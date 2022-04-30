News
Loons fullback Oniel Fisher’s recovery from knee injury can aid Hassani Dostson
Hassani Dotson doesn’t have to look far for inspiration or guidance as the fourth-year Minnesota United player goes through the letdown, solitude and grind in the season-ending knee injury he suffered April 22.
Loons teammate Oniel Fisher Jr. tore what he called his “complete knee” — ACL, MCL, PCL and meniscus — when he collided with D.C. United goalkeeper Bill Hamid in an MLS game in September 2018.
Instead of the now-standard nine-month rehab, Fisher had four total surgeries — one for the initial injury and three for complications with scar tissue. With a subsequent hamstring injury, he was out for a total of 16 months, returning to games in March 2020.
Fisher then played a combined 27 games for D.C. and L.A. Galaxy in 2020-21 before signing a one-year contact and one-year club option with Minnesota last offseason.
Loons manager Adrian Heath said this week the club’s medical exams on Fisher came back positive and aligned with 30-year-old Jamaican’s fit on the field: versatile to play both fullback spots, an experienced veteran and quality professional.
The Loons brought in Fisher as an insurance policy for this type of setback, and the club won’t be actively working on acquiring another fullback before the primary transfer window closes Wednesday. In his eighth season, Fisher will continue to fill the Loons’ void at right back, the spot Dotson had also been helping out at with starter Romain Metanire out with a nagging hamstring. Fisher is expected to start at right back when Minnesota (4-2-2) plays Los Angeles FC (6-1-1) at 9 p.m. CT Sunday at Banc of California Stadium.
“For Hassani, he will be alright, man,” Fisher said this week. “He’s a tough one. He’s a warrior. He will be fine. It’s just as I said, it’s the mental aspect of everything. The drive to just keep going.”
Fisher struggled with that drive in the wake of his right knee injury. He was having a career year in D.C. in 2018, with highs in minutes (1,832), starts (20) and games played (24). But his injury came on the same day his elder cousin, a police officer in Atlanta, had passed away.
“It was pretty tough for me with tears and all that,” Fisher told the Pioneer Press. “It was super emotional. The whole process was emotional. There were days when I didn’t want to do anything. I go in and I said I was over this. I just want to be home, and I don’t want to talk to anybody.”
Fisher checked out of social media apps and turned off service on his phone. A week before Fisher’s injury, his cousin had telephoned.
“He was just saying to keep pushing and you’re doing good. He was motivating me,” Fisher recalled. “He had been dealing with (cancer) for 20-plus years. Doctor told him he had two or three years to live and he lived 20-plus years. If you knew him, you wouldn’t know that he had (it). He was always jovial and lively and nothing bothered him.”
When Fisher learned of his cousin’s death and then tore up his knee, Fisher said, “All that stuff was just playing in in my head.” He found the resolve.
“But … no matter what it is, you got to keep pushing,” Fisher added. “There is always something worse that somebody else is dealing with. You are never in the worst situation; that is how I put it. Injuries, whatever it is.”
While Fisher was down after the injury in 2018 and ’19, the fact that he was an expecting father helped his “drive” through those dark days. He expressed how he didn’t want to be a “regular” dad, “just working, blah.”
“I want him to know that I’m a fighter,” Fisher said. “I want him to know what I went through and I could tell him these stories. It just made me stronger mentally.”
Oniel Fisher III was born in October 2019 and the Fishers fit right on with MNUFC. Loons players who double as fathers have been bringing their children onto the grass at Allianz Field after wins for years now, and the Fishers joined in after Jr. played 90 minutes in the the 3-0 win over Chicago Fire last Saturday.
Dotson, 24, and his fiancé, Petra, gave brith to their first daughter, Gia, in January. Dotson, who tore is ACL and damaged his meniscus, has yet to have his surgery, but once he does, he’s expected to make a full recovery and be on the field in 2023.
Come game days next year, Gia will be walking, and she can join her dad on the field after Loons’ wins. The Fishers might be there to also share in another comeback story.
Gophers end long draft drought with O-lineman Daniel Faalele picked by Ravens
The Gophers’ long draft drought is over.
