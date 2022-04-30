Finance
Impact of Branding on the Marketing Mix
The impact of branding on the marketing mix is seen in every aspect of our society. The ability for consumers to identify with your brand and associate it with a product is a powerful tool in marketing. The more you are recognized, the more you will be thought of when the needs for your products arise.
1) Brand Names – Coke, Pepsi, Nike… When you see the words, you imagine the products, the logos, maybe even the times you used the products. This is a wonderful thing if you are one of these companies. These are what we call brand names. Branding that is so powerful that the products take on an air of being the best or the most popular automatically.
2) Lifestyles – Some brands even illicit behavior traits and lifestyles. Raiders, No Fear, Bob Marley… these are symbols that have taken on an almost iconic brand. Many have associated the brand with the feeling of the brand and have modeled their lifestyle to fit that feeling. They decorate their vehicles and homes, choose clothing, and buy other products that they now identify with.
3) Presence – You need to set a bran for yourself and get it out there. It is very important to consider the style and tone you will be setting for your company and company presence. In time, the brand you make for yourself will stick and you will have issues to confront if you try to change it. Just think of the new coke issue and you will understand. People like what they are used to. Choose wisely and you will be pleased with the persona your company takes on with your branding efforts.
The ultimate impact of branding on the marketing mix is in your sales. If your customers are comfortable with the company that they have come to know, they will continue to purchase from your company. Setting up your branding is one small aspect of marketing, but an important one. A good mentoring and education system in marketing can help you understand branding and other aspects of marketing much better.
Finance
Easy Ways to Advertise
Advertising your business does not have to be rocket science. There are many easy ways to advertise your business. Learning one technique and mastering it will give you the best results. The technique you decide to choose should be fun and allow you to show your personality. If you are using a method that is boring to you then you will not be motivated to keep doing it.
Video marketing is one of the easy ways to advertise. If you do not mind being in front of a camera and all over the internet placing a video on YouTube is pretty simple. If you are not comfortable in front of a camera test out a few videos and see your progress. If you are still not comfortable, then another method might work better for you.
Article marketing is another easy way to advertise your business. You do not need to be an expert writer in order to get your content and website on Google. All you need is proper spelling and grammar to get views to your content. If you post 3 articles a week and have great keywords, you will see lots of traffic and visits to your site.
Social media marketing on Twitter and Facebook work really well for some people. If you are on Facebook every day, it wouldn’t hurt to post a few links on your profile and on your status. Just make sure you are not spamming your friends and be yourself. The same goes for Twitter, you can post a link in your profile and Tweet about your business and related items.
Other easy ways to advertise include forum posting, blogs and email list marketing. Choose your favourite method and master it in order to see the best results. Do not give up; marketing the easy way will take time, practice and patience!
Good luck!
– Lark Miller
Finance
7 Important Functions Of Logistic Companies
Logistics is a systematic process where the goods are transferred from the place of production to the point of consumption. There are some listed functions that are the liability of a Logistic Company. These functions are very important as they make the storing or movement process timely and convenient.
Weighing the 7 Extensive Functions of Top Logistic Companies
Processing Of the Order
The initial and valuable function of these agencies is to generate the order asked by the clients. The orders are made on the basis of specifications asked by the customers like delivery payment, payment methods, product descriptions, time period and much more. The orders are received online and are alterable as per the customer’s desire. This function is utmost important for the organizations as they can easily ascertain the future requirements like the stocks to be consumed and much more.
Managing the Stocks
For any top logistic company, it is necessary to maintain the adequate amount of stock or goods in order to meet the shortage or contingencies. This particular function is a balance between the Customer’s demand and the availability of the stock. The certain costs are needed to be evaluated like carrying costs, inventory costs and much more.
Warehousing Service
A warehouse is a place or a building where the finished goods are stocked or retained until demanded by the customers for use. The various decisions regarding the no. of warehouses, their location, design, ownership, and layout are taken place.
Transport Facilities
The next function of these companies is to select the steady and reliable source of delivering the goods to end users duly. Decisions like mode of transportation and cost to be incurred are taken place. Other factors like nature of the goods are also measured and a suitable mode is then selected on the basis of urgency.
Handling Of Material or Product
The other function of these companies is to assure that the product to be delivered is safeguarded with proper protection in order to avoid the hazard. The decisions like automation of handling, the volume of material to be protected, the requirement of the speed for movement of goods and much more are taken place.
Packaging
Another function of these agencies is to prepare a secured packaging of the material while dispatching it to the retailers or wholesalers. It is important to cover the commodities with a careful packaging so that they are not soiled.
Providing the Every Information throughout the Process
The logistic companies work with a mechanism of exchanging information throughout the process. From order processing to dispatching, they provide the very useful information to the various stakeholders through well devised IT tools and software.
Finance
Free Listing in Google Using WordPress
Did you know you can list for Free in Google with WordPress? Not too long ago, Google came up with a new concept called “Google Sitemaps”.
With Google Sitemaps, you can generate an ‘xml’ file of your entire site, and submit it to Google using your Google Account.
One of the main objectives of Google Sitemaps is to help update Google’s search engine of any changes or updates to your site.
Once Google has received your Sitemap file, it will be able to keep track of changes to your site. It’s actuall a win-win for both parties.
So how does WordPress come into the picture?
If you didn’t know, WordPress is a very popular free blogging software for building and running blogs.
And because of it’s popularity, WordPress users has developed a ton of plugins to be used with WordPress.
One of these is actually a Google Sitemap plugin for WordPress. Once installed, you just need to activate it and it automatically generates a Google compliant sitemap for
you.
Only thing left to do is to submit this sitemap file to Google…and you’ve gotten yourself a free listing in Google.
If you’re new to WordPress, do check out my “WordPress Videos” course. With over 40 video tutorials, I’ll show you how to get a free listing in Google and unleash the power of your WordPress blogs.
[http://www.wordpressvideos.com]
Previewing Day 2 of the NFL draft: Ravens picks, needs and potential targets in second, third round
Impact of Branding on the Marketing Mix
More MN inmates to be eligible for federal aid for college classes
Minnesota lawmakers finish deal on unemployment trust fund, front-line worker bonuses
Easy Ways to Advertise
First recent US case of human bird flu confirmed in Colorado
7 Important Functions Of Logistic Companies
Republican Michelle Benson suspends campaign for MN governor
How a bunch of ‘random shirts’ featuring Wild players brought out the best in this team
MLB hands Trevor Bauer 2-year ban for violating league’s domestic violence policy
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain1 week ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Sports4 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations