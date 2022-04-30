News
NFL draft tracker: Chicago Bears select cornerback Kyler Gordon, safety Jaquan Brisker and wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. on Day 2
After sitting out the first round of the NFL draft, Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles made his first selections Friday night from Halas Hall.
The Bears started the night with three picks on Day 2 — at Nos. 39 and 48 in the second round and 71 in the third round. They also have three picks on Day 3 — Nos. 148 and 150 in the fifth round and 186 in the sixth round.
Here’s a quick look at each of the Bears new players.
Kyler Gordon, cornerback, Washington
No. 39, second round
Height, weight: 5-11, 194
Why the Bears picked him
The Bears had a major need for a starter at cornerback opposite Jaylon Johnson and someone to play nickel, and now they have a dynamic athlete as an option for either role.
Gordon had two interceptions and nine passes defended in 12 games in 2021, being named a first-team All-Pac 12 player. He finished his career with 14 passes defended, 98 tackles, three tackles for a loss and two forced fumbles. Gordon’s teammate, cornerback Trent McDuffie, was picked 21st in the first round by the Kansas City Chiefs.
Analysts on the ESPN broadcast called him a tough, hard-nosed player with good finishing skills who will fit in well with coach Matt Eberflus’ style.
Gordon said at the combine that he doesn’t have a preference between playing outside or nickel.
Why he wasn’t drafted sooner
Multiple analysts indicated Gordon still needs to develop his instincts and technique. The Athletic ranked him as the sixth-best cornerback in the draft, and he was the sixth selected.
Gordon ran a 4.52-second 40-yard dash at the combine, but some within the Bears actually were excited by that, according to scout Francis St. Paul.
“We were like, ‘Uh oh, we may have a chance now,’” St. Paul said. “He plays way faster than that time. And you see it all the time, there are a lot of players that don’t run as fast as we’re all expecting but they play faster. And he has great play speed.”
Scout’s take
“Just his competitiveness, toughness. This is a guy, when you speak with him, you’ll see he’s very calm. Corners, you’ve got to forget about the next play because you will get beat. And he’s one of the guys, that if he gets beat, it didn’t bother him at all, and he came back and competed more on the next play.” — St. Paul
In his own words
“My favorite corner growing up, the one I watched the most was Darrelle Revis. He’s the one I kind of modeled my game after in just the way he is off the line. He’s just a technician the way he moves. … He’s just a great player.” — Gordon
You should know
Gordon’s mom got him into competitive dancing when he was young, and he said he traveled around the country for competitions in lyrical, ballet and hip hop.
St. Paul said you can see his dance background in his play.
“You see it in his balance,” St. Paul said. “You see it in his change of direction. He ran a 6.67(-second) three-cone. And the most impressive (thing) about it, he was stumbling and pulled out of that stumble and to finish with that time. …If he didn’t stumble, that time would have been amazing.”
Analyst’s take
“He ran in the low 4.5s (in the 40-yard dash at the combine), but he plays so much faster than that and can really find and play the ball. … He’s got the size and length that you love. He’s big-time explosive. … He’s a dynamic athlete.” — NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah
Jaquan Brisker, safety, Penn State
No. 48, second round
Height, weight: 6-1, 206
Why the Bears picked him
Brisker was named a second-team All-American by multiple outlets as a fifth-year senior in 2021 after transferring from junior college in 2019. A defensive leader for the Nittany Lions, he had 153 tackles, 9½ for a loss, five interceptions and 14 pass breakups in 34 games and 21 starts.
In his senior season in 2021, he had 64 tackles, 5½ for a loss, two interceptions, five pass breakups, and a fumble recovery.
Scout’s take
“You’re talking about a big guy that‘s physical. We like his toughness. We like his ball skills. … A guy that has got speed, range, ball skills, plus he brings the physical side of the game that we like. Obviously with ‘Flus and his defense, wanting to be a physical team, he also brings that aspect of it too.” — Bears scout Chris Prescott
Analyst’s take
“Jaquan Brisker was a favorite of (Penn State coach) James Franklin’s from start to finish. … Really a versatile safety. He’s not just an in-the-box type.” — ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr.
Velus Jones Jr., wide receiver, Tennessee
No. 71, third round
Height, weight: 6-0, 204
Why the Bears drafted him
Jones is a speedy receiver who ran a 4.31-second 40-yard dash at the combine.
He spent four years at USC, including a redshirt freshman year, before transferring to Tennessee for two years. He had a career-high 62 catches for 807 yards and seven touchdowns in 2021.
He was the SEC co-special teams player of the year in 2021. He had 41 kick returns for 1,026 yards and a touchdown in two seasons at Tennessee and added 18 punt returns for 272 yards in 2021.
Why he wasn’t drafted sooner
After spending six seasons in college, Jones turns 25 in May and still needs to show improvement in his route running, according to analysts.
Analyst’s take
“To me the most Deebo (Samuel)-like player — and it would definitely be Deebo-like, he’s not the same talent — but Velus Jones from Tennessee is kind of that guy that’s really, really sturdy and strong and explosive. Like real, real, real fast, somebody on jet sweeps. You see it in the kick return game with him, as well. Just get him the ball and let him go.” –Jeremiah
Minnesota Zoo begins converting shuttered monorail into treetop trail
The Minnesota Zoo is beginning construction of the world’s longest elevated pedestrian loop as it repurposes its original monorail track into a treetop canopy nature trail, zoo officials announced during a Friday groundbreaking ceremony.
The 1.25-mile Treetop Trail will rise 32 feet and provide trail users an “immersive experience in nature” by giving them “breathtaking” views of the Apple Valley zoo and its bison, tiger, moose and other animal habitats while also providing views and access to hundreds of acres of hardwood forest and wetlands.
“Nature heals, restores, and inspires us,” Minnesota Zoo director and Zoo Foundation president John Frawley said in a Friday statement. “The Treetop Trail is a key component of the Zoo’s future and advances our mission of connecting people to the natural world. It will reinforce our reputation as a trusted nature destination in Minnesota and is an evolution of the role that zoos play around the globe. The Trail also has the potential to become a major tourist attraction and economic driver for the state.”
The project was inspired by New York City’s High Line, a 1.45-mile stretch of a decommissioned elevated railway that was converted into a popular walkway.
The Minnesota Zoo’s project will repurpose its monorail, which debuted with the state’s new zoological park in the late 1970s. However, the aging tramway was closed in 2013. Three years later, the zoo began considering the conversion, which is being funded by a private-public partnership. So far, $30 million of the $39 million goal has been secured, including $11 million in the legislative bonding process.
RELATED: Whatever happened to the Minnesota Zoo monorail cars? A St. Paul guy turned some into cabins.
Construction is expected to be completed by next summer.
For more information go to mnzoo.org/treetoptrail.
Denver Broncos close out second round by picking former St. Thomas Aquinas and Oklahoma star linebacker Nik Bonitto
One of the top pass-rushers in the country and a former St. Thomas Aquinas state champion is heading to the Rockies.
Oklahoma linebacker Nik Bonitto heard his name called by the Denver Broncos to end the second round of the 2022 NFL draft in Las Vegas.
Bonitto became the 33rd St. Thomas Aquinas graduate to have been drafted by an NFL team.
Listed at 6 feet 3 and 248 pounds, the outside linebacker heads to Denver after four years with the Sooners. Bonitto started 29 times in 39 games during his time with the program, amassing 117 tackles, 18.5 sacks, one forced fumble, three fumble recoveries, one interception, and 24 quarterback hurries.
A four-star recruit, per 247Sports’ rankings, Bonitto played for the Raiders from 2015 to 2017, helping the school win state titles in his first two seasons. He was named the Broward 8A-6A football defensive player of the year in his final season.
His numbers in last month’s NFL Combine included a 4.54 time in the 40-yard dash and 35.5 vertical jump.
Chicago Bears prioritize defense, selecting Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker with their first 2 NFL draft picks
When the time finally came for new Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles to enter the 2022 NFL draft — after 38 players had been selected and a dozen trades were made league-wide — the team’s draft board at Halas Hall pointed Poles to a defensive prospect.
In the second round Friday, Poles made Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon his first pick as a GM and the headliner of the Bears’ 2022 draft class. A little more than 45 minutes later, Poles stayed on that side of the ball with the No. 48 pick, adding Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker to the new defense being installed by coach Matt Eberflus.
So much for any urgency to get young quarterback Justin Fields help early in the draft with a playmaking receiver or needed offensive line support. Instead, Poles used his two second-round picks to add two potential Week 1 starters to the defensive backfield.
Gordon played three seasons in the Pac-12 but only started as a junior at Washington in 2021. The expectation is he will quickly emerge as a starter in Eberflus’ defense and plug an obvious hole in the secondary.
Gordon has drawn praise from talent evaluators for his toughness and vision and, perhaps most of all, his versatility to be play both outside and in the slot.
Francis St. Paul, the Bears’ area scout in the West, labeled Gordon an “elite mover.”
“His change of direction. His feet. (His) ball skills,” St. Paul said. “That stuck out.”
Gordon was also a special teams standout in college and has proven to be a willing and physical tackler. He grew up participating in martial arts and all sorts of traveling competitive dance — from ballet to jazz to lyrical.
Ballet, Gordon said, may have been the most demanding, requiring him to improve his flexibility, his core strength and his attention to detail, all things that have helped him as a football player.
“(I remember) how strict, honestly, a lot of teachers were in how they want you to perfect your craft and whatever choreography that may be,” Gordon said. “It’s tough. They just demand perfection.
“I’ve got a little bit of that in me, too. Just trying to do what I do and perfect my craft.”
St. Paul sees the dance influence in Gordon’s football skill set.
“You see it in his balance,” he said. “You see it in his change of direction.”
Still, Gordon’s two interceptions last season were the only two of his career. And some evaluators wonder if he can overcome a lack of top-tier speed at the next level.
Gordon’s 40-yard dash time of 4.52 seconds at the scouting combine in March may have been a significant moment on his pre-draft runway. If that ordinary time gave other teams pause, for the Bears it generated a few fist pumps and a small celebration.
“We were like, ‘Uh oh, we may have a chance (to draft him) now,’” St. Paul said. “He plays way faster than that time. And you see it all the time. There are a lot of players that don’t run as fast as we’re all expecting but they play faster. And he has great play speed.”
Brisker, meanwhile, spent extensive time with the Bears in recent months, first during an interview at the combine and later on a top-30 visit to Halas Hall. His purpose left an impression.
“He’s very direct,” Bears scout Chris Prescott said. “You feel a presence about him. When you meet him, it’s just a good feeling. You feel a tough, hard-nosed kid. … Football is his life. This is this kid’s life. So there’s a lot to like when you see a guy who is so passionate about football.”
Prescott appreciates Brisker’s toughness and sees his value to the defense as a player who can be impactful inside the box but still be dependable in coverage.
“He’s kind of a good chess piece,” Prescott said. “A lot of moving parts. You can play him close to the line of scrimmage and he can come up and play the run and fit in there. But he can also revert and you flip him back where he has enough speed and range and good enough eyes where he can go locate the ball and play the ball well.”
The Bears entered the draft with six selections and a boatload of roster needs. So just about anything they did Friday night would have qualified as need-based. Still, the early emphasis on defense won’t sit well with pockets of the fan base given the need to catalyze Fields’ development as soon as possible.
The Bears waited until the third round to add an offensive player, using the 71st pick on speedy Tennessee receiver Velus Jones, who will also arrive with the potential to become the team’s new kickoff returner. The Bears will have additional opportunities to add talent and depth on Saturday, currently owning a fifth-round pick plus two more in the sixth.
