Kisan Credit Card : Changes in crop loan scheme under Credit Card, RBI issued new rules
Kisan Credit Card : Changes in crop loan scheme under Credit Card, RBI issued new rules
The Reserve Bank of India ( RBI ) has allowed banks to claim interest subvention on loans given to farmers through Kisan Credit Card ( KCC ) under the Short Term Crop Loan Scheme during the last financial year. The rules have been changed for.
The pending claims for the financial year 2021-22 can be presented up to June 30, 2023 and must be certified as true or correct by the statutory auditors, RBI said in a notification. The government gives an interest subvention of 2% to banks on an annual basis for providing short-term crop loans up to Rs 3 lakh to farmers at 7 percent interest by banks.
Apart from this, an additional interest subvention of 3% is given to the farmers who pay the loan on time. The effective interest rate for such farmers sits at 4 per cent.
Banks will have to take certificate from the auditor
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has said in a circular that as per the Revised Interest Subvention Scheme for short-term loans given for agriculture and allied activities through Kisan Credit Card (KCC) during 2021-22, banks will have to submit their statutory auditors. They have to submit their claims on annual basis, duly certified by
The circular states that any remaining claim relating to disbursement made during the year 2021-22 may be consolidated separately and marked as ‘Additional Claim’. and can be certified latest by June 30, 2023.
Let us tell you that the Kisan Credit Card scheme was started in 1998. Under this, a loan of up to three lakh rupees is available. The farmer can use it to buy agricultural inputs like seeds, fertilizers, pesticides.
The central government has abolished service tax, processing fee, inspection and ledger folio charges on agricultural loans. Farmers now get savings of up to Rs 5,000 on crop loans up to Rs 3 lakh at the time of applying.
RBI extends CCL till May for wheat procurement in Punjab
Apart from this, the Reserve Bank of India has increased the Cash Credit Limit for the existing wheat purchase in Punjab. The Punjab government said that the Reserve Bank has extended the CCL of Rs 3,378.15 crore till the end of May.
With this, the sanctioned limit of Rs 24,773.11 crore till the end of April has increased to Rs 28,151.26 crore till the end of May. Wheat procurement from Punjab for the central pool has started in April.
The post Kisan Credit Card : Changes in crop loan scheme under Credit Card, RBI issued new rules appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Wisconsin fishing opener may be dogged by late ice-out on northern lakes
DULUTH — It’s happened several times before, including as recently as 2018, as Mother Nature offers up a frigid spring and the ice lingers on many northern Wisconsin lakes into May.
This year it will again be close whether far-northern lakes lose their ice in time for the 12:01 a.m. general Wisconsin fishing opener Saturday, May 7, for walleye, pike and other species.
Levi Potter at Hayward Bait and Tackle said he believes most, if not all, lakes in the Hayward area will be fishable by the opener.
“Some of the smaller lakes that have water flowing through them already are open, like Hayward Lake, and even the bigger lakes have open water now around the edges,” Potter said Wednesday. “Grindstone (Lake) around here may be about the last to go, but I’m thinking they will be open in time. It’s going to be close.”
If lakes aren’t accessible, or even if they are, another option is to fish rivers. Most northern Wisconsin rivers have lost their ice, and many offer prime fishing opportunities for walleye, pike, panfish, musky and bass — either from shore or in canoes or small boats.
Options include the St. Croix, Totagatic, Chippewa, Namekagon, Yellow, Bad and Red Cedar rivers. And even smaller streams, especially where they enter into or empty out of local lakes, also provide good gamefish opportunities early in the season, said Jarrid Houston, the News Tribune’s fishing columnist and a local guide from South Range, Wisconsin.
“The St. Croix River starts in Solon Springs and is probably my favorite. The Totagatic, down by Minong, has always been a fun river as well and can be robust with fish some years, especially around the dam areas,” Houston noted. “The Chippewa has been an often go-to waterway that we have had plenty of success over the years for opener, especially the areas near by the “Big Chip’’ Chippewa Flowage.
“The Namekagon River down by Trego can be a blast in the spring for plenty of opportunistic bites. Same goes with the Red Cedar River down by Rice Lake. The Yellow River holds a good amount of fish near the big Yellow Lake and is a great spot all open water season long as well.”
Some of these rivers have small boat and canoe landings, while others are better suited for fishing from shore, Houston noted, but “all are beautiful flowing waters and all have fish in them.”
Across the border in Minnesota, virtually all lakes in the northern half of the state were still ice covered as of Wednesday. Pickerel Lake in southern Aitkin County opened April 24, five days behind its average ice-out date, and was the farthest north ice-free lake in the state. Minnesota’s fishing opener is May 14.
Anglers are reminded that all of the St. Louis River Estuary, even the Wisconsin side, remains off-limits and closed to walleye fishing until the Minnesota general fishing opener May 14.
Wisconsin 2022 fishing seasons
- General inland fishing: May 7–March 5, 2023.
- General inland trout: May 7–Oct. 15.
- Largemouth bass, Northern Zone, harvest allowed: May 7–March 5, 2023.
- Smallmouth bass, Northern Zone, harvest allowed: June 18–March 5, 2023.
- Large and smallmouth bass, catch and release: at all other times of the year.
- Musky, Northern Zone, harvest allowed: May 28–Dec. 31.
- Musky, Southern Zone, harvest allowed: May 7–Dec. 31.
- Northern pike: May 7–March 5, 2023.
- Walleye: May 7–March 5, 2023.
- Free Fishing Weekend: June 4-5.
Where to buy a license
In Wisconsin, kids 15 and under fish without a license every day. So do anglers born before 1927. For everybody else, a variety of license options can get you out on the water quickly and easily. First-time license buyers get a discount, as do those who haven’t purchased a license for 10 years or more. Get your license at gowild.wi.com or at license agents at stores across the state.
Find a boat landing or shore-fishing site
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources created a statewide inventory containing over 2,000 identified public boat access sites and over 100 developed shore fishing sites. It’s an app. Go to dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/fishing/boataccess.html.
Recruit new anglers, get rewards
Wisconsin is trying to get veteran anglers to recruit new people into the sport. You can recognize the person who introduced you to the sport by telling the DNR. The agency will then reward him or her with points toward a discounted license the next year.
Wisconsin residents who have been designated as a recruiter three or more times within one license year are eligible for a discount on the license of their choice the next year. Call at 888-936-7463 and be ready to give your customer number and your recruiter’s customer number. Recruiter points are available only for Wisconsin residents.
New Northwestern Wisconsin fishing regulations for 2022
- Butternut Lake (Ashland/Price counties) muskellunge: minimum length limit of 40”; daily bag limit of 1.
- Flambeau River, including waters of the North Fork Flambeau River, between Turtle Flambeau Dam and Thornapple Flowage Dam (Ashland, Iron, Price, Rusk, Sawyer counties) walleye: 15” minimum length limit; walleye from 20-24” may not be kept; only one over 24” may be kept; daily bag limit of 3.
- Loretta Lake (Sawyer County) panfish: daily bag limit of 25 in total.
- Namekagon River from Trego Dam to the confluence with the St. Croix River (Burnett, Washburn counties) muskellunge: minimum length limit of 50″; daily bag limit of 1.
- Sand Lake (Sawyer County) walleye: 15” minimum length limit; walleye from 20-24” may not be kept; only one over 24” may be kept; daily bag limit of 3.
- Schoolhouse Lake (managed as a chain with same regulations as Durphee Lake in Sawyer County) largemouth and smallmouth bass: no minimum length limit; daily bag limit of 5 in total chainwide. Panfish: daily bag limit of 15; no more than 5 of each species chain-wide. Walleye: 18” minimum length limit; daily bag limit of 3 chain-wide.
- South Fork Flambeau River (Price, Rusk and Sawyer Counties) walleye: 15” minimum length limit; walleye from 20-24’ may not be kept; only one over 24” may be kept; daily bag limit of 3.
- Tiger Cat Chain of Lakes (Sawyer County) largemouth and smallmouth bass: no minimum length limit; 14-18” protected slot; only one may be over 18” long; daily bag limit of 5 in total.
For a complete list of Wisconsin fishing regulations, go to dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/fishing/regulations.
Jhandhan Account: Account holders will be given so much benefit, check information immediately
Jhandhan Account: Account holders will be given so much benefit, check information immediately
Today we are going to give you an important information. If your account has become present in Jan Dhan, then now you can also take advantage of opening a government account.
So you are going to make profit of ₹ 3000 every month. We are also going to inform you that, first of all, the process of transferring government scheme money to Jan Dhan is considered important.
3000 rupees will start getting the benefit
Today we are going to give you information about a scheme in which the government is working to give benefit to the account holders by starting the transfer of ₹ 3000 per month. The name of the government scheme is Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojana. The money received in this is given in the form of pension. Also, its money starts getting to the Jan Dhan account holder.
Now Rs 36000 will be given annually
In this scheme of the Central Government, if seen from 18 years, then anyone who is 40 years old can take advantage only after opening the account. When a person turns 60 years old. Then the money in the account should be transferred to him. 36000 rupees are transferred annually, due to which they are helped to a great extent.
Benefits are available in the scheme
If you want to take advantage of this scheme, then people of the unorganized sector start getting it. Street vendors, mid-day meal workers, head loaders, brick kiln workers, cobblers, rag pickers, washermen, rickshaw pullers are being given the benefit of this scheme. If your income has reached ₹ 15,000, then you can earn a lot after taking advantage of this scheme.
The post Jhandhan Account: Account holders will be given so much benefit, check information immediately appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Working Strategies: Transparency — too much of a good thing?
If you’re like most people, hearing words like “transparent” and “open” and “honest” stirs a positive response. Who doesn’t think those are good values to have, and good practices to maintain?
Um, me. Granted, I set this up so I could make my point. Of course I’d prefer to deal with someone who’s honest rather than dishonest. But I reserve judgment on being transparent and open. In my experience, those are qualities that people like best when they have more power in a situation.
As an easy example, think about interviewers who insist on knowing a candidate’s current salary or desired salary while not sharing how much is being offered in a position. That’s a power-imbalance scenario, with the candidate feeling pressure to disclose in hopes of moving forward in the hiring process.
Luckily, some states have banned this candidate question, on the basis of “historical pay bias.” This describes the practice of making a low offer based on the fact that it still represents an increase over whatever pay the candidate receives now. Not surprisingly, lowballed candidates tend to be women or minorities, who can be stuck with a perpetual pay gap, no matter how far they move up the ladder.
These issues are gaining attention as new generations enter the workforce, bringing a culture of openness from a lifetime of living “out loud” on social media. Web sites such as glassdoor.com contribute to the trend, by offering a platform where individuals can describe their pay or other details of a job.
So on the one hand, we have laws that prohibit employers from requesting certain information from candidates. And on the other hand, we have the workers themselves voluntarily disclosing the same information on the worldwide web.
These aren’t actually opposite scenarios, since one involves voluntary sharing and the other describes a certain coercion. Coercive practices will nearly always be the wrong thing to do. But that doesn’t mean that voluntary transparency is the right course either. As it turns out, the best answer might be nuanced, not black and white.
Although there may be more, the following four areas are good places to go slow when it comes to disclosing information, especially at work.
Salary. Besides your boss, your spouse and the HR department, who else should know how much you’re paid? In the old days, the answer would be “no one.” Even union shops and public sector jobs have generally presented this data as a range, without pinning the exact salary to a particular worker. These days, the answer is murkier, as already discussed above. It may be my generational bias showing, but I lean towards the old-fashioned concept of keeping this information close.
Health conditions. Is it finally safe to disclose that you live with depression or diabetes or ADHD? That’s a tough call. On the one hand, sharing a diagnosis with your boss or HR representative can help you gain protection and accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act. On the other hand, it may also trigger adverse actions, such as leaving you out of key projects.
Family issues. It used to be common for men with children to be perceived as stable while women with children were presumed to be distracted at work. Has this really gone away? Assuming (sadly) the answer is no, one lesson I glean from this parent bias is the employer’s concern about family duties negatively impacting work responsibilities. This is not a defensible stand, but that doesn’t make it less real. In that light, quashing a tendency to overshare might be safest.
Job search. Well, doh, right? Who thinks it’s smart to share their job search with their current employer? In truth, I sometimes do. When there’s nothing to lose and those involved will benefit from knowing, transparency can be the right call. But if those conditions aren’t met, a confidential search is still the best plan of action.
With all of these caution lights going off, how do you know when to disclose something and when to keep your own counsel? Like everything else, weighing the pros and cons can help. Questions to ask yourself could include: Do I need help, and will telling others let me get it? Could this disclosure backfire? Do others have a need to know?
Whatever you choose to do about sharing information, remember that for the most part the decision is yours. Even when you’re feeling pressure, if disclosing something makes you uncomfortable, you probably don’t need to do it.
Amy Lindgren owns a career consulting firm in St. Paul. She can be reached at [email protected]
