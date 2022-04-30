Share Pin 0 Shares

The impact of branding on the marketing mix is seen in every aspect of our society. The ability for consumers to identify with your brand and associate it with a product is a powerful tool in marketing. The more you are recognized, the more you will be thought of when the needs for your products arise.

1) Brand Names – Coke, Pepsi, Nike… When you see the words, you imagine the products, the logos, maybe even the times you used the products. This is a wonderful thing if you are one of these companies. These are what we call brand names. Branding that is so powerful that the products take on an air of being the best or the most popular automatically.

2) Lifestyles – Some brands even illicit behavior traits and lifestyles. Raiders, No Fear, Bob Marley… these are symbols that have taken on an almost iconic brand. Many have associated the brand with the feeling of the brand and have modeled their lifestyle to fit that feeling. They decorate their vehicles and homes, choose clothing, and buy other products that they now identify with.

3) Presence – You need to set a bran for yourself and get it out there. It is very important to consider the style and tone you will be setting for your company and company presence. In time, the brand you make for yourself will stick and you will have issues to confront if you try to change it. Just think of the new coke issue and you will understand. People like what they are used to. Choose wisely and you will be pleased with the persona your company takes on with your branding efforts.

The ultimate impact of branding on the marketing mix is in your sales. If your customers are comfortable with the company that they have come to know, they will continue to purchase from your company. Setting up your branding is one small aspect of marketing, but an important one. A good mentoring and education system in marketing can help you understand branding and other aspects of marketing much better.