NFL draft: Chicago Bears select Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon with the No. 39 pick

Bailey Ober didn’t seem too concerned about the groin soreness that forced him out of Thursday afternoon’s game. But even if the injury isn’t serious, it’s likely to force him to the injured list.

While the Twins did not place the right-hander on the 10-day IL on Friday, manager Rocco Baldelli said it was “probably likely” that Ober would need a stint on the IL before returning to the mound.

“We’re going to continue to assess him,” Baldelli said for Friday’s game against the Rays at Tropicana Field. “If there’s some magic going on in the next 24 hours, maybe that affects some things, but I think the safe thing to do, and probably the anticipation is that he’s probably going to be out for a period of time. Hopefully not too long.”

As a result, Josh Winder is likely to see his first start as a major leaguer. Winder, a starter by trade, has been pitching out of the bullpen in long relief. When Sonny Gray landed on the injured list earlier this month, the Twins opted to revert to a five-man rotation rather than slide Winder into the rotation.

This time around, Baldelli said he “would foresee” Winder being inserted into the rotation at some point in the next handful of days. Winder has appeared in three games thus far this season. His longest outing — 5 1/3 innings — came in the game Gray was forced to exit early with a hamstring strain. The rookie has a 3.48 earned-run average in 10 1/3 innings pitched.

“We had a good feeling that he would get some consistent work; we didn’t know where it would fall exactly,” Baldelli said. “It’s not like we were naming him one of the five starters, but we knew we weren’t just going to let him stay in the bullpen for a week and not pitch.”

INJURY NOTES

The Twins plan to have Gray make a rehab assignment with the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels. At this point, Baldelli said they are targeting a home game in Fort Myers — just under two hours south of St. Petersburg — on Sunday. If not Sunday, Baldelli said Gray could potentially make a rehab outing on Tuesday. The Mussels have an off day on Monday.

Outfielder/first baseman Alex Kirilloff (wrist), on a rehab assignment with the Triple-A Saints, did not make the trip to Florida with the team. He played for the Saints on Tuesday and Wednesday, was out of the lineup on Thursday and back in Friday. Baldelli said the team doesn’t have a firm timeline for Kirilloff to return.

It’s not about a specific number of rehab at-bats for Kirilloff, the manager specified, but rather how the wrist feels.

“We just want to make sure when we’re inserting him, we’re not just inserting a guy that we think is healthy; we’re inserting a guy that’s ready to play and go out there and produce,” Baldelli said.

Miguel Sanó (knee) was out of the lineup for the third straight day on Friday after tweaking his knee in the Twins’ 5-4 win over Detroit. Baldelli said Sano was feeling “noticeably better” than he had been the past couple days. Meanwhile, Gary Sánchez (abdominal tightness) returned to the lineup Friday for the first time in more than a week.

HOMECOMING

When he takes the mound on Saturday against the Rays, Chris Archer will be doing so for the first time as a visitor in Tampa Bay. The right-hander played for the Rays from 2012-18 and again in 2021.

Archer maintains a residence in the Tampa area and slept in his own bed on Thursday night before waking up and going to his favorite local coffee spot. While he’s had some of the comforts of home, he learned quickly that being a visitor isn’t quite the same.

“I actually pulled into the players’ lot and they were like, ‘Oh, the visiting doesn’t park in the players (lot),’ ” Archer said. “I was like, ‘You can’t make an exception at all? And they were like, ‘No.’ So I had to park in some other lot. So, it was weird. Like, I really had no clue where I was at.”