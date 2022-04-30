News
Mets pitchers, position players meet with MLB reps at Citi Field about all the hit by pitches
The Mets, including pitchers and some position players, had a productive meeting with Major League Baseball representatives on Friday at Citi Field about all the hit by pitches.
Morgan Sword, MLB’s executive vice president of baseball operations, accompanied by former players Dan Otero and Rajai Davis, who now work in the commissioner’s office, had a conversation with the Mets about potential solutions to their major-league-leading beanings.
“It went well. A lot of good give and take,” said Mets manager Buck Showalter, still furious and concerned about the amount of times his players have gotten hit by pitches. “I appreciate them coming out. Being on those committees, sometimes you understand how many things are really going on behind the scenes that don’t get broadcast.”
The Mets entered Friday having been hit 19 times in 20 games, five more hit-by-pitches than any other team. They were plunked 94 times last year, which ranked fourth in the majors and third in the National League. Since 2018, the Mets have been hit by 326 pitches, the most in the majors.
Mets pitcher Chris Bassitt called out MLB after his last start, six scoreless innings against the Cardinals on Tuesday, for failing its big-league pitchers. Bassitt said the baseballs are different, inning-to-inning, and pitchers have voiced their concerns about grip issues, but “MLB doesn’t give a damn.” Mets catcher James McCann was also fed up with the grip and command issues on Tuesday, saying the league should sit down with players to find a solution. The Mets got what they wanted, as that conversation with MLB began on Friday.
“We had our pitchers in there and some position players, just so we got all aspects of it,” Showalter said. “Morgan presented some things that they may not have known about, and they presented some things that he may not have known. That’s how you make good decisions. You listen to the people that are actually throwing a baseball and hitting a baseball, and you listen to people who are doing all the work to improve our game and try to keep it safe.”
Showalter continued: “My biggest concern is the hit by pitch. I think we’ve had 15 pitches from the shoulder to the head against us since spring training started. Not five, not 10, not 12, but 15. I know because we put them all on tape.”
Pete Alonso (twice) and Francisco Lindor (once) have both been drilled head-high this season. Lindor, who was hit directly on the C-flap of his helmet, somehow only walked away with a cracked molar. Alonso’s lip was swollen and bloody after his first head-high hit by pitch. The second, a Kodi Whitley changeup during the Mets’ win over the Cardinals on Tuesday, cracked his helmet.
Showalter told reporters he might welcome the way the Korean Baseball Organization handles the issue, saying the KBO automatically ejects a pitcher if he throws a fastball at a batter’s head.
“It’s interesting, something that I’m sure people are looking at,” the Mets skipper said of the KBO. “Of course you know, Pete got hit with a changeup that broke his helmet. Where does it stop?”
ARE YOU KIDDING ME?
The expression on Showalter’s face was one of bewilderment after he learned Cardinals coach, Stubby Clapp, did not receive a suspension from MLB for wrestling Alonso to the ground during Wednesday’s benches-clearing brawl.
Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado received a two-game suspension for being the aggressor, while Cardinals pitcher Genesis Cabrera received a one-game suspension for pulling Alonso’s collar. But Clapp, who bear hugged Alonso from behind and tackled him to the ground, curiously managed to escape the kerfuffle scot-free.
“Nothing?” Showalter said, jaw dropped, after his press conference ended. “Clapp got nothing? Really. Glad you didn’t ask me about that.”
INJURY UPDATE
J.D. Davis, the latest Mets player to get hit by a pitch in Wednesday’s 10-5 loss to the Cardinals, improved over the past 48 hours. He was struck by a fastball on his left foot/ankle and hopped off the field alongside a trainer. X-rays showed no structural damage, though the Mets infielder/designated hitter sported a gray walking boot for the swelling.
Davis was not in the starting lineup on Friday against the Phillies, but Showalter indicated he’s healthy enough to be an option off the bench.
“He may have dodged a potential injury,” Showalter said. “There’s no need for some more imaging. He’s improved. I think he’s a contributor tonight.”
NFL draft: Chicago Bears select Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon with the No. 39 pick
After sitting out the first round of the NFL draft, Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles made his first selections Friday night from Halas Hall.
The Bears started the night with three picks on Day 2 — at Nos. 39 and 48 in the second round and 71 in the third round.
The Bears also have three picks on Day 3 — Nos. 148 and 150 in the fifth round and 186 in the sixth round.
Here’s a quick look at each of the Bears new players.
Kyler Gordon, cornerback, Washington
No. 39, second round
Height, weight: 5-11, 194
Why the Bears picked him
The Bears had a major need for a starter at cornerback opposite Jaylon Johnson, and now they have an option.
Gordon had two interceptions and nine passes defended in 12 games in 2021, being named a first-team All-Pac 12 player. He finished his career with 14 passes defended, 98 tackles, three tackles for a loss and two forced fumbles. Gordon’s teammate, cornerback Trent McDuffie, was picked 21st in the first round by the Kansas City Chiefs.
Bailey Ober likely headed to injured list with groin soreness
Bailey Ober didn’t seem too concerned about the groin soreness that forced him out of Thursday afternoon’s game. But even if the injury isn’t serious, it’s likely to force him to the injured list.
While the Twins did not place the right-hander on the 10-day IL on Friday, manager Rocco Baldelli said it was “probably likely” that Ober would need a stint on the IL before returning to the mound.
“We’re going to continue to assess him,” Baldelli said for Friday’s game against the Rays at Tropicana Field. “If there’s some magic going on in the next 24 hours, maybe that affects some things, but I think the safe thing to do, and probably the anticipation is that he’s probably going to be out for a period of time. Hopefully not too long.”
As a result, Josh Winder is likely to see his first start as a major leaguer. Winder, a starter by trade, has been pitching out of the bullpen in long relief. When Sonny Gray landed on the injured list earlier this month, the Twins opted to revert to a five-man rotation rather than slide Winder into the rotation.
This time around, Baldelli said he “would foresee” Winder being inserted into the rotation at some point in the next handful of days. Winder has appeared in three games thus far this season. His longest outing — 5 1/3 innings — came in the game Gray was forced to exit early with a hamstring strain. The rookie has a 3.48 earned-run average in 10 1/3 innings pitched.
“We had a good feeling that he would get some consistent work; we didn’t know where it would fall exactly,” Baldelli said. “It’s not like we were naming him one of the five starters, but we knew we weren’t just going to let him stay in the bullpen for a week and not pitch.”
INJURY NOTES
The Twins plan to have Gray make a rehab assignment with the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels. At this point, Baldelli said they are targeting a home game in Fort Myers — just under two hours south of St. Petersburg — on Sunday. If not Sunday, Baldelli said Gray could potentially make a rehab outing on Tuesday. The Mussels have an off day on Monday.
Outfielder/first baseman Alex Kirilloff (wrist), on a rehab assignment with the Triple-A Saints, did not make the trip to Florida with the team. He played for the Saints on Tuesday and Wednesday, was out of the lineup on Thursday and back in Friday. Baldelli said the team doesn’t have a firm timeline for Kirilloff to return.
It’s not about a specific number of rehab at-bats for Kirilloff, the manager specified, but rather how the wrist feels.
“We just want to make sure when we’re inserting him, we’re not just inserting a guy that we think is healthy; we’re inserting a guy that’s ready to play and go out there and produce,” Baldelli said.
Miguel Sanó (knee) was out of the lineup for the third straight day on Friday after tweaking his knee in the Twins’ 5-4 win over Detroit. Baldelli said Sano was feeling “noticeably better” than he had been the past couple days. Meanwhile, Gary Sánchez (abdominal tightness) returned to the lineup Friday for the first time in more than a week.
HOMECOMING
When he takes the mound on Saturday against the Rays, Chris Archer will be doing so for the first time as a visitor in Tampa Bay. The right-hander played for the Rays from 2012-18 and again in 2021.
Archer maintains a residence in the Tampa area and slept in his own bed on Thursday night before waking up and going to his favorite local coffee spot. While he’s had some of the comforts of home, he learned quickly that being a visitor isn’t quite the same.
“I actually pulled into the players’ lot and they were like, ‘Oh, the visiting doesn’t park in the players (lot),’ ” Archer said. “I was like, ‘You can’t make an exception at all? And they were like, ‘No.’ So I had to park in some other lot. So, it was weird. Like, I really had no clue where I was at.”
Wild still ‘very optimistic’ Mats Zuccarello will be ready for Game 1
Mats Zuccarello missed the regular season finale against the rival Colorado Avalanche on Friday night at Xcel Energy Center as he continues to nurse a lower-body injury. He hasn’t played since the Wild earned a 6-3 win over the Seattle Kraken on April 22.
That said, it appears Zuccarello will still be available for the start of the NHL playoffs next week. Asked about Zuccarello’s status for the series opener against the St. Louis Blues, coach Dean Evason replied, “We’re still very optimistic that he’ll play in Game 1.”
Nonetheless, the Wild are clearly starting to make contingency plans just in case. They elevated Tyson Jost in the lineup for the regular season finale, playing him alongside Ryan Hartman and opposite Kirill Kaprizov. That would presumable be the top line if Zuccarello is not ready to go.
The good news regarding Zuccarello is his prolonged absence doesn’t appear to be due to a setback.
“He’s skated lightly,” Evason said. “Nothing has gotten worse because of anything. It’s just not healed to the point where we feel comfortable to put him in a game situation.”
NO REST
While the Wild considered resting players down the stretch, the fact that they wanted home-ice advantage in the first round ultimately made their decision for them.
Thus, the Wild fielded a full lineup in the regular season finale, while the Avalanche rested top players like star center Nathan MacKinnon, star defenseman Cale Makar and starting goaltender Darcy Kuemper.
“We put projections together of games that we thought maybe some people could come out of our lineup,” Evason said. “We’ve debated it for sure. There’s a lot of different variable for why we’ve done what we’ve done. And one of them is to continue to play like the Minnesota Wild play and have the people in the lineup that we think will start in the playoffs.”
INJURY UPDATES
Jared Spurgeon and Matt Dumba returned to the Wild lineup for the game against the Avalanche. That provided the blue line with a major boost as Jake Middleton played alongside Spurgeon, Jonas Brodin played alongside Dumba and Jon Merrill played alongside Dmitry Kulikov.
It’s pretty much a guarantee that’s the defensive pairings the Wild use in Game 1 against the Blues next week.
