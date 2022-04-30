Finance
Home Insurance Quotes – Fast Ways To Get Homeowners Insurance
Nobody disagrees with the idea that having homeowners’ insurance is a great idea. What is a good homeowners’ insurance policy is a whole different matter though. Because not all homeowners’ insurance policies were created equal and because not all homeowners need and/or want the same coverage.
That means that you never get the first home insurance policy that drives by. Instead, you shop for them and compare them. The fast and easy way is to go online.
If you go to the sites of individual captive insurance agents, it’s going to take a while as you get one quote at a time. (Captive insurance agents being those agents who represent one insurance company.)
Much faster are site that aggregate quotes. But they have one drawback: they aggregate from major insurance companies only. Some of the insurance companies you have not heard of or hear rarely are better and in better financial position than some of the major ones.
A third option is to go to sites owned by independent insurance agencies. Those agencies work with many insurance companies and so, they have access to many insurance plans, some of them from major insurance companies and lesser known ones, some only from lesser known ones, some only from major ones.
So, the fastest would be the sites that aggregate quotes but they’re not for everybody.
No matter what route you choose, the final point is to get a bunch of homeowners’ insurance quotes and what the policies cover, then do a side-by-side comparison, weed out the ones you don’t like. Then, make a note about what you like and don’t like about the offers, about questions to which you want further answers.
Once you have your finalists, you check them out further. Your state has a department that deals with insurance companies and a website where you can check them out. Because it’s not enough that an insurance company has a policy you like at a price you like. You also want to make sure it actually delivers (you want the ones with the fewest complaints).
You also want one that’s not about to go belly up. You can either to your public library and find insurer ratings books – AM Best Insurance Rankings series, for instance or find them online (AM Best Insurance Rankings is at http://www3.ambest.com/captive/default.asp). Your State’s insurance department web site will also have links to some of them. They will also have links to complaints ratios for insurance companies.
To find your State’s insurance department, visit http://www.consumeraction.gov/insurance.shtml (they give you physical address, web site address, phone number). If you go to your State’s website, look for the tab called ‘Reports’ and look at the last Complaint Ratios report.
So, speed is good, however, you need an insurer that is going to be around should you need to make a claim and in a position to pay. You need an insurer that has good customer service. And you need an insurer that gives you the kind of insurance that you need. Quality of insurance is always more important than price.
Media, the Internet, Yellow Pages, and Your Business
If you are reading this article, chances are you could use a little extra money. With the advent of the internet and the migration of advertising dollars from print to electronic (and this time, it’s the real thing, I swear! Not one of those 1999 tech busts!…Seriously!) If you own a small business today, you look at many advertising mediums. The majority of these mediums lump themselves into 2 categories, creative or direct.
Creative has always been the crapshoot for the small business owner. A sales rep walks into your business, espousing the greater good of television or radio advertising, quickly moves past the ratings, viewers etc and into the sexiness of hearing your name at 6:57am Monday, Thursday and Saturday if you are watching station X or listening to station Y. If this product didn’t work, a Super Bowl commercial price tag wouldn’t make headlines every December (for how much Geico paid) or late February (to hear which is most memorable). The key with creative is frequency. If you have realistic budget for frequency, you can make the phone ring with a creative campaign. If you have that budget you probably aren’t reading this article. Realistically speaking, you don’t have a ton of money to risk on creative advertising effectiveness, haven’t backed it up with a call to action, and you need, pound for pound, the least amount of advertising money possible, with the most phone calls…
Enter direct advertising. Classified sections in newspapers, they make your phone ring, if you’re selling something people want. (For the record, advertising in the sports section of your local paper is creative advertising (people don’t go to page 5 of the sports to regularly check out the latest prices on used cars.) Classified advertising is in the process of going from the newspaper industry’s cash cow to taking it on the chin from EBay (ever heard of it?) and even more attractive small town slugger, Craigslist (you go Craig!). If you’re business pumps out used cars by the pound, chances are you, or your salesmen are using these two websites to start realizing savings from Rupert Murdoch and his yacht-owning cronies. Even the best of EBay or Craigslist, however, doesn’t put much of a dent in your P&L statement if you are service based like a contractor, or general retail, like a bookstore.
Enter the yellow pages…Pound for pound, no other medium makes the phone ring at your business like the good old fashioned yellow pages. Throw down your money, and answer the phone. You already know that. So do all the TV stations, radio stations, and newspapers in the country. The best protected advertising budget in any small business is the yellow page budget. Yellow pages are the scourge of the other guys. How many radio sales reps will walk into your store after you started your advertising campaign and say, “Tom, your $1,000 invested with my station this week got you 48 phone calls?” (If you find a station like that please send me the phone number, and I retract everything I said earlier) When someone wants a plumber, a pool boy, a new pool, or a divorce attorney for getting the new pool without his wife’s approval, they pick up the weathered old yellow pages, leaf through a few adverts, and call someone that sells what they need.
So, am I telling you to advertise in the yellow pages?,,, Not so fast Skippy…First, let’s look at the cost of the yellow pages,…You want the phone to ring in Miami, and you’re a plumber? Better be ready to pony up some serious cash…say $3-4k per month. In Miami, the average cost of a service call could be around $65. If you don’t have a crew, that ad needs to generate 61 calls to break even, not including the employee cost, travel costs etc. Not so bad? How many calls did you need to generate those 61 service calls? Did you go see everyone that called you? I would guess, for a contractor, you might get lucky and have a 50% close rate…122 calls…to break even. Don’t forget to pay yourself…200 calls. Depressed? Better be glad you don’t sell shoes. The same ad would generate a much lower close rate, and you need to sell an dump truck of shoes every month!
What’s my point? Enter the ELECTRONIC yellow pages…No print bill, real time changes, and guess where all those print yellow pages are putting their money these days? BellSouth and SBC just paid $100M (you know, $100,000,000) for a new domain name, and combined their “competing” forces to make a better entry in the fray, thinking that you might remember yellowpages.com better than smartpages.com or realpages.com. (Makes you wonder where Google fits into the old branding and name recognition game.) Verizon seemed to get the concept a little better with superpages.com by aligning with Mr. Gates over at MSN right around the time Al Gore was inventing the internet. Getting back to the point, the internet yellow pages are going to do to print yellow pages what EBay and Craigslist have done to the newspaper companies. No paper, no ink, usage climbing (for electronic yellow pages, usage is climbing to as high as 70% of online searching, and buying) and real-time, do-it-yourself advertising. Advents such as community ranking, mini-sites, toolbars, pay per click, pay per call, and just about every way possible to pay for performance, track performance, and see what other buyers of your goods or services thought of your business. Due to the ever changing, “who’s in first place” of the internet, there has yet to be determined if there is a Lance Armstrong in this race. Our own company USdirectory.com, via its partnerships, and investment into technology, is looking to become a late entry, blue-ribbon bearer. At this point, it’s too early to clearly point out which one, or all, or none, of these companies will do to yellow pages what Google did to global search. That being said, even Google doesn’t reflect enough tenure to ensure its own top position.
Who wins?? You do, the business owner. Technology is about to reduce your advertising budget the way Southwest and JetBlue changed the airline industry. Your customer base, as they migrate to the internet as vehicle of choice, will reach you at lower price points, and in greater volume, then ever before. Your mission, should you choose to accept, in investing in the right mix, at the right point, and try to cater not only to your existing radius of business, but around the planet with new and specialized niches…but that’s another story.
Flood Insurance – Once the Mississippi or Missouri River Floods, It’s Too Late to Buy It
If the floodwaters have already breached the Missouri River, or the Mighty Mississippi and that water is coming down your street then it is too late to buy flood insurance. I am often reminded by the famous quote; “When did Noah build the ark? Before the flood, remember?” In other words the time to buy your flood insurance, or make sure you are covered by the National Flood Insurance program is prior to the rainy season, or the severe snowmelt during times of heavy snowpack.
Indeed, when the snowpack is over 100%, and this happens on the West Coast during El Nino seasons, you are likely to find that the nation’s flood insurance companies are not very willing to write policies, and remember the rainy season, and the snowpack in that case happen six months prior to the floods, when that snow melts. The same thing happens when buying insurance to protect your home from hurricanes which produce storm surges, or tidal surges.
Many companies will not sell you insurance at or about the time that Hurricane season starts. They want to sell you the insurance after hurricane season, so that you pay into the system for a while, before they wish to be paying out any claims. Likewise, obviously you can’t buy earthquake insurance during an earthquake, or exactly afterwards, while there still is a risk of Aftershocks.
As we watched the floods in the spring and summer of 2011 in the Midwest, and along the Mississippi in the South, we felt for all those individuals, and no American wants to see their fellow citizens being flooded out. Of course there’s not much you can do for them once the water starts flooding, the levees are breached, or the dams are opened to prevent floodwaters from rising and causing a catastrophe in a city with millions of people in it.
We can’t expect insurance companies to sell insurance by the time that the Army Corps of Engineers puts out data in the media that the floods are coming, and chances are they will overflow the banks of these giant rivers. By then it’s too late, and insurance companies aren’t stupid, they will cut off all insurance policy sales at that point. Remember insurance companies are in business to make money, and they do this by sizing up the risks, and taking that gamble based on probability.
Therefore if there is a high probability of major floodwaters coming, they are not going to put their shareholders at risk, or the insurance company’s retained earnings or assets. Indeed I hope you will please consider how the free-market works, and buy your flood insurance long before you might actually needed. Because if you wait, it will be too late.
Getting to Know Small Business Insurance
Business insurance is very crucial when you are into business. Whether yours is a small-scale or a large enterprise, you have to make sure that you have a backup option to which you can lean on in case an unexpected circumstance occurs and pulls your business down. When you encounter major financial setback in your company, your business insurance can help you a lot in recovering from your downfall. That is why you have to choose wisely as to whom you would trust the insurance of your company with. If you happen to be a neophyte in the business operations and wondering how you would go about getting your business secured, here are a few things that you can do to start up.
As a beginner, the first thing that you need to do is consult reliable agents with years of expertise and get multiple insurance quotes from them. That way, you will be able to compare and analyze each of their offers and thoroughly evaluate which among them meets the needs of your business. Nowadays, getting a business insurance is very important because it will not only protect the operations of your business from the consequences of natural disasters but also from man’s deed should unlikely issues arise.
In choosing your business insurance policy, make sure that the inventory and equipments for your business are duly covered. One important thing that you need to look at and consider is the business liability insurance. This is to make sure that you don’t get personal liability in case an injury occurs during your business operations or even when it happens within the business’ premises.
As a responsible business owner, it is likewise important that you include insurance for your employees especially for those who are conducting works out in the field. Most of the business insurance policies for employees are given at lower rates and the expense is tax-deductible. There are a lot of factors that you need to consider in opening a new business and getting a very good insurance deal is the best way to securely and smoothly operate your business.
