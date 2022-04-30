News
John Shipley: Out of do-overs, Timberwolves blow one more late lead
By Game 6, the question wasn’t whether the Timberwolves were good enough to beat the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference playoffs. Some suspected they could before this best-of-seven, first-round series started, and anyone who has been watching now knows it.
The Timberwolves were good enough to beat the Memphis Grizzlies. They have the talent and the athletes and the coaching. By Friday, the question was whether Minnesota could finally get out of its own way.
Nope.
The Timberwolves blew another double-digit second-half lead, this time as big as 13 points early in the third quarter, and were eliminated from their second NBA postseason since 2004 with a 114-106 loss to Memphis at Target Center.
The Timberwolves blew fourth-quarter leads of 25 points in a Game 3 loss at home, and 13 in Tuesday’s Game 5 loss in Memphis. It was a rare achievement; no NBA playoff team had ever done it before. On Friday, the Timberwolves put their dubious record further out of reach by blowing a 10-point fourth-quarter lead.
And this time, they were out of do-overs.
Game 6 seemed as if it were decided in a flash. The Timberwolves were up, 99-97, with 3:46 remaining, then were outscored 17-7. But really, one could at least hear it coming down the tracks.
Although the Timberwolves led 52-49 at intermission, their offense was falling into the bad habits that had killed their chances in their other three losses.
Karl-Anthony Towns was taking on triple teams in the paint instead of kicking out, Anthony Edwards was dribbling idly at the top of the key until the fates tapped him on the shoulder so he could attack the basket.
Minnesota was wowing a boisterous Target Center sellout with big plays – a mighty Towns flush, three straight 3-pointers by Jaden McDaniel, a steal and dunk by Malik Beasley – while on the other end the Grizzlies were hanging on by doing the little things: Tip-ins, offensive rebounds, disarming double teams by finding the open man.
Coach Chris Finch got his team’s attention at intermission. The Wolves came out passing as if they were on a mandatory threshold. When the Grizzlies collapsed low, Towns kicked it back out. When Ant couldn’t find a seam, he found the other guard for a reset. Sure enough, Minnesota built their lead to 13 with more than seven minutes left in the third period.
It didn’t last.
Minnesota still had some magic in the hat. They took a 91-84 lead on consecutive dunks by Jaden McDaniel and Towns. Those two each blocked shot attempts by Ja Morant with under four minutes to play.
But on the other end, Memphis kept doing what they do: rebounding and finding the open man. Minnesota made some spectacular plays late, but they made more terrible ones. Point guard D’Angelo Russell was stripped on consecutive possessions while on the other end, Desmond Bane followed an offensive rebound with a 3-pointer that tied the game 94-94.
The Wolves got tight and the possessions got shorter. Faced with tough shots, they took them and missed instead of looking for a better one. They were ahead 99-97 when KAT raked Brandon Clarke across the face and was called for a flagrant foul.
It was the beginning of the end. One could feel the air coming out of the sellout crowd, which had been boisterous all night.
Should the Timberwolves have one this series, or is Memphis just better? Well, yes and yes. As noted, Minnesota’s three late collapses are historic. Yeah, they should have won those three games. On the other hand, Memphis just generally played better, had fewer lousy possessions.
The Timberwolves have a lot to learn and if we’re being honest, we all knew it. At least now we also know they’re close – closer than they’ve been since Kevin Garnett and Latrell Sprewell were running the Target Center floor.
That’s worth cheering.
Timberwolves collapse again, this time to end their season in Game 6 loss
Prior to this playoff series, no team in NBA history had blown two double-digit fourth quarter leads within the a single playoff series.
Minnesota just blew three.
That’s why the Timberwolves, who frankly out-performed the second-seeded Grizzlies for much of the first-round series, are done for the season after a 4-2 series loss.
Their final collapse came Friday in front of a raucous Target Center crowd, who did everything in its power to lift Minnesota up. It wasn’t enough, as Memphis downed Minnesota 114-106 to close out the series.
