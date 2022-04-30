Finance
Marketing Strategies and Tactics I
– Marketing dominance strategies
In this category of strategies, you see the world and the market in terms of market share; you know your market share, classify yourself as a leader, challenger, follower or nicher. Then you plan your marketing strategy accordingly.
– Leader: you have market dominance, you need to stress that you are the dominant business in your market because you are the best.
– Challenger: you are the next big thing, you should point out that the industry leader has gotten too big to care about customers, that you will change how things are going in the industry. You should project an image of being the next edgy thing to hit the market.
– Follower: you should consolidate your position never directly challenging the leaders while making alliances in the market. You wait for your opportunity to be a challenger or a leader.
– Nicher: you concentrate on your niche, taking care not to venture out unless you are confident of your odds outside of your niche.
– Innovation strategies
Here it is all about who is on the cutting edge, who churns out the new products and technologies before anyone else. You are a pioneer, close follower or late follower.
– Pioneer: You concentrate on being the one with the newest, hottest products around. You promise your customers will get the new technology before anyone else does.
– Close follower: You wait for other to pioneer in different direction, and when they are on to something, you quickly adopt it, improve it and make it your own.
– Late follower: You adopt only the most stable of technology, you stress to your customers that your products will be stable, tried and tested, with no bugs or last minute recalls.
– Growth strategies
When operating under growth strategies, your focus should be on how to make your business grow. You use:
– Horizontal integration: You try to expand by acquiring or starting new business in the same field as your main business, this way you control a bigger market share, and sideline the competition.
– Vertical integration: You try to acquire or start businesses that supply your current business or sell its products. This way you can have a stable production and delivery structure.
– Diversification: You try to conquer new markets with new products, expending in unexpected direction where you predict that there are great profits there.
– Intensification: You add new features to your existing products. You release new versions of your products. Trying to consolidate then expand your market position.
PPC Advertising Immediate Results Online
PPC in Your Business’s Online Marketing Effort
PPC (Pay Per Click) advertising is a powerful internet marketing tool that allows you to instantly place your products and services in front of a multitude of potential buyers. The effect of a properly managed PPC campaign can be immediate and long lasting. Commercial keyword phrases can be identified and tapped into immediately on launch of your campaigns, allowing searchers online to find your products quickly. PPC results are often displayed in the first 3 positions of the search engine results pages. Which are directly in the line of sight of the market you are targeting.
In order to run an effective PPC campaign, you must become familiar with search engine marketing (SEM) platforms like Google AdWords and Bing Ads. The advertising platforms are similar to one another and the key similarity is that you only pay for the ads when searchers click the link to your ad. There are several important considerations when creating and optimizing a PPC ad campaign, common to both systems..
Creating a PPC Campaign
Of course the first step in creating effective PPC campaigns will be to complete your keyword research, to ensure that you target commercially viable search queries. Then you will create accounts in Google AdWords and Bing Ads. Of the primary PPC platforms, Google is by far the most popular due to the domination of the search engines it possesses. However Bing Ads are a common choice due to the relative affordability of their CPC advertising (cost per click). Finally Facebook has a highly targeted PPC platform that you may consider.
Once you have set up your accounts it is a fairly straightforward process to create your campaigns, step one is to set your daily budget. You can spend as little as $10/day, or as much as several thousand dollars a day, depending on your available funding.
Once you have decided what your budget will be you have to decide whether you will bid on text based or visual ads, and create an image or headline relevant to your topic. Next you will decide your maximum bid, or the amount you wish to pay for each click at maximum. for the keywords you decided to target in step one.
You will select keywords based on your target market. I like to examine the advertising that is displaying in the dominant positions for ideas on how to design my ads. I also examine display ads when I select an images for display advertising. If you are a dentist seeking new clientele, you might use a phrase like “free teeth cleaning” or “$10 tooth Whitening” as an incentive to click to your page. The success of your campaign is based on the perceived value of your offer.
Optimizing Your PPC Campaigns
There are many techniques available to the experienced AdWords campaign manager to optimize PPC campaign results. The first and most important aspect of a successful AdWords campaign is to ensure the relevancy of your ad to your landing pages. Google assigns a relevancy score from 0 – 10 to any advertisement, and the higher the relevancy score you attain, the cheaper your clicks will be and the greater likelihood of attaining good click through rates (CTR).
