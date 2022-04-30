Finance
Online Marketing – Is it the Right Home Business?
Are you looking at earning some extra income? Are you looking at starting a part time business that has the potential to grow big? Are you a beginner in the field of business and looking for something that wouldn’t need a lot of experience? Do you want to start a new business with little investment? Do want to start a home business?
Before you go on and think I am trying to sell you a business opportunity, rest assured, I am not selling you anything. I am not even asking you to look at another proposition. All I am doing is making a case for setting up your own Online Business from home and how that could be the thing you could be looking for.
Online Marketing is a complete business in itself and it can be done in many ways. You could be marketing your own products or you could be marketing some one else’s products. You could be prospecting customers for your offline business or prospect for multi level marketing opportunity. In any case, there are a lot of $$ to be made online. Today there are a billion people surfing for net looking for things they need. You can fulfil these needs and make money doing that.
Some benefits of starting an Online Business are:
Part Time Income: Of course money is a big motivator. What is even more important is that you can make this money online in a part time effort. If you are willing to spend 2-3 hour every day you could earn a decent income with this part time effort.
Reap Long Term Rewards: The more time you spend in this business, the exponentially you grow it. Once you have a list of people who trust you on the internet and are willing to buy from you, you can make them an offer every day through some campaign and a certain percentage of people will buy from you.
Low Investment High Returns: You can start an online business for a relatively low investment as compared to a brick and mortar business. You don’t need an office, staff, inventory or other recurring expenses. All you need is a computer and internet connection. The return on investment in this business is potentially very high.
Having said all of this, I want to let you know that in no way I am saying that setting up an Online Business is a cake walk. It is not easy and it needs you to learn and apply it in the right way. Yes every one can learn, but it will take effort. If you are willing to spend next 2-3 months working 2-3 hours consistently on you online business, you could be on your way to earning a substantial income from your business effort.
1 Hour Loans No Credit Check
We at 1 Hour Payday Loans are specialized loan arrangers who never fail to come up with easy cash solutions for you. Our deals like 1 hour loans no credit check let you procure quick cash in the most hassle-free manner. It does not matter to us even if your credit status is very bad.
We will certainly overlook your bad credit score and will approve your application for our deals like 1 Hour Payday Loans no credit check
Easy options for loan repayment and low interest rate are two factors that make our loan deals very popular among the needy customers. We will always live up to your expectations and applying with us will surely be a rewarding experience for you.
To get cash through our deals, you must be a USA national, who holds a valid bank account. Your age must be eighteen or above and you must have a regular income source.
If you satisfy these simple eligibility criteria, you just need to fill up the online loan application form and get rid of your woes in no time.
Applying with us help you get cheapest deal possible. Thus, through securing money through our deals you are saved from many a panicky situation in future.
The loan amount that we fetch through our lenders will vary on the basis of your loan repayment capacity. Your monthly income will play a very decisive role in deciding the loan amount.
The nature of your present need will also be taken into consideration. Our easy loan repayment options will make it all less burdensome for you.
Within a few hours of applying with us the required amount will reach your pocket. We are super-fast in processing your loan application and we will quickly match your requirements with appropriate loan deals available with our lenders.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Who all are eligible for your deals at 1 Hour Payday Loan?
Any citizen of USA who owns a valid bank account and a secure income source are eligible for our deals. Also, it is mandatory that your age must be at least eighteen.
How secure is my personal information with you?
Your personal details are all cent percent safe with us. You just do not have to worry at all about the safety of your personal details. It is advisable that you read through our privacy policy page before you apply with us.
I have very poor credit scores. Can I still qualify for your deals like cash advance
online and 1 hour loans no credit check?
Absolutely! We are not even a bit bothered about your credit rating. Whether you are a good or bad credit borrower, it makes no difference to us. We will sanction your loan application for sure.
How fast can I obtain the cash in my hands?
Within a few hours of applying with us the required amount will reach your hands. We are super fast in processing your loan application and we will quickly match your requirements with appropriate loan deals available with us. You will not have to wait anxiously for long to get our word of approval.
Does applying for your deals involve any additional cost?
Not at all! You do not have to pay any additional cost for applying with us. We do not charge anything from you as cost of application. Also, applying with us will not subject you to any obligation.
How much money I can borrow from you?
The loan amount that our deals fetch you will vary on the basis of your loan repayment capacity. Your monthly income will play a very crucial role in deciding the loan amount. The nature of your present need will also be taken into consideration.
FICO Credit Score History
Do you know Fair Isaac? The Fair Isaac Company is the creator of the FICO score: that little three digit number that controls your ability to get a decent rate on your credit cards, mortgage loan, or car loan. It also impacts your ability to get car insurance, home insurance, and even to get a job. How can that be?
The Fair Isaac Company was founded in 1956 to provide data to help businesses make smarter decisions. In 1995 Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac gave the FICO score an important credibility boost when they recommended that lenders use the FICO score to qualify mortgage loan applicants. Imagine having no idea why your loan was disapproved except that something called a FICO score was not good enough. It was not until recently that the Fair Isaac Company was even willing to share the major categories that they use to calculate your score. The exact formula that is used to calculate your credit score is still a closely guarded secret. However, thanks to Internet lenders who in early 2000 published some of the FICO guidelines in response to public outcry over the secrecy, Congress finally made it a law that people should have access to their scores.
Over 65% of lenders now use the FICO scores to make sure that they will be able to get back the money that they lend. If it is even slightly possible that you will pay late or default on your loan those lenders will raise your interest rates or even deny you credit. In the next series of articles I will cover the five factors that affect your credit score: Payment History, Amounts Owed, Length of Credit History, New Credit, and Types of Credit.
How Personal Bankruptcy Impacts Your Life Insurance Policy
Filing for bankruptcy is usually person’s worst nightmare, but when it comes to protecting your assets (including the value of your life insurance policy), information is key.
A life insurance policy is considered valuable property, which means creditors may attempt to “acquire an interest in the policy’s values,” but all states and the federal government have “enacted legislation providing protections for life insurance against the claims of creditors,” says Glenn E. Stevick, Jr., a professor with The American College.
Here’s some basics you should know when it comes to bankruptcy and how it affects your life insurance policy.
First, more people file for bankruptcy than you might imagine. With the latest economic downturn and mounting bills, the current bankruptcy-filing rate is at a 5-year high, according to recent data released by Automated Access to Court Electronic Records (AACER). What’s more, the American Journal of Medicine reported that more than 1.5 million people filed bankruptcy last year, 60 percent of those filings were the direct result of medical bills.
The American Journal of Medicine, for example, found that 1 in 25 people in the Bay Area have filed for bankruptcy last year, says bankruptcy attorney, Jeena Cho of San Francisco-based JC Law Group.
“It’s like the dirty little secret,” Cho says. “Two things that we don’t talk about are death and money. When people start talking about their financial issues, they find there are plenty of people in the same boat.”
There are two types of bankruptcy for individuals: Chapter 7 and Chapter 13.
Chapter 13 is where you can hold on to your assets and aren’t at risk for losing property, but you must repay some of the debt over a three to five year period. If your cash value for life insurance is worth more than the exemption in your state, then consider filing Chapter 13 to protect your assets, Cho recommends.
If you pass a means test and can file a Chapter 7, you must liquidate your possessions and assets, which typically takes four months. It also means your life insurance policy could be affected.
Cho says one of the worst things someone can do is liquidate their assets and start borrowing money from their life insurance and retirement funds, which are almost always protected in bankruptcy.
“People start taking whatever little money they have to see if they could get out of debt by re-paying it,” Cho says. “I see people drain their $40,000 retirement fund for $100,000 in credit card debt. They start selling their cars and homes without an exit strategy. The game plan is to keep as much as possible.”
Also, make sure you disclose everything including the current, accurate cash value of your whole life insurance policy. Some people don’t “because they are afraid to and end up losing it because they failed to disclose it’s true value,” says David Leibowitz, a bankruptcy lawyer for Lakelaw in Chicago, Ill.
Under state and federal bankruptcy law, an individual filing for bankruptcy may elect exemptions under federal or state law, but not both. Explains Stevick, 34 states like Illinois, New York, California and Florida have “opted out” of the federal law and have inducted their own state protections.
Sixteen “choice states” – including Texas – allow debtors to choose between federal and state exemptions. Under federal exemptions, one can protect up to $10,775 of a life insurance policy’s cash value (doubled for married couples). Also, in some states the unused portion of the homestead exemption (real and personal property) may be used for other property, including the cash value from a life insurance policy. Some states require the policy to be in force for one to two years for protection under a state exemption, to prevent using life insurance as a shelter in bankruptcy planning.
In order to be eligible to file bankruptcy under state protections, you must be considered a resident and live in a state for 24 months.
In Illinois, whole life insurance is exempted from creditors to the extent that it is necessary to support a dependent (a spouse and dependent children), but the legal interpretation is up to your bankruptcy judge.
When you file your bankruptcy petition you’ll typically include a schedule or list of your exempt property, which can include your life insurance policy.
Ron Caruthers, a financial planner, who helps individuals pay for college with over funded life insurance policies, says Florida, is the most debtor-friendly state to file bankruptcy since it has a strong homestead exemption. Another debtor-friendly state is Texas, which allows large exemptions for cattle and homesteads.
“It’s why O.J. Simpson took all his assets and moved to Florida and put them into life insurance and a home, since they couldn’t touch either when he filed for bankruptcy,” Caruthers says.
On the opposite end of the spectrum is Arizona. Caruthers says Arizona is the most creditor-friendly state.
Keep in mind that all 50 states are different when it comes to bankruptcy protections, so it’s best to contact a financial planner or bankruptcy lawyer in that state to learn more.
Here are some suggestions for what to look out for before you file for bankruptcy.
Death benefits: How much of the proceeds in the death benefit are protected against creditors (some state have a dollar amount like $5,000 or $10,000 other states allow the entire amount.)
It is important to review how much of your life insurance policy is protected. For example, in California an unmatured policy is exempt up to $11,475 for homeowners filing jointly or separately under code 704 (c ), non-home owners file under 703.140 (b) which allows for up to $11,800. Say your life insurance policy exceeds $11,475 than you can use the wild card exemption of $23,250, which can be applied in part or in whole to the policy as well.
Look up the exemption statistics where you do business because every state is different. Pay close attention to differences in state and federal laws and what parties are protected – the policy owner, beneficiaries, etc.
