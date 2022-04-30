News
Indianapolis Colts select Maryland safety Nick Cross in third round of 2022 NFL draft
The Indianapolis Colts traded up and selected Maryland junior safety Nick Cross with the 96th overall pick in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft Friday night.
He is the first Terps player selected, making it five straight years a Maryland player has been drafted.
Cross joins the Colts after finishing second on the Terps in tackles (66), including 3 1/2 for loss, to go with three sacks, four pass breakups and three takeaways last season.
The Bowie native watched his stock rise during the draft process after running the 40-yard dash in 4.34 seconds, the fastest among safeties at the NFL scouting combine in March.
Cross is the first Maryland safety to be drafted since Antoine Brooks, who was taken in the sixth round by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2020. Brooks won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams this past season.
The 6-foot, 212-pound Cross, a three-time All-Big Ten honorable mention selection, didn’t start playing football until he arrived at DeMatha in Hyattsville. Once he stepped onto the field, he worked his way to become a four-star recruit and the fourth best safety from the 2019 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.
After he decommitted from Florida State, Cross came to Maryland, where he tallied totaling 134 tackles and five interceptions in three seasons.
Viewed as a potential starter in the NFL, Cross has a unique ability to play different parts of the football. According to Pro Football Focus, he played 281 snaps as a box safety, 420 at free safety, 53 as a slot corner and 24 out wide.
“The athleticism to be able to man cover is huge right now at that position,” NFL Network and draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said. “I think he is going to be a good player.”
The Colts already had Maryland ties, as coach Frank Reich played three seasons as quarterback for the Terps before getting drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the third round of the 1985 NFL draft.
‘The house literally shook’: St. Louis area reacts to earthquake
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — No, it wasn’t thunder. A magnitude 2.8 earthquake hit near St. Louis around 5:30 p.m. Friday, according to the United States Geological Survey.
The quake had a depth of about 4.9 miles (7.9 km). Its epicenter was located southwest of Interstate 44 and Route 141 in Valley Park.
The USGS has received more than 3,000 reports and counting from people who felt the ground shake. Residents from St. Charles County to Jefferson County also said they felt or heard it. Those closest to the epicenter described homes rattling and a loud boom.
Denny Schwandt, who lives in Manchester, said his house “literally shook.”
“It was so fast, but you could tell it was a tremendous amount of energy,” said Schwandt. “The house literally shook. I checked the window. I thought…I didn’t know what to think. I’ve never experienced it.”
Renee Quinby, of Fenton, said she heard a startling noise that sounded like a piece of furniture toppling over.
“There was this large boom over my head,” Quinby said. “It kind of sounded like the armoire in my bedroom, which I thought was impossible. So, I just went around the house and kind of tried to figure it out.”
In Ballwin, Margare Knowles also said she heard a rumbling sound, and then her house started shaking.
“I came out to feed the birds just prior to photographing them, the bluebirds,” she said. “And I was all set up and heard this rumbling sound, and I turned and looked at the side of my house. And I can actually hear it rattling and shaking, and I was actually quite frightened.”
There are currently no confirmed reports of damage, according to the St. Louis County Office of Emergency Management.
Due to Friday’s earthquake, the 911 Dispatch Center is receiving a high influx of calls. Officials are asking the public to call for emergencies related to injuries and damage only. For non-emergencies, call 636-529-8210.
Vikings draft Ed Ingram, who faced two counts of sexual assault in 2018 before charges dropped
The Vikings on Friday night selected in the second round of the draft LSU guard Ed Ingram, who was charged in 2018 with two felony counts of aggravated and sexual assault of a minor before the charges were dropped in 2019.
The alleged incident involved two sisters who were both under 14 years old when Ingram was just shy of 16. Ingram was suspended by LSU for the 2018 season but was reinstated for the 2019 season after the charges were dropped.