Once you have mastered the process of optimization you can maximize your campaigns through replication, using the AdWords Reader and similar tools. Other techniques include the use of negative keywords. A negative keyword is selected to prevent the display of the ad when these keywords are selected in the query. For a chiropractor, in example, you may choose not to display your ad when the term “pain medication” is chosen, as searchers seeking advice in that category may click on your ad, but are not likely to engage your services. Another example might be a flooring contractor selecting DIY as a negative keyword.
Laser Target your PPC Campaign
You can not only optimize your AdWords campaigns for relevancy, but you can target your campaigns to specific geographic locations. You can target your ad campaigns to a specific distance from your city. If you are a brick and mortar based business in Milwaukee, you may not want to display your ad campaign in Chicago. If you use Facebook for PPC you can micro target to Gender and age categories as well as geographic and interest targeting.
PPC Analysis
Once you have your ad campaigns up and running, you are going to want to track the results of your efforts. Thankfully, the advertising platforms have made the process of tracking your campaigns very simple, you can use the default campaign reporting, or design custom tracking reports from the dashboard of the ad platforms. The purpose of data analysis is to help you improve your overall campaign effectiveness.
Both of the most popular Search engine platforms, Google and Bing provide detailed analytics for your ad campaigns. And Facebook provides detailed reporting functions as well. It does take some time to learn the science of ad campaign analysis, and you may be fully employed in the operation of your business. In this case it may be a good idea to select an experienced Internet Marketing Advisory agency, rather than spending a lot of time learning to create and manage your PPC campaigns. That way you can concentrate on your ROI, instead of the technical process of PPC management.
You have to create relevant, high quality campaigns to properly use Google AdWords and similar PPC ad platforms. To achieve your objectives you will have to target your campaigns to individuals who have a commercial interest in your goods and services, and who display intent to purchase. The key to a successful PPC campaign is to ensure that the keyword phrases are commensurate with this objective. When you target and optimize correctly, you will send highly targeted traffic to your landing pages, and realize a solid ROI on your campaigns. If you fail to properly optimize your campaigns, you may end up spending a lot of money, yielding limited results.
Software Development Life Cycle – Understanding the Process and Choosing a Partner
If you’re about to embark on a software or web development project that you expect to take your business to the next level, you may be surprised to learn that the software development life cycle starts long before the project build actually occurs.
For software development companies, the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) technically begins once a customer has engaged the firm. The SDLC refers to the actual framework of tasks and milestones that will be created by the developer’s project team.
But for you, the software development process starts the day you decide that your business can benefit from an investment in technology to improve branding, streamline workflow or communications,or increase sales. At that point, you pick up the phone to contact reputable companies that can help you not only strategize, but also build your custom web, mobile or cloud computing solution.
Here are some tips for achieving the best possible project outcome via a better understanding of the software development life cycle from start to finish.
Official Phases of SDLC & The Software Development Process
Each phase of the Software Development Life Cycle has its own unique set of goals and milestones. It is critical that your chosen solutions provider has a proven SDLC process in place to ensure the delivery of predictable results. Though vendors may use slightly differing terminology to describe them, all should follow these five basic steps:
Discovery -Outline your objectives and business requirements; identify market opportunity and audience; develop a strategic plan; perform an internal resource and technology audit, and, finally, summarize the project scope of work.
Design -Outline overall project plan; design user experience; develop prototypes;perform usability focus groups; outline site content; develop test plans.
Construction -Build custom system; perform reviews throughout; execute internal QA testing;ramp up marketing efforts; develop a user acceptance test; develop launch plan;develop system training plan.
Launch -Execute a user acceptance test plan; system training; system documentation delivery.
Review -Review project success; identify new opportunities; maintain all applications;plan later phase initiatives.
The Free Consultation
Once you have an understanding of the life cycle of software development and what you will be hiring a vendor to do for you, it’s time to start the process of identifying potential solution providers.
If a company offers a free consultation, by all means take them up on it! You’d be surprised how many people don’t make use of this golden opportunity to steer the conversation away from a sales pitch and get some important questions answered. You can hear about their client successes and request client references in your RFP later on. Get right to inquiring about their technical approach and delivery methodology, and ask some specific technical questions to get an immediate sense if the company has the expertise and reliability you require.
