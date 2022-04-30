News
Nordic Waffles closes Rosedale Potluck location, with eye on retail growth
The lease is up on Nordic Waffles’ Potluck food hall location, and the company isn’t renewing it.
Instead, the brand, which has cultivated a successful frozen food grocery brand alongside its State Fair stand, will continue growing its retail product line with a sweet new waffle. Customers across the Midwest can find Nordic Waffles’ Berries & Cream waffle in convenience and grocery stores across the Twin Cities by early May.
Wednesday, April 27 marked the last day for Nordic Waffles at the Rosedale Potluck food hall.
Nordic Waffles launched their retail brand in November 2020, and now their waffles are available in more than 900 stores including Lunds & Byerlys, Kowalski’s, Cub, Hy-Vee, Woodman’s, Cash Wise, Festival Foods, among other retailers. The pivot from restaurants to retail has allowed this retail growth to occur, according to a recent press release.
“Potluck provided an environment to gain consumer insights and served as the production hub to launch our packaged foods division,” said Jeremy Ely, CEO of Nordic Waffles. “Rosedale Mall was extremely supportive of our goals, however, as our lease comes to an end, it presented a greater opportunity to focus our resources on supporting the continued growth of our frozen food strategy.”
Fear not: You will still be able to find Nordic Waffles at this year’s State Fair.
News
Sainted: Those who helped us through a long, difficult winter
Sainted
As we leave another harsh winter behind, I think of those who helped me weather a difficult season. I would like to express my gratitude.
We are working our way through a massive pandemic that cost a million lives in the U.S. alone. Some states confronted the assault with thoughtful, engaged policies and some seemed to shrug off their responsibilities. I am thankful for Gov, Tim Walz, Commissioner Jan Malcolm and many others who ensured that Minnesota is among those that engaged and saved lives.
The pandemic is roughly contemporaneous with the last presidential election. All states face new challenges to their traditional assumptions of competence and fairness in the administration of democratic engagement. Again, I am grateful to the Minnesota civil servants and volunteers who defended us against this storm. Secretary of State Steve Simon often refers to our nation-leading voter participation rate. I am grateful to him and his broad team for making it so.
It may seem jarring to reach from these exalted issues to the prosaic, but I am equally grateful to the staff of the Saint Paul Department of Public Works. As I lolled about the house many wintery mornings, I heard snow plows rumbling up the street and thought, “My God, when did those people have to go to work?” Assuredly, it was earlier than I would have wanted. It is for both their willingness to adjust their lives and for the quality of their work that I am grateful.
Joel Clemmer, St. Paul
Sainted to Emerson’s dad
We had just come out of Lowe’s with some large items. We thought they would fit in our SUV. Unfortunately, that was not the case.
Just when we were ready to give up, along came an Angel who discovered our situation and offered to help. He had a white pickup truck and “free time” to spare.
So, he loaded our goods in the back of his truck, followed us to our home, unloaded our items and placed them in our garage.
We were very grateful and told him so. However, we didn’t get his name. Shame on us!
This Angel did mention his daughter’s name was “Emerson.” The reason being, that is the name of our street.
We hope he will see this “Sainted” and know he made two seniors very happy and grateful.
We will indeed play this act of kindness forward.
Dan & Peggy Wessel, West St. Paul
Sainted, Twins
A special thanks to the Minnesota Twins for the wonderful game on Sunday against Chicago. My 17-year-old grandson, Skylar, my baseball buddy, attended the game with me. We have gone together each year, to five or six games, for many years.
On Sunday, we sat for four and a half hours in stands, and believe me we were freezing from the wind and the cold. However, we still decided to stay for extra innings. In the bottom of the tenth, my grandson turned to me and said, “Grandma I really want to see my first walk-off win today.” Thank you Twins, my grandson Skylar got his wish.
DeAnne Cherry, Woodbury
News
Mankato man charged with fatally stabbing father at rural home
MANKATO, Minn. — Before his death Wednesday, a rural Mankato father reportedly confirmed his son was his attacker.
Steven Earle, 59, sustained multiple stab wounds before dying in a Rochester hospital.
The 24-year-old son, Travis Earle, made his initial court appearance Friday after being charged with second-degree murder.
The father initially called 911 around 1 p.m. Wednesday reporting his son had beaten him up in the past and now had a knife, said Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Capt. Paul Barta during a media briefing Friday.
The call disconnected at one point while deputies were on their way to his South Bend Township residence. Dispatchers reconnected with him in time to hear him tell his son to “get out of my room please,” according to a criminal complaint.
The two were heard talking in the background before it escalated into scuffling and yelling. At one point, they reported hearing Travis Earle call his dad a “(expletive) liar.”
The call soon disconnected again. Repeated call-back efforts went unanswered.
Deputies arrived about 10 minutes after the initial call to find Travis Earle in the yard. He told deputies his dad came at him with a knife and he defended himself, according the complaint.
Inside, Steven Earle was found bleeding from multiple stab wounds in his torso. A deputy reported he was sitting on the living room floor covered in blood, holding a towel in place against his back by leaning on a couch.
He was initially conscious enough to share details on what happened before being transported to Mayo Clinic Health System’s hospital in Mankato.
“He did make comments that his son was responsible for his injuries,” Barta said. “No one else was at the residence at the time.”
Steven Earle stated he originally had the knife to protect himself, but his son took it from him and stabbed him while he was on the phone with 911.
A detective spoke with a woman who received a text message from Steven Earle at 9:33 a.m. Wednesday. He told her that Travis was taking his phone away and threatening him with a knife.
“I don’t know what to do,” he added in the text. “He’s controlling me bad.”
Steven Earle was later transported from Mankato to Rochester. He died during surgery at about 9 p.m. Wednesday.
The father and son lived together at the 208 Eleanor St. residence, just across the Blue Earth River from Mankato’s city limits. Travis Earle had moved in about a year ago, the complaint states, after previously living in Iowa.
During an interview with a detective, Travis Earle stated the altercation started after his dad got upset at him for trying to cancel a cable subscription. The son claimed he tried to grab his father’s phone during a 911 call, leading to his father pulling the knife out to try stab him.
Travis Earle then stated they fought over the knife, and eventually he “twisted (his father’s) hands back” toward him and “stabbed him with it.” The son told investigators he didn’t mean for it to happen, hoped his dad was OK, and he planned to call an ambulance until he saw a squad car arrive.
The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office is handling post-mortem examinations. A preliminary analysis found wounds on Steven Earle’s leg and hands along with the multiple stab wounds on his torso, including one near the right armpit area deep enough to penetrate the chest cavity.
The suspected murder weapon was recovered from the scene. Barta described it as a dagger-style knife.
The investigation is still in its beginning stages, said Blue Earth County Attorney Pat McDermott. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigators processed the crime scene Thursday, he said, and their findings will be among the numerous reports factoring into any charging decisions.
“The investigation is probably going to take a few months in the great scheme of things,” he said.
Travis Earle didn’t previously have a criminal record in Minnesota. There was one domestic altercation reported at the address in July 2020, Barta said, but there were no arrests and the parties agreed to be separated with the son staying somewhere else for the night.
News
Column: Zach LaVine deserves his big payday — whether it’s with the Chicago Bulls or somewhere else
“Continuity” was the buzzword this week as Chicago Bulls players and management met with reporters one last time following their first-round playoff loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.
Keeping the core together was the stated goal of executive vice president of basketball operations Artūras Karnišovas, though it will be greatly weakened unless Zach LaVine returns. And as one of the most coveted unrestricted free agents this summer, that’s not a slam dunk — even if the Bulls can offer him the most money.
While he said he has a “really soft spot in my heart” for Bulls fans, LaVine was noncommittal Friday when asked about his return.
“I have to do this as a business decision as a man, not to just be viewed one way, and be like, ‘Aw, I’m automatically coming back’ or ‘I’m automatically leaving,’ things like that,” he said. “It’s unrestricted free agency, for my family and me. I have to go into this like it’s a decision where I have to be open-eyed. And obviously I have to make my list and talk to everybody in the summertime.”
What factors will he consider?
“That’s a good question, because I don’t even know yet,” he said.
I think I can help here. There is only one factor that really matters, and it’s revealed in rapper Too Short/’s song “Get That Cheese:”
“It’s payday, get that cheese. You gotta get that cheese. Just get that cheese.”
LaVine deserves as much cheese as he can get, and good luck to him in his pursuit of mega millions. DeMar DeRozan called him a “max everything” player, meaning LaVine deserves a max contract for everything he does on the court and is as good a person as anyone off the court.
Bulls fans shouldn’t blame LaVine if he leaves. He has given everything you could ask for in his five years in Chicago and never complained about having to be the centerpiece of a failed rebuild for four of those seasons.
Of course, his health also is on everyone’s mind. Asked if a left knee issue will factor into the Bulls’ decision on LaVine, Karnišovas said: “No, I don’t think so.’
So in the long term, the knee won’t be an issue?
“No, not that I know,” Karnišovas said. “But again, in a short time we’re going to figure out what his plan is for the summer.”
That’s an optimistic view, considering LaVine might have offseason knee surgery “almost immediately after the playoffs,” at least according to a Sun-Times report. LaVine said he’ll take a week or so to “chill” at home in California before seeing doctors. Karnišovas said he didn’t know if LaVine would need surgery and declined to speculate.
But LaVine’s explosiveness is dependent on his knees. If you’re going to offer a player a max contract, it would make sense to believe he’ll be healthy for most of the next five years. Hopefully that’s the case, because the Bulls are better with LaVine than without him.
Yet as much as everyone in Chicago loves LaVine, he’s not the most indispensable player on the Bulls roster. That would be DeRozan, who supplanted LaVine as the face of the organization with a career year at 32. He has two years remaining on his contract and it’s imperative to win while he’s still here.
Unlike most of us, DeRozan isn’t worried about the ravages of aging.
“If LeBron (James) still is doing what he’s doing (at 37), I got hope,” he said. “I got some years (left). I don’t look at it like I’m getting older (and) I’m getting slower. At the end of the day, I look at it like I’m getting smarter.
“I’m getting more of a will to keep being better. I don’t look at age too much. Maybe when I’m 38 or something. Just taking care of myself physically, mentally is a big part to this whole thing. I’ve been blessed to mostly stay healthy throughout my career. As long as I can go out and play, I’m going to figure out a way to get better.”
DeRozan should be the kind of player his peers want to play alongside, which should aid the Bulls in free agency. They need another point guard with Lonzo Ball’s health in question, and a rim protector to complement Nikola Vučević. Not to mention someone who can come off the bench and consistently hit 3-pointers like Grayson Allen did to them in the playoffs.
Alex Caruso is a great defender and a fan favorite, but offensively he’s not much of a threat. Patrick Williams had moments where he looked like a first-round pick and moments where he was barely visible on the court. Ayo Dosunmu needs to get stronger and work on his shooting.
The good news for Karnišovas is that Chicago is no longer a place quality free agents use to get leverage from the teams they’re actually interested in.
“I was pleasantly surprised last summer how many people wanted to play in Chicago,” Karnišovas said. “Just the history of this franchise, the city of Chicago. And I think anybody that steps into the United Center, they feel the energy and passion.”
That wasn’t always the case. After “The Last Dance” aired in 2020, Chicagoan and former NBA star Antoine Walker told WSCR-AM 670 the Bulls were “not a huge free agency attraction spot and that bothers me. Chicago isn’t a buzzing place that the elite players in the league talk about going to.”
Even though the Bulls weren’t DeRozan’s first choice — he reportedly talked to James about joining the Los Angeles Lakers — he said it turned out to be a “perfect” place for him. Few players in any sport have come to Chicago in their 30s and become as instantly beloved as DeRozan. He’s Dennis Rodman without the craziness.
DeRozan also is one of the most respected players in the league, and if he can convince some quality free agents to join him, it’s likely a few will listen. Coach Billy Donovan is a players’ coach with the right personality for this team, and with the Bulls on the upswing, Karnišovas should be able to build around his core and give Donovan a real bench.
One thing Karnišovas has that his predecessors lacked is the trust of Bulls fans. He has changed the perception of the franchise, and that’s no small accomplishment.
All in all, it was a fun season, and eventually we’ll see if LaVine gets his cheese — and if the Bulls can take another big step forward next season.
()
Nordic Waffles closes Rosedale Potluck location, with eye on retail growth
Four Types of Bonds of Love Between Man and Woman
Sainted: Those who helped us through a long, difficult winter
Okay Bears NFT Collection on Solana Registers Record Sale
Mankato man charged with fatally stabbing father at rural home
Column: Zach LaVine deserves his big payday — whether it’s with the Chicago Bulls or somewhere else
Daridra Yoga – Yoga of Poverty, Financial Straits and Miseries in Astrology
Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Recruitment in Indian Navy for 10th pass, salary will be good, this is the way to apply
Genius Assets Offers Innovative Way Of Earning Passive Income Through Its Platform
Ethnicity Syndrome and Political Nationalism in Nigeria
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain1 week ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Sports4 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations