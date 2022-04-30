Finance
Learn a Once-Secret Practice to Improved Health – The 5 Tibetan Rites
The 5 Tibetan Rites are once-secret, ancient yoga-like poses developed by Tibetan monks thousands of years ago to slow aging, increase energy, calm the mind and strengthen the body. You can increase your energy and longevity by performing these five easy exercises that take only 10 minutes each day to do.
The secret to the 5 Tibetan Rites became unveiled in the 1930’s when a retired British army officer discovered a remote Tibetan monastery where the monks were rumored to have discovered the legendary Fountain of Youth. The remarkably old, yet amazingly healthy monks, claimed that the secret to reversing aging lay in the five special movements they performed daily. The officer learned these exercises from the monks and taught them to Peter Kelder, who documented them in the book “The Ancient Secrets of the Fountain of Youth.”
Practitioners reported improvements in strength, endurance, and energy, relief from joint pain and headaches, better memory and vision, weight loss and even a more youthful appearance.
The second edition of the book included a new chapter on the power of the mind, explaining how the 5 Rites were meant to stimulate the energy centers of the body, the chakras, by speeding up and coordinating their spin. You can put your focus on each chakra during repetition of the exercises for increased benefits.
By activating and stimulating the chakras, which in turn stimulate all the glands of the endocrine system, the 5 Rites benefit the body’s overall functioning and aging process. The man who brought these 5 Rites out of Tibet stated that, “performing the Five Rites stimulates the circulation of essential life energy throughout the body.”
Many practitioners say it takes just 10 minutes each day to achieve all the benefits that the 5 Rites offer. While the 5 Rites can be done aerobically, practicing them slowly creates more strength and focus.
Prior to performing the 5 Rites, you can increase their benefit by doing a Chakra Meditation.
Finance
How to Buy Auto Insurance on the Internet
Are auto insurance agents a dying breed? Today, auto insurance is one of those service businesses that are becoming more and more dominated by online providers.
In fact, there’s some question whether auto insurance agents are needed at all anymore. Do you really want to spend your Saturday morning visiting an auto insurance office being pitched on a single car insurance company’s policy when you can buy auto insurance online any time – weekends, evenings, etc. Not only that, but buying auto insurance online enables you to compare the offerings of several companies side-by-side in terms of policies and premiums. What’s more, you can buy the policy online (in most states), and even file claims online.
One might well point out, of course, that many people simply prefer meeting and talking face-to-face with an insurance agent, rather than simply pounding a computer keyboard. For one thing, they may feel more secure about transferring money (premium payments) in person than on the Internet. For another, they may prefer having a knowledgeable individual they can communicate with and ask questions of.
But the number of such people as a proportion of the adult population is clearly dwindling. According to market research firm ComScore, 67.5% of 2,000 U.S. consumers surveyed last year said they would consider purchasing their next auto insurance policy online. Auto insurance purchasing online has been growing at an amazing 55%+ rate over the past couple years.
Therefore, whether you’re looking for a replacement policy or for your first policy, online auto insurance offers a number of benefits: cost-savings, convenience, speed, and better information about available policies from a range of insurance providers.
Nonetheless, before you sign up for a policy, whether in-person or online, make certain you’re familiar with the basics of auto insurance.
Basics of Online Auto Insurance
If you drive a car in the U.S. you need insurance. That’s an obvious fact. But what kind of insurance and at what price?
Liability insurance. As you may know, there are two basic types of liability insurance, namely bodily injury and property damage. If you buy a 25/30/25 coverage that means the insurer pays up to $25,000 for bodily injury per person, $30,000 for bodily injury per accident, and $25,000 for property damage per accident. So this would be a relatively low amount of coverage, and you must assess your own situation in deciding what level of coverage is best for you. All states, except New Hampshire and Wisconsin, require that you carry liability insurance.
Collision. This category of auto insurance covers your property damage and medical expenses in an accident in which you are at fault.
Comprehensive. This type provides coverage for loss from accidents other than collision, or from theft, for example property damage sustained from flood, fire, or vandalism.
Uninsured/underinsured motorist. Pays you if the other driver in an accident does not have insurance or does not have enough insurance. (It’s not required in all states.)
Personal injury protection. Pays your unrecovered medical expenses as well as lost wages resulting from an accident. PIP may also include a death benefit. (About 16 states now require PIP coverage.)
A source of confusion are so-called “no-fault” auto insurance program. In a no-fault system, all drivers pay their own accident costs, no matter who is to blame. It was for a long time thought that this system would reduce litigation thereby holding down costs. It didn’t happen. In fact it usually resulted in higher accident rates, higher costs, and higher insurance premiums. As a result, most states that had enacted no-fault laws repealed them (DC, NV, PA, NJ, GA, CT, CO, FL). leaving only Michigan, Kansas, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New York North Dakota, and Utah. However a couple states – New Jersey and Pennsylvania – adopted “choice no-fault”, allowing drivers to choose between no-fault and a traditional policy. (Results, in terms of premium levels, have been mixed so far.)
Keeping Your Premiums Down
To the average consumer, insurance firms may seem to have some strange ideas about what factors to consider in setting your insurance rates. For example, I once found my rates increased after another driver hit my car, and when I called the company, and explained that the accident had not been my fault, the customer service rep answered, “Yes, but you were in the wrong place at the wrong time.”
That is, it’s all a numbers game, and there’s no real effort to achieve equity in setting rates. So to win the game you have to provide the company with numbers that will result in reasonable premiums. Some of these you have some control over and some you don’t. Among the factors that will be taken into account are: age/gender (single males under 25 get higher rates; women generally get lower rates); location (New Jersey and California rates are high; urban rates are higher than rural rates; many companies now even look at your zip code); driving history (if you’ve filed one or more claims in the past five years, this will boost your premium significantly; so will a speeding ticket or other violation, even if no claim was filed); amount you drive; type of car (expensive cars get higher premiums, so do cars with high rates of theft, like the Toyota Camry and Honda Accord; so do off-road vehicles and large SUV’s).
Finding an Auto Insurance Company on the Internet
If you run a Google, MSN or Yahoo search for “car insurance” or “auto insurance” you’ll see that this is a crowded business on the Internet. There are literally hundreds of companies advertising auto insurance online. However your best bet is to use one of the companies which allow you to order online, like Esurance.com or InsureMe.com.
You’ll soon notice that each online insurance company has its own little qualifying process and series of screens it forces you to go through before it give you a quote.
Esurance.com is a good example. It starts by asking you for your zip code – an easy enough question. Then on the ensuing screens they request detailed information — How many cars you are insuring. How many drivers. Year/Make/Model of your car. Uses of your car. Discounts for which you may be qualified, such as airbags, antilock brakes, car alarm, etc. Coverage you are looking for. And so forth.
The Esurance.com application process is actually fairly simple, and takes only a couple minutes – after which you’re provided with a specific quote from Esurance.com, which is a virtual (online) insurance provider.
By contrast, another website, InsureMe.com takes you through a very similar application process, but concludes without providing you with a specific quote. Instead, it lists several brick-and-mortar insurance companies which will contact you later, either by email or phone, with specific quotes. This has the advantage that you will be able to compare policies and quotes, and the disadvantage that you will have to wait awhile for the companies to contact you.
Other auto insurance aggregators (as they are called) have other processes — some, for example, run your credit report as part of the process.
In any case, as a final step in choosing a policy, you may want to take a little time to check out your selected insurance provider at AMBest.com, particularly if it’s one you’re not familiar with. To do so you’ll have to create an account on AMBest.com to look up an auto insurance company’s rating, but it’s fairly simple to do so. Once you’ve created your account, click on “rating and analysis” and input your company’s name. Companies are assigned a letter grade from “A++” downward. You’ll definitely want your selected company to have at least a “B” rating, which is “good.”
Incidentally, even if you already have what you think is a reasonably-priced policy, it’s usually still a good idea to apply online to see if you can get a better premium rate. After all, there’s no obligation and it only takes a couple minutes. According to a recent survey of consumers by the industry publication EDP Weekly, one in three people who shopped online for auto insurance and then bought a new policy saved more than $500 with some saving $1,100 or more.
Finance
Reiki For Pets – Visions of Nestor
In Greek mythology, Nestor was an elder statesman with a penchant for longwinded lectures to youths. In Incline Village (Lake Tahoe), Nestor is one gray-haired bunny with a commitment to serve. When I first encountered her, Nestor had already received first and second degree Reiki attunements. How odd (and intriguing), I thought, for a rabbit to know Reiki! As a Reiki Master Teacher, I understood how someone could have attuned her, but I wondered: what exactly could she do with it? As it turns out, some pretty amazing stuff!
I began tuning in to Nestor as part of my own service to her human companion. Much to my delight, I found a bright, eager intelligence, intimately aware of changes in her household and the world at large. She loves journeying with her homo sapiens and asked how she could best support their mutual growth. According to my favorite shamanism website, geocities.com/~animalspirits/:
Rabbit/Hare’s Wisdom Includes:
-Guile
-Paradox and contradiction
-Living by one’s own wits
-Receiving hidden teachings and intuitive messages
-Quick-thinking
-Humility
-Moving through fear
-Strengthening intuition
Nestor embodies such gifts, and her gentle yet firm spirit conveys them to her own species and ours as well. I continued occasional communication with Nestor, but always in the context of relaying messages to and from her friend.
Since she had received Reiki certification from someone else, I never thought of evaluating when or if she might be “ready” for Master Teacher training. One day, Nestor’s human companion (my own Level 2 student) asked if I would certify them both to the Master Teacher Level. Implications and “buts” whirled through me. I don’t even invite all my Reiki 2 students to become Master Teachers. How would they feel if they knew I’d certified a rabbit? And what would other teachers think? Even as I explored these ideas, I sensed Nestor’s charges of “speciesism.” I felt like a Geico commercial: “Reiki. So easy even a rabbit can do it!” That’s true, I reasoned, at least for Reiki 1 and maybe even Level 2. As “universal life force energy,” Reiki can certainly flow through more than humans. At one time, only Japanese men knew Reiki and had Dr. Hayashi refused to teach a foreigner named Mrs. Takata, the West would have missed some incredible healings.
I never limit students’ movement between first and second levels, but I deeply respect the title of Reiki Master Teacher. Not that RMT training means one has “mastered” universal life force energy. Hardly! Nor does Master Teacher training require students become “enlightened” or perfect in order to proceed. I love teaching Reiki precisely because it does not require these things. Still, the title of teacher implies a certain degree of understanding and awareness. In order to certify anyone to that level, I need to believe they’re committed to an ever-evolving process of living Reiki as described by founder Mikao Usui: “Just for today, do not anger. Do not worry, and be filled with gratitude. Do your work honestly. Be kind to people.” Simple, yet powerfully transformative principles. I had no problem attuning a rabbit to Level 3, but in order to certify Nestor as a Reiki Master Teacher, I felt she needed further instruction in the potential and subtleties of this energy. Somehow I needed to transfer this information into Nestor’s psyche. But was such transmission possible?
Encounters with animals flooded my awareness. After a 1998 brain injury, I spent six isolated weeks at my parents’ house. As they worked, I longed for someone-anyone-to sit with me so I wouldn’t have to face my broken life alone. One day, heart and mind cried out, and a great horned owl appeared. In the middle of the summer, in the middle of the afternoon, this owl sat with me every day for six weeks, landing whenever I settled on the outdoor chaise. In 2000, I saw a puppy bounding uncontrollably toward four lanes of rush-hour traffic, his frantic human screaming after him. From across the street, I locked onto the puppy’s third eye and sent one simple word-image: “Stop.” The puppy wagged his tail and sat down as his breathless friend caught up and reattached the leash. Traffic had cleared and the man called out in a mix of confusion, gratitude and relief, “Um, Thanks?” “No problem,” I said. I also remembered the many times I’ve “called” animals to pose for my husband’s wildlife photography. They appear, seemingly out of nowhere, and allow photos to document the exchange.
OK, I agreed, I can communicate with animals.
I visualized myself as an external hard drive, uploading files to Nestor’s brain, but she surprised me first with sophisticated questions regarding Reiki 2. She understood and used the distance healing symbol/mantra, which allowed her to think of someone and “send” them energy, but how could she best utilize the other symbols? In telepathic shorthand I taught her subtler uses of other symbols, like clearing auras or recharging crystals. Reiki 3 teaches something known as “The Violet Breath,” and I attuned Nestor’s nose, so she could “violet breathe” all day long. I had scheduled our time together for 11:00 one morning, but decided at the last minute to start early. Nestor’s human friend later asked if I had perhaps begun our session at 10:36 a.m. because Nestor had entered a trancelike state then for about an hour. This was exactly the time of our instruction.
Nestor has proven an engaging and committed student, who mentally “checks in,” as my human students do via email. More amazing, though, she has become a teacher. Nestor’s homo sapiens tells me that wild rabbits now visit Nestor, undaunted by nearby human activity. Like my best students, though, she also challenges me, encouraging me to embrace the Reiki principles on an even deeper level. I often explain “Do your work honestly” as the Buddhist concept of Dharma, telling students, “Don’t hide your gifts! Be honest and creative about the ways you can serve.”
