Missouri Senate OKs bill to let some food stamp recipients use benefits at restaurants
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Food stamps could soon be used at some Missouri restaurants to purchase hot meals, but they would only be available for certain recipients.
The Senate barely passed legislation Thursday that would establish the “Restaurant Meals Program.” It would allow elderly, disabled, or homeless Missourians on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP_ to buy a hot meal at restaurants that contract with the state’s Department of Social Services (DSS).
“As I weigh into the decision of how I’ll vote for this particular issue, I think about the individuals that could benefit from this,” Senate President Dave Schatz (R-Sullivan) said on the Senate floor Thursday.
Schatz was one of the eight Republicans who joined all 10 Democrats in voting for Senate Bill 798 which is sponsored by Florissant Democrat Sen. Angela Mosley. Sen. Bill White (R-Joplin) was also one of the eight Republicans.
“Keep in mind who really benefits and what they need,” White said. “A lot of these people cannot safely cook food or don’t have the ability to store the food.”
It’s a topic that fractured Senate Republicans, some arguing this could lead to unhealthy diets.
“It’s going to expand a welfare program that’s already bloated and very prone to fraud,” Sen. Bob Onder, R-Lake St. Louis, said. “I think there ought to be a work requirement on this and there is not.”
Onder called Schatz, a U.S. Senate candidate out on the Senate floor saying this isn’t a piece of legislation he should have brought up or voted for when campaigning for higher office.
“I assume that leadership has decided this is a bill they really want,” Onder said. “Gosh, I don’t know if I were running in a Republican primary for the U.S. whether I’d want it.”
Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer (R-Parkville) stood up and spoke on the Senate floor in favor of the legislation. Whether members vote for or against this bill because of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), there’s no policing of removing junk food from SNAP.
“Like it or not, 100% of someone’s SNAP benefits can be spent on junk food,” Luetkemeyer said. “You’re focusing on vulnerable populations that for life reasons don’t have the ability to readily go to the grocery store and to cook for themselves.”
Conservative Caucus member Sen. Rick Brattin, R-Harrisonville, said by creating this program, the state expands the food stamps program.
“It will only continue to keep people trapped in situations,” Brattin said. “The more you make it lucrative and things of that nature, the money they remained trapped in these situations.”
The other side of the aisle said lawmakers should have said to judge what someone eats/
“Who are we to determine what somebody should eat?” Sen. Barbara Washington (D-Kansas City) said Thursday. “Although I want to clarify that Mcdonald’s is not a qualifier at this point and I doubt if they’re going to be.”
It’s estimated that around 183,000 households will be eligible for the program. According to the research for the legislation, as of October 2021, there were 21,077 homeless households and 161,604 elderly and disabled.
“Not a single penny is actually spent on increased benefits,” Luetkemeyer said. “When we hear about an expansion of the welfare state, the reality of it is there isn’t even an iota of expansion of benefits that are going to be going to this system.”
If the House approves the bill and the governor signs it, it’s expected to cost $27,000 in the first year to implement it because of computer system upgrades. After that, it’s estimated to cost $500 a month for maintenance.
“I believe that maybe those individuals that need this program or need this opportunity to be able to get a hot meal; I’ve never had to walk in their shoes,” Schatz said. “Do I think we need to make improvements to the SNAP program, absolutely but I also think about the people that benefit from this.”
The House has less than two weeks to vote on the legislation before the session ends on May 13.
Instant analysis of Ravens’ selection of Michigan edge rusher David Ojabo in second round of NFL draft
Here’s what Baltimore Sun staff members think of the Ravens’ selections on Day 2 of the 2022 NFL draft, including Michigan edge rusher David Ojabo at No. 45 overall:
Jonas Shaffer, reporter: It wasn’t long ago that David Ojabo was being linked to the Ravens at No. 14 overall. If the Ravens’ medical staff is confident that Ojabo still has the freakish potential he showed before tearing his Achilles tendon, this was a no-brainer pick at a premium position. Like his close friend Odafe Oweh, Ojabo hasn’t been playing football for very long. He’s already very good. The Michigan connections in Baltimore should only help his transition.
Childs Walker, reporter: The Ravens had to be thrilled when David Ojabo, a top-15 talent who thrived under defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald at Michigan, dropped to them in the middle of the second round. No, he won’t contribute much this year after he tore his Achilles tendon during his pro day, but he’s a long, explosive pass rusher who could be a star in a few years. The Ravens needed a high-ceiling talent on the edge, and they got one.
Mike Preston, columnist: The Ravens’ selection of Michigan outside linebacker David Ojabo is interesting, since he’s joining a team coming off an injury-filled season after tearing his Achilles tendon at his pro day. Ojabo has all the physical tools to be a strong pass rusher. He is big, mobile and explosive and has an assortment of moves. He definitely isn’t a one-trick pony. He is a liability against strong running teams, so he’ll likely be used as a “go fetch” guy in passing situation once he returns.
Ojabo is a gamble, but who cares? He had 11 sacks last year and the Ravens got him in the second round. Projections suggest that he could return sometime in mid to late October, and that’s good news for the Ravens, who don’t have a consistent pass rusher on the roster.
In recent years, the Ravens have been sold bad advice on Michigan players because of the connection between Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh and his brother, Ravens coach John Harbaugh. But at least the Ravens have former Michigan defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald running the defense now. That’s a plus because of his inside knowledge of Ojabo. He can be a buffer against the misinformation.
It’s still a pipe dream, but Ojabo on one side and Odafe Oweh on the other creates some hope and excitement in Baltimore.
Ryan McFadden, reporter: If it wasn’t for the Achilles injury, Ojabo would’ve been a first-round selection. I love this pick for the Ravens, as they get a talented edge rusher who can get after the quarterback. He registered 11 sacks last season for the Wolverines. This is a high-risk, high-reward move.
C.J. Doon, editor: Make that three top players who fall to the Ravens. Ojabo is ranked No. 29 on the media consensus big board, and he was much higher before suffering a torn Achilles tendon at his pro day. The Ravens need to be patient with his recovery, but once Ojabo returns, he’ll be a fantastic complement to his former Blair Academy (N.J.) teammate Odafe Oweh.
Tim Schwartz, editor: This is a home run pick for the Ravens. To get Ojabo, who would have been a top-15 pick if he didn’t tear his Achilles tendon at his pro day, at No. 45 overall is tremendous value. He might need a little time to get settled, but he won’t need any adjusting to the playbook considering the Ravens’ Mike Macdonald was his defensive coordinator at Michigan. Ojabo fills an immediate need, too. This draft is shaping up to be another classic for Baltimore. You could argue they have three of the top-15 players in the draft, and they did it in 45 picks. And they still have six picks in the fourth round to help fill other needs and add depth. Ravens gonna Raven.
()
Paul Newberry: After the loss of Katie, Sarah and Lauren, let’s keep the conversation going
By PAUL NEWBERRY
There’s been a lot of talk about the mental health struggles that many young athletes face, the pressures and expectations that can seem overwhelming — especially to those who feel compelled to shield their pain from the outside world.
Let’s keep the conversation going.
There’s so many more to reach, so many more who need to know they’re not alone.
Sadly, it won’t come soon enough to help three female college athletes who took their own lives in the past two months, leaving behind unbearable grief for their family and friends and inevitable questions about what could’ve been done to show how much they had to live for.
Katie Meyer was a soccer goalkeeper who helped Stanford win a national championship.
Sarah Shulze was a runner at Wisconsin who earned All-Big Ten academic honors in track and cross country.
Lauren Bernett was a catcher on the James Madison softball team who had just been picked as the Colonial Athletic Association’s player of the week.
All three, gone.
This is not to ask why, as perplexing as that question may be to so many of us who weren’t privy to what any of them were going through.
Instead, let’s renew our commitment to helping those in need, to be ever-vigilant for even the slightest sign that someone is struggling, to approach them with love and compassion rather than judgment and condemnation.
That approach is especially important to those who are such accomplished athletes.
As we’ve learned from athletes including Olympic gold medal gymnast Simone Biles and tennis star Naomi Osaka, one’s worth as a human being shouldn’t be determined by wins and losses.
