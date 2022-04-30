News
New Pay Commission will not come after 7th Pay Commission! Salary of government employees will increase differently, know here details
7th Pay Commission: For the past few days, there are reports in the media that the government may soon increase the fitment factor of central employees. But, according to sources, the fitment factor will not increase in the year 2022.
Next pay commission will not come
If sources are to be believed, then the next pay commission will not come after the 7th pay commission. According to information received by Zee Business, the government is working in this direction to make such a system for 68 lakh central employees and 52 lakh pensioners in which there will be an automatic increase in salary if DA is more than 50 percent. This system can be named as ‘Automatic Pay Revision System’. At the same time, the employees also believe that in view of the current inflation rate, it will be difficult for them to survive with the recommendations for salary increase since 2016. However, the matter will have to wait till the final decision comes from the government side.
Fitment factor will not increase
For the past few days, there are reports in the media that the government may soon increase the fitment factor of central employees. But, according to sources, the fitment factor will not increase in the year 2022. At present, the government is not in favor of increasing the fitment factor. Due to covid-19 and inflation, this additional financial burden can worsen the situation. If sources are to be believed, now the fitment factor will also be decided only when a new formula to increase the salary is brought. Before that it is difficult to make any kind of speculation. The government is constantly working on it that such a formula should be made, which will increase the salary from time to time.
Which employees will benefit
According to a finance ministry official, Arun Jaitley wanted that the mid-level employees as well as the low-level employees should get a pay hike. According to the official, given the long-standing trend of income polarization following the new formula and the shrinking mid-level in central government departments, it seems likely that broad mid-level employees will be able to do so. The level will not see much increase. However, lower level employees may see an advantage in this.
How much will you get?
Central employees with pay level matrix 1 to 5 can have their minimum salary between 21 thousand. The Narendra Modi government is not in favor of the next pay commission. If you see the trend of Pay Commission, it is implemented every 8-10 years. But, this time it can be changed to implement the new formula in the year 2024. According to government employees, the salary should be about three times. The increase in 7th Pay commission was the least.
Yanks stomp Royals 12-2 in rain-shortened 8-inning rout
KANSAS CITY — The Yankees feasted on home runs in the friendly confines of Yankee Stadium over the last week. Friday, they packed up that power up and brought it on the road. Anthony Rizzo hit his major league-leading ninth home run of the season as the Bombers hit four homers total as they routed the Royals 12-2 at Kauffman Stadium in a rain-shortened, eight-inning game.
It was the season-high seventh straight win for the Yankees (14-6), who jumped into the lead in the majors with 29 homers.
Rizzo hit his major league-leading ninth home run of the season in the first inning. The two-run shot to left center tied the most homers that the 32-year old slugger has hit in a month — with one day to go. He also hit nine in May 2019.
Friday night, it was followed by a monster shot from Giancarlo Stanton. The 429-foot homer hit the front of the overhang above the visitors’ bullpen in left field. It was Stanton’s fourth home run of the season and his second in the last three games.
Aaron Judge hammered his sixth of the season off Collin Snider in the seventh, a three-run shot that gave the Yankees a cushion. The 389-foot shot to right-center field was his third in four games and the first time this season he has homered in back-to-back games.
Gleyber Torres tacked on with his second home run of the season, a 383-foot shot into the visitors bullpen in left field.
The power has been crucial for the Yankees in this stretch. They have hit 18 homers in their last seven games, which included the sweep of the six-game homestand the Bombers just completed.
“Obviously when we’ve been at our best we did well in our place and kind of know how to use that place to our advantage. But I also think it’s a lot of, eventually guys get just a little settled into the season and start to hit it, collectively swinging a little bit better,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “I think they are starting to get rewarded. There were a handful of games in there in the first week or two where we probably weren’t rewarded like I thought we would be for some good at bats or some well hit balls. Hopefully the weather starts heating up here a little bit so that our guys heat up a little bit more.”
The first two weeks of the season, it was the pitchers — particularly Cortes — who were carrying the Yankees.
Friday night, Cortes just survived on his run support and not giving away too much.
He gave one back in the bottom of the inning on doubles by Whit Merrifield and Salvador Perez. The Yankees caught a break in the second when Bobby Witt, Jr. was picked off in a bizarre play at third base. Gleyber Torres chased him down and both dove, Witt sliding over the bag. Third base umpire Manny Gonzalez called him out, but replays showed that Torres’ hand to the back may have helped Witt off the base. Royals manager Mike Matheny came out to argue, but was ejected and the call was held up. After that, Edward Olivaries singled, took second on a passed ball and scored on Michael A. Taylor’s line drive single to left.
Cortes was not as sharp as he has been to start the season.
He gave up two runs, just one earned, on seven hits. He did not walk a batter and struck out three. Cortes had just five swings and misses and was not getting the movement on his pitches that he has in the past.
Still, he fought through five innings, holding on. That is what has endeared him to his teammates and his manager.
“Competitive. I just love the way he competes,” Boone said. ” He really likes playing the game. There’s a fearlessness to the way he plays the game. There’s a joy to the way he plays the game and wants the ball. There have been a couple times where we’ve been down. No, no more extra players on the bench at the end of the game and here he comes with his spikes on….It’s like he’s saying “I’m the one who’s going in,” and that kind of stuff.
“He’s a lot of fun to manage,” Boone added. “It’s great to see him pitching the way he is.”
Chicago White Sox held to 3 hits in a 5-1 loss to the LA Angels — their 10th defeat in the last 11 games
Tim Anderson doubled leading off the first inning for the Chicago White Sox against the Los Angeles Angels. The Sox wouldn’t get another hit Friday until José Abreu singled with two outs in the seventh.
The Sox were limited to three hits by emergency starter Jimmy Herget and six other pitchers in a 5-1 loss to the Angles in front of 23,709 at Guaranteed Rate Field — their 10th defeat in the last 11 games.
“Since the first game of the season, we’ve been fighting to get to a rhythm at home plate,” Abreu said through an interpreter. “Everybody is fighting. Everybody is trying to get into that rhythm. We haven’t got to that point yet, but we are still fighting.
“I know everybody is working hard here. Everyone is doing their best to get results, to get out of this tough moment. I have plenty of confidence in everybody here because we know that we have the talent. Then it’s just a matter for us to keep working and keep grinding.”
Homers in the first by Taylor Ward and Shohei Ohtani powered the Angels, who won their sixth straight. Ward finished a triple shy of the cycle and Ohtani scored three runs.
“I would have liked to execute some more pitches than I did in the first inning,” said Sox starter Lucas Giolito, who allowed three runs on seven hits with seven strikeouts in six innings. “A couple poor pitches, a couple home runs. And then (in the sixth) against (Anthony) Rendon, not a good first-pitch fastball (that resulted in an RBI double).”
Herget stepped in for Noah Syndergaard, who was a late scratch. Anderson greeted Herget with a double to right and moved to third on a grounder and scored when Yasmani Grandal reached on an error.
The Angels retired the next 18 hitters, a streak that ended with Abreu’s single.
“If you have respect for yourself, if you respect your work, if you have confidence in your talent, you have to keep working,” Abreu said. “I know that the game of baseball can be very difficult but you just need to keep working hard. If you are doing your job, you are doing your preparation, working out and taking care of the stuff you need to take care of to have success, sooner rather than later you’ll have success.
“I know everybody here is doing their best. Everybody here is doing their job. It’s a matter for us to keep doing it, don’t hesitate about our talent and keep working hard.”
The Sox hit a few line drives that were snagged by the Angels.
Center fielder Mike Trout made a leaping catch in the fourth to rob Abreu of a hit on a ball with a 103.9 mph exit velocity, according to MLB Statcast. Luis Robert — who went 0-for-4 in his first game since exiting with a groin strain April 21 in Cleveland — hit a liner with a 114.8 mph exit velocity in the fifth that Trout tracked down. And Rendon caught Andrew Vaughn’s line drive with an exit velocity of 111.3 mph in the seventh.
“I don’t believe in luck, luck doesn’t exist,” Abreu said before joking,“but it seems like the other teams are playing with more players than us.”
Anderson singled with one out in the ninth. The Sox loaded the bases with two outs before Robert flied out to right to end the game.
“It’s (one thing) for me to say that guys are going after it, but when you see a rally like that in the ninth inning, that was close,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “(Robert) gets on base and you’ve got a home run on deck, and who knows? It could’ve been fantasy island.
“The guys are grinding. But whatever the reason, the quality of at-bats can get better, and they’re working on it. It’s starting to show results. I’ve learned a long time ago, if you try to explain yourself it sounds like an excuse. The less you explain, the less excuses people think you’re making. But our offense is going to be fine. We’re going in the right direction.”