A reputable software solutions provider that specializes in custom web development and software development should be highly qualified in several broad areas -ranging from strategic analysis, project management, and project documentation to testing and project maintenance -to help ensure up-to-date solutions and the ultimate success of your project.Having these characteristics gives a company thorough knowledge of the software development process and how it can be customized to best serve your needs.
Because of its potential complexity and the variety of technologies that may be involved, software development requires a highly systematic approach. Careful planning and a step-by-step process are the foundation for creating and implementing an effective and reliable software solution. Listen carefully for details on how the company addresses each phase of the software development life cycle to help you determine the thoroughness of each provider’s process.
Every conversation you have will also contribute to the formation of an increasingly exacting set of business requirements. Even if you are pretty certain what your business requirements might be, keep an open mind and listen to the pros. You may just pick up some ideas that will create long-term efficiencies for your business.
The Request for Proposal
After interviewing a handful of software solutions firms, you’ll find that you’re ready to take the next step with one or two. Now’s the time to provide as much information as you canto these potential solutions providers in what’s called a Request For Proposal (RFP).
RFPs generally include the specifics of your brand positioning, all your business requirements for functionality, the vision and objectives for the project, a proposed schedule, a request for client references, and specifics on the software development methodology.
Writing an RFP is a bit of an art form, but don’t be intimidated – when you supply as much information as you can and understand each phase of the software development life cycle, it will greatly improve the accuracy of the proposal or scope of work that you receive in return.
The Scope of Work
Solution providers on your RFP distribution list will generally reply with a detailed Scope of Work (SOW)and estimate for the project. For highly complex projects, it is not uncommon to receive a SOW and estimate for just the Discovery phase described above.
Many times, the Discovery phase must be conducted in order for the provider to better understand your business requirements and provide an accurate estimate for the entire project should you wish to move forward towards a complete software development project.
Expect to pay between $10,000-$30,000 for a detailed Discovery SOW and a clear Business Requirements Document. Note that if you contract with a custom software solutions provider for a Discovery SOW, you are under no obligation to hire them for the full project.
After an in-depth Discovery is completed, you will then receive a detailed SOW and estimate for the entire project. Of course, pricing will vary greatly for each individual project.
Getting the Most for Your Money Out of the Software Development Process
Since most software development projects require substantial investments of both time and hard dollars, it’s clearly to your benefit to choose a software development firm with significant experience in custom software development and solutions. In addition to their advanced technical knowledge, a more experienced firm can also help you strategize and make better project decisions – decisions that can move you closer to your long-term goals, while also simultaneously addressing multiple strategic marketing objectives.
Because application and website development is an evolution of technology, it is also important to employ a firm that stays on the cutting edge and adopts appropriate new technologies and platforms as they emerge.
With a clear understanding of the software development life cycle process -and how to use that knowledge to inform your choice of development partner -your chances of enjoying a successful project are very high.
Impact of Branding on the Marketing Mix
The impact of branding on the marketing mix is seen in every aspect of our society. The ability for consumers to identify with your brand and associate it with a product is a powerful tool in marketing. The more you are recognized, the more you will be thought of when the needs for your products arise.
1) Brand Names – Coke, Pepsi, Nike… When you see the words, you imagine the products, the logos, maybe even the times you used the products. This is a wonderful thing if you are one of these companies. These are what we call brand names. Branding that is so powerful that the products take on an air of being the best or the most popular automatically.
2) Lifestyles – Some brands even illicit behavior traits and lifestyles. Raiders, No Fear, Bob Marley… these are symbols that have taken on an almost iconic brand. Many have associated the brand with the feeling of the brand and have modeled their lifestyle to fit that feeling. They decorate their vehicles and homes, choose clothing, and buy other products that they now identify with.
3) Presence – You need to set a bran for yourself and get it out there. It is very important to consider the style and tone you will be setting for your company and company presence. In time, the brand you make for yourself will stick and you will have issues to confront if you try to change it. Just think of the new coke issue and you will understand. People like what they are used to. Choose wisely and you will be pleased with the persona your company takes on with your branding efforts.
The ultimate impact of branding on the marketing mix is in your sales. If your customers are comfortable with the company that they have come to know, they will continue to purchase from your company. Setting up your branding is one small aspect of marketing, but an important one. A good mentoring and education system in marketing can help you understand branding and other aspects of marketing much better.