“There’s always this need to ask, ‘Why? Why? Why?’” said Jane Timmons-Mitchell, an associate clinical professor of psychology at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland. “I put a bigger emphasis on the, ‘What?’ What can we do about it? How can we be the most help and the most effective.”
To that end, when someone is pondering whether to end their life, she said, it’s vital “just to empathize with what they’re going through, to try to get around to their side of things, to look at it through their eyes so we can find a way to help them.”
Meyer was 22 when took her life on March 1 at her campus residence.
On the field, she memorably thwarted two penalty shots to help the Cardinal defeat North Carolina in the 2019 national championship game. In the classroom, she was a senior majoring in international relations.
Her father, Steve Meyer, told NBC’s Today show that she was possibly distraught over the prospect of disciplinary action from the university for “defending a teammate on campus over an incident.” Whatever the case, the suicide left a hole for her loved ones that will never truly heal.
“We’re struggling right now,” her mother, Gina Meyer, told Today. “We are struggling to know what happened, and why it happened. We’re just heartbroken, so heartbroken.”
Shulze was 21 when she took her life on April 13. In addition to her success as an athlete and student, family members said she had interned with the Wisconsin state legislature and volunteered as a poll worker during the 2020 presidential election.
“Balancing athletics, academics and the demands of everyday life overwhelmed her in a single, desperate moment,” her family said in a statement. “Above all other things, Sarah was a power for good in the world.”
Bernett was the 20-year-old cleanup hitter for the James Madison softball team. On Monday, she was honored as CAA player of the week for batting .778 with seven RBIs and four runs in a three-game weekend sweep of Drexel that pulled the Dukes within a game of league-leading Delaware.
On Tuesday, the school announced her death. The local sheriff said it was being classified as an apparent suicide, though the investigation is continuing and no further details have been released.
Suicide is one of the leading causes of death on college campuses, and student athletes often walk a delicate mental tightrope attempting to balance classwork and athletics. With the media exposure that many top-level programs get, the pressure to succeed is even greater.
For female student-athletes, there can be additional stresses such as eating disorders, brought on by issues over weight and body image.
“We know female athletes are at higher risk for eating disorders,” said Dr. Jessica Moore, a psychiatrist at Dallas’ UT Southwestern Medical Center who has published research on the stresses of college life. “If you have an untreated eating disorder, you’re much more at risk for suicide attempts.”
Like Timmons-Mitchell, Moore said it’s more important to address the societal barriers that can affect mental health treatment, rather than scrutinizing an individual, often-isolated decision to take one’s life.
“‘Why?’ is a complicated question, and it’s likely multi-faceted,” Moore said Friday in a telephone interview. “It’s more helpful to think about what systemic things might play a role. How do we improve access to care? How can we ensure that someone is not being stigmatized for seeking help? How can we ensure they have time to go to counseling appointments in order to get help?”
The COVID-19 pandemic only exacerbated the mental health struggles that many college students were already facing.
Student-athletes were certainly not immune to the devastating impact.
“One of the things that goes on in a pandemic is the incredible isolation,” Timmons-Mitchell said. “For athletes, they may begin to feel that their only contact with others is through their competitive venture. Even as much as you may love it … you can begin to feel that’s your only identity.
“It’s really the perfect storm.”
We can only hope that others aren’t swept away by that storm. Come July, the country is set to launch a new 988 number for the suicide prevention hotline, which should make it easier for those in need to get help..
In the meantime, let’s keep talking about Katie. And Sarah. And Lauren.
May their deaths not be in vain.
___
Paul Newberry is a national sports columnist for The Associated Press. Write to him at pnewberry(at)ap.org or at
___
More AP sports: and
2022 NFL Draft l Pats go for speed at receiver with Thornton
By The Associated Press
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Latest on the NFL draft.
___
The Patriots selected maybe the fastest receiver in this year’s draft when they picked Baylor’s Tyquan Thornton with the 50th overall pick.
New England traded up a few spots to get Thornton, who ran a 4.28 in the 40-yard dash at the combine, best of any receiver. Thornton also had a scholarship offer to run track at LSU.
Meanwhile, Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean, the leading tackler on the national championship defense was still on the board through 52 picks. Dean, an All-American but a bit undersized at 5-foot-11, was projected by many analysts to be a first-round pick.
After a record five defensive players from Georgia were taken in the first round, the first Bulldog taken in the second round was receiver George Pickens to the Steelers with the 52nd pick.
___
Michigan edge rusher David Ojabo is going from one Harbaugh to another. Baltimore selected the second-team All-American in the second round with the 45th overall pick. Ojabo was pegged as a possible first-rounder before he tore the Achilles tendon in his left leg during a pro day workout.
Ojabo, who was born in Nigeria and raised in Scotland, had a breakout season as a junior with 11 sacks playing for Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and then-defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, who had previously been an assistant for John Harbaugh with the Ravens.
Macdonald returned to Baltimore this offseason to become defensive coordinator for John and now will be coaching Ojabo again.
___
The Big 12 finally had a player taken in the NFL draft, and then had another on the very next pick.
Iowa State running back Breece Hall, a two-time All-American and the conference’s offensive player of the year in 2021, was taken with the fourth pick of the second round, 36th overall, by the Jets. New York traded up with the Giants to get Hall.
On the very next pick, the Big 12′s defensive player of the year was selected. The Texans landed defensive back Jalen Pitre from Baylor.
The Big 12 was the only Power Five conference not to have a player selected during the first round. In fact, three players from FCS, Division I’s second-tier, were selected before a player from the Big 12.
___
Tennessee has added to its secondary with cornerback Roger McCreary with the third pick of the second round of the draft.
With a pick acquired from the New York Jets during the first round, the Titans get a fast and aggressive cover guy who excelled against the archrival Crimson Tide.
The Jets, so busy on Thursday when they made three picks, dealt with their co-tenant of MetLife Stadium, the Giants, to move to No. 36 and take Iowa State’s Breece Hall. Not only is Hall the first running back chosen, but the first from the Big 12, which was blanked in the opening round.
___
Aaron Rodgers at last is getting a highly drafted rookie receiver.
Rodgers famously has sought more input into Green Bay’s drafts, and the Packers didn’t select a wideout in the first round with their two picks because the top prospects were gone. But they used the second slot in the second round to grab North Dakota State’s Christian Watson.
Yes, Watson comes from a FCS school, but the Bison are as close to FBS as you can get, perennial championship contenders on their level, winning nine of the past 11 national titles. It’s the fourth consecutive year a North Dakota State player has been drafted.
The Packers traded their All-Pro receiver, Davante Adams, to Las Vegas this offseason.
___
Houston defensive tackle Logan Hall is the first selection of the second round of the NFL draft, by the Buccaneers.
Tampa Bay, under new head coach Todd Bowles after Bruce Arians retired last month, owned the spot after trading with Jacksonville the previous night. Bowles’ background is on defense, so Hall seems a natural choice. He goes 6-foot-6, 275 pounds and is known for his relentlessness. He comes off elbow surgery and missed the Senior Bowl.
___
The Tennessee Titans’ newest wide receiver Treylon Burks is an Arkansas native who likes to go fishing and hunt with a bow.
Burks also likes to go hunting wild boar with his dogs and a knife. It’s a quality that certainly makes a receiver unafraid of any defender he might see on a football field.
“A lot of people are not going to go out there and chase a wild boar,” the 6-foot-3, 225-pound Burks said. “You know, they can hurt you. But at the same time, that’s part of my game on the field, just being fearless and I’m just selling out for the team.”
It’s a hobby that might cause a general manager to insert a clause prohibiting boar hunting in the offseason. Titans general manager Jon Robinson said he might offer up some grocery store coupons to Burks.
“He can just go to the back aisle and get bacon and sausage,” Robinson said. “It’s probably a little easier trying to get it that way as opposed to dogs and knives.”
___
Aidan Hutchinson seems set up for a smooth transition in the NFL, playing for his hometown Detroit Lions whose training facility is a 30-minute drive from his parents’ house.
“I may be living in the basement,” he joked Friday in Allen Park, Michigan.
Detroit drafted the former Michigan and Dearborn Divine Child defensive end with the No. 2 pick Thursday night and welcomed him, his parents and two sisters back to the Motor City less than 24 hours later.
“It feels like a dream,” his mother, Melissa Hutchinson said. “We would’ve acclimated to wherever he was, but Detroit is special because he’s a hometown boy from grade-school football, high school, college, and now he gets to stay home with the Lions.”
Aidan Hutchinson was raised in nearby Plymouth, Michigan, and played high school football about five minutes from the facility he will train and practice in as an NFL player.
“To think I’m a Lion, it’s like a wild dream,” he said. “I’m sure one of these days it’s going to hit me.”
The Lions have taken a lot of hits over the years, advancing only once in the playoffs since winning the 1957 NFL title and that lone postseason victory was three decades ago.
Hutchinson remembers the team’s 0-16 season in 2008, the low point of a long-suffering franchise.
“Not a ton of great memories,” he said.
Detroit is attempting another rebuild, hoping general manager Brad Holmes and coach Dan Campbell can make all the right moves for a team that has averaged just four wins over the past four years.
The Lions went into the NFL draft with an extra first-round pick, acquired as part of the Matthew Stafford trade with the Los Angeles Rams, and used the asset to gamble in Las Vegas on a player they coveted.
Detroit moved way up in the opening round to draft Jameson Williams at No. 12, giving up the last pick in the first round, No. 32 overall and a third-round pick for the Alabama wide receiver and a slot in the middle of the second round.
“If we have the conviction and we have the buy-in, we know that we’ll be aggressive and go get that player,” Holmes said. “There’s not a lot of them, but fortunately Jameson was one.”
___
New Seattle Seahawks left tackle Charles Cross says he’s betting on himself by choosing to not have an agent to begin his NFL career.
Cross was selected with the No. 9 pick in the first round by the Seahawks and was introduced at the team’s facility on Friday. Cross said he’s created a team around him to help with business decisions — and specifically highlighted his business manager Saint Omni who was with him on Friday — but that team doesn’t include an agent.
“I just had to bet on myself,” Cross said. “Bet on myself and save some money in the long run.”
Cross said he spoke with a couple of former Mississippi State teammates who have chosen to represent themselves in the NFL and that helped solidify his decision.
“Just getting their input and insight on it really helped me make my decision. I feel like I have a great team around me,” Cross said.
___
Going into Round 2, the Big 12 is still waiting for its first player to be drafted.
The conference was the only one in the Power Five with no first-round picks. It was the second straight year the Big 12 was shut out.
Prior to 2021, the conference had at least one first-rounder every year since it formed in 1996 as a merger of the Big Eight and Southwest Conferences.
Among the Big 12 players in line to be selected in the second round are running back Breece Hall of Iowa State, safety Jalen Pitre of Baylor and defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey, edge rusher Nik Bonitto and linebacker Brian Asamoah, all of Oklahoma.
The Big 12 had 22 players drafted last year. First to go was Oklahoma State offensive lineman Teven Jenkins, picked 39th overall by Chicago.
___
ROUND 1
The first round of the NFL draft began and ended with the selections of former University of Georgia defenders.
The Minnesota Vikings drafted safety Lewis Cine with the final pick of the first round which began with Jacksonville selecting edge rusher Travon Walker.
In between, former Georgia defenders Jordan Davis went to the Eagles at No. 10 and Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt were selected by the Green Bay Packers with picks 22 and 28, respectively.
The Bulldogs won the national championship on the strength of their defense.
The previous record was four defenders taken from the same school in the first round in 2004 (Miami) and 2006 (Florida State).
___
The Green Bay Packers have become the first team in the common draft era ever to select two players from the same school in the first round.
The Packers selected former University of Georgia teammates Quay Walker with the 22nd pick and Devonte Wyatt with the 28th selection.
Four members of the national champion Bulldogs defense have been selected in the first round, tying for the most ever.
Former Georgia edge rusher Travon Walker was the first overall pick by Jacksonville and ex-Bulldogs defensive tackle Jordan Davis was the 13th overall pick.
The other schools that had four defensive players selected in the first round are the University of Miami in 2004 and Florida State University in 2006.
___
More AP NFL: and