After long wait to make first 2022 NFL draft pick, Dolphins select Georgia LB Channing Tindall in third round
The long wait for the Miami Dolphins to make their first pick of the 2022 NFL draft resulted in the team taking Georgia linebacker Channing Tindall with pick No. 102 at the end of the third round.
Tindall (6-foot-2, 230 pounds) was a national champion with the Bulldogs last season, where he was tied for third on the team with 67 tackles as an inside linebacker who can go sideline to sideline. He collected 108 tackles, 16 for loss, and 12 sacks in his college career.
Dolphins general manager Chris Grier touted Tindall’s speed among the traits he and the organization liked as the prospect ran a 4.47-second 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine in March.
“He’s a player that we have been targeting throughout the process,” Grier said. “For us, it’s the versatility. The speed is what we like, his ability to play all three downs and play special teams, as well.”
Tindall was one of the prospects that was invited to Dolphins’ headquarters for a pre-draft visit.
“I felt like home,” said Tindall, who watched the draft alongside close family and friends. “I just loved the campus, the facility they had there. I got in with the linebackers coach [Anthony Campanile], the whole staff.”
Versatility, which Grier noted about Tindall, was something he liked about studying the Dolphins’ defense, lining linebackers up in different spots, especially with leading tackler Jerome Baker able to play inside and out.
Linebacker was a position the Dolphins were expected to address in this draft. The team brought back Elandon Roberts, Duke Riley, Sam Eguavoen and Brennan Scarlett from last year’s roster, but could still use an upgrade to pair with Jerome Baker on the inside, as well as Jaelan Phillips and Andrew Van Ginkel on the outside.
Grier noted the Dolphins are still plenty pleased with the linebackers they re-signed this offseason.
“Those guys are good players,” he said. “They know our system. We know what they are on and off the field, how they contribute to this team.”
The Dolphins, opting not to trade up between Thursday and Friday, selected Tindall with a compensatory pick they got from the San Francisco 49ers at the end of the third round after they didn’t have picks in the first two rounds. The pick was announced by Hall of Fame Dolphins fullback Larry Csonka from the draft in Las Vegas.
The Dolphins’ selections in the initial two rounds were traded in a five-pick package to the Kansas City Chiefs for star wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who has made the Pro Bowl in all six of his NFL seasons. That first-round pick, No. 29, originally belonged to the 49ers while Miami’s own second-rounder, No. 50 overall, was also shipped off, along with a fourth-rounder this year and fourth- and sixth-round picks next year in the blockbuster deal.
Grier said the Dolphins were working the phones on Friday night to see if they could move up to draft various prospects, but ultimately, teams wanted a piece of Miami’s 2023 draft capital, which the Dolphins were not willing to surrender.
“We had discussions about multiple players that we were trying to move up to land, but teams wanted to make their picks,” Grier said. “We were not going to give up any picks from the 2023 draft, the upcoming draft class. For us, those were non-negotiables.”
The Dolphins are strapped with five picks in the first three rounds in 2023, with two in the first and two in the third.
No. 102 is the deepest into a draft Miami has made its first pick and first time the team didn’t make a selection in the draft’s first two rounds since 2002. That year, the team chose center Seth McKinney at No. 90 overall after Miami’s first-round pick went to the New Orleans Saints in a trade for running back Ricky Williams and second-rounder was shipped to Philadelphia in a trade-up in the previous draft.
With those two top choices that went to the Chiefs, Kansas City eventually traded both to the New England Patriots. New England made the first round’s most surprising pick of Tennessee-Chattanooga guard Cole Strange, and then took Baylor wide receiver Tyquan Thornton, a Miami Booker T. Washington High alum, at 50.
Tindall was the seventh Georgia defender and ninth Bulldog overall drafted when the Dolphins selected him. Five defensive players went in the first round: defensive linemen Travon Walker (Jaguars), Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt (Packers), linebacker Quay Walker and safety Lewis Cine (Vikings. Wide receiver George Pickens (Steelers) and running back James Cook (Bills), a Miami Central alum, were picked in the second round. One of the surprise drops in the draft, was Tindall’s Georgia teammate Nakobe Dean, who was widely projected as a first-round pick but full to the third round at No. 83 to the Eagles.
After crossing off the team’s linebacker need with the Tindall pick, the Dolphins could still be expected to look at center, other offensive line positions, edge rusher, running back or wide receiver when they’re back on the clock in the fourth round on Day 3.
Miami owns pick 125 overall in that fourth round, along with two seventh-round selections but could always trade to add more.
