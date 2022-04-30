Loons fullback Oniel Fisher’s recovery from knee injury can aid Hassani Dostson

Hassani Dotson doesn’t have to look far for inspiration or guidance as the fourth-year Minnesota United player goes through the letdown, solitude and grind in the season-ending knee injury he suffered April 22.

Loons teammate Oniel Fisher Jr. tore what he called his “complete knee” — ACL, MCL, PCL and meniscus — when he collided with D.C. United goalkeeper Bill Hamid in an MLS game in September 2018.

Instead of the now-standard nine-month rehab, Fisher had four total surgeries — one for the initial injury and three for complications with scar tissue. With a subsequent hamstring injury, he was out for a total of 16 months, returning to games in March 2020.

Fisher then played a combined 27 games for D.C. and L.A. Galaxy in 2020-21 before signing a one-year contact and one-year club option with Minnesota last offseason.

Loons manager Adrian Heath said this week the club’s medical exams on Fisher came back positive and aligned with 30-year-old Jamaican’s fit on the field: versatile to play both fullback spots, an experienced veteran and quality professional.

The Loons brought in Fisher as an insurance policy for this type of setback, and the club won’t be actively working on acquiring another fullback before the primary transfer window closes Wednesday. In his eighth season, Fisher will continue to fill the Loons’ void at right back, the spot Dotson had also been helping out at with starter Romain Metanire out with a nagging hamstring. Fisher is expected to start at right back when Minnesota (4-2-2) plays Los Angeles FC (6-1-1) at 9 p.m. CT Sunday at Banc of California Stadium.

“For Hassani, he will be alright, man,” Fisher said this week. “He’s a tough one. He’s a warrior. He will be fine. It’s just as I said, it’s the mental aspect of everything. The drive to just keep going.”

Fisher struggled with that drive in the wake of his right knee injury. He was having a career year in D.C. in 2018, with highs in minutes (1,832), starts (20) and games played (24). But his injury came on the same day his elder cousin, a police officer in Atlanta, had passed away.

“It was pretty tough for me with tears and all that,” Fisher told the Pioneer Press. “It was super emotional. The whole process was emotional. There were days when I didn’t want to do anything. I go in and I said I was over this. I just want to be home, and I don’t want to talk to anybody.”

Fisher checked out of social media apps and turned off service on his phone. A week before Fisher’s injury, his cousin had telephoned.

“He was just saying to keep pushing and you’re doing good. He was motivating me,” Fisher recalled. “He had been dealing with (cancer) for 20-plus years. Doctor told him he had two or three years to live and he lived 20-plus years. If you knew him, you wouldn’t know that he had (it). He was always jovial and lively and nothing bothered him.”

When Fisher learned of his cousin’s death and then tore up his knee, Fisher said, “All that stuff was just playing in in my head.” He found the resolve.

“But … no matter what it is, you got to keep pushing,” Fisher added. “There is always something worse that somebody else is dealing with. You are never in the worst situation; that is how I put it. Injuries, whatever it is.”

While Fisher was down after the injury in 2018 and ’19, the fact that he was an expecting father helped his “drive” through those dark days. He expressed how he didn’t want to be a “regular” dad, “just working, blah.”

“I want him to know that I’m a fighter,” Fisher said. “I want him to know what I went through and I could tell him these stories. It just made me stronger mentally.”

Oniel Fisher III was born in October 2019 and the Fishers fit right on with MNUFC. Loons players who double as fathers have been bringing their children onto the grass at Allianz Field after wins for years now, and the Fishers joined in after Jr. played 90 minutes in the the 3-0 win over Chicago Fire last Saturday.

Dotson, 24, and his fiancé, Petra, gave brith to their first daughter, Gia, in January. Dotson, who tore is ACL and damaged his meniscus, has yet to have his surgery, but once he does, he’s expected to make a full recovery and be on the field in 2023.

Come game days next year, Gia will be walking, and she can join her dad on the field after Loons’ wins. The Fishers might be there to also share in another comeback story.