With Daniel Faalele being picked in the fourth round of the NFL draft on Saturday, Minnesota’s 16-year lull without having an offensive lineman selected has come to an end. Fellow Division I programs can no longer hold this fact over the Gophers’ head on the recruiting trail.
The 6-foot-8 and 380-pound tackle did slide from the draft’s second and third rounds on Friday to the draft’s final day, taken off the board by the Baltimore Ravens with the 110th overall selection.
In Baltimore, Faalele will reunite with former U receiver Rashod Bateman, who was the Ravens’ first-round pick in 2021. They were highly regarded recruits in Minnesota’s 2018 recruiting class.
The Gophers’ last offensive linemen selected were center Greg Eslinger and tackle Mark Setterstrom, both in 2006. Eslinger was taken in the sixth round by Denver Broncos, and Setterstrom went in the seventh round to St. Louis Rams.
Faalele also represents the highest Minnesota O-line draft pick since center Brian Williams went in the first round in 1989.
From NYC subway to Broadway: Jared Grimes starring in ‘Funny Girl’
Gerrit Cole looks to build off the momentum from dominating start vs. Guardians
KANSAS CITY — Gerrit Cole admitted he finally got a good night’s sleep last Sunday night. After struggling to start the season, with lingering questions from last season, the Yankees’ ace put up his most dominant performance of the year in his last start, Sunday against the Guardians back in the Bronx.
There was some relief that came with the familiar feeling of pitching well and having his way on the mound.
“It was like a little bit of an exhale, but honestly, I just kind of feel like that was like a team exhale,” Cole said. “Like that Sunday was like just a team exhale.
“And I certainly slept better.”
Through his first three starts, Cole managed to get through just 11.1 innings and he carried a bruise of an ERA (6.35). That was capped by a career-shortest outing in Detroit, where he was yanked in the second inning after having walked five.
That made for some sleepless nights not just for Cole, but Yankees fans. And if they were honest about it, for Yankees officials. The Bombers signed Cole to a nine-year, $324 million deal in 2018 to get them over the hump and back to a World Series. While focused on a “struggle to start the season,” Coles issues went further back to last season.
Cole came out early in 2021 as the best pitcher in the league and then became the poster boy for pitchers using illegal sticky stuff on the balls in June when MLB decided to enforce their own rules more stringently. He adjusted and regained control of his season, only to catch COVID after the All-Star break. He got back on track and then whether it was a tight hamstring or the workload (181.1 innings pitched after just 91 in 2020), Cole went into that AL Wild Card game with a 6.35 ERA over his last four starts.
And the last image of Cole from the 2021 season was him walking off the mound at Fenway in the third inning thoroughly beaten by the Red Sox.
So, his slow start to 2022 didn’t do much to erase those nightmares, but last Sunday led to a more restful night. Another steady start against the Royals Saturday night could really ease some of those concerns left over from last season.
At least, Sunday, Cole looked more like the ace the Bombers signed in the winter of 2019. He threw 6.2 scoreless innings, scattering four hits and striking out nine.
“Just a lot of good quality pitches and I think that you know we’ll try to replicate,” Cole said of Sunday’s start. “And try to replicate just staying on the attack really.”
He also is bringing confidence in an improved cutter. Cole threw the cutter in college and this offseason decided to bring it back and has slowly been increasing his usage of it this season.
“The thought was I can throw this pitch, so let’s see how good it is … and then let’s see if it can be used in a situation where you have the ‘C game’ or you don’t really have anything working and you’re basically just trying to fill the zone up with different shapes,” Cole said. “That can be an extra shape, that if it throws someone else off, to be an extra shape that matches up well against a particular player’s swing.”
Against the Guardians, Cole got four called strikes and two swing-and-misses on the cutter. He’s thrown a total of 43 so far this season and batters are hitting just .125 against it.
All signs point to it being a good addition to his repertoire.
“I think he, and we, kind of like some of the early signs of what that pitch could be for him,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “There’s certain teams that sell out to try and take his fastball away from him. [The cutter] gives him a little something off of that.
“Hopefully, that [pitch] added to the mix will just make everything else a little better.”
