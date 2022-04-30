News
Omar Kelly: Top players still available on final day of 2022 NFL draft
Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier has made more draft and offseason trades in his four years at the helm than any other NFL executive, but on Friday his phone was silent.
“We got no calls from teams trying to move down,” Grier said, referring the lack of interest in the Dolphins’ 102nd pick, which Miami used to select Georgia linebacker Channing Tindall. “[Team owner] Steve [Ross] was talking about this [being] the first time our phone didn’t ring.”
The Dolphins hoped to use their third-round selection to move down, potentially picking up more than their three selections on the third and final day of the draft on Saturday, but had no success. Saturday could bring some movement if teams gain interested in the Dolphins’ 125th pick in the fourth round, but its more realistic that Miami will have to make the best out of the two seventh-round selections they have.
Here’s a look at the best prospects still available after the first three rounds of the 2022 NFL draft:
Texas A&M tailback Isaiah Spiller
Spiller, who has the ideal combination of size, instincts, and quick feet, gained 2,993 rushing yards and scored 26 touchdowns in his three seasons at Texas A&M. Despite his 74 receptions his hands were inconsistent and he’s a step slow in pass protection.
Wake Forest center Zach Tom
Tom played center before spending his final two seasons as Wake Forest’ left tackle. He’s athletic, fast and mobile enough to be an effective reach blocker for an outside-zone scheme, which is what the Dolphins intend to run. At 6-foot-4, 295 pounds he’s a tad undersized.
Coastal Carolina tight end Isaiah Likely
Likely is a well-coordinated athlete who has the potential to become a dangerous seam threat playmaker in the right offense. Last season he caught 59 passes for 912 yards and scored 12 touchdowns, but there should be some concern about the level of competition he’s faced. He’s undersized for his position (6-4, 245), but a willing blocker.
Kentucky offensive tackle Darian Kinnard
While Kinnard was a tackle in college, his massive size (6-foot-5, 340 pounds) and power hints he’d be a better guard in the NFL. He’ll appeal to offenses looking to establish a physical tone.
Oklahoma defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey
Winfrey is probably best suited to be a 3-4 end because of his size (6-foot-3, 295 pounds) and frame. He has an explosive first step, which has helped him contributed 13 sacks in his three seasons. But he’s easily moved in the run game.
Minnesota offensive tackle Daniel Faalele
This Australian import is work in progress because of his limited experience playing football. But he’s massive (6-foot-8, 380 pounds) and is an unstoppable force in the run game. He’s also athletic enough to climb to the second level.
Texas A&M D-lineman Jayden Peevy
Peevy’s a two-year starter with size, length and power at the point of attack to create some movement in the trenches. Despite his impressive 6-foot-5, 308-pound frame he’s able to get under the pad level of opposing offensive linemen. The biggest concern is that he ended up on the ground too many snaps per game.
Virginia Tech center Brock Hoffman
Hoffman, a former Coastal Carolina standout who finished his college career at Virginia Tech, uses leverage and a wide base (he’s 6-3, 310 pounds) to manufacture power to anchor. He can climb to the second level and would be an effective puller in a season or two with the right kind of development.
Arkansas edge rusher Tre Williams
Williams, who is 6-foot-4, 252 pounds, has an explosive first step and the athleticism needed to finish plays. He has the physical tools — length, frame, and balance — to effectively set the edge. His lateral quickness likely ensures he’ll be drafted, but he’s got a DWI charge and a second-degree domestic assault charge, which he took a lesser plea to, that teams need to thoroughly investigate.
LSU linebacker Damone Clark
Clark is a large (6-3, 245) well-proportioned linebacker whose length and speed help him in coverage. He has an aggressive temperament, and his effort is never lacking. While he was highly productive (135 tackles, 5.5 sacks and one interception) in his final season at LSU there’s still room for growth and improvement.
Sam Houston cornerback Zyon McCollum
McCollum, a five-year starter for an FCS program, is a ballhawk (13 interceptions) who has a good combination of size (6-2, 200) and speed (4.33 in the 40-yard dash). He’s instinctive, possesses phenomenal ball skills, and catches the ball at its highest point. He’s also physical against the run. His biggest challenge will be adjusting to wideouts who match his size, speed and athleticism.
North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell
Howell’s 3,056 yards passing and 24 touchdowns in 2021 can actually be considered a down year after he threw for 3,500 or more yards and 30-plus touchdowns each of his first two seasons. That was a byproduct of losing receiver Dyami Brown and the big running game he had with backs Javonte Williams and Michael Carter. But Howell has the talent to become an NFL starter, and might be the sleeper in this draft.
Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson
Ferguson is a reliable, sure-handed target who could use some refining in his route running and in-line blocking. He’s caught 145 passes for 1,618 yards and 13 touchdowns in the 47 games he’s played the past four seasons. He’s got soft hands, and has the talent to be more than a get-in-the-way blocker for the right scheme.
San Diego State punter Matt Araiza
Anyone nicknamed the “Punt God,” has to be dynamic, and Araiza certainly is. He possesses elite power in his leg and the ability to flip fields, which could make him the highest-drafted punter since Todd Sauerbrun was taken 56th overall in 1995. Most NFL insiders expect he’ll be taken by the conclusion of the fourth round, and could immediate become a top-10 punter in the NFL.
Nevada quarterback Carson Strong
Strong’s last name accurately described his arm, which puts him in the running for best arm out of all this draft classes quarterbacks. But he’s limited to playing from the pocket and doesn’t have elite processing skills.
Georgia tailback Zamir White
White was the thunder in the Bulldogs thunder-and-lightning backfield, which he shared with James Cook, who was taken by the Buffalo Bills. He’s a big, violent runner who has the ability to work his way through traffic.
Alabama cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis
Armour-Davis is a bit of an unknown, because he’s only started for one season at Alabama, but his physical traits are impressive. He’s aggressive in run support, and his a physical tackler. Teams need to work through his medical history to feel comfortable about where he should be selected.
Miami receiver Charleston Rambo
Rambo’s speed and explosiveness guarantees him an opportunity to make an NFL roster because he’s a big play producer. While he’s made acrobatic catches throughout his college career, he has issues when things get physical at the catch point.
Florida International RB D’vonte Price
Price’s traits and football makeup outshine the production (2,203 rushing yards, 6.0 yards per carry and 16 touchdowns in 49 games over five seasons) he had for the Panthers. His size (6-1, 210), speed (4.38 in the 40-yard dash) and knack for producing big runs will motivate a team to take him in the late rounds. Put him into the right scheme, and behind a stout offensive line and he could become a 1,000-yard rusher.
Southeastern Louisiana QB Cole Kelley
Kelley, a transfer from Arkansas, has a sudden release and attacks all areas of the field. He put up ridiculous numbers feasting on lower-level competition, but was impressive in postseason practices and games. He’s also athletic enough to move the chains with his legs, and delivered at least one rushing touchdown in 10 of 13 games last season.
()
News
New Pay Commission will not come after 7th Pay Commission! Salary of government employees will increase differently, know here details
New Pay Commission will not come after 7th Pay Commission! Salary of government employees will increase differently, know here details
7th Pay Commission: For the past few days, there are reports in the media that the government may soon increase the fitment factor of central employees. But, according to sources, the fitment factor will not increase in the year 2022.
Next pay commission will not come
If sources are to be believed, then the next pay commission will not come after the 7th pay commission. According to information received by Zee Business, the government is working in this direction to make such a system for 68 lakh central employees and 52 lakh pensioners in which there will be an automatic increase in salary if DA is more than 50 percent. This system can be named as ‘Automatic Pay Revision System’. At the same time, the employees also believe that in view of the current inflation rate, it will be difficult for them to survive with the recommendations for salary increase since 2016. However, the matter will have to wait till the final decision comes from the government side.
Fitment factor will not increase
For the past few days, there are reports in the media that the government may soon increase the fitment factor of central employees. But, according to sources, the fitment factor will not increase in the year 2022. At present, the government is not in favor of increasing the fitment factor. Due to covid-19 and inflation, this additional financial burden can worsen the situation. If sources are to be believed, now the fitment factor will also be decided only when a new formula to increase the salary is brought. Before that it is difficult to make any kind of speculation. The government is constantly working on it that such a formula should be made, which will increase the salary from time to time.
Which employees will benefit
According to a finance ministry official, Arun Jaitley wanted that the mid-level employees as well as the low-level employees should get a pay hike. According to the official, given the long-standing trend of income polarization following the new formula and the shrinking mid-level in central government departments, it seems likely that broad mid-level employees will be able to do so. The level will not see much increase. However, lower level employees may see an advantage in this.
How much will you get?
Central employees with pay level matrix 1 to 5 can have their minimum salary between 21 thousand. The Narendra Modi government is not in favor of the next pay commission. If you see the trend of Pay Commission, it is implemented every 8-10 years. But, this time it can be changed to implement the new formula in the year 2024. According to government employees, the salary should be about three times. The increase in 7th Pay commission was the least.
The post New Pay Commission will not come after 7th Pay Commission! Salary of government employees will increase differently, know here details appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Yanks stomp Royals 12-2 in rain-shortened 8-inning rout
KANSAS CITY — The Yankees feasted on home runs in the friendly confines of Yankee Stadium over the last week. Friday, they packed up that power up and brought it on the road. Anthony Rizzo hit his major league-leading ninth home run of the season as the Bombers hit four homers total as they routed the Royals 12-2 at Kauffman Stadium in a rain-shortened, eight-inning game.
It was the season-high seventh straight win for the Yankees (14-6), who jumped into the lead in the majors with 29 homers.
Rizzo hit his major league-leading ninth home run of the season in the first inning. The two-run shot to left center tied the most homers that the 32-year old slugger has hit in a month — with one day to go. He also hit nine in May 2019.
Friday night, it was followed by a monster shot from Giancarlo Stanton. The 429-foot homer hit the front of the overhang above the visitors’ bullpen in left field. It was Stanton’s fourth home run of the season and his second in the last three games.
Aaron Judge hammered his sixth of the season off Collin Snider in the seventh, a three-run shot that gave the Yankees a cushion. The 389-foot shot to right-center field was his third in four games and the first time this season he has homered in back-to-back games.
Gleyber Torres tacked on with his second home run of the season, a 383-foot shot into the visitors bullpen in left field.
The power has been crucial for the Yankees in this stretch. They have hit 18 homers in their last seven games, which included the sweep of the six-game homestand the Bombers just completed.
“Obviously when we’ve been at our best we did well in our place and kind of know how to use that place to our advantage. But I also think it’s a lot of, eventually guys get just a little settled into the season and start to hit it, collectively swinging a little bit better,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “I think they are starting to get rewarded. There were a handful of games in there in the first week or two where we probably weren’t rewarded like I thought we would be for some good at bats or some well hit balls. Hopefully the weather starts heating up here a little bit so that our guys heat up a little bit more.”
The first two weeks of the season, it was the pitchers — particularly Cortes — who were carrying the Yankees.
Friday night, Cortes just survived on his run support and not giving away too much.
He gave one back in the bottom of the inning on doubles by Whit Merrifield and Salvador Perez. The Yankees caught a break in the second when Bobby Witt, Jr. was picked off in a bizarre play at third base. Gleyber Torres chased him down and both dove, Witt sliding over the bag. Third base umpire Manny Gonzalez called him out, but replays showed that Torres’ hand to the back may have helped Witt off the base. Royals manager Mike Matheny came out to argue, but was ejected and the call was held up. After that, Edward Olivaries singled, took second on a passed ball and scored on Michael A. Taylor’s line drive single to left.
Cortes was not as sharp as he has been to start the season.
He gave up two runs, just one earned, on seven hits. He did not walk a batter and struck out three. Cortes had just five swings and misses and was not getting the movement on his pitches that he has in the past.
Still, he fought through five innings, holding on. That is what has endeared him to his teammates and his manager.
“Competitive. I just love the way he competes,” Boone said. ” He really likes playing the game. There’s a fearlessness to the way he plays the game. There’s a joy to the way he plays the game and wants the ball. There have been a couple times where we’ve been down. No, no more extra players on the bench at the end of the game and here he comes with his spikes on….It’s like he’s saying “I’m the one who’s going in,” and that kind of stuff.
“He’s a lot of fun to manage,” Boone added. “It’s great to see him pitching the way he is.”
()
News
Chicago White Sox held to 3 hits in a 5-1 loss to the LA Angels — their 10th defeat in the last 11 games
Tim Anderson doubled leading off the first inning for the Chicago White Sox against the Los Angeles Angels. The Sox wouldn’t get another hit Friday until José Abreu singled with two outs in the seventh.
The Sox were limited to three hits by emergency starter Jimmy Herget and six other pitchers in a 5-1 loss to the Angles in front of 23,709 at Guaranteed Rate Field — their 10th defeat in the last 11 games.
“Since the first game of the season, we’ve been fighting to get to a rhythm at home plate,” Abreu said through an interpreter. “Everybody is fighting. Everybody is trying to get into that rhythm. We haven’t got to that point yet, but we are still fighting.
“I know everybody is working hard here. Everyone is doing their best to get results, to get out of this tough moment. I have plenty of confidence in everybody here because we know that we have the talent. Then it’s just a matter for us to keep working and keep grinding.”
Homers in the first by Taylor Ward and Shohei Ohtani powered the Angels, who won their sixth straight. Ward finished a triple shy of the cycle and Ohtani scored three runs.
“I would have liked to execute some more pitches than I did in the first inning,” said Sox starter Lucas Giolito, who allowed three runs on seven hits with seven strikeouts in six innings. “A couple poor pitches, a couple home runs. And then (in the sixth) against (Anthony) Rendon, not a good first-pitch fastball (that resulted in an RBI double).”
Herget stepped in for Noah Syndergaard, who was a late scratch. Anderson greeted Herget with a double to right and moved to third on a grounder and scored when Yasmani Grandal reached on an error.
The Angels retired the next 18 hitters, a streak that ended with Abreu’s single.
“If you have respect for yourself, if you respect your work, if you have confidence in your talent, you have to keep working,” Abreu said. “I know that the game of baseball can be very difficult but you just need to keep working hard. If you are doing your job, you are doing your preparation, working out and taking care of the stuff you need to take care of to have success, sooner rather than later you’ll have success.
“I know everybody here is doing their best. Everybody here is doing their job. It’s a matter for us to keep doing it, don’t hesitate about our talent and keep working hard.”
The Sox hit a few line drives that were snagged by the Angels.
Center fielder Mike Trout made a leaping catch in the fourth to rob Abreu of a hit on a ball with a 103.9 mph exit velocity, according to MLB Statcast. Luis Robert — who went 0-for-4 in his first game since exiting with a groin strain April 21 in Cleveland — hit a liner with a 114.8 mph exit velocity in the fifth that Trout tracked down. And Rendon caught Andrew Vaughn’s line drive with an exit velocity of 111.3 mph in the seventh.
“I don’t believe in luck, luck doesn’t exist,” Abreu said before joking,“but it seems like the other teams are playing with more players than us.”
Anderson singled with one out in the ninth. The Sox loaded the bases with two outs before Robert flied out to right to end the game.
“It’s (one thing) for me to say that guys are going after it, but when you see a rally like that in the ninth inning, that was close,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “(Robert) gets on base and you’ve got a home run on deck, and who knows? It could’ve been fantasy island.
“The guys are grinding. But whatever the reason, the quality of at-bats can get better, and they’re working on it. It’s starting to show results. I’ve learned a long time ago, if you try to explain yourself it sounds like an excuse. The less you explain, the less excuses people think you’re making. But our offense is going to be fine. We’re going in the right direction.”
()
Omar Kelly: Top players still available on final day of 2022 NFL draft
Choose Your Financial Planner Training Institution With Care
Real Estate SEO for Beginners
Indian Textile Industry – The Road Ahead
New Pay Commission will not come after 7th Pay Commission! Salary of government employees will increase differently, know here details
Angola’s Agriculture – The Sleepy, Untapped, Billion Dollar Industry
Yanks stomp Royals 12-2 in rain-shortened 8-inning rout
Chicago White Sox held to 3 hits in a 5-1 loss to the LA Angels — their 10th defeat in the last 11 games
Creating Wealth Secrets – Why Financial Discipline Is Important and How To Have It
After long wait to make first 2022 NFL draft pick, Dolphins select Georgia LB Channing Tindall in third round
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain1 week ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Sports4 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations