Finance
How Affiliate Marketing Works – A Step By Step Guide For Beginners
Looking to make an income online? Got a computer / laptop and an Internet connection? Then Affiliate Marketing could be the simplest and quickest path to fulfilling your dream.
Here, you’ll discover the 6 simple steps that will take you from complete beginner to Affiliate Marketer in as little as 48 hours.
WHAT IS AFFILIATE MARKETING?
Affiliate marketing is a performance-based marketing system where a product vendor pays an “affiliate” a commission when someone buys their product. That “someone” having been referred to the vendor by the “affiliate.”
And it all happens online: You have a web presence, usually a website, that you attract like-minded visitors to, where you “warm them up” to the idea that the product you’re promoting (as an affiliate) is the perfect answer to their pressing problem or need.
That “product” could be physical (books, CDs, DVDs, clothing, jewelry, natural medicines, etc.) or digital (e-books, e-reports, software, online courses / trainings, etc.).
When your visitor clicks on your affiliate link (on your site) they are redirected to the vendor’s site, where the vendor will close the sale; a lot easier after you’ve warmed them up! When your site visitor buys the vendor’s product you get paid a commission.
For example, if the product cost $100 and you get, say, 50% commission, you’ll get paid $50! And all for, basically, introducing someone with a pressing problem or need to someone who can fix that problem.
Affiliate marketing is ideal for beginners starting out online as it has a very low barrier to entry: it’s a very simple process that doesn’t need any particular technical skills, you don’t have to have your own product, and it doesn’t cost the earth to get started. In fact, you can get going for less than $20!
And, you don’t have to do selling, or fulfillment, or keep stock, or deal with payment systems, and you don’t have to deal with customers; the vendor does that.
All YOU need is an Internet connection and a computer / laptop and you’re good to go.
AFFILIATE NETWORKS
Because affiliate marketing is so profitable for both affiliate and vendor, over the years many “affiliate networks” have sprung up to help both affiliates and vendors manage their affairs much more efficiently and easily.
Vendors can attract affiliates by advertising their products on these networks and affiliates can easily find products to promote. Once an affiliate decides to promote a certain product the network assigns an affiliate link / ID so that sales of that product can be linked back to the affiliate.
The affiliate network also takes on responsibility for managing the flow of money between vendor and affiliate either by electronic transfer or check. It also charges a small fee to both vendor and affiliate for the service.
There are many affiliate networks to choose from, but a beginner to affiliate marketing can easily get started with “ClickBank” and / or “Amazon.”
GETTING STARTED WITH AFFILIATE MARKETING
1. Choose Your Niche and Product
The first step is to decide which niche you wish to operate in. A “niche” is a group of people with very similar interests, e.g. gout sufferers, broken relationships, looking for car insurance, how to make money online, etc. But, of course, it also has to have proven “buyers” in it in order to make money.
So how do you find a profitable niche with lots of profitable products you can promote?
A very quick way to do this is to search affiliate networks for niches that have several products that their stats tell you are selling well. If there are lots of products that are selling well, you now know that the niche is a profitable one, and, the buyers in that niche like those products.
In other words, there’s no second guessing; you know for a fact that you can make money in that niche and you know for a fact which products are successful, unlike if you had to develop your own product!
Once you’re happy with a product, you sign-up as an affiliate for it and are given a unique link that you place on your website. When a visitor clicks on that link they go to the vendor’s sales page where, if they buy, you get paid the commission assigned to that product.
2. Get Your Domain Name
Before you setup your website you need to get a domain name based around your niche. For example, fastgoutcure.com, weightlossforseniors.com. Get the idea? This will become your website “address.”
Two of the most popular domain registrars are “GoDaddy” and “NameCheap.”
3. Get Hosting
Next, you need to get hosting for your website. This is where all your website files will be stored and secured. When someone enters your domain name in their browser they will be directed to your website.
There are very many web hosting companies out there, but you can’t go far wrong as a newbie by going with “HostGator.”
4. Set-Up Your Website
You then need to set-up your website. This needs to be highly relevant to, and laser-focused on, your chosen niche and product. For example, having a website about “arthritis” and trying to promote a product that cures “gout” will neither rank well in the search engines nor make sales.
Although gout and arthritis are linked medically, most people don’t know that, so they’ll be searching for “arthritis” solutions or “gout” solutions and Google will present webpages on their search results that reflect that. So always stay laser-focused!
You need a platform or specialist software to build your website. The most popular platform today by far is “WordPress” which is free. Most good hosting companies like HostGator allow you to select WordPress directly from within your hosting control panel in just a couple of clicks.
5. Add Great Content
There’s a saying in marketing that “content is king!” I like to say that “GREAT content is king!” So the content on your website has to be highly relevant to, and laser-focused on, your niche, such that your site visitors get great value (and know they great value) from it.
For example, if your site is about “gout” you write content about what causes it, its symptoms, how it’s diagnosed, how it’s treated, any natural remedies, any specific diets, lifestyle changes, and so on. Give top tips, some recipes, the latest studies, news, etc. That is, keep adding “value.”
6. Drive Traffic (Visitors)
Now, you can have the best website in the world, the best product(s) to promote that will definitely, absolutely, help your target audience; but, if nobody ever lands on your site, you might as well not have bothered!
So getting visitors (called “traffic” in Internet marketing) to your website is absolutely critical to your success and to helping all those people who are desperately searching for a solution to their problem.
There’s basically two ways to get traffic; “pay for it” or “get it free.”
Paid traffic is things like advertising on other niche websites, Google, Bing, Facebook, etc. You can also pay people who have large email lists in the same niche as you to send out a promotional email of yours to their list.
But paying for traffic may not be the best option when starting out because you really need to know what you are doing because it’s very easy to get “burnt” when you don’t.
Free traffic comes from things like Search Engine Optimization (SEO) which is the art of getting your website on page 1 of Google, Bing, and other search engines.
You can also get tons of free traffic from posting great content (with links back to your site) on Social Media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, etc. When people click on your link they end up on your website.
You can produce simple, short, YouTube videos that can drive traffic to your site via your site link in the video description.
One very popular way to drive free traffic to your site is to post comments on blogs and forums in the same or similar niche to you.
Another very simple way to get free traffic is by publishing short articles in Article Directories such as EzineArticles. The article you’re reading right now is an example of this technique.
This also has the added benefit that other website owners in your niche are allowed to copy and publish your article on their sites, but they must leave your website link intact so that you can get free traffic from THEIR site too!
So, here’s your affiliate marketing checklist:
1. Choose Your Niche and Product
2. Get Your Domain Name
3. Get Hosting
4. Set-Up Your Website
5. Add Great Content
6. Drive Traffic (Visitors)
If you’re a beginner to affiliate marketing don’t be overawed by all this; it really is very easy to get going. Anybody, and I mean anybody, who has an Internet connection and a computer or laptop can be up and running, ready to start taking commissions, in as little as 48 hours. And all without any previous experience.
Finance
Keeping Your Website Fresh With SEO Tricks
If you have ever taken the time to design a website, or have one made, you realize the tedious nature of the process. The graphical representation, the content, the functionality, and how user friendly it must be. And once it is all over, you think “WHEW!, Glad that’s done.”. But what you may not know is that the only way to keep people coming back, and keep Google ranking your site, is to constantly keep your site fresh. There are a number of little changes you can do every month to keep things fresh and keep the fish biting. We’ll go over some here.
A very easy thing to do is to create new content to put on your site regularly. Even if you are a site that is generally static and doesn’t really need to update content for business purposes, changing up the articles, even your company bio, will keep you on top off the polls on keyword Search Engine Optimization. Simple word and phrase changes can help as well. Ultimately it’s just better to add new and fresh articles even if they revolve around the same subject matter; images and videos as well.
I know it seems like the right thing to do, but using “Under Construction” listing is just not very professional. Even if you use some of those great images that people create. The thing is, it’s better to not have the page until its ready. Or at least create the page and put some minimal content on it. That page won’t pop on the top Google SEO ratings radar and that may very well be the page people are looking for. You have to think about the ramifications of doing passÃ© work like that. Unfortunately it can look lazy and it’ll benefit you to avoid the practice.
If you happen to have a large complex site, always use a sitemap. Not only is it confusing to not have one, but it makes it harder for people to find your pages that may be a little hidden. Less people visit towns they don’t have a map or GPS of; and it’s certainly harder to find what they are looking for if they can’t search for it in some fashion. This is also another way of being more complete and having a better change of your keyword hits increasing.
The last thing we will go over briefly here is the use of SEO and search engine friendly links. When creating the URL of your site and sublinks, you should think carefully about what you name them. It is very good practice to name your links after the content on the page and to then keyword the content pertaining to the URL name. SO if you have a page about Shi Tzus on a site about dogs… name the page MyDogDomain.com\about_shi-tzus. That way when people are searching for information about them, they will hit your link name and your content. Ask your site’s SEO expert about how to do this with ease.
Brought to you by your SEO Experts, Expert Internet Marketing Services
Paving the way in Web Design, SEO, Facebook & YouTube Optimization, & Total Site Development
http://expertinternetmarketingservice.com/
Finance
3 Strategies to Attract Referrals From Your Networking Contacts
If you know my story, you know that I filled two different practices by networking. Yet, some people get frustrated, expecting faster results from networking. So let me explain how to make the most of the process and set your expectations.
Networking is a lot like dating – and one of the best ways to attract clients.
I’m going to use an analogy to help make my point. The first time you meet someone, you have to get to know each other right? However, many clients who are frustrated with networking think they can get “married” on the first date, going from the first kiss directly to the marriage proposal. That’s not how things work.
With networking, it’s about collecting referral sources or potential clients, and then “romancing” them. Here are three easy ways to do this:
1. Add new contacts to your ezine list. Of course you do this with permission. Then every time you send out a newsletter, they will learn something new about you and your business, keeping you top-of-mind.
2. Start a warm letter campaign. Everyone knows at least 300 people by first name. When you send a personalized warm letter, you can help them talk to people about what you do. This helps contacts start generating referrals.
3. Send out warm letter updates. When you share your client success stories and what you have been up to, you create the impression of increase in your business. Obviously, you need permission from your clients or keep the examples anonymous to protect their privacy. Telling these stories helps people think of friends, family or colleagues who could benefit from your services.
You can also send:
– A letter containing an interview with a client, which provides a case study
– A testimonial from a satisfied client
– An invitation to a teleclass
– An update on new employees
Connecting with your contacts regularly will help them know exactly what you do, who you can help and what kind of success you are known for. This makes it easy for people to give you referrals so your network is really working for you.
None of this happens in an instant. It takes time and courtship. Romance your contacts so they naturally want to refer people to you. Once you understand that it takes time to get referrals, you will recognize the possibilities networking does provide and how well it builds on itself to fill your practice.
Your Client Attraction Assignment
If you’ve been frustrated that your networking activities aren’t producing the results you want, start working the system to romance your contacts. Write your warm letter, plan future letters and mark the calendar when you will be sending them out. This type of letter writing campaign builds awareness and relationships and can really pay off in referrals.
Finance
Bulk SMS Service: 5 Tips on How to Use It Effectively
So, you’ve done research and discovered that using bulk SMS service is an efficient communication tool. You know you should take advantage of this option when planning your next marketing campaign. But where should you start? With the abundance of information available online, you might get overwhelmed. And if you don’t have any experience in using SMS as a part of your marketing mix, you might be a bit worried for not having a clear road map.
Don’t worry. This post walks you through the most important steps when running an effective SMS campaign.
1. Clear Goal
Before sending out your first text message, it’s crucial that you know your end game. What kind of results do you hope to achieve in this campaign? Do you want to drive more traffic to your website? Or do you need customers to try a new service?
Having a clear goal will ensure that you reach out to the right customers and get the right message to them.
2. Craft Content
Unlike writing emails, crafting the best text message is a tricky one. First off, you’re limited to 160 characters. Secondly, you want your message to sound exclusive and personal. Mobile phones are a lot more personal compared to email. In fact, it is so personal that according to Pew Internet Research, 44% percent of mobile phone users have kept their phone next to their bed.
So, how do you get the right message to the right people?
Categorize your customers. Roll your sleeves, pull up the spreadsheets, and determine the best way to group your existing customers. Go beyond gender and age. Some factors that you might want to consider:
• Frequency of Transactions
• Spending Level
• Location
• Types of Products Customers Bought
Now, craft a compelling text message for each customer segment. Generally, all of your SMS must include clear and concise information, call to action, and a sense of urgency. What do you want your customer to do upon reading the message? When is the offer going to expire?
3. Timing is Everything
The time you send the text messages can make or break your campaign. If you know your customers’ behavior, this step might come to you a lot easier. Generally, you should avoid sending your messages on a Monday. And of course, you don’t want to send your text messages on the wee hours of the morning.
Timing varies wildly depending on your industry and the goal of your direct marketing campaign. For example, if you own a salon, you’re busiest during the weekend. So, if your goal is to increase sales during weekdays, you could send a discount offer to select customers on Tuesdays or Wednesdays.
How often you send a text message is just as important. Rule of thumb is that you don’t want to send text messages every day. The most effective way to determine the frequency of sending out SMS is to experiment.
4. Experiment
The great thing about using SMS is that you can afford to conduct experiments. You can test which messages appeal to a particular customer segment. You can also test when you should send the message and how often.
On the initial stages of your campaign, craft several messages for each customer segment. Send them out during different times of the day and the week.
So, how do you know the results of your experiment?
5. Track
Track everything! When you track how customers respond, you’ll have concrete data. You’ll know what works and what doesn’t. You’ll know the best time of the day to send a particular text message.
There are many ways to track bulk SMS service. This is one of the great joys of using SMS as a part of your direct marketing mix. Here are some ways to track your campaign:
Manual tracking. Ask your customers to show the text message when they take advantage of a discount.
Include links. If you have an online store, include the specific web page where they can find the discount offer.
Use coupon codes. Use a unique code allows you to track purchases made from a customer segment.
Crafting the right message and finding the perfect timing is a win-win situation for both your business and customers. You get more out of your campaign. And your customers will appreciate getting personal messages that might help them.
However, it’s crucial that you should give them the option to opt-out of the service. Doing so ensures that you provide a positive experience. More importantly, you are taking legal things into consideration. A very crucial part of any campaign that involves bulk SMS service.
How Affiliate Marketing Works – A Step By Step Guide For Beginners
Keeping Your Website Fresh With SEO Tricks
Eid in Pakistan: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet to sight Shawwal moon
Soucheray: Jacob Frey has to fix the Minneapolis PD. No more looking the other way. Call our guy for help.
3 Strategies to Attract Referrals From Your Networking Contacts
Shawwal crescent moon sighting LIVE: Eid 2022 Date in India, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh
Bulk SMS Service: 5 Tips on How to Use It Effectively
Chris Olsen Went From Aspiring Fitness Trainer to a TikTok Colossus
6 Reasons To Be Addicted To Affiliate Marketing
Bill Madden: Buck Showalter opens up on the state of pitching in MLB
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain1 week ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Sports4 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations