Finance
Omaha Insurance Agent Says This Is a Money Talk You Should Have With Your College Age Student
OMAHA, Neb.-College students are packing their bags and getting ready to return home for the summer. For many, this past year was the first time they managed their own laundry, classes and curfew-and their own bank accounts-without their parents.
This continues as a time of transition for many young adults and their parents. They will need some help from you while they continue to grow into their new financial responsibilities and learn how to enjoy a lifetime of good money management.
Here are a few tips from Manley to help talk to your college-age students before they head back to campus next fall:
Help your student work on a budget. Budgeting goals and priorities change over time. If your child had a part-time job while he or she was in high school, the priority was probably to build a savings. A college student’s main priority is not likely to be savings, but rather to figure out how to make saved money last all semester or until summer. Parents can help a student itemize and prioritize all the things the student will have to purchase such as clothing and sundries, textbooks, the expenses of a car or cell phone.
Plan for mistakes, and let your student correct them. No matter how good the student’s budget is, mistakes are going to happen. Some of them are minor, such as when a student simply forgets to budget for working fewer hours at a part-time job during a week of exams or having to take an unpaid sick day. If that happens, a little help from mom or dad may be appropriate. But sometimes mistakes are major, the result of overspending and under-earning, and the student runs out of money before the end of first semester. In this case, as difficult as it may be, do not bail out your student. Help him find a way to fix the problem. If the student lives on campus and you paid for a meal plan, he is not going to starve. He might have to find a way to work a few more hours, or be sure to earn a few bucks during summer break.
Have THE TALK. More specifically, the talk about credit cards, and how many credit card companies entice students to open accounts. Show your student how long it will take to pay off even a small amount of debt (here’s a handy calculator ). Even a small balance of $3,000 can take as long as 10 years to pay off, and during that time the borrower would have paid more than $2,200 in interest alone. Student loans, car loans and eventually mortgages are often considered good debt. But credit cards in the hands of inexperienced users can be disastrous.
Let the student know you will be checking up. From time to time, check your student’s bank balance. Look at the expenditures and deposits, and make sure she is on-track to making his money over the summer. As time passes and the student gets better at handling money, you will be able to let her handle it without your help at all.
College is such an exciting time, and a time when young adults learn not just academic lessons, but also life lessons. They still need you to show them how to avoid making money mistakes, and how to fix the mistakes they make along the way.
###
About the author: Through hard work, dedication and attending both passionately and professionally to the needs of clients, Manley and his small team at his Farmers Insurance agency in Omaha, Nebraska have grown the agency into the largest Farmers Insurance agency in the state. His agency also is the second largest for the entire Farmers Insurance region. Manley’s service to the community includes support of the Siena/Francis house, Restoration Exchange, Homeward Bound animal rescue, the Ronald McDonald House, and The Stephen Center.
Finance
How to Apply For Disability Insurance
Protecting one’s ability to work and earn an income should be a priority for any individual who is currently dependent on his/her income. Some employers will provide disability insurance as a part of their employee benefits package, however those individuals who are not provided with coverage at work may be able to secure disability insurance on an individual basis. Below is a summary of the process of applying for individual disability insurance.
Selecting A Disability Insurance Policy
Disability insurance, perhaps more than other types of insurance, can vary greatly from one policy to another. Since each policy is designed to pay benefits under different circumstances, it is important that consumers review and compare the features and definitions closely in order to make an educated decision. Considering that this coverage may one day become a primary source of income, consumers should apply for a comprehensive policy that will pay the largest amount of benefit in the greatest number of circumstances.
Enough independent research can potentially be done to make a well informed decision. However, it is necessary to eventually work with a licensed agent when applying for disability insurance, thus it makes sense to work with one throughout the research process as well. Since agent compensation is paid by the insurance companies, there is no additional cost to working with a highly experienced agent vs. less experienced agent. It would therefore be advantageous to find an agent or advisor who specializes in disability insurance and represents multiple insurance companies.
What You’ll Need To Prepare
The application process is fairly thorough but can be streamlined when working with an advisor who understands both your situation and the disability insurance underwriting process. When applying for disability insurance, applicants are generally required to provide the following:
The Application – Completing the application is fairly simple since it primarily asks for personal information that applicants should know from memory. To further streamline the process however, it will be helpful to have one’s driver’s license and medical history information easily available. Applicants will need to provide dates of any medical procedures or treatments as well as the name and contact information for any physicians consulted in the past. Providing honest and detailed responses will help to reduce processing time.
Financial documentation – This can be as simple as providing a copy of a recent paystub, or may require specific pages from an applicant’s tax returns. The insurance company’s goal is to understand how much income needs to be protected. Therefore, the necessary forms will depend on how the applicant’s income is earned and whether he/she is a salaried employee, sole proprietor, corporation owner, etc.
Your Health Matters
Medical underwriting is a big part of the application process for individual disability insurance and applicants must be fairly healthy to qualify. This is one of the primary reasons that individuals are recommended to apply young, to take advantage of potentially better health.
Medical underwriting will include a few different steps:
Insurance medical exam – The insurance medical exam is composed of a medical history questionnaire and normal lab work which is completed by a paramedical services provider. The insurance medical exam can be completed at an applicant’s home/work or in some cases may also be done at the provider’s office location.
Personal Phone Interview – The personal phone interview is essentially a repeat of the original application that is completed. This serves as a cross verification process and is conducted by a third party service contracted by the insurance company.
Pharmacy Scan & Medical Records – In addition to the insurance medical exam and phone interview, insurance companies may also order pharmacy scans and medical records from physicians with which an applicant has consulted in the past.
This process provides the insurance company with the medical information needed to decide whether or not a policy can be offered, and if so, whether a medical exclusion rider or increased premium is necessary.
Once an insurance company has been selected, the application process should take between 3-8 weeks. Applicants who are extremely healthy, young and applying for relatively low benefit levels can expect the process to take between 3-5 weeks on average, and those who are applying for larger benefit levels or have more complex medical histories can expect to take between 6-8 weeks due to potential delays in retrieving medical records.
Once the application is approved, consumers should review their policy carefully to ensure that no errors have been made throughout the issuing and printing process. Although infrequent, mistakes may occur and the issued policy may vary from that for which was applied. Any alterations made to the application or policy will require the policy owner’s signature of acceptance, so consumers need not fear medical exclusions or amendments being amended without their knowledge.
Finance
Effect of Liberalisation in Insurance Industry
Introduction
The journey of insurance liberalization process in India is now over seven years old. The first major milestone in this journey has been the passing of Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority Act, 1999. This along with amendments to the Insurance Act 1983, LIC and GIC Acts paves the way for the entry of private players and possibly the privatization of the hitherto public monopolies LIC and GIC. Opening up of insurance to private sector including foreign participation has resulted into various opportunities and challenges.
Concept of Insurance
In our daily life, whenever there is uncertainly there is an involvement of risk. The instinct of security against such risk is one of the basic motivating forces for determining human attitudes. As a sequel to this quest for security, the concept of insurance must have been born. The urge to provide insurance or protection against the loss of life and property must have promoted people to make some sort of sacrifice willingly in order to achieve security through collective co-operation. In this sense, the story of insurance is probably as old as the story of mankind.
Life insurance in particular provides protection to household against the risk of premature death of its income earning member. Life insurance in modern times also provides protection against other life related risks such as that of longevity (i.e. risk of outliving of source of income) and risk of disabled and sickness (health insurance). The products provide for longevity are pensions and annuities (insurance against old age). Non-life insurance provides protection against accidents, property damage, theft and other liabilities. Non-life insurance contracts are typically shorter in duration as compared to life insurance contracts. The bundling together of risk coverage and saving is peculiar of life insurance. Life insurance provides both protection and investment.
Insurance is a boon to business concerns. Insurance provides short range and long range relief. The short-term relief is aimed at protecting the insured from loss of property and life by distributing the loss amongst large number of persons through the medium of professional risk bearers such as insurers. It enables a businessman to face an unforeseen loss and, therefore, he need not worry about the possible loss. The long-range object being the economic and industrial growth of the country by making an investment of huge funds available with insurers in the organized industry and commerce.
General Insurance
Prior to nationalizations of General insurance industry in 1973 the GIC Act was passed in the Parliament in 1971, but it came into effect in 1973. There was 107 General insurance companies including branches of foreign companies operating in the country upon nationalization, these companies were amalgamated and grouped into the following four subsidiaries of GIC such as National Insurance Co.Ltd., Calcutta; The New India Assurance Co. Ltd., Mumbai; The Oriental Insurance Co. Ltd., New Delhi and United India Insurance Co. Ltd., Chennai and Now delinked.
General insurance business in India is broadly divided into fire, marine and miscellaneous GIC apart from directly handling Aviation and Reinsurance business administers the Comprehensive Crop Insurance Scheme, Personal Accident Insurance, Social Security Scheme etc. The GIC and its subsidiaries in keeping with the objective of nationalization to spread the message of insurance far and wide and to provide insurance protection to weaker section of the society are making efforts to design new covers and also to popularize other non-traditional business.
Liberalization of Insurance
The comprehensive regulation of insurance business in India was brought into effect with the enactment of the Insurance Act, 1983. It tried to create a strong and powerful supervision and regulatory authority in the Controller of Insurance with powers to direct, advise, investigate, register and liquidate insurance companies etc. However, consequent upon the nationalization of insurance business, most of the regulatory functions were taken away from the Controller of Insurance and vested in the insurers themselves. The Government of India in 1993 had set up a high powered committee by R.N.Malhotra, former Governor, Reserve Bank of India, to examine the structure of the insurance industry and recommend changes to make it more efficient and competitive keeping in view the structural changes in other parts of the financial system on the country.
Malhotra Committee’s Recommendations
The committee submitted its report in January 1994 recommending that private insurers be allowed to co-exist along with government companies like LIC and GIC companies. This recommendation had been prompted by several factors such as need for greater deeper insurance coverage in the economy, and a much a greater scale of mobilization of funds from the economy, and a much a greater scale of mobilization of funds from the economy for infrastructural development. Liberalization of the insurance sector is at least partly driven by fiscal necessity of tapping the big reserve of savings in the economy. Committee’s recommendations were as follows:
o Raising the capital base of LIC and GIC up to Rs. 200 crores, half retained by the government and rest sold to the public at large with suitable reservations for its employees.
o Private sector is granted to enter insurance industry with a minimum paid up capital of Rs. 100 crores.
o Foreign insurance be allowed to enter by floating an Indian company preferably a joint venture with Indian partners.
o Steps are initiated to set up a strong and effective insurance regulatory in the form of a statutory autonomous board on the lines of SEBI.
o Limited number of private companies to be allowed in the sector. But no firm is allowed in the sector. But no firm is allowed to operate in both lines of insurance (life or non-life).
o Tariff Advisory Committee (TAC) is delinked form GIC to function as a separate statuary body under necessary supervision by the insurance regulatory authority.
oAll insurance companies be treated on equal footing and governed by the provisions of insurance Act. No special dispensation is given to government companies.
oSetting up of a strong and effective regulatory body with independent source for financing before allowing private companies into sector.
competition to government sector:
Government companies have now to face competition to private sector insurance companies not only in issuing various range of insurance products but also in various aspects in terms of customer service, channels of distribution, effective techniques of selling the products etc. privatization of the insurance sector has opened the doors to innovations in the way business can be transacted.
New age insurance companies are embarking on new concepts and more cost effective way of transacting business. The idea is clear to cater to the maximum business at the lest cost. And slowly with time, the age-old norm prevalent with government companies to expand by setting up branches seems getting lost. Among the techniques that seem to catching up fast as an alternative to cater to the rural and social sector insurance is hub and spoke arrangement. These along with the participants of NGOs and Self Help Group (SHGs) have done with most of the selling of the rural and social sector policies.
The main challenges is from the commercial banks that have vast network of branches. In this regard, it is important to mention here that LIC has entered into an arrangement with Mangalore based Corporations Bank to leverage their infrastructure for mutual benefit with the insurance monolith acquiring a strategic stake 27 per cent, Corporation Bank has decided to abandon its plans of promoting a life insurance company. The bank will act as a corporate agent for LIC in future and receive commission on policies sold through its branches. LIC with its branch network of close to 2100 offices will allow Corporation Bank to set up extension centers. ATMs or branches with in its premises. Corporation Bank would in turn implement an effective Cash Flow Management System for LIC.
IRDA Act, 1999
Preamble of IRDA Act 1999 reads ‘An Act to provide for the establishment of an authority to protect the interests of holders of insurance policies, to regulate, to promote and ensure orderly growth of the insurance industry and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.
Section 14 of IRDA Act, lays the duties, powers and functions of the authority. The powers and functions of the authority. The powers and functions of the Authority shall include the following.
o Issue to the applicant a certificate of registration, to renew, modify withdraw, suspend or cancel such registration.
o To protect the interest of policy holders in all matters concerning nomination of policy, surrender value f policy, insurable interest, settlement of insurance claims, other terms and conditions of contract of insurance.
o Specifying requisite qualification and practical training for insurance intermediates and agents.
o Specifying code of conduct for surveyors and loss assessors.
o Promoting efficiency in the conduct of insurance business
o Promoting and regulating professional regulators connected with the insurance and reinsurance business.
o Specifying the form and manner in which books of accounts will be maintained and statement of accounts rendered by insurers and insurance intermediaries.
o Adjudication of disputes between insurers and intermediates.
o Specifying the percentage of life insurance and general and general business to be undertaken by the insurers in rural or social sectors etc.
Section 25 provides that Insurance Advisory Committee will be constituted and shall consist of not more than 25 members.Section 26 provides that Authority may in consultation with Insurance Advisory Committee make regulations consists with this Act and the rules made there under to carry the purpose of this Act.Section 29 seeks amendment in certain provisions of Insurance Act, 1938 in the manner as set out in First Schedule. The amendments to the Insurance Act are consequential in order to empower IRDA to effectively regulate, promote, and ensure orderly growth of the Insurance industry.
Section 30 & 31seek to amend LIC Act 1956 and GIC Act 1972.
Impact of Liberalization
While nationalized insurance companies have done a commendable job in extending volume of the business opening up of insurance sector to private players was a necessity in the context of liberalization of financial sector. If traditional infrastructural and semipublic goods industries such as banking, airlines, telecom, power etc. have significant private sector presence, continuing state monopoly in provision of insurance was indefensible and therefore, the privatization of insurance has been done as discussed earlier. Its impact has to be seen in the form of creating various opportunities and challenges.
Opportunities
1. Privatization if Insurance was eliminated the monopolistic business of Life Insurance Corporation of India. It may help to cover the wide range of risk in general insurance and also in life insurance. It helps to introduce new range of products.
2. It would also result in better customer services and help improve the variety and price of insurance products.
3. The entry of new player would speed up the spread of both life and general insurance. It will increase the insurance penetration and measure of density.
4. Entry of private players will ensure the mobilization of funds that can be utilized for the purpose of infrastructure development.
5. Allowing of commercial banks into insurance business will help to mobilization of funds from the rural areas because of the availability of vast branches of the banks.
6. Most important not the least tremendous employment opportunities will be created in the field of insurance which is a burning problem of the presence day today issues.
Current Scenario
After opening up of insurance in private sector, various leading private companies including joint ventures have entered the fields of insurance both life and non-life business. Tata – AIG, Birla Sun life, HDFC standard life Insurance, Reliance General Insurance, Royal Sundaram Alliance Insurance, Bajaj Auto Alliance, IFFCO Tokio General Insurance, INA Vysya Life Insurance, SBI Life Insurance, Dabur CJU Life Insurance and Max New York Life. SBI Life insurance has launched three products Sanjeevan, Sukhjeevan and Young Sanjeevan so far and it has already sold 320 policies under its plan.
Conclusion
From the above discussion we can conclude that the entry of private players in insurance business needful and justifiable in order to enhance the efficiency of operations, achieving greater density and insurance coverage in the country and for a greater mobilization of long term savings for long gestation infrastructure prefects. New players should not be treat as rivalries to government companies, but they can supplement in achieving the objective of growth of insurance business in india.
Finance
How to Take The Gamble Out of Negotiation
Barely 21, a kid really, I had just placed a foolishly large Blackjack bet at a Lake Tahoe casino.
The lonely column of chips in front of me represented my net worth.
This was going to be my last hand, one way or another.
The dealer fanned the cards around the table.
Oh, no, he drew an ace as his up card!
I felt flush in the face, embarrassed I had stuck it out at that table for so many losing hands in a row.
Expecting the worst, I looked at my cards.
I held two Jacks, which in most circumstances would at least give me a draw, if not an outright win.
He peered at his down card.
“Insurance?” he asked, gazing at each player in turn.
I was at 3rd base, the last seat, so it took a while to reach me.
I had been taught insurance is a sucker’s bet. You ante up more cash on a bad hand not worth protecting and the dealer still beats you, with or without hitting 21.
But this time, instead of reflexively declining the “coverage” and the additional premium I would have had to pay for it, I looked at him and starkly asked:
“What do you suggest?”
After a two second pause that seemed to spread a sound deadening vapor throughout the casino, permitting only he and I to hear each other, he said, “Take it!”
Would he lie to me? Was he actually admitting he held a ten beneath that ace, that he was on the verge of busting me out if I didn’t accept the offer?
I bought the insurance. He had Blackjack. I recovered my bet.
And, tossing him a serious tip, I graciously left the table.
This wasn’t a gaming episode, though by all outward appearances it seemed to be.
It was a negotiation, demonstrating that the most important thing your counterpart has isn’t power or money or more options than you have.
He has INFORMATION that is critical to your success. If you can get him to disclose it, you’ll come up a winner.
Sometimes, it’s just a matter of asking, though that’s the last thing we do.
We disable ourselves by thinking “He’d never tell me that!” or “It’s against his interest to make such a disclosure!”
You’d be surprised, as I was when that dealer helped me out.
Remember, the only sure way to take the gamble out of negotiating is to get the information you need!
Omaha Insurance Agent Says This Is a Money Talk You Should Have With Your College Age Student
Tether (USDT) Q1 Trading Volume Plunges To $5.3 Trillion In Quarterly Low
Electricity department recruitment 2022: You will get job in these posts without examination in electricity department, you will get good salary
How to Apply For Disability Insurance
HashStack Addresses DeFi Loan Collateralization Inefficiences And Improves Asset Utilization
Detroit Lions select Kerby Joseph in 3rd round of NFL Draft
Effect of Liberalisation in Insurance Industry
76ers star Joel Embiid out indefinitely vs. Heat in East semifinal due to orbital fracture, concussion
Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis: April 30
All Kardashian women invited by Anna Wintour to Met Gala for first time ever
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain1 week ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Sports4 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations