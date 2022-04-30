Finance
Legal Residency Change in the Military
I am a in the military. My current residency is Louisiana. I would like to change my residency to Florida. What are the requirements to make this change? Also, I will be going to a 3 month school in Florida in conjunction with PCS orders to Puerto Rico. Would this help me?
Answer: to acquire a domicile of choice in a new place two things must happen:
(a) you must be in the state and
(b) while you are there and before you leave, you must intend to make it your permanent home.
Those two requirements are all that’s necessary. You don’t have to buy property in the new state, open a bank account there, vote, get a driver’s license, file a legal notice in the paper, or anything else. Physical presence, combined simultaneously with the appropriate mental intent, is all that’s required.
So your time in Florida will satisfy the presence requirement.
Unfortunately, proving mental intent can be difficult sometimes. So to prove that you really did intend to make the new state your domicile, it might be a good idea to do some or all of the things mentioned below, with the understanding that those actions are not what make you a legal resident; rather they are simply evidence that you did intend to make the state your SLR.
You do not need to live in the state for any length of time, own a home in the state, or to have an address in the state to be domiciled in it. You only need to be physically present in the state at the time you decide to make it your permanent home. You could for example, drive through the state and be so struck by its beauty that you immediately adopt it as your permanent home, but if you do not have feelings about it before you drive out of it, your domicile has not changed.
Domicile is primarily a state of mind that a certain place is your permanent home. It is a mental attachment that you carry around with you. Once you acquire a domicile it remains your domicile, even though you leave it, unless your state of mind changes while you are in another place.
If you change your state of domicile, you may have to prove it. You might, for example, have decided to stop paying state income taxes because you changed your domicile to a state with no income tax. Your old domicile, the state losing tax revenue, may question that change. Or your spouse, for example, might sue for divorce in your former domicile, and you might not like the divorce laws there. If you can prove your domicile changed, you might be able to get the case dismissed. In the case of taxes, if you cannot prove your domicile changed, you could end up owing taxes to two or more states, and require that a court decide the matter.
The best evidence of your state of mind is the contacts that other people can see you have with a specific state. For the kinds of actions to help prove your state of domicile see the list below. You may not prove successfully that your domicile has changed unless your show contacts beyond just the benefit of the legal consequences that a change of domicile would give you. You should have all your contacts with the one state you call your permanent home. If you have contacts with multiple states, it may be difficult or impossible to prove your domicile.
Actions to show intent:
1. Expressed intent, oral or written and physical presence, past and present (including duration) [Prerequisite to establishing domicile].
2. Voter registration [Important Factor]
3. Vehicle registration as a resident vice non-residence military [Important factor, but you have a choice.]
4. Motor vehicle operator’s permit [Important Factor]
5. Location of bank and investment accounts.
6. Explanations for temporary changes in residence.
7. Submission of DD Form 2058 (Change of domicile form).
8. Payment of taxes – income and personal property [Important Factor]
9. Payment of nonresident tuition to institutions of higher education
10. Declarations of residence on legal documents such as wills, deeds, mortgages, leases, contracts, insurance policies, and hospital records. [Important factor]
11. Declarations of domicile in affidavits or litigation[Important Factor]
12. Residence of immediate family.
13. Membership in church, civil, professional, service or fraternal organizations.
14. Ownership of burial plots.
15. Place of burial of immediate family members.
16. Location of donees of charitable contributions.
17. Location of schools attended by children.
18. Ownership of real property. [Important factor. However, ownership of property in another state will not disqualify.]
19. Home of record at the time of entering service.
20. Place of marriage.
21. Spouse’s domicile.
22. Place of birth.
23. Business interests.
24. Sources of income.
25. Outside employment.
26. Address provided on federal income tax return.
Generally, unless you have taken at least some of these steps, it is doubtful that you’re State of legal residence/ domicile has changed. Failure to resolve any doubts as to your State of legal residence/domicile may adversely impact on certain legal privileges which depend on legal residence/ domicile including among others, eligibility for resident tuition rates at State universities, eligibility to vote or be a candidate for public office, and eligibility for various welfare benefits. If you have any doubt with regard to your State of legal residence/domicile, you should see your Legal Assistance attorney for legal advice before deciding to change your domicile.
Finance
How A Virtual Assistant Can Manage Your Social Media Marketing
Social media is the area that is really important for a business now. No matter you are in Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, etc. the impact is great. It is a brave attempt that you as an entrepreneur should undertake to attract with your customers and directly engage with them. However, with time passing by you are not going to remain free as you had been in your initial days of the business. In that stage you have to take the assistance of the virtual assistant to effectively manage your daily posts, comments, likes, tags, shares, etc. and in the case when you know very little about online marketing they would be able to offer you the necessary help. So, hiring virtual assistants you would be able to give top priority to the social media marketing for your business in the following ways:
Provides a ‘Profile’ For Your Business
Making a profile is the first step which will help them to understand your company and the services you provide. This will give them the understanding about whom they should be engaging in your pages. The profile they make should not be more than 2 pages and should include all the services that your company provides. Have the current offers, the target audiences, keywords to describe your page, brand colors, fonts and everything that you would like to exclude, etc. in your page.
Content to Play With
It will be better if the virtual assistants do not create content on your behalf. Make sure you have the blog posts, general contents, and the resources before you hire a virtual assistant. This will help them to intelligently play with the content creating posts, blog links, image quotes, and the tips that you can share online. This should be spoken on your persona rather than on your behalf.
Make Use of a Social Media Management Tool
There are several tools to help manage the social media. Like, if you are taking the help of a scheduling tool then you could schedule the posts in advance. This is useful for not just one platform but for several others. Using them, you can also edit posts or review before publishing them.
Have a Weekly Schedule
To maintain consistency of the social media pages the virtual assistants would post a minimum of 1-2 posts on every social media that your business has an account. They will also check the insights for your page to find out the most popular time. Other than this they would be responsible for keeping the communication alive between you and your customers by replying to comment and taking feedbacks. The more your business is present online the more engagement it is set to receive.
Have an Open and Frequent Communication
You need to keep the virtual assistants well-informed about the current events and the upcoming events in your company. This will help them to schedule the social media on your part and also they have the feeling of being a part of your team.
In all these ways the virtual assistants can help you to achieve your goals and lead to efficient social media marketing.
Finance
Writing Articles As an Affordable Internet Marketing Method
Content is king. Go ahead, say that again out loud. CONTENT IS KING. That is why article writing is one of the most effective yet under utilized internet marketing tools today. Internet surfers cannot get enough information on their various topics of interest. Providing information through articles is one of the best ways to drive traffic to you
You will need to write articles related to the products and services that you’re offering on your website and advertise them. Your articles should be written in a manner as though you are conversing with your prospective client in simple everyday language and be free of spelling and grammatical errors. The articles should be relevant and up to date.
A word of caution, after writing your article, have some trusted friends read it and give you feedback. If they understand what you are saying then your audience will too. You should also read it aloud to yourself to hear how it sounds.
You can advertise your articles in an affordable manner by submitting them to popular article directories. If your content is reliable and informative it will prompt visitors to read and they will recommend your site to other interested parties. Submitting well written articles to article directories will boost your incoming or back links and your site will achieve higher rankings by the search engines, thereby giving you sales.
You could use other methods of advertising to get visitors to your site such as Press releases, Pay Per Click (PPC) and E-Zine advertising or your buy your traffic but it will cost you money.
You may ask what does being able to write articles have to do with learning to write and sell an e-book? Well, an e-book can be classified as a collection of articles put together in the form of a report. Therefore the ability to write an e-book should make it a whole lot easier to write an article about the same e-book and telling your audience about the benefits of your e-book.
Let your creative juices flow and put down those ideas quickly to jump start your article writing momentum. With the suggestions above, a writer’s block could very well be the last problem you will ever have to surmount in having a successful internet business.
Finance
The Definitive Social Media Post Guide For Real Estate
100 Social Media Post Ideas That Are Crushing It
Are you in charge of posting something on your company’s social media platforms and you dread it most days. What on earth are you going to post… today!
But if this your job let’s reverse that yucky feeling in your stomach each day and tap into the most effective post ideas currently on the planet and turn your day in ooooh instead of aaaagh.
While Facebook maybe losing a few followers it’s still the ‘granddaddy’ to be on. Instagram is great for a younger market and LinkedIn is gaining momentum. Decide where your buyers and sellers would hang out on, and post there.
Let’s get stuck right in.
100 Real Estate Social Media Post Ideas
Promoting You
- What do you do – sell real estate, property manager, leasing consultant. This is a great time to show followers you tapping in a for sale sign, attending an auction or even a listing (but keep listings to 20% of your posts).
- Offer a free report or guide Produce a suburb price report and offer it free in exchange for an email address.
- Introduce a new product or resource Many agents have affiliations with landlord insurance suppliers, property maintenance services or easy pay options to collect rent or pay marketing costs. Let you readers know each offerings benefits.
- Build your newsletter subscriptions. Grow your email database at every opportunity you can.
- Promote your team Spotlight a team member and promote them. Let the world know about their special skill and or unique personality.
- The one day sale for your social media platform followers Let your Facebook followers know you are giving 50% off your marketing packages today.
- Highlight your business strengths Point out what you are good at. Aim it to outshine your competitors. “Our agents live locally”.
- Celebrate a milestone Have you been in business for 1, 5, 10 or 20 years+. Did your office or team member win an Award at your franchise’s Award night?
- Promote you team winning an award Get a team shot and highlight your staff.
- Rejig and re-use old content With reach percentages down, not everybody will see your content. Therefore you can re-post old content and it’ll mostly be fresh.
- Let your customers do the talking Grab some of your best testimonials and post them. Third party sources like Rate My Agent are a good source for these.
- Have a giveaway Giveaway a stamp duty or commission calculator in exchange for a readers email.address. What about a bundle of real estate investing books?
- Promote an event Got an auction coming up, let the world know about it. What about an investment seminar?
- Get an insight into your most popular posts Go to Audience Insights or download the Facebook Pages app and discover which posts have been your most popular and repeat!
Promote Others
- Who’s your favourite fan Give them a shout out. Promote their business.
- Interview a local business Grab a video camera and shoot a quick video or Facebook Live with your local barista. Do you think he/she might become a big advocate of yours.
- Interview an industry expert Chat to a marketing expert on why it’s important to promote a property when it’s listed for sale.Who do you know is a tax depreciation expert? Get them to discuss property investment breaks. It’s good for your expert and your followers.
- Do you support a charity? Let the world know. Give them a plug. Redirect readers to the charity’s donation tab.
- Express your gratitude Talk about how blessed you feel by being part of your community.
- Spotlight an industry influencer Grab a media heavyweight like Mark Bouris and ask him for an interview.
- Say thanks It’s a word not used often enough. Tell people you are thankful for their support.
- Mention a competitor (if you are game) This will test your mettle but it might have a big upswing for you. Followers with see that you are confident about mentioning other competitive companies and the opposition will most likely give you the thumbs up.
Inspirational
- Post an inspirational post These are among the most viewed posts on the planet. While not many will admit to it, almost all of us love to be inspired.
- Tell your story Think your story is boring or you’ve got nothing to say. Think again. We are all unique and what may appear to be dull to us might be very uplifting to others.
- Talk about another inspiring person It might be somebody who is close to you eg Mother, brother or boss or somebody who has influenced you eg Nelson Mandella, Tony Robbins.
- Post a motivational quote Go to your favourite motivator and post one of their quotes BUT acknowledge them in the quote.
- Beating the odds Have you overcome a challenge? Beaten a huge obstacle. Post your story. What about an improvement in your career? It’s all inspiring.
- Your daily routine Routines are usually boring but when listed they can be very inspiring to others. Let people know your wake at 5, walk until 6 and read an uplifting book until 7 am five days a week.
- Have you mastered the ‘work-life’ balance thing Not many have but if you’ve got a few secrets, share them. Some people have four day weekends every two months. Others bush walk two weekends a month. What’s your secret sauce keeping you from burnout.
- Who’s a joy to be around? Share their story. We need more joy in our world
Timely Posts
- National holidays Post something about Christmas, Easter, Father’s Day or Labor Day. Why not add a competition to this like a colouring in competition.
- Industry news Interest rate cut announcements from the Reserve Bank are always well read. Everybody wants to know how their hip pocket will be affected.
- Weather influences What if your area or neighbouring area is being affected by fire, water or wind. Post Emergency Service details advising people where they can get help.