“We’re aware of the charges that occurred in 2018,’’ said Vikings co-director of player personnel Jamaal Stephenson. “It’s a serious charge, and it’s something that we investigated and we have vetted him and feel good about where we are with Ed and that whole situation.”
Ingram, 23, did not want to say much about the charges.
“Of course, a lot of teams talked about it,’’ said Ingram, taken with the No. 59 pick. “My way to address it was I’m just focused on football like right now I’m just focusing on football, focusing on what I can do to get the Vikings better.”
Ingram said he wanted to focus on being selected by the Vikings.
“Just got drafted,’’ he said. “There’s been a lot thrown at me and a lot of friends and family congratulating me and it’s just a happy moment right now for my life.”
Ingram will provide depth in the interior of Minnesota’s offensive line.
“I feel real good about where we are with him,” Stephenson said. “He’s a guy that’s played a lot of football at LSU. As a true freshman (in 2017), came in and was a starter. A highly recruited kid coming out og high school. Played a lot of meaningful games in college. We’re excited to add him to the fold.”
Ingram was a college teammate of Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson when the Tigers won the national title in 2019. He started two of the 12 games he played in that season before becoming a regular starter in 2020 and 2021.
BOOTH’S HEALTH ISSUES
Cornerback Andrew Booth Jr., taken by the Vikings with the No. 42 pick in the second round, played in 35 games in his three seasons at Clemson, starting 15. But he said he never was fully healthy.
His injuries have included a recent quad strain and having had hernia surgeries in April 2021 and March 2022.
“I haven’t played healthy since like high school,’’ he said. “And yeah so the (hernia) surgery I just had that was for something from sophomore year, before sophomore year, and I got it fixed and then it didn’t real do well and I got it again recently. … I did play through injuries and that’s why I kind of like have a chip now (on his shoulder).”
Booth expects to be healthy for Minnesota’s rookie minicamp on May 13-14 and is eager to show his stuff.
“I know what I am and I know what I can bring to the table and I know like what my health is,’’ he said. “I’m ready to go. So let’s do it.”
BOND WITH THE GM
Linebacker Brian Asamoah, taken with the No. 66 pick in the third round by Minnesota, was thrilled when he learned that general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is also of Ghanian descent.
“To be able to be a part of the same club, same organization, it’s everything,” Asamoah said. “I told the story to him that when he first got hired. I was like, ‘Woah, a Ghanian GM, that’s crazy,’ Now being able to play under him, I don’t know, it’s crazy.”
Denver Broncos close second round by picking former St. Thomas Aquinas star pass rusher Nik Bonitto from Oklahoma
One of the top collegiate pass rushers in the country and a former St. Thomas Aquinas state champion is heading to the Rockies.
Oklahoma linebacker Nik Bonitto heard his name called by the Denver Broncos to end the second round of the 2022 NFL draft in Las Vegas.
Bonitto became the 33rd St. Thomas Aquinas graduate to have been drafted by an NFL team.
“I just had a feeling that if I made it to them, that I would be blessed enough to get picked there,” Bonitto said. “That’s what happened.”
Listed at 6 feet 3 and 248 pounds, the outside linebacker heads to Denver after four years with the Sooners. Bonitto started 29 times in 39 games during his time with the program, amassing 117 tackles, 18.5 sacks, one forced fumble, three fumble recoveries, one interception, and 24 quarterback hurries.
“My [pass-rush] I feel is one of a kind,” said Bonitto. “I feel like it can definitely add to and complement different guys in the room. Just being able to fit in where I can when it comes to rushing. That is the goal out there.”
A four-star recruit, per 247Sports’ rankings, Bonitto played for the Raiders from 2015 to 2017, helping the school win state titles in his first two seasons. He was named the Broward 8A-6A football defensive player of the year in his final season.
His numbers in last month’s NFL Combine included a 4.54 time in the 40-yard dash and 35.5 vertical jump.
“This is crazy man, how everything happened,” Bonitto said. “Just getting that call. I could not even hold it back. I cannot wait to get to work.”
