How to Become a Millionaire During National Youth Service (NYSC): How to Win the Best Corper Award
Personal community development service is an initiative of the NYSC that seeks to encourage corpers to contribute meaningfully to the communities they are serving. The foremost aim of the PCDS is to encourage corps members to identify the felt needs of the community, mobilize resources within the community and provide such needs.
Therefore, the main aim of PCDS is to improve the standard of living of the community through the innovative idea of corps members. It entails the identification of a problem in your place of primary assignment, seeking financial and other assistance within the community and using these resources to solve the identified problem. In another perspective, it is the process whereby a corps member embarks on a selfless project with the aim of solving problems faced by the people of a particular community.
At the end of the service year of every batch, the personal community development service department of the NYSC will select the most outstanding PCDS embarked by corps members. The selection is based on certain standards. The overall best PCDS project will be selected, the second best will also be picked, and so on. The most outstanding will receive a state award, while others will receive local government, company, individual or other awards. The national award winner is determined by a comparing the PCDS project of all the state award winners. The best among them will receive the NYSC national award. The national award attracts mouth watering rewards that no corper can resist.
Therefore, open your eyes, so you can see opportunities to render selfless service to humanity. On the other hand, you are attracting wealth and fame. Each time you see a problem in your place of primary assignment, rejoice instead of complaining. The truth is that “no problems or needs, no awards.”
I have to state categorically that it is not every problem or need that you see in the community will make a good or viable PCDS project. There are some projects that are not necessary, so overlook them. It is also important to state that a corper embarking on a PCDS project must possess or develop certain character that will make their goal achievable. You must be humble, diligent, trustworthy, accountable, and respectful and so on. I have explained some of the unavoidable qualities of a viable PCDS below.
Problem Solving
A viable PCDS is the one that identifies and solves the felt needs of the people. That is, it seeks to solve one or more pressing needs or problems facing the community. It must have the aim of solving a problem affecting the community negatively. It should solve and not cause problems.
Selfless
The sole focus of a good PCDS is not to make profit. Every corps member should know that PCDS is not a business concern, so don’t expect profit. It should be profitable to the community and not you. Never embark on a PDCS because you want to mobilize funds and divert some of them for personal use. This act is against the rules and regulation guiding PCDS. Your main aim should be to alleviate the sufferings of the members of the community and not personal gains.
Improve Living Standard
If your personal CDS is not geared towards providing goods or service that will positively touch the lives of people in a particular community, then it is not a good one. It should be a project that the community will appreciate. The project’s impact should lift the people’s standard of living. If you drill a borehole for community that lack good drinking water, then you have done well. The Construction of a classroom block for a school with insufficient class room is splendid. Conducting a health or any other productive seminar is also wonderful.
Durable
The project’s impact must be felt for a long time. The project should not be like a vapour, that just appear and disappear. It must have durable impact on the people. Its impact must be felt by the people for a very long time. Organizing a party or bash in the community is not a viable PCDS. Its positive effect should last for a considerable period. The community members should be able to celebrate the project years after you have passed out. People must see the impact and remember you after sometime.
Efficient
The cost of the project should not be greater than its impact. It must be cost effective. Resources should not be wasted during its development. The project must worth its cost of production. Therefore, you must ensure that the best but less-expensive resources are used to accomplish your project.
Innovative
Some viable PCDS projects are a new idea or an improvement on an existing one. Your project must stand out from the crowd. It must ‘go the extra mile’. Rampant projects attract lesser attention. There are some PCDS projects that can “pull” the Director-General from Abuja to your community for the commissioning. If the project is new, its fame will spread seamlessly. Introduce something fresh and you will draw the attention of the community, top NYSC and government officials.
Achievable
Please don’t go for project that you might not be able to accomplish within your service year. Nothing is impossible, but there are some PCDS projects that might never be accomplished in years. It is important to consider the cost of the project as well the period of development. This is vital because abandoned project is not acceptable.
Acceptable
The project must be appreciated by the community members. It must not be in conflict with the people’s culture, tradition or religion. You must seek the advice of the Local government authority, community leaders, youths and other members. Ensure that they approve the project before you start executing it. Imposing unacceptable project on the community may lead to stiff resistance.
Accountable
All the financial and material implications of the project must be true, fair and clear. The financial statement of the project must be comprehensive and correct. Therefore, you need to keep accurate records of all the financial and material transactions that took place from the beginning to the end of the project. Take note of your income and expenditure because the NYSC is very interested in your financial statement.
