charlie Kolar
The Ravens used their third pick of the fourth round to find a potential running mate for tight end Mark Andrews, drafting Iowa State’s Charlie Kolar with the 128th pick.
The 6-foot-7, 252-pound Kolar was a three-time first-team All-Big 12 Conference performer. He had 62 catches for a career-high 756 yards last season. He had 697 yards as a sophomore and 591 as a junior.
Kolar, who graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering and a 3.99 GPA and won the 2021 William V. Campbell Trophy Winner, also known as the “Academic Heisman Trophy,” dropped just five passes on 174 catchable targets over his four years at Iowa State, according to Pro Football Focus. He’s not an exceptional athlete or an overpowering blocker, but he’s considered a smooth route runner for his size.
With Nick Boyle recovering from another injury-marred season, Kolar could push for a role as a rookie in Baltimore.
No. 119: Alabama CB Jalyn Armour-Davis
The Ravens used their second pick of the fourth round to add cornerback depth in the form of Alabama starter Jalyn Armour-Davis.
Armour-Davis, the 119th overall pick, struggled to stay on the field for the Crimson Tide, tearing a knee ligament before his freshman season and missing the last four games of 2021 because of a hip injury. But he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds at the NFL scouting combine, and analysts regarded him as a high-ceiling prospect with the length and speed to cover outside receivers one-on-one.
Pro Football Focus said the 6-foot-1, 197-pound Armour-Davis could be a “difference-maker in the NFL.”
He will step in for another Alabama cornerback, Anthony Averett, who departed in free agency, leaving the Ravens thin behind starters Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters.
No. 110: Minnesota OT Daniel Faalele
The Ravens opened what should be a busy fourth round with a big pick: Minnesota offensive tackle Daniel Faalele.
The 6-foot-8, 384-pound Faalele projects as a developmental tackle in Baltimore, where the Ravens hope left tackle Ronnie Stanley will return to his All-Pro form after a series of ankle injuries while free-agent signing Morgan Moses stabilizes the right side.
Faalele is the second offensive lineman the Ravens have drafted. Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum was taken No. 25 overall Thursday.
An Australia native who moved to Miami in 2016 to pursue a football career, Faalele was named an All-Big Ten Conference selection last season after starting 13 games at right tackle. He’s still considered a raw prospect, especially in his pass sets, and his conditioning will need to improve. But Faalele — who allowed just one sack across 301 pass-blocking snaps at right tackle last season, according to Pro Football Focus — has natural power and proved his durability in the Big Ten.
This story will be updated.
Dolphins kick off Day 3 of draft by selecting Texas Tech wide receiver
The Miami Dolphins kicked off Day 3 of the 2022 NFL draft on Saturday by picking Texas Tech wide receiver Erik Ezukanma in the fourth round, No. 125 overall.
Ezukanma is a 6-foot-2, 209-pound wideout, so a bigger body in Miami’s receiving corps after the team traded away veteran 6-3 receiver DeVante Parker to the New England Patriots this offseason.
Getting the bigger pass catcher appears to fit into the Dolphins’ receiving unit with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle more diminutive, speedy threats.
Ezukanma can compete in the Dolphins’ second group at the position behind Hill, Waddle and free-agent acquisition Cedrick Wilson Jr. Miami also has the 6-foot-5 Preston Williams, Lynn Bowden and Trent Sherfield, who played with new Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel with the San Francisco 49ers, among second-unit options at receiver.
Ezukanma was a first-team All-Big 12 selection in 2021, leading the Red Raiders with 46 receptions for 748 yards and six touchdowns. Despite breaking his arm during the following spring practices, he was named second-team all-conference with 48 receptions for 706 yards and four touchdowns.
On Day 2 of the draft, the Dolphins made their first 2022 pick late Friday night, selecting Georgia linebacker Channing Tindall at the end of the third round.
It’s mildly surprising Miami let its two mid-round selections go by without selecting an offensive lineman, specifically a center to compete with Michael Deiter. The team addressed last year’s troublesome offensive line of 2021 with free-agent pickups of left tackle Terron Armstead and guard Connor Williams but no center.
It’s a possible sign that the Dolphins could still look to add one in free agency, where former Cleveland Browns starting center J.C. Tretter is still available.
This story will be updated.
Vikings add more depth to secondary with fourth-round selection of CB Akayleb Evans
Beefing up the secondary has become the theme of the Vikings’ 2022 NFL draft.
The Vikings on Saturday took cornerback Akayleb Evans with the No. 118 pick in the fourth round. That followed selections of safety Lewis Cine in the first round on Thursday and cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. in the second round Friday.
Evans is an aggressive, physical player who will add depth to a secondary that struggled last season. The Vikings were 30th in the NFL in total defense, leading to head coach Mike Zimmer being fired and replaced by Kevin O’Connell.
The Vikings traded up to get Evans. They sent the No. 156 pick in the fifth round and a 2023 fourth-round selection to Cleveland for No. 118.
Vikings first-year general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah had worked in the Browns’ front office the previous two seasons. As of early Saturday morning, the Vikings had made six trades in this draft under Adofo-Mensah.
Evans, who turns 23 in June, played five years at Missouri. In 2021, he started eight of the 11 games he played for the Tigers, and had 29 tackles, seven passes defended and an interception.