Touche, Nestor. Thanks for the reminder.
* I wrote the above essay in early 2007, and our beloved Nestor has since passed: but not before inspiring many animals and humans to become Reiki Master Teachers! Nestor’s “mom” shared articles about her rabbit’s healing gifts, and those stories resulted in numerous Reiki Master Teachers attuning their own animals to levels one, two or three. I’ve also shared some of her stories and struggles with other pet owners to open their minds to possible communication with their own furry, scaled and/or feathered friends.
On one occasion, Nestor helped me during some intuitive sessions with a brain injured man, and I mentioned this fact to his wife. That same week, a different intuitive told her that “an unknown rabbit and woman with long hair have suddenly appeared in your husband’s sessions. I don’t usually work with rabbits. I have no idea how it got there.” The wife laughed, delighted to find such “confirmation” in a field that seems to lack objective proof. Although I offered under-the-radar animal communication sessions prior to Nestor, this little bunny really nudged me to honor and offer those gifts in bigger ways. I’ve taught animal communication classes, facilitated sessions, and tutored animals in energy healing, including Reiki. Due to Nestor’s persistence, dozens of animals have avoided euthanasia because their owners could explore their true needs and expectations.
Oftentimes, the animals express desires to heal more proactively. Their behavior changes, and humans notice that other humans treat their animal friends differently as well. After Reiki attunements, people start gravitating towards those healing dogs, cats, or other species. Animals that normally shun each other start cuddling or exchanging meaningful stares. Those who knew and loved Nestor may miss her on this earthly plane, but she has certainly left her mark!
Finance
Flood Insurance: Do You Really Need It?
Do you need flood insurance? You have to decide that based on where you live, whether you are in danger from floods and how the cost of insurance compares to the cost of your property.
Consider that flood damage often lasts after the actual flood has subsided. This may look like compromised structural support, permanently damaged furniture and mold growth.
Consider that if your home were destroyed by an ocean storm surge, an insurance company could deem the cause of destruction to be “flooding,” leaving you uninsured and homeless.
Consider that rising temperatures may cause the ocean level to rise and erratic weather patterns to emerge. According to many climatologists, this may lead to storms of greater intensity around the world for years to come.
Only you can decide whether to purchase flood insurance. If you live in a flood prone area, you might want to request a quote online or by phone. An insurance quote is free, so you lose nothing by asking. You may be pleasantly surprised by the deals you find.
What Flood Damage Will Normal Insurance Policies Cover?
Your insurance policy may cover storm damage and fail to specify what type of storm damage, so you might be able to repair the damage from both water and wind in a single insurance payment. However, this is generally not the case, as insurance professionals will want to pay you as little as possible. More commonly, you won’t be able to fix wind-related damage because it happened at the same time and in the same place as flood damage.
If flooding causes your electrical power to short, you may be able to receive compensation for spoiled food and appliance damage. However, this only applies to hurricane-related electrical damage. If heavy rains or river overflow cause the electricity to go haywire, you will probably not be compensated.
Condo owners and apartment renters may be able to fix common areas if the landlord or condo co-op has a flood insurance policy on the building. However, unless each individual living unit has flood insurance, water damage will not be covered for your own living space.
Finally, if flooding renders your house uninhabitable, your standard policy may cover additional living expenses. These expenses include those beyond weathering displacement and finding temporary shelter. The amount of money provided for additional living expenses is typically 20% of your insurance policy.
What Does Flood Insurance Cover?
A flood is defined by the National Flood Insurance Program as a partial or complete inundation of normally dry land due to overflow of inland waters, rapid accumulation of surface waters from any source or mud flows. This type of insurance covers:
* Any structural damage due to flooding
* Damage to or resulting from electrical and plumbing systems after a flood
* Damage to appliances, heating and cooling equipment
* Wood paneling, cabinetry and furniture damage
* Carpet damage and repair
* Damage to personal items such as jewelry and electronics
* Unavoidable mildew or mold damage as a result of flooding
* Debris removal
* All damage to detached garages
What Doesn’t Flood Insurance Cover?
Even a comprehensive insurance policy may not provide complete coverage for every financial loss due to flooding. These common requests are usually denied by insurance providers:
* Financial losses caused by loss of property use, e.g. a flooded home office
* Land property outside the insured building, e.g. trees, patios, septic systems, gardens, swimming pools, etc.
* Mold and mildew damage due to flood that could have been avoided by the property owner
Ultimately, it is up to you to get flood insurance.
