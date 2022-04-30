Finance
How to Apply For Thailand Work Permit
All foreign nationals who work in Thailand are required to possess a work permit at all time. A Thai Work permit is a blue booklet which authorizes a foreign national to work in Thailand. Specified therein are information in connection with his/her employment such as the company, position, location of office and the corresponding validity period. The Thailand Department of Labor is the governmental agency responsible for issuing this type of permit.
If the foreign national is presently outside Thailand, the process application for Thai work permit may be divided into two phases.
First Phase: Non-Immigrant Thailand Visa Category “B”
The foreign national, as a prerequisite to applying for a Thai work permit, is required to have a Non-Immigrant Visa category “B” or Thailand business visa. It may either be for a single entry with three months validity or multiple entries with one year validity which is issued by the Royal Thai Embassy or Royal Thai Consulate.
The documents essential for the Thailand visa application are as follows:
- Passport or travel document with at least twelve months validity
- Thai Visa Application form
- Recent passport-sized photograph
- Proof of adequate finance of 20,000.00 THB per person and 40,000.00 THB per family
- Letter of approval from the Ministry of Labour (it is called a WP2)
- Thai Company Registration paperwork of hiring company in Thailand (such as the Thai business registration, certificate and all the financial documents)
- Copy of previous Thai work permit and alien income tax (if applicable)
Second Phase: Thai Work Permit
Upon approval of the application for the non-immigrant Thailand visa “B”, the next step is to request before the Office of Foreign Workers Administration which is under the Thailand Department of Employment, Ministry of Labour for a Thai work permit.
But first, it must be proven that he/she met the qualifications provided by the Thai law. He/ she must be legally residing or permitted to temporarily stay in Thailand and is both physically and mentally healthy. Persons suffering from tuberculosis, syphilis, leprosy, elephantiasis, drug addiction and alcoholism are strictly prohibited from having a work permit in Thailand.
This permit may only be issued if the applicant will be engaged in an occupation which matches his/her education and skill. Furthermore, there are 39 reserved occupations for Thais. These occupations are provided in Royal decree B.E. 2522 and violation thereof is punishable by up to five years imprisonment and/or fine of 2,000 to 10,000 THB.
The application for Thai work permit has to be accompanied by the following requirements:
- Recent photograph taken within the last six months (best taken with suit and tie)
- Certificate duly signed the Thai employer stating the need to employ a foreigner
- Applicant’s education certificate and job experience record
- Medical certificate issued within the last six month reflecting that he is free from any of the prohibited diseases
- Passport and Certificate of Permanent Residence and Certificate of Alien
- Map of location of company or enterprise
In most cases if the application is approved, it shall be issued with a maximum of one year validity. The validity period may be shorter if the requested period is no longer than a year. The Thai government has introduced a new two year work permit. It is available to certain Thai companies who meet the financial requirements for company revenue.
Blackberry Apps, Themes, and Music
The Blackberry device line up is impressive: Blackberry Tour, Storm, Curve, Pearl, Pearl Flip, World Edition, just to name a few. These are constantly being revamped and new devices are added to the line up at a rapid rate. Regardless of which model you use, learning how to personalize your Blackberry phone can be a fun and rewarding experience. A customized user friendly Blackberry is what turns the regular Blackberry user into a Blackberry fanatic or fiend, also known as a crackberry addict!
So, how do you go about personalizing a Blackberry? There are a few things that you can do to add games, music, themes, or other apps quickly so they can be used right away.
Download the Blackberry App World. Some models will have this under the menu, if you don’t see it use your search browser to get the download link. Blackberry App World provides an easy to use interface for downloading and installing both free apps and other apps that cost money. Once you have it downloaded, search for apps by category, by name, or by top downloads. Once you find an app that you want, simply follow the directions provided. If you are going to buy an application, you need to have a Pay Pal account to complete the transaction.
Read about what other Blackberry owners are using.There are some great Blackberry related forums that you can browse. This can provide you with the latest and greatest themes, apps, games, and even phone reviews. For example, forums such as Yahoo Answers allows you to post a question or view answers for a specific keyword such as Blackberry or iBerry theme.
Experiment with your Blackberry. Part of the fun of owning a Blackberry is learning about it and playing with it as kids do with new toys. Search the menu options, change the fonts, use convenience keys and the auto text functions, and download free apps and play with them. Being hands on with the phone is the quickest way to learn about it and to become familiar with different features and programs.
Having used Blackberry devices for both personal and business use over the years, I have found some applications that helped customize my device. I no longer need to carry an I-Pod or digital camera and some great information is right at my fingertips. So what apps are they? Here are a few of my favorite free apps:
Pandora Radio. This internet radio app allows you to create your own radio stations instantly based on the artist you choose. You can add up to 100 of these, the only restriction is you can not skip more then 6 songs on one station in a one hour time frame.
Google Maps. Google Maps has provided me step by step directions to locations in my own city and on business or personal trips as well. Having the ability to find businesses or addresses and get immediate directions is very useful. Not only that, it also has the street view function that provides a realistic picture of an address or building.
Bloomberg Mobile. This app provides news, stock quotes, company descriptions, price charts, custom stock lists, and much more.
Weather Eye. Allows you to quickly view current weather conditions as well as short and long term forecasts.
If you think there are a large number of Blackberry devices available, the amount of games, themes, music, and other apps for them is much larger. Having so many options can be confusing at times so take your time finding new options and apps to continue customizing and improving your Blackberry user experience.
How to Make Money With E-Currency Exchange
The internet is resourceful, we all know that but one of its amazing benefits is making money online through different ways and means. One of these ways is the currency trading or exchange. In order to start this form of business, all one needs is the internet connection, almost an hour a day of his/ her time and sound knowledge of English.
Now you don’t have to be a financial ‘guru’ or a Wall Street analyst to do this. There are several online courses which give you a fair idea of what should be done and you can get started on your own home business for a little investment.
This form of trade thrives on online exchange of currency, which means the trade is real time and happens over the cyber-space. This form of business is accessible from any part of the globe which means you can make money anywhere as long as you have internet connectivity. This is how it works:
o Take up an online course on e-currency trading. There are several available on internet to choose from. Chose the one that best suits your expectation and budget. Make sure it has phone support and online public forums where you can exchange ideas.
o Invest on buying trading share, globally. This is your business portfolio. As the shares start gaining momentum in different countries, their value or NVT rise. You have to wait till their value reaches an amount of $ 5000.
o Once you have a portfolio worth $ 5000 and above, you can apply for something called ‘console’. This enables you to trade online currencies on behalf of your online traders.
o Each transaction you process, you will get a fee of 6% of the value of the transaction.
o You can either collect these fees as your personal profit or reinvest the same
This is a great way of making money and has high returns in long run.
Understanding Opportunity Cost When Investing In Property
While most investors have got involved in property investing because they understand the opportunities to make money through leverage and capital growth or high yields, I still see and hear of many who do not fully understand opportunity cost.
Remember anyone that gets into property is usually in it to generate money or income – how many deals/properties you own is insignificant.
So what does opportunity cost mean?
Well according to the encyclopedia, “Opportunity cost is a term used in economics, to mean the cost of something in terms of an opportunity foregone (and the benefits that could be received from that opportunity), or the most valuable foregone alternative. For example, if a city decides to build a hospital on vacant land that it owns, the opportunity cost is some other thing that might have been done with the land and construction funds instead. In building the hospital, the city has forgone the opportunity to build a sporting center on that land, or a parking lot, or the ability to sell the land to reduce the city’s debt, and so on.”
So in property investing terms, if an investor decides to invest £50k in a property in for example Wales, the opportunity cost would be what he could have made by investing in Spain, Ireland or Dubai. Or similarly if an investor decides to keep equity of 50k in a property, the opportunity cost is what he/she could alternatively have invested this money in and the resultant value.
Now again this will depend on your specific strategy – and many people are not too concerned about opportunity cost, they are just keen to buy 1-2 properties that can hold onto for 15-25 years to use as a pension. That is fine if that is your strategy – but for me that is too broad a strategy, carries risks and is not maximising the opportunities available.
For me I have always had a philosophy, rightly or wrongly, that I should always be working my money hard. What does this mean? Well as soon as I feel my money has made a significant return and the returns are likely to drop off, compared to other possibilities, then I will look at realising my profits and investing elsewhere ie when I feel the opportunity elsewhere is greater than the current opportunity.
The great thing with property is this does not necessarily mean selling, as you can refinance, and invest money elsewhere.
This is no different to any other type of investing, such as buying stocks and shares – you make/lose your money depending on what price you paid, and what price you sold at – although clearly with property is good opportunity to earn a regular income as well – if hold onto for 15-25 years you should make money, but most likely will be a few scares along the way!
To be a successful investor, must know when to enter the market, and leave the market. And the people that do best buy low, and sell high!
I’ll give an example – while buying off plan has now got a bit of stick in the UK – I have done it successfully over the last few years – but the key is having a clear strategy.
For example, by doing all my due diligence I have managed to buy property at the right price in right location, but then sold on within a year of completion as I felt that was the period I would see the maximum returns in – and opportunities would be greater elsewhere over the next 3 years.
So to go through the numbers, I have just sold one that I bought off plan last year 12 months before completion. I bought at a price that was already £10k below market value based on my research in an area that had little buy to let competition. This was secured with only a £5k deposit. On completion, I put another £28k into deposit – so tied up £33k of my own money. There was no stamp duty in this area.
I then put on market on completion, now even with things slowing down in the area, I have just sold it for a £23k profit. So I tied up £5k for 1 year, and a further £28k for 6 months, to get back £56k.
Why did I sell? Did I consider refinancing?
My first choice would have been to refinance and let out, but the rental would not have stacked up. So while the rental would have stacked up at the price I paid for the property, I would have had 56k in equity sat not doing very much for me. So as I do not forecast huge capital growth in the area over the next 3-5 years, and the yield was not attractive enough for me it was best for me to release this equity and find another investment – ie I felt there were better opportunities for me to spend my £56,000 on, to generate more money.
Now clearly when are looking into the future is element of risk and speculation and are no definite answers – so you are having to forecast as well as you can with the data currently available ie how you forecast interest rates, buying/selling costs, supply and demand, employment, the overall economy and market sentiment over the next time period in the markets/regions you are investing/looking to invest in.
Although opportunity cost can be hard to quantify, its effect is universal and very real on the individual level. The principle behind the economic concept of opportunity cost applies to all decisions, not just economic ones, for example when Steven Gerrard decided to stay with Liverpool last summer, his home club and where he is captain, the opportunity cost was what he could have achieved if he had moved to Chelsea. It will be interesting to see what he decides this summer- he may now feel the opportunity cost is too great to turn down.
Hope this makes sense, and remember to consider opportunity cost when next making an investment decision.