- Sporting event Is it a sporting holiday in your city? Let followers know. Connect this post with others to send it viral. eg AFL Grand Final.
- Special events International Women’s Day, National Left Handed Day, Queensland Day. Google a calendar of special days for more ideas.
Hashtag Crazy
Real Estate Hashtags
- #realty
- #brokerage
- #realestate
- #listing
- #greatvalue
- #Realtors
- #NAR
- #luxuryrealestate
- #mansion
- #HUDhome
- #foreclosure
- #househunting
- #makememove
- #luxuryliving
- #homegoals
- #housegoals
- #investmentproperty
- #emptynest
- #broker
- #realestateagent
- #locationlocationlocation
- #FSBO
- #ICNY
- Listing hashtags
- #openhouse
- #offmarketlisting
- #pocketlisting
- #newlisting
- #homeforsale
- #renovated
- #marblecounters
- #eatinkitchen
- #motherinlawsuite
- #petfriendly
- #dogsokay
- #catsokay
- #condo
- #coop
- #twofamily
- #midcenturymodern
- #colonial
- #Victorian
- #bungalow
- #shotgunshack
- #starterhome
- #cashcow
- #caprate
- #dreamhome
- #fixandflip
- #turnkeyinvestment
- #curbappeal
- #justsold
- #selling
- #townhouse
- #brownstone
- #frontporch
- #parking
- #pool
- #whattheheck
- #openhouse
- #offmarketlisting
- #pocketlisting
- #newlisting
- #homeforsale
- #renovated
- #marblecounters
- #eatinkitchen
- #motherinlawsuite
- #petfriendly
- #dogsokay
- #catsokay
- #condo
- #coop
- #twofamily
- #midcenturymodern
- #colonial
- #Victorian
- #bungalow
- #shotgunshack
- #starterhome
- #cashcow
- #caprate
- #dreamhome
- #fixandflip
- #turnkeyinvestment
- #curbappeal
- #justsold
- #selling
- #townhouse
- #brownstone
- #frontporch
- #parking
- #pool
- Branding hashtags
- #yourbrokerage
- #realestateexperts
- #referrals
- #yourpersonalbrand
- #reducedfee
- #discountbroker
- #your farm area + expert
- #your farm area + brokerage
- #your farm area + personal branding
- #yourfarmleader
- #yourbrokerage
- #realestateexperts
- #referrals
- #yourpersonalbrand
- #reducedfee
- #discountbroker
- #your farm area + expert
- #your farm area + brokerage
- #your farm area + personal branding
Your Personal Favourites
Let people into your private world and share a few favourite things.
- What’s your favourite book? It doesn’t have to be about real estate. Are you a C T Mitchell fan? Is romance your favourite genre.
- Favourite podcast What industry podcasts do you listen to? Is there a great podcast on food that you wouldn’t miss. Share it with your followers.
- Favourite YouTube channel Do you watch Gary Vaynerchuk for your daily dose of inspiration. Does Mel Robbins lift your day?
- Favourite resource What’s one thing you can’t do with out? For me it’s my automated email provider GetResponse. Do you rely on the fitness app My Fitness Pal. Share yours.
- Favourite indulgence Are you a secret chocolate eater? Do you love an iced cold chardonnay at 5 pm? Can you not do without hot chips and gravy?
- Favourite influencer I’m a big Seth Godin fan. I need my daily fix. Who is yours. Let the world know.
- Favourite online university Udemy gets my vote. 30,000 course on just about everything you want to know about and do.
You The Expert
- Write an article Blogging is still big and is great for your website’s SEO. Promote the article link via Facebook or LinkedIn and gain more readers.But you’re not sure how to write an article.
- FAQ Friday’s In real estate we get a lot of questions asked over and over again. Instead of being reactive to the questions, why not be proactive by posting say every Friday at a regular time like 2pm your answers to frequently asked questions.Video is a great way to do these as it also introduces you and your team to your audience. The videos don’t need to be long; 2 minutes is ample.
- What’s working now? I’m not referring to posting your marketing secrets so your competitors can copy but rather letting your buying and selling audience know what’s working well.Evidence removes doubt and the more times your post results of your marketing campaigns or auction programs producing outstanding results the more often incoming buyers or sellers will adopt your recommendations.
- Spotlight an Award winner Do you employ a top selling agent who has just picked up a coveted award? Is the Property Manager of the Year working with you? Is it you? Tell the world.
- Short How-to-videos Let people know how they can bid at an auction by posting a short informative video. Are you good at giving makeover tips? What about quick renovation ideas that can be completed in under 15 minutes.
- Infographics are cool Infographics condense information into an easy to read document. Because they are viually enticing, infographics have become very popular.
- One-on-one coaching live Do you coach people in real estate. Are you seeking more clients? Live video coaching calls demonstrate your style and assist in getting you more business.
- Money making tips Everybody likes to save money. Post ideas about gardening tips that don’t cost a fortune. Show ideas about recycling.Vintage wares are making a comeback and can be very trendy.
- Solve a problem What are the top 10 problems your landlords face regularly. Create posts around these and promote to your Facebook page as well as including in your email blasts.
- Quick Hacks Know a little tips passed down through your family and gets a great result quickly. It doesn’t have to be about real estate. What about your Grannies tip of adding lemonade to your scone mix to make them rise more and be fluffy to eat.
Ask A Question
- Create a poll Do you think interest rates will rise this month – yes or no? Would you sell your house using the auction method – yes or no?
- What’s your favourite Bedroom colour. Your spring flower choice. Again you could combine this with a prize. eg Tell us your favourite flower and we’ll give one lucky follower entry to the Sydney Flower Show.
- Fill in the blank The best coffee shop in Richmond is __________
- Get some feedback How are we doing? Can we get your feedback? What do you think of our new website? We’ve just updated the signs on our shop – what do you think?
Let’s Get Personal
- A Fun Fact Bet you didn’t know this about us/our company/our property manager
- You on holidays Post a pic of you on your latest holiday. Perhaps end it with a question. What’s you favourite holiday destination? Are you a beach or snow loving person?
- What are you reading now Show the latest book you are reading. Are you a subscriber to a rel estate publication – show it. Are you just chilling out with the latest copy of Mindful. Let your followers into your world.
- Relaxation time How do you relax? An afternoon by the pool? Coffee with friends? A massage?
- What’s on your bucket list Post a pic of the Orient Express if that’s on your bucket list. Perhaps you are a little more daring and you want to parachute out of a plane.
Stand Out Pictures
- Before and after photos Has one of your clients recently done a home renovation? Show the before and after pics. Landscaping and no landscaping. The before dilapidated fence to the now white picket stand out fence.
- Behind the scenes Show some pics of your team hard at work. “Getting your home ready for sale takes a lot of dedicated effort. We want to get it right for you”.
- Before and after selfie Are you on a diet? Show your before and after pics. What about weekend and work day pics.
- Show a demo Do you use a software program that benefits your landlords. Post it to highlight what it does which in turn shows your point of difference
- Sneak peek What’s coming. Everybody loves to be first in. Are you changing brands? Post a pic of your old shopfront signs coming down and a glimpse of the new brand.
Conclusion
Using the social media post ideas for real estate will save you time in coming up with ideas. If you take these ideas and put them into a scheduler you’ll cut down your time even further.
The post ideas will help build your engagement on your platform. Pick the platform where your customers hang out and you’ll get the best reaction for your channel.
Get started today, be consistent and start growing your brand.
Want to have all of the above organised for you? Want to cut down your thinking time even further? Grab thi s social media calendar today where all the work has been done for you.
Legal Residency Change in the Military
Gophers’ Boye Mafe selected 40th by Seattle Seahawks
Aaron Hicks back with team after birth of his son
Gal Gadot’s birth chart: She’s a sexy, modern-day ‘Wonder Woman’
How A Virtual Assistant Can Manage Your Social Media Marketing
Vikings trade No. 34 pick in second round to Packers for Nos. 53 and 59
Jennifer Connelly’s former Tribeca penthouse hits market for $12M
Writing Articles As an Affordable Internet Marketing Method
Column: Is the Chicago Cubs offense for real or is it too small of a sample size to judge?
Vikings new safety Lewis Cine is known for his hard hitting but vows to ‘play the game safe’
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain1 week ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Sports4 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations