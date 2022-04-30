News
NIL deal opens charitable opportunity for Orlando HBCU football signee
In a new era of name, image and likeness opportunities for college athletes, Julian Calvez is using his stature to benefit causes close to his heart.
Calvez, a Grambling State signee, is hosting a free star-studded “neighborhood hero” football camp May 14 at Jones High School. The event, which benefits the Brain Cancer Foundation, runs 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and includes food trucks and a celebrity kickball game.
Calvez said he expects Orlando mayor Buddy Dyer and Orange County mayor Jerry Demings to be in attendance alongside former college and NFL players with local ties, including Ike Taylor, Dee Brown, Chris Johnson and Garrett Johnson, among others.
“We’re hoping to have a good atmosphere out there,” Calvez said. “It’s more than just a football camp. It’s a community day for everybody to come out and have some fun.”
Calvez, who led Jones to the Class 6A state semifinals as a senior while passing for 3,134 yards and 26 touchdowns, was named to the Orlando Sentinel all-area first team for the 2021 season.
After graduating from Jones on May 24, he leaves for Louisiana the next day to join head coach Hue Jackson at Grambling State, which belongs to one of two football conferences made up of historically Black colleges and universities.
Calvez’s football camp is sponsored and hosted by Coinlete, a Utah-based company founded by former athletes that aims to bridge the gap between sports and business and help facilitate internships.
Camp registration is available at CoinleteX.com.
Among Coinlete’s clients is Lakeland Lake Gibson’s Jaylon Glover, an early enrollee at the University of Utah who was named Florida Dairy Farmers Mr. Football earlier this year.
“Julian immediately knew what he wanted to do as far as NIL went when he reached out to us and wanted to get involved,” Coinlete vice president Tyan Brinar said. “A lot of times when we hear from athletes they just want money deals. With Julian it was a little different. He was more centered on the business aspect of it, and the first thing he said he wanted to do was a camp.”
Instead of charging $40 for the camp and leaving for college with some money in his pocket, Calvez is raising funds for the Brain Cancer Foundation in memory of Aaron Wilson, who was diagnosed with a midline glioma tumor two years ago.
Calvez and Wilson played youth sports against each other in middle school before forging a close friendship as freshmen teammates at West Orange. Wilson, who was a highly touted defensive end, played at Ocoee as a sophomore and planned to do the same at St. Francis Academy in Baltimore.
Wilson died last April at age 17.
“It’s given me a different outlook on life and put things into perspective,” Calvez said of Wilson’s passing. “I thought this would be a cool way to give back.”
Calvez credits his parents with helping make the idea a reality.
“My parents raised me right,” he said. “They’ve always encouraged me to give back whenever I was at a level or had a platform where I could do something like that.”
It didn’t take long for Brinar to realize Calvez was unique.
“Not everybody is built like him. He’s a special kid,” Brinar said. “I talk to college athletes all the time, so I’m hearing different things left and right from them. Julian is less worried about making money vs. making an impact on his community. I think that’s bigger than anything.”
This article originally appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email J.C. Carnahan at [email protected].
Electricity department recruitment 2022: You will get job in these posts without examination in electricity department, you will get good salary
Electricity department recruitment 2022: You will get job in these posts without examination in electricity department, you will get good salary
Sarkari Naukri 2022 MESCOM Recruitment 2022: Before applying, the candidate must read all these special things given carefully. Also, under this recruitment process, candidates can get jobs in MESCOM.
MESCOM Recruitment 2022: Mangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (MESCOM) has invited applications for filling up the posts of Apprentices (MESCOM Recruitment 2022) under National Apprentice Training Scheme (NATS). Interested and eligible candidates who want to apply for these posts (MESCOM Recruitment 2022) can apply by visiting the official website of MESCOM at mescom.karnataka.gov.in. The application process for these posts (MESCOM Recruitment 2022) has started.
Apart from this, candidates can also directly apply for these posts (MESCOM Recruitment 2022) by clicking on this link Along with this, you can also check the official notification (MESCOM Recruitment 2022) through this link A total of 183 posts will be filled under this recruitment (MESCOM Recruitment 2022) process.
Important Dates for MESCOM Recruitment 2022
Starting date to apply online – 25 May
Last date to apply online – 10th June
Vacancy Details for MESCOM Recruitment 2022
Total No. of Posts – 183
Eligibility Criteria for MESCOM Recruitment 2022
Graduate Apprentice- Candidates should have Graduate in Electrical & Electronics Engineering from any recognized Institute.
Technician (Diploma) Apprentice- Candidates should have Diploma in Electrical & Electronics Engineering from any recognized Institute.
Salary for MESCOM Recruitment 2022
Graduate Apprentice – ₹9,000
Technician (Diploma) Apprentice – ₹8,000
The post Electricity department recruitment 2022: You will get job in these posts without examination in electricity department, you will get good salary appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Detroit Lions select Kerby Joseph in 3rd round of NFL Draft
Kerby Joseph was elated when his phone finally rang Friday night and it was Detroit Lions general manager Brad Homes.
“The conversation was amazing. I always wished for this moment … so for me to fulfill this milestone in my life …,” Joseph said. “I’m just so filled with joy and I’m just so happy. It’s hard for me to talk right now because I just want to dance and scream and do a back-flip.
Joseph and friends waited more than three hours until his name was called just after 11 p.m., Friday, during the third round of the NFL Draft. When Holmes called the former Jones High star, he forgot all about how much he had wandered around the Kissimmee vacation home his family had rented for his draft party.
The Lions made the University of Illinois safety the No. 97 overall selection.
“I wasn’t getting crazy. I didn’t lower my self-confidence. I didn’t lower my self-esteem. I didn’t lower nothing,” Joseph said of the wait. “I feel like it just motivated me. I just know we’re all going to be on the same field at the same level, so … I have to give my all … not even 100% but more like 1,000% this time.”
He had said leading up to the draft it didn’t matter which team selected him, but he was certainly happy to get the call from the Lions.
“You see I got the hat on. I’m so happy, so blessed for this opportunity and so thankful the Detroit Lions gave me the opportunity,” Joseph said. “They believed in me and I feel like belief in me goes a long way.
“If you believe in me, I’m going let you believe in me more than I believe in myself, so I’m gonna give them my all.”
When Holmes called, family and friends gathered for the big moment had to be quieted down after Joseph waved a Lions hat in the air during his conversation. Just sad, “Come on, the boss man is on the phone.”
Joseph said Homes said, “Hey Kirby, you ready to be a Detroit Lion?” Joseph said. “I almost cried. I ain’t gonna lie. I almost cried. I was just so thankful for that moment.”
Joseph’s father, Dacius Joseph, who cooked the large Haitian meal for those in attendance, was quite happy for his son, and his hopes were that Kerby remain faith-driven and grounded.
“I feel very great. He go to NFL,” Dacius Joseph said. “Since he was little boy, he told me he wanted to go play football.
“So now, God make it true. It’s real now. Thank you, Jesus. Without Jesus, it’s not here to be.”
And now he’ll have to change allegiance.
“I was always Miami Dolphins, but now it’s no Dolphins. It’s Detroit Lions.”
76ers star Joel Embiid out indefinitely vs. Heat in East semifinal due to orbital fracture, concussion
The Miami Heat’s Eastern Conference impending semifinal playoff series took a dramatic and unexpected turn Friday when the Philadelphia 76ers confirmed that All-Star center Joel Embiid is out indefinitely due to a right orbital fracture and concussion.
In a statement, the 76ers said, “Joel Embiid suffered a right orbital fracture and mild concussion in last night’s game vs. Toronto. Embiid is out and further updates will be provided as appropriate.”
Absences with such injuries typically are measured in weeks, not days.
Embiid was injured when he took an elbow to the head from Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam with four minutes remaining in Philadelphia’s series-clinching road victory Thursday night, with little expectation of such a severe diagnosis.
The best-of-seven series against the Heat opens Monday night at FTX Arena, with the first six games to be played every other night.
Embiid already had been playing with a splinted sprained right thumb, with surgery required in the offseason.
The 76ers are limited in their power rotation depth, with other options at center including older veterans DeAndre Jordan and Paul Millsap, as well as neophytes Paul Reed and Charles Bassey.
The 76ers defeated the Heat during the regular season in Embiid’s absence, but now face a more extended challenge.
Embiid suffered a similar injury in 2018, when a collision with teammate Markelle Fultz resulted in a left orbital fracture. Embiid missed the final eight games of that regular season, in addition to the first two games of the 76ers’ first-round playoff series against the Heat.
He then underwent a surgery and returned 22 days after the injury, 19 after the surgery, helping Philadelphia close out the Heat 4-1, the final playoff series of Dwyane Wade’s career.
Embiid returned during that series wearing a protective mask.
According to certified trainer and injury analyst Jeff Stotts of InStreetClothes.com, the average lost time for such an orbital injury is 10 games.
The Heat faced a somewhat similar situation in their opening-round 4-1 series victory over the Atlanta Hawks, with Hawks starting center Clint Capela sidelined for the series’ first three games with a hyperextended knee, before returning for the final two.
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra and center Bam Adebayo both spoke extensively Friday about the challenges posed by Embiid.
Embiid led the NBA in the regular season with his 30.6 scoring average, and then averaged 26.2 points in the first round against the Raptors.
“You’re going to have to double him, pretty simple,” Adebayo said ahead of the news of Embiid’s status, “getting the ball out of his hands, making it difficult, just giving him difficult shots and not letting him get in a rhythm.”
Spoelstra had spoken of the challenges of containing Embiid.
“One, I don’t have that answer right now,” he said, now with that answer perhaps not needed. “Two, I don’t know if we’ll get that answer. It’s not like you’re going to be able to stop a guy who’s an MVP player. The point is we have to be consistent. We have to make it tough on their main guys and do that consistently, and hopefully just wear on the team and get them out of their comfort zones.”
