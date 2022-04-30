Finance
How Personal Bankruptcy Impacts Your Life Insurance Policy
Filing for bankruptcy is usually person’s worst nightmare, but when it comes to protecting your assets (including the value of your life insurance policy), information is key.
A life insurance policy is considered valuable property, which means creditors may attempt to “acquire an interest in the policy’s values,” but all states and the federal government have “enacted legislation providing protections for life insurance against the claims of creditors,” says Glenn E. Stevick, Jr., a professor with The American College.
Here’s some basics you should know when it comes to bankruptcy and how it affects your life insurance policy.
First, more people file for bankruptcy than you might imagine. With the latest economic downturn and mounting bills, the current bankruptcy-filing rate is at a 5-year high, according to recent data released by Automated Access to Court Electronic Records (AACER). What’s more, the American Journal of Medicine reported that more than 1.5 million people filed bankruptcy last year, 60 percent of those filings were the direct result of medical bills.
The American Journal of Medicine, for example, found that 1 in 25 people in the Bay Area have filed for bankruptcy last year, says bankruptcy attorney, Jeena Cho of San Francisco-based JC Law Group.
“It’s like the dirty little secret,” Cho says. “Two things that we don’t talk about are death and money. When people start talking about their financial issues, they find there are plenty of people in the same boat.”
There are two types of bankruptcy for individuals: Chapter 7 and Chapter 13.
Chapter 13 is where you can hold on to your assets and aren’t at risk for losing property, but you must repay some of the debt over a three to five year period. If your cash value for life insurance is worth more than the exemption in your state, then consider filing Chapter 13 to protect your assets, Cho recommends.
If you pass a means test and can file a Chapter 7, you must liquidate your possessions and assets, which typically takes four months. It also means your life insurance policy could be affected.
Cho says one of the worst things someone can do is liquidate their assets and start borrowing money from their life insurance and retirement funds, which are almost always protected in bankruptcy.
“People start taking whatever little money they have to see if they could get out of debt by re-paying it,” Cho says. “I see people drain their $40,000 retirement fund for $100,000 in credit card debt. They start selling their cars and homes without an exit strategy. The game plan is to keep as much as possible.”
Also, make sure you disclose everything including the current, accurate cash value of your whole life insurance policy. Some people don’t “because they are afraid to and end up losing it because they failed to disclose it’s true value,” says David Leibowitz, a bankruptcy lawyer for Lakelaw in Chicago, Ill.
Under state and federal bankruptcy law, an individual filing for bankruptcy may elect exemptions under federal or state law, but not both. Explains Stevick, 34 states like Illinois, New York, California and Florida have “opted out” of the federal law and have inducted their own state protections.
Sixteen “choice states” – including Texas – allow debtors to choose between federal and state exemptions. Under federal exemptions, one can protect up to $10,775 of a life insurance policy’s cash value (doubled for married couples). Also, in some states the unused portion of the homestead exemption (real and personal property) may be used for other property, including the cash value from a life insurance policy. Some states require the policy to be in force for one to two years for protection under a state exemption, to prevent using life insurance as a shelter in bankruptcy planning.
In order to be eligible to file bankruptcy under state protections, you must be considered a resident and live in a state for 24 months.
In Illinois, whole life insurance is exempted from creditors to the extent that it is necessary to support a dependent (a spouse and dependent children), but the legal interpretation is up to your bankruptcy judge.
When you file your bankruptcy petition you’ll typically include a schedule or list of your exempt property, which can include your life insurance policy.
Ron Caruthers, a financial planner, who helps individuals pay for college with over funded life insurance policies, says Florida, is the most debtor-friendly state to file bankruptcy since it has a strong homestead exemption. Another debtor-friendly state is Texas, which allows large exemptions for cattle and homesteads.
“It’s why O.J. Simpson took all his assets and moved to Florida and put them into life insurance and a home, since they couldn’t touch either when he filed for bankruptcy,” Caruthers says.
On the opposite end of the spectrum is Arizona. Caruthers says Arizona is the most creditor-friendly state.
Keep in mind that all 50 states are different when it comes to bankruptcy protections, so it’s best to contact a financial planner or bankruptcy lawyer in that state to learn more.
Here are some suggestions for what to look out for before you file for bankruptcy.
Death benefits: How much of the proceeds in the death benefit are protected against creditors (some state have a dollar amount like $5,000 or $10,000 other states allow the entire amount.)
It is important to review how much of your life insurance policy is protected. For example, in California an unmatured policy is exempt up to $11,475 for homeowners filing jointly or separately under code 704 (c ), non-home owners file under 703.140 (b) which allows for up to $11,800. Say your life insurance policy exceeds $11,475 than you can use the wild card exemption of $23,250, which can be applied in part or in whole to the policy as well.
Look up the exemption statistics where you do business because every state is different. Pay close attention to differences in state and federal laws and what parties are protected – the policy owner, beneficiaries, etc.
Mortgage Financing Tips – Pay Points Or Don’t Pay Points?
Here’s How To Know When and If You Should Pay Points
Making the wrong decisions with your mortgage financing could end up costing you thousands of dollars in unnecessary interest or fees. So taking some time to understand the nuances of different loan terms including rates and points can result in significant savings to you over the life of your loan.
There are two types of “points” that your lender may refer to when discussing a loan program’s rates and fees. One type of point is a “discount point” and the other type of point is an “origination point”. These two types of points serve two entirely different purposes, but they are similar in one respect: in both cases a point is equal to one percent of the loan amount. We’re going to focus on discount points in this discussion but it is important that you understand the distinction between these two types of “points”.
An origination point is a fee charged by the lender to originate the loan (which includes taking the application, collecting the required supporting documentation, processing the loan, etc) and is part of where the lender earns his profit on the loan (the lender earns profit by additional means but that is beyond the scope of this report). You should always try to negotiate the lowest possible loan origination points.
A discount point is essentially the present value of the interest that would be earned over time by the lender. This is a little confusing but in simple terms you can reduce the interest rate on your loan by paying the lender discount points upfront. Discount points are generally non-negotiable relative to a specific interest rate. The following example may help with your understanding.
The More You Understand About Discount Points the Better
Hopefully the following example will help you quickly determine the best discount points-to-interest rate for you, how many points should you pay, and what formula is best for you.
If a lender is giving you several options of interest rates and discount points, you need to calculate and analyze the financial consequences of each so that you can ultimately structure the “lowest total cost” mortgage for yourself. For our example let’s assume that you were considering two loans. Both are for $250,000, and both are amortized over 30 years with fixed rates. Remember that one discount point equals 1% of the loan amount:
Option #1: One loan that your lender offers you is 5.5% with 0 discount points ($250,000 X 0.0% = $0.00).
Option #2: The other loan that your lender offers you is 5.0%, but at a cost of 2 discount points ($250,000 X 2.0% = $5,000).
The primary factor that will determine which loan option is better for you (with the lowest total cost) is how long you expect to keep the loan. So, the first thing you need to think about is how long you’re going to live in that home. The average homeowner spends between 5.5 and 7 years in their home before selling for whatever reason.
So, for example sake, let’s say you plan to live in the home five years. Here’s how you determine which loan option is better because it will result in the lowest total cost over 5 years.
Here’s how we calculate that. First of all you need to calculate the loan payment (principal and interest only) for the loans. For a $250,000 loan at 5.5% interest the monthly payment is $1,418.29, and for the same loan amount at 5.0% the monthly payment is $1,340.75.
1. Multiply each payment times 12 (months)
$1,418.29 X 12 = $17,019 (total loan cost/year)
$1,340.75 X 12 = $16,089 (total loan cost/year)
2. Subtract the lesser from the greater
$17,019 – $16,089 = $930 (total payment difference between 5.0% loan and 5.5% loan)
3. DIVIDE that amount into the $$ cost of the points you would pay to determine the number of years it would cost to recover the points paid up front.
$5,000 (cost of points 2.0% X $250,000) / $930 = 5.38 years
In this example if you stay in your home for only five years, you will NOT recoup the additional cost of the discount points you paid up front with the lower payment provided by a lower interest rate. The break-even point in this example is about 5 years and 5 months. So your best bet would be to select loan option #1.
If, however, you planned to keep your home beyond 5 years and 5 months, you’d be better off with loan option #2 (the longer term savings in interest rate will exceed the amount you paid in points – not considering the time value of money).
So, in summary, if, after using this formula you determine that the number of years that it takes to recoup, or break even, is LESS than your anticipated time in your home, you’ll be better off paying the points and getting the lower rate. If the number of years that it takes to recoup, or break even, is higher than you plan to spend in the home, you are better off choosing the higher interest rate and not paying the up-front discount points.
I hope this helps you to see how important it is to understand the important details of your home’s financing, and how important it is to shop for the best rates, terms, and points. If you are fortunate enough to be working with an honest and ethical lender he or she will take the time to explain and show you how to select the best and lowest overall cost mortgage loan for you.
Cash Flow Tailored Lease To Make The Sale
A few years ago, I developed a relationship with a vendor of specialized point of sale equipment, who had not effectively incorporated the use of leasing as a tool to help their clients overcome budget constraints.
One day I was speaking with a sales representative, Paul, over a cup of coffee and asked my usual question, “How’s business?” After crying the blues and blaming everyone but himself for his poor sales results, told me that he wanted out of sales, and felt he was better suited for a job which would provide him with a regular pay check.
Feeling his frustration, I then asked Paul what attracted him to sales, and whether he really, deep down, wanted to leave the profession. He responded by telling me that he enjoyed the freedom, the potential to a lot of money, and more importantly, the tremendous sense of satisfaction he received by making a sale. And then proceeded to say that he really did not want to pack it in.
Having been involved with sales people for a number of years, I offered to take him under my wing and work closely with him for the next month.
My intent was to condition him to start using leasing proactively, and show him how it can be used to close sales. The first thing I asked him to do was to generate a list of “sitting tight” prospects-you know, the ones that were in thinking mode or putting the purchase on hold for a future date. The second thing I asked him to do was to start making appointments with these companies where I would accompany him on the sales call. I gave him one week to do this and get back to me.
Three days later, Paul called saying that he had set an appointment on Tuesday at 10:00 AM with the owner of a company where he had previously provided a quote for 10 systems totaling $280,000. He proceeded to tell me that we are probably wasting our time as he will not be purchasing any point of sales equipment until next year.
The company was a retailer which sold female beauty supplies including specialty soaps, body washes, and other skin care products. The company had 10 locations throughout Western Canada, and wanted to replace their current antiquated system. It was September, Christmas season was coming up, and the client made a decision to put the acquisition on hold until the next year.
So, we met with the client and his opening statement was, “I don’t know why we are meeting again. I thought I made it clear that I am not going to proceed until next year”. I looked over at my protege’ and saw an I told you so smirk on his face, however, the prospect’s comment was music to my ears. I knew that we had a lot of digging to do, however, and with the right strategy and questions, we could quite probably turn this into a sale this year not next year.
I took control and began asking questions.
Here’s how the conversation went…
Me: “So how long have you been looking at replacing your current POS system?”
Client: “About six months.”
Me: “Sounds like you have invested a lot of time in the process.”
Client: “I sure have. I have met with a number of vendors and it is not easy doing a full analysis of the various products available.”
Me: “Have you chosen a vendor or are you still looking at the specifications of more than one product?”
Client: “No, I’m definitely going with Paul’s product, but as I told him, I’m not doing anything until next year.”
Me: “I see. What is your reason for upgrading your current system?”
Client: “We carry a vast number of products, and our current system cannot handle the amount of small ticket inventory. Paul’s system will allow me to better manage ordering procedures, and tell me what items are not moving.”
Me: “Are you telling me that there would be a substantial cost saving, by installing the new system.”
Client: “Absolutely. It is now September, and I just don’t think it is feasible to have it up and running, with the staff fully trained in time for the Christmas season, which by the way begins in early November. I wish I had of started sooner in the year.”
Me: “Paul, is it feasible to have your system fully operational with the staff trained by November 1st.”
Paul: “Absolutely! We have a dedicated team of service technicians and customer support trainers in all of the locations through Western Canada. In addition, we will assign a specific IT specialist to the project who will be available 24/7.”
Me: “It seems clear to me that Paul can meet your deadline and in fact will go there extra mile to ensure that the transition will be seamless. Do you have any reason to doubt him?”
Client: “No. I have checked their references and they seem to deliver on what they commit to. $280,000 is a lot of money you know.”
Me: “I recognize that, however, you did state that there would be substantial savings by replacing your current system.”
Client: “Yes, there are, however, we opened three new stores this year, and I’ not too keen on approaching my bank again for a loan or extension of my line of credit. To be prepared for the Christmas season, I have to use my line to by a massive amount of inventory.”
Me: “If we were to set you up on a 4-year lease at about $7,300 per month, would you be prepared to move ahead and have the new system up and running by November 1st?
Client: I really prefer to own my equipment.”
Me: “With due respect, if a purchase is secured by a bank loan or line of credit, you really do not own the equipment. With a lease, you are in effect creating a separate credit facility outside of your conventional banking relationship. In addition, the lease payments are fully tax deductible.”
Client: “In this business, 70% of my revenues are generated in November and December, and with a lease, I would be stuck with that $7,300 payment for the entire year. In months where my revenues are low.”
Me: “I appreciate that, and in fact you are not unique. We have many clients in similar situations, and have addressed the situations by providing what we call cash flow tailored leases. I we could provide you with a lease where 70% of your payments were made in November and December, and the remaining 30% were spread throughout the remainder of the year, would you be willing to to move ahead with the new equipment today, rather than waiting until next year?”
Client: “You can do that?”
Me: “Absolutely.”
Client: “Sure. I think that would work.”
Me: “In that case, I will prepare some exact numbers for you and come back this afternoon in order to get some credit information as well as your current financial statements. In the meantime, Paul will prepare his documentation, and we will get the order placed.”
Client: “Sounds great. Can you be back here around 2:00? I’ll have my information ready for you.”
Me: “Perfect. See you then.”
There you have it!
A Win-Win-Win situation. Paul got the sale, the client got the much needed point of sale system sooner rather than later, and not to mention, I got the lease
Why was this sale made?
First of all, Paul the sales representative was willing to walk away from the sale today, and wait until next year. He failed to realize that the opportunity was still there, however, he was not aware of the tools and resources available to him to be able to close the sale today. As with many prospects, the client hid the real objection. In this case, the real objection was financial in nature, and due to the expansion during the year, he was reluctant to approach his bank again.
By bringing in a leasing specialist, Paul was able add a new dynamic to the sales process, and ultimately solve the financial issue for his client. This particular situation involved a great deal of creativity in order to firstly identify the needs of the client, and secondly, present a solution which closed the sale.
Naturally a sales representative like Paul would not be expected to have the same level of knowledge as a leasing specialist, however, in order to be properly equipped, should have an awareness of what type of leasing flexibility is available.
This provides an excellent example of how leasing can be used to control and close a sale. Be sure to involve Keltex Financial early in the sales process, and let us help you.
Securing Your Construction Investment
Protecting your construction site with a security presence can help prevent your site from experiencing vandalism or crime. Although most people do not think first of the vulnerable nature of open construction sites, with expensive tools and materials on location, many contractors, and workers on-site throughout the workday with the added complexity of multiple entries, criminals are drawn to these locations. It is imperative to be mindful of security risks for construction sites and be prepared and proactive while planning to manage the site.
Although criminals often use the dark of night to steal property and materials, without monitoring who is coming and going throughout the day can open a site to higher risks. There is a rationale for on-site security both during the day and after hours. Many construction companies seek a security specialist and find the budget to secure the site during the workday and overnight when areas are most vulnerable. Regardless of the location of your site, investing in the front end for security can save millions of dollars and valuable time needed for the successful completion of the project.
Security Guards Protect Your Materials
Anything left out in the open and easily accessible is a temptation for criminals to take. Criminals often steal materials or tools that can be removed from a construction site and resold quickly for cash or returned for store credit as gift cards at home improvement stores. An armed guard can be a deterrent for criminal activity and provide a professional and experienced approach to any circumstances that occur. Trained guards are specifically there to protect your investment and ensure property and materials are safeguarded.
At the highest risk are hand-held tools, construction equipment, lumber, brick, finishing materials, wiring, and even vehicles. Additionally, if a small office is on-site, computers and office equipment are also at risk.
The larger the construction site, the more materials likely to be on hand at any time. It is difficult to notice small amounts of materials that have been stolen until later in the construction process – by that time, the actual theft is far in the past and near impossible to recover. It is near impossible to secure everything that would be tempting to a criminal seeking to make some quick cash. Even if you could accomplish this, there is still the issue of vandalism.
Security presence is also a deterrent for anyone that might consider vandalizing property or materials on your site. Although not a direct loss of materials, the time and money required to remove or cover vandalism can impact a tight construction timeline. Again, in this situation, security can deter vandals from marking equipment or other property within the site boundaries.
Trained security professionals already know what to look for and how to handle any situation that comes up that may threaten your investment or workers. Security guards are also trained to act and protect in emergencies, minimizing disruption to the site and project and any liability from misusing the site.
Undergoing construction is a significant investment, regardless of how large a project is or how remote the location. Any open construction sites are at risk. Having a reputable security company provide you with trained and professional guards minimizes the chance of your site becoming a victim of crime or vandalism. Hiring capable and well-trained security guards allows construction managers peace of mind after hours and ensures theft and vandalism will not cause a delay in production.
A security specialist can help determine the best way to protect your investment during the workday and after-hours. Staffing security guards with experience on construction sites provide expertise and knowledge with trained eyes to see potential risks before they happen and the training to manage situations as they occur.
As large construction projects, such as malls, housing, and venue builds are underway, the question should not be IF there should be a security presence, but HOW MUCH of a security presence is required to protect the investment made to see the project through.