Once again, Minnesota folded when it counted most. This series was essentially determined by which team was not more talented — that might have been the Timberwolves — but mentally and physically tougher. That was the Grizzlies, in a knockout.
When times got tough, Minnesota repeatedly froze, settling for tough, contested jumpers.
“I thought composure-wise, we showed it in our shot selection in the fourth,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said. “It’s baked into our DNA right now, and we got to learn from this. We’re not all going to be able to save the day.”
That has been the Wolves’ problem since Day 1 of this season — something Finch repeatedly shouted from the rooftops. But sometimes it takes a crushing postseason defeat for players to truly receive the message.
“The great thing about this, it’s all about exposure. Everybody gets exposed,” Finch said.
Players have no way around seeing their warts after this series They have a path to being a great team, but it will take far better habits.
Meanwhile, the fourth is when Memphis got going. Ja Morant went to the rim with reckless abandon, and Brandon Clarke crashed the glass with the force of 10,000 men.
Memphis made all the big plays when it mattered most. The Grizzlies are who they are — a relentless, physical team who comes at you for 48 minutes. That was evident every time when Minnesota seemed to have control late in contests in this series.
Tyus Jones missed a pair of open threes on one possession late, but Memphis grabbed a pair of offensive rebounds and still closed the possession with a score.
Then, with Memphis leading by just one point and 80 seconds to play, Minnesota suffocated Ja Morant on the perimeter until the end of the shot clock. That’s when Morant kicked the ball over to Jones, who wasn’t going to miss again. The Apple Valley product sent the dagger through the Wolves’ season, nailing a triple with just tenths of a second remaining on the shot clock.
There were plenty of bright spots for Minnesota. Jordan McLaughlin provided needed sparks for Minnesota at every crucial moment, stemming Memphis tides with big buckets, steals or assists. His play left Timberwolves coach Chris Finch with no choice but to go with the guard over D’Angelo Russell down the stretch.
Anthony Edwards showed up on another big stage, scoring 16 points in the first quarter alone. Jaden McDaniels played maybe the game of his career, scoring 24 points, including five triples. Those two rose to the big moment.
Maybe next time, they’ll bring the rest of their teammates with them.
Madison County woman files lawsuit over unpaid pandemic benefits
PONTOON BEACH, Mo. — A Madison County, Illinois woman is suing the Missouri Unemployment Office over pandemic unemployment funds she claims she never received.
Kathleen Illies, of Pontoon Beach, said she worked in the St. Louis area and lost her job during the COVID-19 pandemic. She said she’s owed about $15,000 but was turned down for the money.
Illies said she was told last minute that she could appeal. When did that, an appeals board told her that she applied too late.
“I went as far as I could with the Labor Commissions Board, and the next step was to go to the Missouri Court of Appeals,” she told FOX 2’s Elliott Davis. “I’m very disturbed because I feel that I lost my job because of the pandemic, not because that’s what I wanted to happen.”
“I’ve been fighting going on 15 months, and I think I deserve what the president gave to all of us that suffered from the pandemic,” she added.
Illies said although she’s filed the initial paperwork for the Missouri Court of Appeals, she doesn’t have enough money for an attorney to fight the case. So she doesn’t know how far she can push this case.
What they’re saying about the Ravens taking Michigan’s David Ojabo, UConn’s Travis Jones on Day 2 of NFL draft
Here’s what experts from publications around the country had to say about the Ravens’ moves in the second and third round of the 2022 NFL draft, during which Baltimore selected Michigan outside linebacker David Ojabo at No. 45 overall and Connecticut defensive tackle Travis Jones at No. 76 on Friday.
ESPN
Ojabo: “Ojabo would have been long gone by now had he not torn his Achilles at his pro day, and it’s unclear when he’ll be good to go. But the Ravens get a talented young edge rusher with a high ceiling. He is a perfect fit for their scheme in the second round. With 2021 first-round pick Odafe Oweh on one side and Ojabo on the other, this could be a scary Baltimore pass rush for years to come.”
Jones: “With nine-year veteran Brandon Williams a free agent, the Ravens draft the second-best nose tackle in the entire class. Jones improved his pass-rush game to a point that he can become a three-down player in the NFL, but he immediately profiles as a two-down run-stuffer who will push veteran Michael Pierce for playing time in the defensive line rotation.”
Sporting News
Ojabo: “The Ravens love Odafe Oweh, their late first-rounder from 2021. Ojabo is his best friend and also was inspired by his explosive, relentless play in getting after the quarterback, a reason why he rose up boards fast through the Combine before suffering an Achilles’ injury at his pro day. Baltimore can stash Ojabo for the future as an impactful situational pass rusher at first.” Grade: A+
Jones: “The Ravens continue a strong draft by working on a replacement for Calais Campbell, going into his Age 36 season. Jones also brings a massive frame with strength to overpower blockers from the 3-4. He can also help out at nose when needed.” Grade: A
Pro Football Focus
Ojabo: “Ojabo reunites with close friend and high school teammate Odafe Oweh and Michigan defensive coordinator Mike McDonald. The pass-rusher was once seen as a possible top-20 pick, but after a ruptured Achilles at his pro day, he slid to the middle of Round 2, where he became a great value. Ojabo is an extraordinary athlete who flashed top-tier talent this past season, producing multiple elite pass-rush game grades above 90.0. At the same time, his production was somewhat inconsistent, and his run defense is a big issue. He played just 560 snaps in college and has been playing football for less than five years. Nonetheless, while he’s far from refined, he has a high ceiling with his tools.”
Jones: “Travis Jones has first-round talent and lasted to the middle of the third round of the draft. Unfairly labeled as just a run-stuffing nose tackle, Jones wins as a pass-rusher as well, racking up 25 pressures last season. He played inferior competition to other high-end prospects, but when he did play Power-5 competition, he was dominant. Baltimore has a long history of succeeding with players of this body type.”
USA Today’s Nate Davis
Ojabo: “Despite the Achilles tear he suffered at his pro day, his upside is too much to pass up. Ojabo follows Mike Macdonald, the Wolverines defensive coordinator in 2021, back to Baltimore, where he’ll play for Jim Harbaugh’s brother, John. And a redshirt year would likely benefit Ojabo anyway given he made one tackle as a sophomore in 2020. A native of Nigeria who grew up in Scotland, Ojabo (6-4, 250 pounds) exploded for 11 sacks last season and will eventually bring needed juice to Baltimore’s pass rush.”
Jones: “Coming off his career with the Huskies, when he posted 8½ sacks and 19 TFLs in three seasons, Jones was a standout at the Senior Bowl before the 6-4, 325-pounder tested well at the combine – highlighted by a 4.9-second 40. He’ll inject some youth into a D-line still anchored by Calais Campbell.”
CBS Sports
Ojabo: “Incredibly high upside because of his burst/bend and pass-rush move flashes. Suffered torn Achilles at his pro day, so his rookie season is in doubt. Such a shrewd Ravens pick. With more power — which he needs — Ojabo can be a perennial Pro Bowl rusher.” Grade: B+
Jones: “Big, wide-bodied NT with some pass-rush ability thanks to his nasty club move. For his size, he moves well upfield but won’t threaten most interior blockers with his quickness. Good run defender too. Extreme Ravens pick. Shrewd.” Grade: B+
Yahoo Sports
Ojabo: “The Ravens do it again. Every year they seemingly find value and stick their big-picture vision. Pass rush was a need, and though Ojabo could miss significant time following an Achilles injury, this is terrific value here. Consider Year 1 a redshirt season of sorts for Ojabo, but in a few years his edge speed could be a problem.” Grade: B+
Jones: “The Ravens keep winning. Every pick has represented good value. Jones won’t be a stat stuffer, but he’s an ox-strong 0- or 1-technique and a pretty darned good fallback after Jordan Davis went a pick ahead of them in Round 1. Jones showed out at the Senior Bowl, where his power was a problem for blockers.” Grade: A-
