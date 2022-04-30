Finance
Internet Marketing – Advantages and Disadvantages
Everyone seems to be jumping on the internet marketing bandwagon lately. In the race to get their business online, many successful businesses forget to ask themselves some tough questions about what they are doing, what their expectations are and what their plan is to meet those expectations.
The internet can be a powerful tool that can put you on solid footing with bigger companies. On the other hand, the other companies may have more money to pay for advertising. Here are a couple of things to keep in mind as you analyze your internet marketing strategy.
Advantage of Internet Marketing
– your store is open, 24 hrs a day, 7 days a week. Further, your customers are worldwide in reach, and can shop anytime that they want to
– the cost of spreading your message is next to nothing. Emailing your subscription base is more oftne cheaper than sending a letter through the mail
– updating your subscribers can be done almost instantly through email. Visitors to your website can get up to the minute information on each visit. If you are having a sale, your customers can start shopping at the discounted prices literally as soon as they open their email
– if you have an information sensitive business, such as a law firm, newspaper or online magazine, you can deliver your products directly to your customers without having to use a courier
Disadvantages of Internet Marketing
– online marketing is not free. The cost of software, hardware, wed site design, maintenance of your site, online distribution costs and of course, time, all must be factored into the cost of providing your service or product.
– slightly over 50% of households shop online. While that number will continue to grow, you are reaching less than two out of three households.
– the internet is still regarded as a source of information gathering for the majority of your customers. Of the number of visitors to your site, the vast majority of visitors who are motivated to buy will do so in person. Many people prefer the live interaction when they buy. If you have a small business with one location, this may deter customers from buying.
– easier to have outdated information on your site, thus timing of updates is critical
– there is no replacement for good old fashioned customer service. The majority of internet marketers lack customer service and inquiry response programs. As a result, many online visitors to your site will already have painted your site as poor service before they have even contacted you. The majority of websites also have poor navigation, which makes it difficult for your visitor to find what they are looking for. Many sites were created with a marketing view, not a customer service point of view.
– is your site secure? Does your customer know this? There are many incorrect stereotypes about the security of the internet out there. As a result, many of your visitors will not want to use their credit card to make a purchase. The fear of having their credit card info stolen is a clear and present danger in the minds of your visitors
– there is a lot of competition for your product already out there. By the time your visitor finds you, they have already been clicking many links. Unless they can find what they are looking for quickly, they are gone.
– many web visitors expect something for free. What do you have to offer them?
There are many other pros and cons of internet marketing. Its important for you to consider each when creating your internet marketing strategy. Each of the disadvantages can be overcome, but only if you view the customer experience from the eyes of your customer, not as an internet marketer.
7 Common And Costly PPC Marketing Mistakes To Avoid
Pay-Per-Click is one of the quickest ways to make money online. It is an efficient, easy and productive way to advertise and market. It is an excellent way to get targeted traffic to your website. Many people think that PPC is an easy task, and they fail to understand that if the strategy for PPC fails they will lose a lot of money. If you do not understand the concept correctly and make mistakes, there will be no use of spending money on marketing.
You will suffer badly, and there will be no place for your website on the internet. Therefore, it is, important to avoid such mistakes. Here, I have listed the top seven mistakes which many marketers make. You can be successful if you avoid these mistakes. You will get massive amounts of targeted traffic to your website once you avoid these mistakes.
PPC Marketing Mistake 1: Wrong Keyword Usage
One of the most vital aspects of online marketing, whether it is SEO or PPC, is “keywords.” Many people do not know how to use the proper or related keywords. It is a big mistake to use generic keywords instead of specific keywords for your PPC campaign. These keywords can end up showing ads for the websites which are related to your business but are not your business. You will lose a lot of money that way. Avoid the wrong use of keywords for your campaign if you wish to make money.
PPC Marketing Mistake 2: Targeting Wrong Audience
The pay per click marketing is an excellent choice because it allows you to place the ads in the most specific areas. It helps you advertise for the right audience. Targeting the wrong audience or the general audience is a big mistake in a PPC campaign.
Mistake 3: Creation Of Irrelevant Ad
Most of the marketers do not understand the importance of the ad-copy. They create an ad-copy which is not related to their niche or targeted audience. As a result, it attracts unwanted visitors and audience. As a result, you will spend hundreds of dollars to get unwanted visitors on the website. Make sure that you
• Create a good Ad-copy
• An interesting Ad-copy
• A relevant Ad-copy
• An optimized Ad-copy
It will attract only the audience that is interested in your services or products.
Mistake 4: Not Performing Any Test
Many marketers make a mistake of not checking and tracking their PPC-ad campaign. It is how they lose focus and money both. Make sure that you keep track of the keywords, sales, conversions, etc. You can use Google analytics to perform this task efficiently. Once you keep track of the activities and results of the campaign so far, it will help you control the advertising campaign.
Mistake 5: Not Maintaining A Quality Score
Once you create an account on Google AdWords for PPC campaign, make sure that you maintain an excellent quality score. A high-quality score improves the performance of the keywords utilized in your PPC campaign. Many people do not care about the quality score of their account; as a result, they lose hundreds of dollars.
Mistake 6: Sending Visitors On The Homepage
You must know that the home page is always generic. You can use it as a landing page but using it as a landing page for the PPC is not okay at all. The homepage is not customized for specific keywords such as the PPC ads. Therefore, it is not a good idea to direct visitors from the PPC ads to the homepage. Instead, send them to a relevant page. This way it will be easy to persuade them for a call to action. It may be a good idea to link the keyword which you use in an article or a blog back to the home page, but never a good idea to link to the home page when you are sending back visitors from ads.
Mistake 7: Not Optimizing The Landing Page
Optimization is the key to success for any Internet marketing campaign, and it is the heart of the pay per Click campaign. A small change in the landing page can either boost or reduce the sales. One of the most important aspects of a web page for a successful marketing campaign is optimization. If the landing page is not properly optimized, it will not boost sales. Many marketers do not optimize the landing pages for the proper keywords which are a big mistake.
The Pay Per Click campaign is not easy to manage. You need expertise and appropriate knowledge. Without the awareness of the market and the PPC itself, you will never succeed. Make sure that you understand the concept and know which mistakes to avoid. Only then your campaign will be successful. Once you read the mistakes mentioned above, it will be clear that making these mistakes will never give you success.
Social Media Marketing Strategies – What You Need To Know
Social Media Marketing Strategies – What You Need To Know
Like with running a marketing campaign elsewhere, you need to have a clear strategy when running a marketing campaign on social networking sites. Running a marketing campaign on social networking sites without a strategy will certainly not produce desired results. Ideally, it is the strategy that should drive your marketing campaign. Your strategy should be well thought out and be effective.
The first thing that you need to appreciate when it comes to setting your strategy is that it what will guide your marketing campaign on social networking sites. It is sort of a plan that shows you the correct path you need to follow in order to reach out to acquire as many business followers as possible in addition to driving social media users to your traditional business website. Failure to have a well thought out strategy in place simply means driving your campaign without any direction and you remain not sure on how your marketing campaign will end up.
The first step toward developing an effective social marketing strategy is in establishing your social media marketing objective. You simply will not be able to attain our marketing goal without establishing your goal. Note that your objective can be to generate new leads, increase number of followers on social networking sites, event promotion, attracting social media traffic to your traditional business website or promoting offerings.
A critical part of your marketing strategy should be to appreciate any effort (however small) your social media followers have made in sharing your marketing posts. It is very important that you employ an innovative way of appreciating your fans/followers for their effort. Use of analytic tools should allow you to ascertain successful conversions and amount of revenue you have generated.
Another critical part of your social marketing strategy should be how to measure your success. Unlike with other marketing channels, marketing on social networking sites is not for the purpose of making sales. This is so because marketing on social media sites is all about social networking. Social media users never visit the sites to shop for goods or services bit to connect with their friends. Your strategy should therefore aim at increasing awareness about your business or driving social media users to your traditional business website.
There are several ways through which you can effectively market your business on social media sites. A strategy you employ should be one that is not only cost effective but also very effective in yielding your desired results. You may need to appreciate the fact that developing an effective social marketing strategy can be a big challenge especially when yours is a small business. This is when the service of a social media marketing company becomes valuable. Although there are many such companies, you need to undertake careful search for the right company capable of developing an effective marketing strategy. Engaging the service of a company does not however mean leaving everything to the company. You need to work closely with a company you choose to engage in developing your strategy.
Learn a Once-Secret Practice to Improved Health – The 5 Tibetan Rites
The 5 Tibetan Rites are once-secret, ancient yoga-like poses developed by Tibetan monks thousands of years ago to slow aging, increase energy, calm the mind and strengthen the body. You can increase your energy and longevity by performing these five easy exercises that take only 10 minutes each day to do.
The secret to the 5 Tibetan Rites became unveiled in the 1930’s when a retired British army officer discovered a remote Tibetan monastery where the monks were rumored to have discovered the legendary Fountain of Youth. The remarkably old, yet amazingly healthy monks, claimed that the secret to reversing aging lay in the five special movements they performed daily. The officer learned these exercises from the monks and taught them to Peter Kelder, who documented them in the book “The Ancient Secrets of the Fountain of Youth.”
Practitioners reported improvements in strength, endurance, and energy, relief from joint pain and headaches, better memory and vision, weight loss and even a more youthful appearance.
The second edition of the book included a new chapter on the power of the mind, explaining how the 5 Rites were meant to stimulate the energy centers of the body, the chakras, by speeding up and coordinating their spin. You can put your focus on each chakra during repetition of the exercises for increased benefits.
By activating and stimulating the chakras, which in turn stimulate all the glands of the endocrine system, the 5 Rites benefit the body’s overall functioning and aging process. The man who brought these 5 Rites out of Tibet stated that, “performing the Five Rites stimulates the circulation of essential life energy throughout the body.”
Many practitioners say it takes just 10 minutes each day to achieve all the benefits that the 5 Rites offer. While the 5 Rites can be done aerobically, practicing them slowly creates more strength and focus.
Prior to performing the 5 Rites, you can increase their benefit by doing a Chakra Meditation.