Effective
The project must produce the anticipated result when completed. The impact must be visible. It must touch the lives of the people positively. Don’t embark on an abstract PCDC. Let the impact be felt immediately after completion. The community member should see their plant blossoming; if the project is on improving agricultural products. Student should be seen using the newly constructed classroom blocks.
Felt Need
The aim of a viable PCDS is to solve or satisfy the felt need of the community. The community might have so many problems; the felt need is the most pressing need in the community. It is the problem that everybody or majority of the people feels its negative impact. Put differently, it is the major or cardinal problem facing a particular community. In fact, it occupies the first position in the community’s scale of preference. A school classroom block with leaking roofs has no business with insufficient lockers. You must, first of all, repair the roofs before the lockers will emerge as the school’s felt need. A community without a good source of water doesn’t need an internet facility. The community needs water more than the latter.
Personal Community Development Service Procedures
This process is relative and subject to change. It might vary in different states, so it is important for you to follow the directive of the community development service officer in your locality. However, the process stated below, will serve as a guide.
Identification of need or problem
Firstly, you must observe and identify a particular need in the community that you think should be solved. It must be a felt need for it to be recommended or approved. Solving the identified problem must uplift the living standard of the people in the community. It must touch the people positively. Just locate a problem you want to solve.
Gather information
This is the enquiry stage. You must undertake the task of knowing the cultural, political, commercial, religious and environmental effects of the project. You must meet the traditional ruler, councilor, youths, elders and women of the community. It is necessary, mostly in rural areas because they respect their cultures and tradition. This is the stage where your project will be tested to ascertain its viability. You also need to contact your Local Government inspector (NYSC officials) for advice.
Feasibility studies
You must carry out an in-depth analysis of the proposed project. Get all the useful information you need to successfully execute the project. You must know the quantity and /or quantities of material, human and financial resources that will be required to facilitate the project’s execution. Ensure you get information on everything you need to make the personal CDS a success. Do not neglect any part of the project because every aspect is important.
Feasibility studies will also ascertain the achievability of the project. It will give you a pre-knowledge of calibre of project you are embarking on. Feasibility studies will give you either the” green light” or the “red one.” Ensure that you understand the project and the means of accomplishing it. Seek advice from corper’s that had undertaken CDS projects.
Write and Submit Proposal
The permission to carry out or embark on personal CDS comes from the NYSC secretariat. The NYSC must permit you before you start your PCDS. Therefore, you must write and submit your proposal seeking their permission. Your proposal must state the problem you seek to solve, why you intend to solve the problem, how you will solve the problem, what are the means of solving the problem and what are the benefits of solving the problem. That is, it must contain comprehensive information of the need or problem, the importance of the need, how the need will be met and the benefits of the project.
It must also state clearly the reason and importance of the project, as well as the financial, material and human resources that will be needed to accomplish the project. How the project will be financed is of utmost importance. You are not allowed to finance it from your personal income. The resources must come from the community. You must have sponsors from the community. The NYSC is also interested in the durability of the project; if its life span is above one year the NYSC will want to know how the business will survive even in your absence.
After writing the proposal, you must submit to the relevant NYSC officials. Please don’t submit and relax, you must follow it up. Remind the NYSC official constantly about your proposal. You might be asked to make some corrections or amendments. Do it and remain focused.
Approval
If your project is approved, you have the authority to start executing the contents of your proposal and feasibility studies. The approval is what guarantees the backing of the NYSC. Never carryout a personal CDS project without the NYSC approval.
Mobilization of Resources
Mobilization of resources entails the process of seeking and acquiring the relevant resources (Financial, Material, human. etc.), needed for the actualization of the proposed project (PCDS). It involves seeking for funds and other resources to finance your personal CDS. As stated earlier, the fund must be sourced from the people of the state, local government or community. A corper cannot finance his CDS.
This is the stage where the corps member is expected to seek funds from people and organizations in the community. You can source for funds from state government officials, traditional ruler, local government officials, councilors, elders, head of agencies, industrialists, etc. Funds can also come from organization like companies, ministries, NGO and other agencies. Note that corpers are social workers, and every social worker is respected. They are always welcome anywhere they go because they are agents of positive change.
Meet these people and organizations; tell them confidently about your project. Educate them on the problem in the community, state the solution and announce to them the benefits of satisfying the need. After this enlightenment, table the financial and material implications. If possible go with the feasibility studies and the approval letter from the NYSC. Tell them that they can be part of this positive transformation. Inform them that their moral, financial and material support is needed. You can also meet with the youth leader, if the youths can contribute to the human resources.
Execution
Immediately all the required resources are available, start the project. Ensure that all the materials needed are on ground; don’t rely on pledges because people cannot be trusted. Never rely on anybody no matter his position or status. It is better you don’t start a project that will be hampered by lack of resources. Abandoned or uncompleted project is a taboo; it is not acceptable.
My millionaire corper, ensure that the resources available are effectively and efficiently utilizes in the process of implementation. There must be accurate, up- to- date and comprehensive records of all the financial, material and other transactions that transpired in the process of execution. It is also important to complete the project within the period approval by the NYSC secretariat.
Commissioning
This stage is a very important one. It is performed after the total completion of the project. The project has to be formally declared opened for operations by an invited very-important-personality, It might be a topmost NYSC official, government office holder, successful industrialist or businessman, etc. The quality of the project will determine who will attend the commissioning. Ensure that you attract mostly top NYSC officials and political office holders. Go to their offices invite them, get their contact and remind them of the event.
A female corps member attracted more than six state commissioners to her CDC commissioning. It was just a project to celebrate Nigeria’s fifty years anniversary.
A corper in Akwa-Ibom was very lucky that his project was commissioned during the Director- General’s visit to the state. The DG commissioned the project, and the corper was awarded the best corper of the state.
Try as much as possible to attract influential and well meaning Nigerians. It is possible to pull the state governor and the state coordinator. If you work in a Federal ministry invite the minister. Invite your company’s Chief Executive officers. By all legal means ensure that you drag “VIPs” to the project commissioning.
You will win an award when your project is of standard and well publicized. If your project is outstanding but not known by top NYSC officials and the general public, you may hardly win an award. Most corps members undertook wonderful projects but did not win any award because their PCDS was not properly publicized. Ensure your project is well recognized; if possible go on air, through the radio, internet, television, etc.
Submission of Report
After the successful execution and commissioning of the project, you have to prepare a report containing a true and fair representation of the financial, material and other transaction that facilitated the materialization of the PCDS. It must be clear, accurate and comprehensive. This report will be submitted to the NYSC for proper scrutiny. That is why it is important to take record of all the transactions that transpired from the mobilization to the commissioning stage.
Never manipulate the records, because of personal gains. Remember, your aim is not to make profit but to touch lives positively. If your fraud is dictated you will face severe punishment because it is against the NYSC (PCDS) code of conduct.
How to Apply For Thailand Work Permit
All foreign nationals who work in Thailand are required to possess a work permit at all time. A Thai Work permit is a blue booklet which authorizes a foreign national to work in Thailand. Specified therein are information in connection with his/her employment such as the company, position, location of office and the corresponding validity period. The Thailand Department of Labor is the governmental agency responsible for issuing this type of permit.
If the foreign national is presently outside Thailand, the process application for Thai work permit may be divided into two phases.
First Phase: Non-Immigrant Thailand Visa Category “B”
The foreign national, as a prerequisite to applying for a Thai work permit, is required to have a Non-Immigrant Visa category “B” or Thailand business visa. It may either be for a single entry with three months validity or multiple entries with one year validity which is issued by the Royal Thai Embassy or Royal Thai Consulate.
The documents essential for the Thailand visa application are as follows:
- Passport or travel document with at least twelve months validity
- Thai Visa Application form
- Recent passport-sized photograph
- Proof of adequate finance of 20,000.00 THB per person and 40,000.00 THB per family
- Letter of approval from the Ministry of Labour (it is called a WP2)
- Thai Company Registration paperwork of hiring company in Thailand (such as the Thai business registration, certificate and all the financial documents)
- Copy of previous Thai work permit and alien income tax (if applicable)
Second Phase: Thai Work Permit
Upon approval of the application for the non-immigrant Thailand visa “B”, the next step is to request before the Office of Foreign Workers Administration which is under the Thailand Department of Employment, Ministry of Labour for a Thai work permit.
But first, it must be proven that he/she met the qualifications provided by the Thai law. He/ she must be legally residing or permitted to temporarily stay in Thailand and is both physically and mentally healthy. Persons suffering from tuberculosis, syphilis, leprosy, elephantiasis, drug addiction and alcoholism are strictly prohibited from having a work permit in Thailand.
This permit may only be issued if the applicant will be engaged in an occupation which matches his/her education and skill. Furthermore, there are 39 reserved occupations for Thais. These occupations are provided in Royal decree B.E. 2522 and violation thereof is punishable by up to five years imprisonment and/or fine of 2,000 to 10,000 THB.
The application for Thai work permit has to be accompanied by the following requirements:
- Recent photograph taken within the last six months (best taken with suit and tie)
- Certificate duly signed the Thai employer stating the need to employ a foreigner
- Applicant’s education certificate and job experience record
- Medical certificate issued within the last six month reflecting that he is free from any of the prohibited diseases
- Passport and Certificate of Permanent Residence and Certificate of Alien
- Map of location of company or enterprise
In most cases if the application is approved, it shall be issued with a maximum of one year validity. The validity period may be shorter if the requested period is no longer than a year. The Thai government has introduced a new two year work permit. It is available to certain Thai companies who meet the financial requirements for company revenue.
Blackberry Apps, Themes, and Music
The Blackberry device line up is impressive: Blackberry Tour, Storm, Curve, Pearl, Pearl Flip, World Edition, just to name a few. These are constantly being revamped and new devices are added to the line up at a rapid rate. Regardless of which model you use, learning how to personalize your Blackberry phone can be a fun and rewarding experience. A customized user friendly Blackberry is what turns the regular Blackberry user into a Blackberry fanatic or fiend, also known as a crackberry addict!
So, how do you go about personalizing a Blackberry? There are a few things that you can do to add games, music, themes, or other apps quickly so they can be used right away.
Download the Blackberry App World. Some models will have this under the menu, if you don’t see it use your search browser to get the download link. Blackberry App World provides an easy to use interface for downloading and installing both free apps and other apps that cost money. Once you have it downloaded, search for apps by category, by name, or by top downloads. Once you find an app that you want, simply follow the directions provided. If you are going to buy an application, you need to have a Pay Pal account to complete the transaction.
Read about what other Blackberry owners are using.There are some great Blackberry related forums that you can browse. This can provide you with the latest and greatest themes, apps, games, and even phone reviews. For example, forums such as Yahoo Answers allows you to post a question or view answers for a specific keyword such as Blackberry or iBerry theme.
Experiment with your Blackberry. Part of the fun of owning a Blackberry is learning about it and playing with it as kids do with new toys. Search the menu options, change the fonts, use convenience keys and the auto text functions, and download free apps and play with them. Being hands on with the phone is the quickest way to learn about it and to become familiar with different features and programs.
Having used Blackberry devices for both personal and business use over the years, I have found some applications that helped customize my device. I no longer need to carry an I-Pod or digital camera and some great information is right at my fingertips. So what apps are they? Here are a few of my favorite free apps:
Pandora Radio. This internet radio app allows you to create your own radio stations instantly based on the artist you choose. You can add up to 100 of these, the only restriction is you can not skip more then 6 songs on one station in a one hour time frame.
Google Maps. Google Maps has provided me step by step directions to locations in my own city and on business or personal trips as well. Having the ability to find businesses or addresses and get immediate directions is very useful. Not only that, it also has the street view function that provides a realistic picture of an address or building.
Bloomberg Mobile. This app provides news, stock quotes, company descriptions, price charts, custom stock lists, and much more.
Weather Eye. Allows you to quickly view current weather conditions as well as short and long term forecasts.
If you think there are a large number of Blackberry devices available, the amount of games, themes, music, and other apps for them is much larger. Having so many options can be confusing at times so take your time finding new options and apps to continue customizing and improving your Blackberry user experience.
How to Make Money With E-Currency Exchange
The internet is resourceful, we all know that but one of its amazing benefits is making money online through different ways and means. One of these ways is the currency trading or exchange. In order to start this form of business, all one needs is the internet connection, almost an hour a day of his/ her time and sound knowledge of English.
Now you don’t have to be a financial ‘guru’ or a Wall Street analyst to do this. There are several online courses which give you a fair idea of what should be done and you can get started on your own home business for a little investment.
This form of trade thrives on online exchange of currency, which means the trade is real time and happens over the cyber-space. This form of business is accessible from any part of the globe which means you can make money anywhere as long as you have internet connectivity. This is how it works:
o Take up an online course on e-currency trading. There are several available on internet to choose from. Chose the one that best suits your expectation and budget. Make sure it has phone support and online public forums where you can exchange ideas.
o Invest on buying trading share, globally. This is your business portfolio. As the shares start gaining momentum in different countries, their value or NVT rise. You have to wait till their value reaches an amount of $ 5000.
o Once you have a portfolio worth $ 5000 and above, you can apply for something called ‘console’. This enables you to trade online currencies on behalf of your online traders.
o Each transaction you process, you will get a fee of 6% of the value of the transaction.
o You can either collect these fees as your personal profit or reinvest the same
This is a great way of making money and has high returns in long run.
